23 stylish patio ideas

    10. Create a Mediterranean-inspired patio

    Channel a Mediterranean-inspired paradise by opting for light colored stone flooring which will create a bright basis for the design. Then decorate with patio planting; here, terracotta pots filled with olive trees and rosemary help to tie the patio in with the planting elsewhere in the garden.

    This patio goes a step further with its Mediterranean inspired design, creating a faux white washed wall – echoing that of a Mediterranean villa – provides an air of seclusion and privacy, with seating either side of an inbuilt fire pit.

    Darren Chung
    23. Include an outdoor patio cook space

    Adding an outdoor kitchen to your patio ideas can extend its use, creating a space not just for dining and lounging but for living in warmer months. When figuring out how to plan an outdoor kitchen, approach it just as you would indoors. Create a dedicated cooking zone, accompanied by preparation space, as well as a closely connected dining area. Quick access to running water is also a must so be sure to incorporate a tap and sink into your design.

    Little Greene
    22. Create a living canopy for your patio

    Shade garden ideas come into their own when designing a patio. Not only will a shaded area create a cooling spot to relax on hot summer days but it will also make your garden a joy to use all day long. 

    There are lots of different covered patios to choose from, but one of our favorites is a living canopy. This simple yet effective design sees a pergola draped with foliage and climbing plants to create a botanical haven, offering shade and privacy. When deciding to create a living canopy choosing the best flowering climbers is essential, as is selecting fast-growing flowering vines, combining these two types of plant will create a luscious space that will be full of color and perfume during summer.

    Lights4Fun
    21. Create an inviting patio by introducing colors

    Turn your backyard into a riot of color. Be inspired by the color of your favorite flower and bring your tired patio to life this summer. From delphinium blue to sunflower yellow, there's plenty of color about to burst into life in flower beds and borders, so why not take inspiration from these shades of summer when you're planning garden color schemes.

    When painting your patio area, it is important to be aware of the different paint finishes and the effect these have on your space. Firstly, it is important to select an exterior paint as this will ensure that it can cope with the a range of different environments and temperatures without cracking, peeling or running. Opt for a satin or eggshell finish as they offer low-levels of reflection, so help to disguise uneven surfaces and imperfections yet have a slight gloss, that means they can be wiped clean more easily.

    Little Greene
    20. Consider decking materials for raised patios

    Elevated patios are best made from decking – chosen because it's lightweight and easy on the eye. While traditional decks were made out of first-generation hardwoods, now it's hard-wearing composites and eco products made of recycled materials that are all the rage. 

    A softer alternative to paving, wooden decking harmonizes with trees and planting to create the perfect space for alfresco dining or relaxing, and it can be raised for better views. Opting for unstained wood means it will age gracefully over time, blending into the garden aesthetic.

    Alternatively, opt for a more modern look by painting your deck – there are plenty of different deck colors to choose from. Dark colors are a great choice as they will instantly draw the eye, work harmoniously with the garden and are highly durable so won't need repainting as regularly as lighter colors. 

    Consider finishing the look with deck railings for a secluded finish to the space.

    Future
    19. Furnish your patio like a living space

    To ensure you end up with the best outdoor furniture for your space, approach the furnishing of your outside space in a similar way to the treatment of the inside. Consider warmth under foot by using outdoor occasional rugs, introduce punctuations of color in paint and variations of texture in furniture, throws and cushions to create an outdoor living room space.

    'It is important to understand if you want the patio to allow for both dining and socializing in soft seating, or to only do one independently. Understanding this goal, and how many individuals you want to support, mathematically drives the scale of the patio,' says Cathy Purple Cherry from Purple Cherry Architects.

    To ensure there's room in the budget to furnish your outdoor space appropriately, plan it into your patio costs from the beginning.

    Purple Cherry Architects/Darren Setlow
    18. Pick plants that enhance the space

    There are plenty of different planting ideas that will really elevate your space, from Mediterranean plants for a sun-loving spot, to naturalistic planting design that can suit many styles of backyard.

    As a white garden idea, 'try using white flowering plants in small spaces like patios as they can help create light. They are also the last color that you see at night, so when planted in the right place they add depth,' says garden designer Sean Butler of Cube 1994 Ltd. 'While in shady areas, use saracoccoa, commonly known as the Christmas Box, a very richly scented evergreen plant that flowers early. A good all-round plant which crosses all boundaries is buxus (box). This can be used to create good structure.'

