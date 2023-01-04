Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

  • 1/6

    Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023

  • <p>On Jan. 1, it was announced that <a href="https://people.com/music/earth-wind-fire-says-theres-no-significance-to-sept-21-date-in-hit-september/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Earth, Wind and Fire" class="link ">Earth, Wind and Fire</a>'s Fred White had <a href="https://people.com/music/earth-wind-and-fire-beloved-drummer-fred-white-dead-at-67-drumming-with-the-angels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died at the age of 67" class="link ">died at the age of 67</a>.</p> <p>"Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine White, wrote on Instagram alongside images of Fred playing the drums and posing with the six-time Grammy-winning group.</p> <p>In his tribute, Verdine also referenced EWF star Maurice White and lead vocalist Roland Bautista, who died in 2016 and 2012 respectively, along with former manager Monte Keith White, who died in 2020, and wrote that Fred now "joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁"</p>
    2/6

    Fred White

    On Jan. 1, it was announced that Earth, Wind and Fire's Fred White had died at the age of 67.

    "Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine White, wrote on Instagram alongside images of Fred playing the drums and posing with the six-time Grammy-winning group.

    In his tribute, Verdine also referenced EWF star Maurice White and lead vocalist Roland Bautista, who died in 2016 and 2012 respectively, along with former manager Monte Keith White, who died in 2020, and wrote that Fred now "joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁"

  • <p>During a Jan. 1 episode of <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-simpsons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Simpsons" class="link "><em>The Simpsons</em></a>, the series announced <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-simpsons-music-editor-chris-ledesma-dead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the death of music editor Chris Ledesma" class="link ">the death of music editor Chris Ledesma</a>, who worked on more than 700 episodes of the series from its 1989 premiere to mid-2022. He was 64. </p> <p>His death was announced in a tribute which showed an animated Ledesma sitting between Homer and Marge Simpson on the family's iconic orange couch with the text: "In loving memory of Chris Ledesma."</p> <p>Across social media, Ledesma's <em>Simpsons</em> coworkers expressed gratitude for his time on the beloved animated series after his death.</p> <p>Showrunner Matt Selman wrote, "Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons."</p>
    3/6

    Chris Ledesma

    During a Jan. 1 episode of The Simpsons, the series announced the death of music editor Chris Ledesma, who worked on more than 700 episodes of the series from its 1989 premiere to mid-2022. He was 64.

    His death was announced in a tribute which showed an animated Ledesma sitting between Homer and Marge Simpson on the family's iconic orange couch with the text: "In loving memory of Chris Ledesma."

    Across social media, Ledesma's Simpsons coworkers expressed gratitude for his time on the beloved animated series after his death.

    Showrunner Matt Selman wrote, "Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons."

  • <p>The Memphis rapper and member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia <a href="https://people.com/music/gangsta-boo-three-6-mafia-rapper-dead-at-43/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died on Jan. 1 at age 43" class="link ">died on Jan. 1 at age 43</a>, group member DJ Paul confirmed to PEOPLE.</p> <p>Gangsta Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. at a Memphis home on New Year's Day, <em><a href="https://variety.com/2023/music/news/gangsta-boo-dead-rapper-three-6-mafia-1235477052/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Variety" class="link ">Variety</a> </em>reported at the time. </p> <p>Celebrities on social media swiftly began to react to the news of Boo's untimely passing, sharing tributes to the rapper and her career. </p> <p>"<a href="https://twitter.com/KianaFitz/status/1609701822343544832" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves" class="link ">She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves</a>," wrote DJ Kiana Fitzgerald. "Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators."</p>
    4/6

    Gangsta Boo

    The Memphis rapper and member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia died on Jan. 1 at age 43, group member DJ Paul confirmed to PEOPLE.

    Gangsta Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. at a Memphis home on New Year's Day, Variety reported at the time.

    Celebrities on social media swiftly began to react to the news of Boo's untimely passing, sharing tributes to the rapper and her career.

    "She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves," wrote DJ Kiana Fitzgerald. "Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators."

  • <p>Dave & Buster's co-founder <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/james-buster-corley-co-founder-dave-and-busters-dead-72-company-confirms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James &quot;Buster&quot; Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72" class="link ">James "Buster" Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72</a>. Corely died at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, <a href="https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/james-buster-corley-co-founder-of-dave-busters-dead/287-34514287-3f06-4df1-b06e-ca2b9e1d3a3b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement" class="link ">his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement</a> to ABC affiliate WFAA.</p> <p>The Dallas Police Department said a man with the same name was found at the residence with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," per various reports. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Corley's family later confirmed to WFAA that the victim identified by police was the Dave & Buster's co-founder.</p> <p>"Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," his daughter Kate said in her statement, adding, "The family asks for privacy during this time." </p>
    5/6

    James 'Buster' Corley

    Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72. Corely died at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA.

    The Dallas Police Department said a man with the same name was found at the residence with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," per various reports. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Corley's family later confirmed to WFAA that the victim identified by police was the Dave & Buster's co-founder.

    "Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," his daughter Kate said in her statement, adding, "The family asks for privacy during this time."

