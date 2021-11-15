Persimmon Entirely Transforms These Baked Holiday Treats

  • <p>Persimmons are one of the freshest, healthiest crops that farmers across the world <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/g28103381/fall-fruits-vegetables/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:harvest in fall and winter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">harvest in fall and winter</a> — and yet the subtly honey-like flavor profile of the fruit remains a mystery to most. Persimmons are grown on trees but are entirely classified as berries, with their juicy flesh containing plenty <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a35340894/10-surprising-sources-of-calcium/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:of plant-based calcium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">of plant-based calcium</a>. Our nutrition pros have already spotlighted persimmons for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/g23620891/healthy-fall-foods/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their supercharged polyphenolic compounds" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">their supercharged polyphenolic compounds</a> which help to boost your cardiovascular health over time. </p><p>There are a handful of different persimmon breeds you can find in grocery stores and farmer markets in the fall and winter months; the most common variety, Hachiya, will likely be the best bet for home cooks. The best persimmons to eat raw and to incorporate into a variety of sweet and savory recipes are <em>extremely</em> bright — you'll notice their bright orange hue from a mile away in any produce aisle. When ripe, their skins remain vividly bright and soft and plump, but not overly mushy.</p><p>Since the persimmon is humbly sweet, it makes sense to incorporate this seasonal delight <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/g28089407/easy-fall-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:into baked goods and desserts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">into baked goods and desserts</a> galore. You'd be surprised at how persimmons, which are akin to apricots in all the right ways, lend themselves to savory plates in sauces, fresh salsas, and zesty dips for meals at any hour of the day. We're sharing some versatile ideas for putting fresh persimmons to use in your kitchen this winter. </p>
  • <p>There are so many zesty citrus notes in these cake-like cookies that make them feel lighter than ever. The filling is chock-full of walnuts and dried cranberries, but the sugar glaze incorporates a persimmon purée that transforms this sweet treat entirely.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/persimmon_cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »</a></em></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g2943/christmas-cookies/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:90 Best Christmas Cookies That Are Simply Irresistible" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">90 Best Christmas Cookies That Are Simply Irresistible</a></p>
    Persimmon Cookies

    There are so many zesty citrus notes in these cake-like cookies that make them feel lighter than ever. The filling is chock-full of walnuts and dried cranberries, but the sugar glaze incorporates a persimmon purée that transforms this sweet treat entirely.

    Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »

    RELATED: 90 Best Christmas Cookies That Are Simply Irresistible

  • <p>The perfect dish for entertaining guests, this savory tart is topped with a trio of fresh figs, persimmons and/or apples to keep the texture enticing (the crunch is unparalleled!). </p><p><em><a href="https://www.oliviascuisine.com/prosciutto-puff-pastry-tart/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Olivia's Cuisine »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Olivia's Cuisine »</a></em></p>
    Prosciutto Puff Pastry Tart

    The perfect dish for entertaining guests, this savory tart is topped with a trio of fresh figs, persimmons and/or apples to keep the texture enticing (the crunch is unparalleled!).

    Get the recipe from Olivia's Cuisine »

  • <p>If you're hosting for the holidays, jazz up a perfect charcuterie offering by incorporating a few fruits your guests will certainly enjoy. Fresh persimmon and pomegranate pair perfectly with the array of cheese on this board!</p><p><a href="https://www.aliceandlois.com/how-to-build-a-beautiful-and-simple-holiday-cheese-board/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Alice and Lois »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from Alice and Lois »</em> </a></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g28965148/best-crackers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:13 Best Crackers to Add to Your Next Cheese Platter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">13 Best Crackers to Add to Your Next Cheese Platter</a></p>
    Holiday Charcuterie Board with Fresh Fruit

    If you're hosting for the holidays, jazz up a perfect charcuterie offering by incorporating a few fruits your guests will certainly enjoy. Fresh persimmon and pomegranate pair perfectly with the array of cheese on this board!

    Get the recipe from Alice and Lois »

    RELATED: 13 Best Crackers to Add to Your Next Cheese Platter

  • <p>It may be the only time we prefer pudding over pie at Thanksgiving; the spongy cake base of this ultra-luxe persimmon pudding will win you over, too.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.acozykitchen.com/salty-toffee-persimmon-pudding" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from A Cozy Kitchen »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from A Cozy Kitchen »</a></em></p>
    Persimmon Pudding

    It may be the only time we prefer pudding over pie at Thanksgiving; the spongy cake base of this ultra-luxe persimmon pudding will win you over, too.