    Make sure that you have plants on your patio all year-round as this will ensure that it's always bright and welcoming, even on colder days.  From glossy evergreens to vibrant bulb flowers, adding some of the best winter plants for pots and borders to your patio will add a new dimension to your winter garden.

    Future / Spike Powell
    17. Embrace modern patio ideas with a terrace

    Patios don't have to be a one-level, just-outside-the-door affair. Instead, consider a multi-level terrace that can add height and interest to your backyard. Use the levels to create different zones and using planting to give the space a softer edge, but ensure you incorporate good lighting to be able to navigate steps safely. There are many sloping gardens you can incorporate into any style of design.

    Future / Mark Bolton
    16. Create a patio that connects to your kitchen

    A patio immediately next to the kitchen can provide a backdrop for your kitchen. 

    Think about how materials, flooring, walls, furniture and planting will work with the space indoors and how they will look all year round, whether you are enjoying them in warmer weather outdoors or admiring them from inside in cooler months.

    To bring your patio ideas together, think about how you can add color, texture and interest into the hardscaping by using paint to bring plants in bloom to the fore.

    Little Greene
    15. Create a living wall to border your patio ideas

    Patio planting ideas are important to research at the same time as you consider your wider patio ideas as they will work together to frame your patio and soften what can often be a hard-edged space. 

    For anyone considering small garden design or searching for apartment patios, a vertical wall is a fantastic option – it takes up little to no patio space but provides a wonderful, verdant backdrop. As well as creating an aesthetic backdrop to your patio, incorporating living walls and vertical gardens will also improve air quality, reduce noise and attract wildlife.

    Future / James Merrell
    14. Make your patio ideas an extension of your indoor living space

    Any outdoor space we have can become a valuable addition to family life and increasingly we see it as an expansion of the home. Use stylish patio doors to join outside with in. Folding or sliding doors are a popular solution, but aesthetically your patio furniture and the choice of décor and flooring can also help tie these two spaces together.

    Marking a defined threshold between the end of one room and the beginning of the other is a good place to start. The choice becomes more dependent on which room leads onto the outdoor space. A carpet tends to be the norm in a living room, but next to a garden can be more tricky, so check out more natural, hardwearing living room carpets, such as sisal, coir or jute. 

    These offer an element of comfort but also will accommodate a certain amount of traffic too. Matched with wooden decking, painted in a strong shade, it offers an interesting balance between the indoor and out.

    Little Greene
    13. Use flooring to create the illusion of more space

    Emphasizing the width and length of your space will help your patio ideas to feel more spacious, especially when viewed from inside the home. 'Go with a large format paver. The larger the paver, the less grout and therefore it helps to create a seamless space that isn't broken up by numerous grout lines. Also opt for a grout color that is a close color match to the paver itself to give the illusion of a larger area,' says Isabel Fernandez. Picking a large format tile is a great option for making a small garden look bigger.

    As well as considering the flooring, installing patio doors will also help to make both your patio and living space feel larger by joining the two areas together. Adding patio doors will also help to increase natural light in your home, letting you to continue enjoying your beautiful patio ideas even when inside.

    Future / Jody Stewart
    12. Let your patio ideas be inspired by resort living

    You can't beat the serenity of relaxing by a pool, but for many ,this is a luxury that is reserved for the holiday resort. If you're considering a pool to incorporate into your patio ideas, then why not let your design be inspired by resort living? 

    'If you're lucky enough to have a pool, I definitely recommend investing in some luxe loungers with great, outdoor-grade fabric cushions. This will make your backyard feel like a resort and you'll want to spend all your time out there when the weather is nice,' says Georgia Zikas.  

    'I love to mimic the natural colors found outdoors, so I always recommend some sort of wood furniture set, or even rattan, and then play up nature through blues and greens in your umbrellas, cushions and other furnishings.'

    Jane Beiles/Georgia Zikas Designs
    11. Add a canopy to create an indoor-outdoor living space

    If you live in an area where the weather is consistently warm and sunny, your patio will be in near constant use. Therefore, you can afford to create a more permanent design rather than just sticking to temporary garden shade such as parasols, canopies and sails. 

