Peek Inside the New Issue of Country Living!

  • <p>Greetings from the country! If you haven't picked up an issue of <em>Country Living</em> in a while, we wanted you to be the first to know about some of the changes we've introduced. Consider this a fall road trip through the issue.</p>
    1/9

    Peek Inside the New Issue of Country Living!

    Greetings from the country! If you haven't picked up an issue of Country Living in a while, we wanted you to be the first to know about some of the changes we've introduced. Consider this a fall road trip through the issue.

  • <p><em>Country Living</em> Food & Crafts Director Charlyne Mattox (a.k.a. The Gourd Whisperer) always dreams up the <em>best </em>pumpkin ideas, including this seasonal stack. The cover also highlights a few of our favorite things, including cozy cabins and small-town escapes complete with stunning foliage and friendly locals. (The latter is part of our new recurring feature titled "Small Town Saturday.")</p>
    2/9

    1) On The Cover

    Country Living Food & Crafts Director Charlyne Mattox (a.k.a. The Gourd Whisperer) always dreams up the best pumpkin ideas, including this seasonal stack. The cover also highlights a few of our favorite things, including cozy cabins and small-town escapes complete with stunning foliage and friendly locals. (The latter is part of our new recurring feature titled "Small Town Saturday.")

  • <p>Featuring assorted scenics and snapshots from the countryside, this new opening spread of the magazine is a nice little seasonal mood-setter, don't you think? </p>
    3/9

    2) Simple Country Pleasures

    Featuring assorted scenics and snapshots from the countryside, this new opening spread of the magazine is a nice little seasonal mood-setter, don't you think?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>New sections—Nest, Hunt, Gather, and Linger—span the spectrum of decorating, collecting, food/entertaining, and travel/lifestyle. You'll also be happy to know What Is It Worth? is still very much a staple, the real estate listings are bigger and better than ever. </p>
    4/9

    3) New Sections

    New sections—Nest, Hunt, Gather, and Linger—span the spectrum of decorating, collecting, food/entertaining, and travel/lifestyle. You'll also be happy to know What Is It Worth? is still very much a staple, the real estate listings are bigger and better than ever.

  • <p>Keep the tissues handy as you kick back with monthly reads about life with animals. This moment in the issue harkens back to the early days of Country Living, and writer Jo Northrop's lovely musings about country life. </p>
    5/9

    4) Heartwarming Essays

    Keep the tissues handy as you kick back with monthly reads about life with animals. This moment in the issue harkens back to the early days of Country Living, and writer Jo Northrop's lovely musings about country life.

  • <p>Classically country and incredibly inviting, the issue features incredibly cozy country homes.</p>
    6/9

    5) Country House Tours

    Classically country and incredibly inviting, the issue features incredibly cozy country homes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The back of the magazine even sneaks in a few surprises, including this section featuring fun seasonal tricks and tidbits</p>
    7/9

    6) Plus: The Almanac

    The back of the magazine even sneaks in a few surprises, including this section featuring fun seasonal tricks and tidbits

  • <p>And finally, we end on a sentimental note with our new back page (in partnership with <a href="https://www.theheirloomist.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Heirloomist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Heirloomist</a>) that celebrates the incredible stories behind everyday items.</p>
    8/9

    7) A New Back Page

    And finally, we end on a sentimental note with our new back page (in partnership with The Heirloomist) that celebrates the incredible stories behind everyday items.

  • <p>That concludes our little road trip through the issue. (Thanks for riding shotgun!) I hope you'll consider <a href="https://subscribe.countryliving.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscribing to the magazine here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">subscribing to the magazine here.</a> P.S. — You can enjoy unlimited access to <em>all</em> of the content (and house tours) on CountryLiving.com when you sign up to be a member of the Country Club!</p>
    9/9

    8) Now: Subscribe!

    That concludes our little road trip through the issue. (Thanks for riding shotgun!) I hope you'll consider subscribing to the magazine here. P.S. — You can enjoy unlimited access to all of the content (and house tours) on CountryLiving.com when you sign up to be a member of the Country Club!

<p>Greetings from the country! If you haven't picked up an issue of <em>Country Living</em> in a while, we wanted you to be the first to know about some of the changes we've introduced. Consider this a fall road trip through the issue.</p>
<p><em>Country Living</em> Food & Crafts Director Charlyne Mattox (a.k.a. The Gourd Whisperer) always dreams up the <em>best </em>pumpkin ideas, including this seasonal stack. The cover also highlights a few of our favorite things, including cozy cabins and small-town escapes complete with stunning foliage and friendly locals. (The latter is part of our new recurring feature titled "Small Town Saturday.")</p>
<p>Featuring assorted scenics and snapshots from the countryside, this new opening spread of the magazine is a nice little seasonal mood-setter, don't you think? </p>
<p>New sections—Nest, Hunt, Gather, and Linger—span the spectrum of decorating, collecting, food/entertaining, and travel/lifestyle. You'll also be happy to know What Is It Worth? is still very much a staple, the real estate listings are bigger and better than ever. </p>
<p>Keep the tissues handy as you kick back with monthly reads about life with animals. This moment in the issue harkens back to the early days of Country Living, and writer Jo Northrop's lovely musings about country life. </p>
<p>Classically country and incredibly inviting, the issue features incredibly cozy country homes.</p>
<p>The back of the magazine even sneaks in a few surprises, including this section featuring fun seasonal tricks and tidbits</p>
<p>And finally, we end on a sentimental note with our new back page (in partnership with <a href="https://www.theheirloomist.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Heirloomist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Heirloomist</a>) that celebrates the incredible stories behind everyday items.</p>
<p>That concludes our little road trip through the issue. (Thanks for riding shotgun!) I hope you'll consider <a href="https://subscribe.countryliving.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscribing to the magazine here." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">subscribing to the magazine here.</a> P.S. — You can enjoy unlimited access to <em>all</em> of the content (and house tours) on CountryLiving.com when you sign up to be a member of the Country Club!</p>

Our October issue is on newsstands now!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories