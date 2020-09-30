People Actually Spend $50 on This Wine Opener

You can't enjoy a good bottle of wine without a trusty wine opener. Some wine openers break after just a couple uses, some require too much strength, and others simply take up too much space. That's why we asked the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute for their personal recommendations and favorites.

When selecting the best wine opener for you, it's important to consider what you value most in the little kitchen gadget. It might sound silly to put any thought into it, but it's helpful in the long run since you'll end up keeping it for a while. Here are a few examples of popular wine opener styles to help:

Winged corkscrew: Just as its name hints, this corkscrews has two arms or "wings" that shoot up during cork removal. These classic wine openers are popular for their small profile and general reliability. "I like its classic style and the fact that it works," says Nicole Papantoniou, senior testing editor and producer of the Kitchen Appliances Lab.

Waiter's corkscrew: This style is compact in size and popular for on-the-go. "The two joints are what's key to the waiter's corkscrew — this allows for better leverage," says food editor Catherine Lo. "While I have some higher-tech wine openers, I always turn back to my waiter's corkscrew since it's durable and easy to stash in a tote bag," adds Samantha MacAvoy, editorial assistant at the Test Kitchen.



See below for the best wine openers, according to Good Housekeeping editors and experts, plus a few top-rated picks from online reviews so you can enjoy your bottle of rosé in peace.