  • <p>Pro rally driver and YouTube personality Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident near his Park City, Utah home on Jan. 2. He was 55. </p> <p>His company <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm74ZDVL_PS/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:confirmed the news on Instagram" class="link ">confirmed the news on Instagram</a>, writing, "It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."</p> <p>Block was riding a snowmobile on a "steep slope" at around 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle upended and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/wasatchcountysheriffsoffice/posts/pfbid02pVTtgYnUGPiLFZMT8bDznrvDpWVYUDj9JYzFMvabub8oWTJs94BXtzNgKbBjQqf1l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:landed on top of him" class="link ">landed on top of him</a>, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff's office added.</p>
    6/6

    Ken Block

    Pro rally driver and YouTube personality Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident near his Park City, Utah home on Jan. 2. He was 55.

    His company confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

    Block was riding a snowmobile on a "steep slope" at around 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff's office added.

<p>On Jan. 1, it was announced that <a href="https://people.com/music/earth-wind-fire-says-theres-no-significance-to-sept-21-date-in-hit-september/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Earth, Wind and Fire" class="link ">Earth, Wind and Fire</a>'s Fred White had <a href="https://people.com/music/earth-wind-and-fire-beloved-drummer-fred-white-dead-at-67-drumming-with-the-angels/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died at the age of 67" class="link ">died at the age of 67</a>.</p> <p>"Dearest Family Friends and Fans.....Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene "Freddie" White.🙏🏾🙏🏾💔💔🥁🥁," Fred's brother and fellow group member, bass guitarist Verdine White, wrote on Instagram alongside images of Fred playing the drums and posing with the six-time Grammy-winning group.</p> <p>In his tribute, Verdine also referenced EWF star Maurice White and lead vocalist Roland Bautista, who died in 2016 and 2012 respectively, along with former manager Monte Keith White, who died in 2020, and wrote that Fred now "joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! 🥁🥁"</p>
<p>During a Jan. 1 episode of <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-simpsons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Simpsons" class="link "><em>The Simpsons</em></a>, the series announced <a href="https://people.com/tv/the-simpsons-music-editor-chris-ledesma-dead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the death of music editor Chris Ledesma" class="link ">the death of music editor Chris Ledesma</a>, who worked on more than 700 episodes of the series from its 1989 premiere to mid-2022. He was 64. </p> <p>His death was announced in a tribute which showed an animated Ledesma sitting between Homer and Marge Simpson on the family's iconic orange couch with the text: "In loving memory of Chris Ledesma."</p> <p>Across social media, Ledesma's <em>Simpsons</em> coworkers expressed gratitude for his time on the beloved animated series after his death.</p> <p>Showrunner Matt Selman wrote, "Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons."</p>
<p>The Memphis rapper and member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia <a href="https://people.com/music/gangsta-boo-three-6-mafia-rapper-dead-at-43/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died on Jan. 1 at age 43" class="link ">died on Jan. 1 at age 43</a>, group member DJ Paul confirmed to PEOPLE.</p> <p>Gangsta Boo, née Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead around 4 p.m. at a Memphis home on New Year's Day, <em><a href="https://variety.com/2023/music/news/gangsta-boo-dead-rapper-three-6-mafia-1235477052/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Variety" class="link ">Variety</a> </em>reported at the time. </p> <p>Celebrities on social media swiftly began to react to the news of Boo's untimely passing, sharing tributes to the rapper and her career. </p> <p>"<a href="https://twitter.com/KianaFitz/status/1609701822343544832" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves" class="link ">She gave countless women — within the South & beyond — a blueprint to retool and rework for themselves</a>," wrote DJ Kiana Fitzgerald. "Her influence is incalculable and still so present today. A legend in every sense, who was committed to encouraging future innovators."</p>
<p>Dave & Buster's co-founder <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/james-buster-corley-co-founder-dave-and-busters-dead-72-company-confirms/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James &quot;Buster&quot; Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72" class="link ">James "Buster" Corley died on Jan. 2 at age 72</a>. Corely died at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, <a href="https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/local/james-buster-corley-co-founder-of-dave-busters-dead/287-34514287-3f06-4df1-b06e-ca2b9e1d3a3b" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement" class="link ">his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement</a> to ABC affiliate WFAA.</p> <p>The Dallas Police Department said a man with the same name was found at the residence with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," per various reports. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Corley's family later confirmed to WFAA that the victim identified by police was the Dave & Buster's co-founder.</p> <p>"Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain," his daughter Kate said in her statement, adding, "The family asks for privacy during this time." </p>
<p>Pro rally driver and YouTube personality Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident near his Park City, Utah home on Jan. 2. He was 55. </p> <p>His company <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm74ZDVL_PS/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:confirmed the news on Instagram" class="link ">confirmed the news on Instagram</a>, writing, "It's with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."</p> <p>Block was riding a snowmobile on a "steep slope" at around 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle upended and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/wasatchcountysheriffsoffice/posts/pfbid02pVTtgYnUGPiLFZMT8bDznrvDpWVYUDj9JYzFMvabub8oWTJs94BXtzNgKbBjQqf1l" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:landed on top of him" class="link ">landed on top of him</a>, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff's office added.</p>
Kelsie Gibson

In memory of the celebrities who have died this year, including Earth, Wind & Fire musician Fred White, rapper Gangsta Boo and more

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • New Cubs C Barnhart likes team's emphasis on run prevention

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Tucker Barnhart was looking at his options for next season, he liked the idea of playing his home games at Wrigley Field. The Indiana native heard good things about the Chicago Cubs from Wade Miley, one of his former teammates. When the Cubs started talking about the importance of run prevention, that really captured Barnhart's attention. “For me, hearing how highly they value that was a big, big key in making my antennas go up as a place that I wanted to play,” Barnhart said

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche gave Ontario bettors biggest returns in 2022

    TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we