    One option for a permanent canopy is a pergola. Pergolas are one of the simplest ways to provide a more intimate space in your garden.

    Purple Cherry Architects/Darren Setlow
    9. Choose paving that complements your home

    Your choice of paving will predominantly depend on the exterior of your home. 

    'A traditional or country style property complements more rustic finishes, such as a tumbled limestone paver whereas a contemporary home will likely suit a straight cut porcelain paver with low tonal variation,' says Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone. 

    Choosing flooring for your patio ideas is much the same as selecting bathroom floors: it needs to be waterproof and have a low slip-level. Opt for patio flooring with at least an R11 rating, which offers increased friction and therefore slip resistance. 

    Once you've selected your tiles, gravel or paving, be sure to find out how to lay a patio as this will ensure that you have a comprehensive understanding of the process, even if you don't intend to lay the patio yourself.

    Future
    8. Incorporate a beautiful dining area into your patio ideas

    When correctly designed, patio ideas can transform your garden into a room in its own right. 'I always approach outdoor design the same way I approach indoor design, but of course with additional considerations,' says Georgia Zikas, founder at Georgia Zikas Designs. 'Ultimately, you want to create a space that feels like a natural extension of the home, and can function while looking great. This usually means some sort of seating area or outdoor dining table to enjoy summertime BBQs and parties. You'll want to choose furniture that looks great but can withstand the elements.'

    Opt for charm-filled patio furniture ideas like this classic wrought iron furniture which brings traditional elegance to the scene. Pair with an umbrella over the table, which will not only protect you from sun  

    Jane Beiles/Georgia Zikas Designs
    7. Add indoor conveniences

    Designer Breegan Jane created the ultimate indoor-outdoor space for her California clients' back patio by incorporating interior touches. Overhead fans keep the space cool (and keep bugs away), a pergola offers shade from the midday heat, and upholstered chairs in the outdoor dining area make it easy to linger over long dinners al fresco. 

    Breegan Jane
    6. Add a patio fire pit

    With many of us wanting to enjoy our outdoor spaces 365 days a year, adding a patio fire pit will enable you to make use of the space even on cooler days or evenings.

    There are numerous designs available to suit the style of your patio ideas, from rustic stone designs, to sleek, contemporary in-built table-top fire pits.

    Providing warmth and atmosphere from flickering flames and the gentle glow, ‘fire pits make life alfresco a little cosier,’ says Claire Hornby, head of creative at Barker and Stonehouse.

    Cox & Cox
    5. Accessorize with pots and planters

    Enhance the feel of the patio area by adding pots and planters as container gardening. Plant them with a mix of evergreen plants for year round interest, or trees to grow in pots, augmented by seasonal blooms, from spring bulbs to summer perennials, for a changeable display.

    There are plenty of choices of plants for pots all year round that can suit sunny or shadier spots. ‘Lavender, nepeta and similar scented plants can make a lovely surround to paved areas,’ explains John Wyer.

    Bringing potted plants onto the tiles, deck or gravel will help to tie your patio into your large planting scheme. If your patio connects to your kitchen, then herb planters are a beautiful and useful addition to the space.

    With larger planters you can create dramatic displays and divide spaces on the patio, or direct the eye to focal points beyond – for a more contemporary space use a few large planters in materials such as corten steel. The beauty of smaller pots, is that they offer flexibility so you can move and change them with the seasons, depending on how the space is to be used. For a cottage patio or traditional space, a mix of container styles can add a more relaxed feel.

    'If the patio is a smooth, natural stone you can  add some texture with planters and a dash of colour from planting,' adds Marcus Barnett.

    Jo Alderson Design
    4. Plant between patio paving

    To soften areas of patio paving, whether the area is large or small, then consider including planting between the slabs to blur the boundaries between hard and soft landscaping. This adds a lush element, and can enhance the impact of the pattern and layout of patio ideas.

    As well as being aesthetically pleasing, it is a sustainable garden idea as it helps surface water to get absorbed back into the ground after rainfall, and increases biodiversity. 

    There are a range of plants you can use that are low growing, hardy, will withstand footfall and might even produce seasonal blooms. These moss and herbs, including aromatic herbs such a creeping thyme or camomile; flowering options such as erigeron or saxifraga; succulents, low growing grasses, and many more.

