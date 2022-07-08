People Swear These Vanity Mirrors Upgraded Their Whole Makeup Routine

  • <p>There may be several reason you're in the market for a new mirror to put up on your vanity. Whether you want something handheld for your traveling vanity, a big makeup artist-approved one with lights, one with magnification to do your brows, or simply something that looks really pretty with the rest of your <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a19961168/home-decoration-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decor" class="link ">decor</a>, there are <em>tons</em> of vanity mirror options out there. </p><p><em>Peep a few of the best vanity mirrors, below:</em></p><p class="body-text">No matter what your preferences and priorities may be, at the end of the day, your vanity mirror <em>probably</em> plays a role in your daily life—I mean, chances are that you're probably using it every day. Just imagine how much easier it'll be to nail that cat <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/g35322705/best-drugstore-eyeliner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eyeliner" class="link ">eyeliner</a> look with some lights and magnification.</p><p>Whether you're ready to replace the mirror you've been using since high school or are starting from scratch, see below for the best vanity mirrors, according to top reviewers.</p>
  If you're always on the move, this handheld mirror is for you. It's compact enough to fit in nearly any purse, but not too small that you won't be able to fully see yourself. Plus, it has a bright light surrounding it—yup, no more searching for natural light to help you do your makeup. 

Rave Review: "Talk about an upgrade! Wow, I never knew a compact could be so classy as I have always just had a plain mirror one. The LED lights are a nice touch and the size is not too big or small for my bag! Loving it so far!"
    1) Compact Makeup Mirror

Fancii

    Fancii

    $46.99

    If you're always on the move, this handheld mirror is for you. It's compact enough to fit in nearly any purse, but not too small that you won't be able to fully see yourself. Plus, it has a bright light surrounding it—yup, no more searching for natural light to help you do your makeup.

    Rave Review: "Talk about an upgrade! Wow, I never knew a compact could be so classy as I have always just had a plain mirror one. The LED lights are a nice touch and the size is not too big or small for my bag! Loving it so far!"

  A mirror that can double as a speaker? Yes, please! Not only can you listen to music while you do your makeup, the back of the mirror is actually a lamp, making it a great multi-tasking addition to your WFH desk that doubles as a makeup station.

Rave Review: "This is a really nice mirror. It is stable and large enough for my needs. I like that it come with the attachable magnifying mirror. The Bluetooth feature is very easy to set up. It has a cord for charging and can be cordless after charged. I like that it has three light settings as well. This is a good mirror for the size, quality, Bluetooth feature. It's rechargeable, cordless, and well-priced."
    2) Makeup Mirror with Light and Bluetooth Speaker

One Products

    One Products

    $99.99

    A mirror that can double as a speaker? Yes, please! Not only can you listen to music while you do your makeup, the back of the mirror is actually a lamp, making it a great multi-tasking addition to your WFH desk that doubles as a makeup station.

    Rave Review: "This is a really nice mirror. It is stable and large enough for my needs. I like that it come with the attachable magnifying mirror. The Bluetooth feature is very easy to set up. It has a cord for charging and can be cordless after charged. I like that it has three light settings as well. This is a good mirror for the size, quality, Bluetooth feature. It's rechargeable, cordless, and well-priced."

  No more using your tiny makeup compact as a mirror at home anymore. The suction cup base on this one means you can easily move it from your dresser to the bathroom and then your desk.

Rave Review: "This product is wonderful. I was worried about the suction cup being weak but I should not have worried. It is very simple to take down and put into a travel bag. It's just as easy to put it up and secure the suction cup. The lighting and magnification are just perfect!!!"
    3) Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror

Venigo

    Venigo

    $16.99

    No more using your tiny makeup compact as a mirror at home anymore. The suction cup base on this one means you can easily move it from your dresser to the bathroom and then your desk.

    Rave Review: "This product is wonderful. I was worried about the suction cup being weak but I should not have worried. It is very simple to take down and put into a travel bag. It's just as easy to put it up and secure the suction cup. The lighting and magnification are just perfect!!!"

  If a rectangular mirror fits your aesthetic more, this travel mirror might work wonders for you. It's thin and lightweight so you can even easily fold it up in to a drawer if you're low on space, too.

