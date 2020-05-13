These Personalized Graduation Gifts Say a Huge "Congratulations!"

Woman's Day

A little something special for the super special Class of 2020.

From Woman's Day

<p>The Class of 2020 has had a rough go of it. Just when things were about to get exciting, COVID-19 swooped in and ruined graduation rituals, including prom and commencement ceremonies. So it's only natural that your graduate could use an extra something special to remind them that their hard work didn't go unnoticed. These <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g32417599/unique-graduation-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personalized graduation gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personalized graduation gifts</a> will do just the thing. </p><p>Any <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/work-money/g2979/graduation-gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gift for a grad" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gift for a grad</a> is a thoughtful way to let them know you recognize, and celebrate, all that they've accomplished, but a personalized gift goes the extra mile in showing how special you think your graduate truly is. Whether they're a high school graduate, figuring out their their next real-world (gulp) adventure, or they're a college grad, preparing to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/us/politics/coronavirus-economy-recession-depression.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:enter the workforce during an unprecedented time" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">enter the workforce during an unprecedented time</a>, these personalized graduation gifts will tell your grad how proud you are of them and how excited you are to watch them enter the next phase of their life. Congrats, graduating class of 2020! </p>
These Personalized Graduation Gifts Say a Huge "Congratulations!"

The Class of 2020 has had a rough go of it. Just when things were about to get exciting, COVID-19 swooped in and ruined graduation rituals, including prom and commencement ceremonies. So it's only natural that your graduate could use an extra something special to remind them that their hard work didn't go unnoticed. These personalized graduation gifts will do just the thing.

Any gift for a grad is a thoughtful way to let them know you recognize, and celebrate, all that they've accomplished, but a personalized gift goes the extra mile in showing how special you think your graduate truly is. Whether they're a high school graduate, figuring out their their next real-world (gulp) adventure, or they're a college grad, preparing to enter the workforce during an unprecedented time, these personalized graduation gifts will tell your grad how proud you are of them and how excited you are to watch them enter the next phase of their life. Congrats, graduating class of 2020!

<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-message-shortbread-cookies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cookies are the perfect gift for any occasion. Jazz up these custom cookies with a special message to your graduate, and tell them how proud you are. </p>
Custom Shortbread Cookies

uncommongoods.com

$36.00

Shop Now

Cookies are the perfect gift for any occasion. Jazz up these custom cookies with a special message to your graduate, and tell them how proud you are.

<p><strong>LaMarcotterie</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$46.11</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F642923288%2Fpersonalized-spa-gift-set-for-women&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any recent grad is probably in dire need of some rest and relaxation. This spa kit is the perfect way for a graduate to unwind. Stop and smell the rose-scented bath bomb. You've earned it.</p>
Personalized Spa Gift Set

LaMarcotterie

etsy.com

$46.11

Shop Now

Any recent grad is probably in dire need of some rest and relaxation. This spa kit is the perfect way for a graduate to unwind. Stop and smell the rose-scented bath bomb. You've earned it.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-socks-set-of-5-pairs&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's common knowledge that the older you get, the more excited you are to receive the simple gift of socks. Get your grad their new favorite pair with these customizable toe-huggers.</p>
Personalized Socks

uncommongoods.com

Shop Now

It's common knowledge that the older you get, the more excited you are to receive the simple gift of socks. Get your grad their new favorite pair with these customizable toe-huggers.

<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-map-serving-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Commemorate where your grad went to high school or college with this map serving tray. They'll be reminded of the great memories of their college or hometown whenever they break it out to host.</p>
Custom Map Serving Tray

uncommongoods.com

Shop Now

Commemorate where your grad went to high school or college with this map serving tray. They'll be reminded of the great memories of their college or hometown whenever they break it out to host.

<p><strong>TheLeatherExpert</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$47.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F294895979%2Fmens-leather-wallet-slim-personalized&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This personalized wallet will last your graduate long after they leave school and enter the "real" world. Its subtle initial detail is just the right dash of personalization that will make them feel loved and appreciated when they use it. </p>
Monogrammed Wallet

TheLeatherExpert

etsy.com

$47.99

Shop Now

This personalized wallet will last your graduate long after they leave school and enter the "real" world. Its subtle initial detail is just the right dash of personalization that will make them feel loved and appreciated when they use it.