    Kate Anne Designs / Jeffrey Brian Riemer
    3. Consider sustainability

    Select patio paving materials that are environmentally sustainable as possible as part of your sustainable garden. Using recycled or reclaimed materials reduces the use of natural resources, while patio gravel gardens and other permeable surfaces allow rainwater to soak into the ground rather than contribute to flooding. 

    If you are creating a patio as part of a larger garden landscaping project, you could look to re-use bricks, stone, gravel or cobbles that are removed from elsewhere. Always look to local materials to reduce your carbon footprint – nearby quarries and salvage yards are good sources. 

    David Harber
    2. Mix patio materials

    Mixing your patio materials adds interest and breaks up a large area, and it can make a smaller space feel larger. Do, however, carefully think it through so it doesn’t end up looking a bit piecemeal. If you hire a landscape designer they will use their expertise to make the most of the space available.

    'A combination of finishes in the same material can lessen the impact of a larger patio space,' advises landscape architect Marcus Barnett, such as slabs cut large and smaller, in square and rectangles, and laid in different patterns. A mix of materials can also help to garden zoning different areas of the patio space, large or small, such as above, where wooden decking and stone slabs help to delineate relaxing and dining areas. Patio steps in differing materials can also help to create a journey through the space.

    ‘Choose mid-tones for patio landscaping materials – dark paving can get very hot underfoot, while white can dazzle in bright sunlight,’ says John Wyer, CEO of Bowles & Wyer.

    The material chosen has to be sympathetic to the architecture of your home. You might opt for clay pavers to marry with slate tiled roof of a property, York stone to complement a traditional cottage, wooden decking, or sleek porcelain tiles for a contemporary clapperboard home. 

    Future / Annaick Guitteny
    1. Create a sunken patio area

    A sunken patio area can be an effective way to create an intimate seating or dining area of your backyard, in spaces large or small. This can be particularly successful as a sloped backyard. 

    You can build seating into the surrounding retaining walls to make the best available use of space, and soften the impact of walls by planting with tall ornamental grasses, training climbing plants to scramble up walls, or include hanging plants from beds above. 

    Building a sunken patio can obviously 'be a more expensive option as it requires a greater amount of dig out, but it will provide privacy and also potentially shelter from the wind,’ says garden designer Peter Reader. This is a consideration if the garden is in an exposed spot.

    'You can create seating areas that aren't immediately visible, that can feel like your own exclusive, private space, surrounded by night scented flowers such as nicotiana, dianthus and stocks, perfect to watch the sun go down,' agrees garden designer Michelle Brandon.