Rave Review: "I use a lighted mirror at home and was so happy to discover this one. It's lightweight but sturdy and the light is nice and bright with multiple settings. Mirror is high quality. The battery lasts for a decent length of time. About the size of a thin tablet so it's easy to throw in a backpack or laptop sleeve. I think the color is cute too."
    4) Folding Travel Mirror

deweisn

    deweisn

    $37.99

    If a rectangular mirror fits your aesthetic more, this travel mirror might work wonders for you. It's thin and lightweight so you can even easily fold it up in to a drawer if you're low on space, too.

    Rave Review: "I use a lighted mirror at home and was so happy to discover this one. It’s lightweight but sturdy and the light is nice and bright with multiple settings. Mirror is high quality. The battery lasts for a decent length of time. About the size of a thin tablet so it’s easy to throw in a backpack or laptop sleeve. I think the color is cute too."

  Seeing more than one angle of your face can really help when you're applying makeup. With this mirror, you'll get good lighting and five different views, since the two side mirrors offer four(!) different types of magnification. 

Rave Review: "The perfect complement to my dressing table! The LEDs stand out, making it look glamorous. I am fascinated with my purchase; also the price is very good! and the quality deserves it. The exact mirror, for a perfect makeup. It honestly exceeds my expectations and I recommend it without a doubt 100%"
    5) Trifold Makeup Mirror

HUONUL

    HUONUL

    $24.99

    Seeing more than one angle of your face can really help when you're applying makeup. With this mirror, you'll get good lighting and five different views, since the two side mirrors offer four(!) different types of magnification.

    Rave Review: "The perfect complement to my dressing table! The LEDs stand out, making it look glamorous. I am fascinated with my purchase; also the price is very good! and the quality deserves it. The exact mirror, for a perfect makeup. It honestly exceeds my expectations and I recommend it without a doubt 100%"

  This LED mirror is embedded with a smaller magnified mirror within it. It even has a little organizer in the base to conveniently store your makeup brushes and your other fave go-to products.

Rave Review: "This is one of the best purchases ever. It's so bright, and gives you the option of using the USB cord and not batteries. I've recommended it to so many people who also love it now. Great buy!!"
    6) LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

Fancii

    Fancii

    $39.99

    This LED mirror is embedded with a smaller magnified mirror within it. It even has a little organizer in the base to conveniently store your makeup brushes and your other fave go-to products.

    Rave Review: "This is one of the best purchases ever. It's so bright, and gives you the option of using the USB cord and not batteries. I've recommended it to so many people who also love it now. Great buy!!"

  If you already have a well-lit space and just want to prioritize magnification, this dual-sided mirror is perfect in its simplicity. It gives you a standard view on one side and five times the magnification on the other. The base compartments also allows you to store some of your essentials like tweezers or some lip gloss.

Rave Review: "I love this mirror! It looks so good on top of my white vanity. I love the height, magnification, and bottom tray to keep my small items together. Just perfect!"
    7) Dual-Sided Vanity Mirror

Ettori

    Ettori

    $16.99

    If you already have a well-lit space and just want to prioritize magnification, this dual-sided mirror is perfect in its simplicity. It gives you a standard view on one side and five times the magnification on the other. The base compartments also allows you to store some of your essentials like tweezers or some lip gloss.

    Rave Review: "I love this mirror! It looks so good on top of my white vanity. I love the height, magnification, and bottom tray to keep my small items together. Just perfect!"

  Statement mirrors are a thing, and this 20-inch mirror is proof of that. If you have a lot of open real estate on your makeup desk, you'll love that this aesthetically-pleasing mirror doubles as decor.

Rave Review: "Makes for a great addition to my house. It works amazing, is super high quality, and meets all my necessary needs."
    8) High-Definition Large Cosmetic Mirror

Vlsrka

    Vlsrka

    $69.99

    Statement mirrors are a thing, and this 20-inch mirror is proof of that. If you have a lot of open real estate on your makeup desk, you'll love that this aesthetically-pleasing mirror doubles as decor.

    Rave Review: "Makes for a great addition to my house. It works amazing, is super high quality, and meets all my necessary needs."