    Get the recipe from A Cozy Kitchen »

  • <p>A gorgeous pop of color in the morning, the sweet, tender profile of the fresh persimmon pairs perfectly with the crunch of chia seeds, pistachio and granola.</p><p><em><a href="https://aclassictwist.com/roasted-persimmons-greek-yogurt-pistachios/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from A Classic Twist »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from A Classic Twist »</a> </em></p>
    Roasted Persimmon Yogurt Bowl

    A gorgeous pop of color in the morning, the sweet, tender profile of the fresh persimmon pairs perfectly with the crunch of chia seeds, pistachio and granola.

    Get the recipe from A Classic Twist »

  • <p>Move on over, pumpkin bread! The persimmon pureé that serves as the base of this delightfully sweet bread adds a new flavor profile to a beloved fall treat. </p><p><a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/the-perfect-persimmon-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »</em> </a></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g32071475/bread-machine-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:25 Amazing Bread Recipes That Make Home Baking a Breeze" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">25 Amazing Bread Recipes That Make Home Baking a Breeze</a></p>
    Persimmon Bread

    Move on over, pumpkin bread! The persimmon pureé that serves as the base of this delightfully sweet bread adds a new flavor profile to a beloved fall treat.

    Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »

    RELATED: 25 Amazing Bread Recipes That Make Home Baking a Breeze

  • <p>Updating a standard take on gooey chocolate cookies with a hint of cinnamon and a healthy dose of fresh persimmon is a baker's pro move. These cookies make for wonderful giveaways at the holidays.</p><p><a href="https://lovelyindeed.com/persimmon-cookies-chocolate-chips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »</em> </a></p>
    Persimmon Chocolate Chip Cookies

    Updating a standard take on gooey chocolate cookies with a hint of cinnamon and a healthy dose of fresh persimmon is a baker's pro move. These cookies make for wonderful giveaways at the holidays.

    Get the recipe from Lovely Indeed »

  • <p>Bid adieu to ketchup at the breakfast table, because this rustic salsa is the best way to dress eggs on chilly fall mornings. It comes together with just 4 ingredients in a flash!</p><p><a href="https://www.theflavorbender.com/sausage-frittata-persimmon-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from The Flavor Bender »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from The Flavor Bender »</em> </a></p>
    Sausage Frittata With Persimmon Salsa

    Bid adieu to ketchup at the breakfast table, because this rustic salsa is the best way to dress eggs on chilly fall mornings. It comes together with just 4 ingredients in a flash!

    Get the recipe from The Flavor Bender »

  • <p>Grapefruit and blood oranges play perfectly with soft Fuyu persimmons, and you can riff on this recipe to customize the ratios to your liking.</p><p><a href="https://aclassictwist.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Winter-Citrus-Tart-3-2.jpg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from A Classic Twist »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from A Classic Twist » </em></a></p><p><strong>RELATED</strong>:<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g1532/thanksgiving-desserts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:75 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> 75 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make</a></p>
    Winter Citrus Tart

    Grapefruit and blood oranges play perfectly with soft Fuyu persimmons, and you can riff on this recipe to customize the ratios to your liking.

    Get the recipe from A Classic Twist »

    RELATED: 75 Absolutely Incredible Thanksgiving Desserts You Need to Make

  • <p>If you happen to come across a more vibrant Fuyu persimmon, this bright salad is based on an Alice Waters' dish that incorporates apples and pomegranate seeds into a delicious trio. Honey, lemon and mint make for a unique dressing, too.</p><p><a href="https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/persimmon_pomegranate_fruit_salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »</em> </a></p>
    Persimmon Pomegranate Fruit Salad

    If you happen to come across a more vibrant Fuyu persimmon, this bright salad is based on an Alice Waters' dish that incorporates apples and pomegranate seeds into a delicious trio. Honey, lemon and mint make for a unique dressing, too.

    Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »

  • <p>This uber-satisfying cake comes together with a soft mix of hachiya persimmon pulp, butter, vanilla, sugar and chopped nuts; a lovely holiday profile you simply can't resist.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/persimmon_pudding_cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »</a></em> <br></p>
    Persimmon Pudding Cake

    This uber-satisfying cake comes together with a soft mix of hachiya persimmon pulp, butter, vanilla, sugar and chopped nuts; a lovely holiday profile you simply can't resist.

    Get the recipe from Simply Recipes »

Persimmon recipes can be both sweet and savory. Delicious cookies and cakes to satisfying charcuterie and frittata recipes prove that the fall fruit is a perfect addition to any kitchen toolbox.