    Bowles & Wyer
<p> Channel a Mediterranean-inspired paradise by opting for light colored stone flooring which will create a bright basis for the design. Then decorate with patio planting; here, terracotta pots filled with olive trees and rosemary help to tie the patio in with the planting elsewhere in the garden. </p> <p> This patio goes a step further with its Mediterranean inspired design, creating a faux white washed wall – echoing that of a Mediterranean villa – provides an air of seclusion and privacy, with seating either side of an inbuilt fire pit. </p>
<p> Adding an outdoor kitchen to your patio ideas can extend its use, creating a space not just for dining and lounging but for living in warmer months. When figuring out how to plan an outdoor kitchen, approach it just as you would indoors. Create a dedicated cooking zone, accompanied by preparation space, as well as a closely connected dining area. Quick access to running water is also a must so be sure to incorporate a tap and sink into your design. </p>
<p> Shade garden ideas come into their own when designing a patio. Not only will a shaded area create a cooling spot to relax on hot summer days but it will also make your garden a joy to use all day long.  </p> <p> There are lots of different covered patios to choose from, but one of our favorites is a living canopy. This simple yet effective design sees a pergola draped with foliage and climbing plants to create a botanical haven, offering shade and privacy. When deciding to create a living canopy choosing the best flowering climbers is essential, as is selecting fast-growing flowering vines, combining these two types of plant will create a luscious space that will be full of color and perfume during summer. </p>
<p> Turn your backyard into a riot of color. Be inspired by the color of your favorite flower and bring your tired patio to life this summer. From delphinium blue to sunflower yellow, there’s plenty of color about to burst into life in flower beds and borders, so why not take inspiration from these shades of summer when you're planning garden color schemes. </p> <p> When painting your patio area, it is important to be aware of the different paint finishes and the effect these have on your space. Firstly, it is important to select an exterior paint as this will ensure that it can cope with the a range of different environments and temperatures without cracking, peeling or running. Opt for a satin or eggshell finish as they offer low-levels of reflection, so help to disguise uneven surfaces and imperfections yet have a slight gloss, that means they can be wiped clean more easily. </p>
<p> Elevated patios are best made from decking – chosen because it's lightweight and easy on the eye. While traditional decks were made out of first-generation hardwoods, now it's hard-wearing composites and eco products made of recycled materials that are all the rage.  </p> <p> A softer alternative to paving, wooden decking harmonizes with trees and planting to create the perfect space for alfresco dining or relaxing, and it can be raised for better views. Opting for unstained wood means it will age gracefully over time, blending into the garden aesthetic. </p> <p> Alternatively, opt for a more modern look by painting your deck – there are plenty of different deck colors to choose from. Dark colors are a great choice as they will instantly draw the eye, work harmoniously with the garden and are highly durable so won't need repainting as regularly as lighter colors.  </p> <p> Consider finishing the look with deck railings for a secluded finish to the space. </p>
<p> To ensure you end up with the best outdoor furniture for your space, approach the furnishing of your outside space in a similar way to the treatment of the inside. Consider warmth under foot by using outdoor occasional rugs, introduce punctuations of color in paint and variations of texture in furniture, throws and cushions to create an outdoor living room space. </p> <p> 'It is important to understand if you want the patio to allow for both dining and socializing in soft seating, or to only do one independently. Understanding this goal, and how many individuals you want to support, mathematically drives the scale of the patio,' says Cathy Purple Cherry from Purple Cherry Architects. </p> <p> To ensure there's room in the budget to furnish your outdoor space appropriately, plan it into your patio costs from the beginning. </p>
<p> There are plenty of different planting ideas that will really elevate your space, from Mediterranean plants for a sun-loving spot, to naturalistic planting design that can suit many styles of backyard. </p> <p> As a white garden idea, 'try using white flowering plants in small spaces like patios as they can help create light. They are also the last color that you see at night, so when planted in the right place they add depth,' says garden designer Sean Butler of Cube 1994 Ltd. 'While in shady areas, use s<em>aracoccoa</em>, commonly known as the Christmas Box, a very richly scented evergreen plant that flowers early. A good all-round plant which crosses all boundaries is b<em>uxus</em> (box). This can be used to create good structure.' </p> <p> Make sure that you have plants on your patio all year-round as this will ensure that it's always bright and welcoming, even on colder days.  From glossy evergreens to vibrant bulb flowers, adding some of the best winter plants for pots and borders to your patio will add a new dimension to your winter garden. </p>
<p> Patios don’t have to be a one-level, just-outside-the-door affair. Instead, consider a multi-level terrace that can add height and interest to your backyard. Use the levels to create different zones and using planting to give the space a softer edge, but ensure you incorporate good lighting to be able to navigate steps safely. There are many sloping gardens you can incorporate into any style of design. </p>
<p> A patio immediately next to the kitchen can provide a backdrop for your kitchen.  </p> <p> Think about how materials, flooring, walls, furniture and planting will work with the space indoors and how they will look all year round, whether you are enjoying them in warmer weather outdoors or admiring them from inside in cooler months. </p> <p> To bring your patio ideas together, think about how you can add color, texture and interest into the hardscaping by using paint to bring plants in bloom to the fore. </p>
