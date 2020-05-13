These Personalized Graduation Gifts Say a Huge "Congratulations!"Woman's DayMay 13, 2020, 2:15 p.m. UTCA little something special for the super special Class of 2020.From Woman's DayThese Personalized Graduation Gifts Say a Huge "Congratulations!"The Class of 2020 has had a rough go of it. Just when things were about to get exciting, COVID-19 swooped in and ruined graduation rituals, including prom and commencement ceremonies. So it's only natural that your graduate could use an extra something special to remind them that their hard work didn't go unnoticed. These personalized graduation gifts will do just the thing. Any gift for a grad is a thoughtful way to let them know you recognize, and celebrate, all that they've accomplished, but a personalized gift goes the extra mile in showing how special you think your graduate truly is. Whether they're a high school graduate, figuring out their their next real-world (gulp) adventure, or they're a college grad, preparing to enter the workforce during an unprecedented time, these personalized graduation gifts will tell your grad how proud you are of them and how excited you are to watch them enter the next phase of their life. Congrats, graduating class of 2020! Custom Shortbread Cookiesuncommongoods.com$36.00Shop NowCookies are the perfect gift for any occasion. Jazz up these custom cookies with a special message to your graduate, and tell them how proud you are. Personalized Spa Gift SetLaMarcotterieetsy.com$46.11Shop NowAny recent grad is probably in dire need of some rest and relaxation. This spa kit is the perfect way for a graduate to unwind. Stop and smell the rose-scented bath bomb. You've earned it.Scroll to continue with contentAdPersonalized Socksuncommongoods.comShop NowIt's common knowledge that the older you get, the more excited you are to receive the simple gift of socks. Get your grad their new favorite pair with these customizable toe-huggers.Custom Map Serving Trayuncommongoods.comShop NowCommemorate where your grad went to high school or college with this map serving tray. They'll be reminded of the great memories of their college or hometown whenever they break it out to host.Monogrammed WalletTheLeatherExpertetsy.com$47.99Shop NowThis personalized wallet will last your graduate long after they leave school and enter the "real" world. Its subtle initial detail is just the right dash of personalization that will make them feel loved and appreciated when they use it. Embroidered Shower Caddy(29 reviews)personalizationmall.com$19.99Shop NowIf your high school graduate is excited to head off to college next year, they'll appreciate feeling more prepared with this shower caddy. Plus, since it's got their name on it, it won't get mixed up with their roommate's. Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Boarduncommongoods.com$78.00Shop NowIf your college grad is beyond excited to start their new life in a new city, make them feel like the ultimate fancy adult with this personalized cheese board. York Times Custom Front Page PuzzleUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$49.95Shop NowThe New York Times front page is a great way to remember a special day, whether it's their first day of school or the day they turned in that final paper. Plus, a puzzle is a fun way to stay busy and do something creative during quarantine. Personalized Heart Necklace(43 reviews)personalizationmall.com$26.39Shop NowThis special necklace will be a sweet way for your grad to keep their school memories close to their heart. Whether they're off to college or preparing for that first day of work, they can keep this as a token of their achievements. Custom Tote Bagcollage.com$19.99Shop NowTote bags are great to have on hand so you can save a plastic bag when you go run a quick errand (and you can never have too many of them!). Choose a photo of your graduate, or even one of their beloved pet. Hardcover Photo Bookcollage.com$18.00Shop NowNothing shows how much you value your graduate like taking the time to gather all of their favorite memories and display them in one place. They'll be able to flip through this photo book and remember all the great times they had in school. Personalized Yarn Bowluncommongoods.com$60.00Shop NowKnitting is a great hobby to develop, no matter your age, and if your grad is an avid knitter (or just has a desire to get into the craft) they'll love this personalized yarn bowl. Personalized Fleece Blanket(17 reviews)personalizationmall.com$29.99Shop NowFor the high school graduate who's feeling a little nervous about their next step, this cozy blanket will keep them cozy, warm, and comforted. Personalized ApronModPartyetsy.com$24.99Shop NowNothings says "you're ready to put on your big kid pants" like a customizable apron. Gone are the days of mom or dad making your meals, dear graduate.