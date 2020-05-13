These Personalized Graduation Gifts Say a Huge "Congratulations!"

The Class of 2020 has had a rough go of it. Just when things were about to get exciting, COVID-19 swooped in and ruined graduation rituals, including prom and commencement ceremonies. So it's only natural that your graduate could use an extra something special to remind them that their hard work didn't go unnoticed. These personalized graduation gifts will do just the thing.

Any gift for a grad is a thoughtful way to let them know you recognize, and celebrate, all that they've accomplished, but a personalized gift goes the extra mile in showing how special you think your graduate truly is. Whether they're a high school graduate, figuring out their their next real-world (gulp) adventure, or they're a college grad, preparing to enter the workforce during an unprecedented time, these personalized graduation gifts will tell your grad how proud you are of them and how excited you are to watch them enter the next phase of their life. Congrats, graduating class of 2020!