<p><strong>(29 reviews)</strong></p><p>personalizationmall.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.personalizationmall.com%2FPink-Perfection-Embroidered-Shower-Caddy-p19289.prod%3Fsdest%3Dstore-featured%26sdestid%3D14%26storeid%3D14&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your high school graduate is excited to head off to college next year, they'll appreciate feeling more prepared with this shower caddy. Plus, since it's got their name on it, it won't get mixed up with their roommate's. </p>
Embroidered Shower Caddy

(29 reviews)

personalizationmall.com

$19.99

Shop Now

If your high school graduate is excited to head off to college next year, they'll appreciate feeling more prepared with this shower caddy. Plus, since it's got their name on it, it won't get mixed up with their roommate's.

<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-compact-swivel-cheese-board&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your college grad is beyond excited to start their new life in a new city, make them feel like the ultimate fancy adult with this personalized cheese board. </p>
Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board

uncommongoods.com

$78.00

Shop Now

If your college grad is beyond excited to start their new life in a new city, make them feel like the ultimate fancy adult with this personalized cheese board.

<p><strong>UncommonGoods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fnew-york-times-custom-front-page-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The<em> New York Times </em>front page is a great way to remember a special day, whether it's their first day of school or the day they turned in that final paper. Plus, a puzzle is a fun way to stay busy and do something creative during quarantine. </p>
York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

UncommonGoods

uncommongoods.com

$49.95

Shop Now

The New York Times front page is a great way to remember a special day, whether it's their first day of school or the day they turned in that final paper. Plus, a puzzle is a fun way to stay busy and do something creative during quarantine.

<p><strong>(43 reviews)</strong></p><p>personalizationmall.com</p><p><strong>$26.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.personalizationmall.com%2FPersonalized-Graduation-Necklace-Silver-Heart-p12546.prod%3Fsdest%3Dstore-featured%26sdestid%3D14%26storeid%3D14&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This special necklace will be a sweet way for your grad to keep their school memories close to their heart. Whether they're off to college or preparing for that first day of work, they can keep this as a token of their achievements. </p>
Personalized Heart Necklace

(43 reviews)

personalizationmall.com

$26.39

Shop Now

This special necklace will be a sweet way for your grad to keep their school memories close to their heart. Whether they're off to college or preparing for that first day of work, they can keep this as a token of their achievements.

<p>collage.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.collage.com/deal-totefs?website=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tote bags are great to have on hand so you can save a plastic bag when you go run a quick errand (and you can never have too many of them!). Choose a photo of your graduate, or even one of their beloved pet. </p>
Custom Tote Bag

collage.com

$19.99

Shop Now

Tote bags are great to have on hand so you can save a plastic bag when you go run a quick errand (and you can never have too many of them!). Choose a photo of your graduate, or even one of their beloved pet.

<p>collage.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.collage.com/deal-book18fs?website=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothing shows how much you value your graduate like taking the time to gather all of their favorite memories and display them in one place. They'll be able to flip through this photo book and remember all the great times they had in school. </p>
Hardcover Photo Book

collage.com

$18.00

Shop Now

Nothing shows how much you value your graduate like taking the time to gather all of their favorite memories and display them in one place. They'll be able to flip through this photo book and remember all the great times they had in school.

<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fpersonalized-yarn-bowl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Knitting is a great hobby to develop, no matter your age, and if your grad is an avid knitter (or just has a desire to get into the craft) they'll love this personalized yarn bowl. </p>
Personalized Yarn Bowl

uncommongoods.com

$60.00

Shop Now

Knitting is a great hobby to develop, no matter your age, and if your grad is an avid knitter (or just has a desire to get into the craft) they'll love this personalized yarn bowl.

<p><strong>(17 reviews)</strong></p><p>personalizationmall.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.personalizationmall.com%2FPersonalized-Graduation-Fleece-Blankets-p25444.prod%3Fsdest%3Dstore-featured%26sdestid%3D14%26storeid%3D14&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the high school graduate who's feeling a little nervous about their next step, this cozy blanket will keep them cozy, warm, and comforted. </p>
Personalized Fleece Blanket

(17 reviews)

personalizationmall.com

$29.99

Shop Now

For the high school graduate who's feeling a little nervous about their next step, this cozy blanket will keep them cozy, warm, and comforted.

<p><strong>ModParty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F582906918%2Fkitchen-gifts-for-her-hostess-gift-ideas&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womansday.com%2Flife%2Fg32434922%2Fpersonalized-graduation-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nothings says "you're ready to put on your big kid pants" like a customizable apron. Gone are the days of mom or dad making your meals, dear graduate. </p>
Personalized Apron

ModParty

etsy.com

$24.99

Shop Now

Nothings says "you're ready to put on your big kid pants" like a customizable apron. Gone are the days of mom or dad making your meals, dear graduate.

What to Read Next