<p> Patio planting ideas are important to research at the same time as you consider your wider patio ideas as they will work together to frame your patio and soften what can often be a hard-edged space.  </p> <p> For anyone considering small garden design or searching for apartment patios, a vertical wall is a fantastic option – it takes up little to no patio space but provides a wonderful, verdant backdrop. As well as creating an aesthetic backdrop to your patio, incorporating living walls and vertical gardens will also improve air quality, reduce noise and attract wildlife. </p>
<p> Any outdoor space we have can become a valuable addition to family life and increasingly we see it as an expansion of the home. Use stylish patio doors to join outside with in. Folding or sliding doors are a popular solution, but aesthetically your patio furniture and the choice of décor and flooring can also help tie these two spaces together. </p> <p> Marking a defined threshold between the end of one room and the beginning of the other is a good place to start. The choice becomes more dependent on which room leads onto the outdoor space. A carpet tends to be the norm in a living room, but next to a garden can be more tricky, so check out more natural, hardwearing living room carpets, such as sisal, coir or jute.  </p> <p> These offer an element of comfort but also will accommodate a certain amount of traffic too. Matched with wooden decking, painted in a strong shade, it offers an interesting balance between the indoor and out. </p>
<p> Emphasizing the width and length of your space will help your patio ideas to feel more spacious, especially when viewed from inside the home. ‘Go with a large format paver. The larger the paver, the less grout and therefore it helps to create a seamless space that isn’t broken up by numerous grout lines. Also opt for a grout color that is a close color match to the paver itself to give the illusion of a larger area,’ says Isabel Fernandez. Picking a large format tile is a great option for making a small garden look bigger. </p> <p> As well as considering the flooring, installing patio doors will also help to make both your patio and living space feel larger by joining the two areas together. Adding patio doors will also help to increase natural light in your home, letting you to continue enjoying your beautiful patio ideas even when inside. </p>
<p> You can't beat the serenity of relaxing by a pool, but for many ,this is a luxury that is reserved for the holiday resort. If you're considering a pool to incorporate into your patio ideas, then why not let your design be inspired by resort living?  </p> <p> ‘If you're lucky enough to have a pool, I definitely recommend investing in some luxe loungers with great, outdoor-grade fabric cushions. This will make your backyard feel like a resort and you'll want to spend all your time out there when the weather is nice,’ says Georgia Zikas.   </p> <p> ‘I love to mimic the natural colors found outdoors, so I always recommend some sort of wood furniture set, or even rattan, and then play up nature through blues and greens in your umbrellas, cushions and other furnishings.' </p>
<p> If you live in an area where the weather is consistently warm and sunny, your patio will be in near constant use. Therefore, you can afford to create a more permanent design rather than just sticking to temporary garden shade such as parasols, canopies and sails.  </p> <p> One option for a permanent canopy is a pergola. Pergolas are one of the simplest ways to provide a more intimate space in your garden. </p>
<p> Your choice of paving will predominantly depend on the exterior of your home.  </p> <p> ‘A traditional or country style property complements more rustic finishes, such as a tumbled limestone paver whereas a contemporary home will likely suit a straight cut porcelain paver with low tonal variation,’ says Isabel Fernandez, director at Quorn Stone.  </p> <p> Choosing flooring for your patio ideas is much the same as selecting bathroom floors: it needs to be waterproof and have a low slip-level. Opt for patio flooring with at least an R11 rating, which offers increased friction and therefore slip resistance.  </p> <p> Once you've selected your tiles, gravel or paving, be sure to find out how to lay a patio as this will ensure that you have a comprehensive understanding of the process, even if you don't intend to lay the patio yourself. </p>
<p> When correctly designed, patio ideas can transform your garden into a room in its own right. ‘I always approach outdoor design the same way I approach indoor design, but of course with additional considerations,' says Georgia Zikas, founder at Georgia Zikas Designs. 'Ultimately, you want to create a space that feels like a natural extension of the home, and can function while looking great. This usually means some sort of seating area or outdoor dining table to enjoy summertime BBQs and parties. You'll want to choose furniture that looks great but can withstand the elements.’ </p> <p> Opt for charm-filled patio furniture ideas like this classic wrought iron furniture which brings traditional elegance to the scene. Pair with an umbrella over the table, which will not only protect you from sun but also add color and height to your vista. Of course, umbrellas are not the only patio covers, you can also provide shade by planting trees, or adding a pergola or a colorful canopy.   </p>
<p> Designer Breegan Jane created the ultimate indoor-outdoor space for her California clients' back patio by incorporating interior touches. Overhead fans keep the space cool (and keep bugs away), a pergola offers shade from the midday heat, and upholstered chairs in the outdoor dining area make it easy to linger over long dinners al fresco.  </p>
<p> With many of us wanting to enjoy our outdoor spaces 365 days a year, adding a patio fire pit will enable you to make use of the space even on cooler days or evenings. </p> <p> There are numerous designs available to suit the style of your patio ideas, from rustic stone designs, to sleek, contemporary in-built table-top fire pits. </p> <p> Providing warmth and atmosphere from flickering flames and the gentle glow, ‘fire pits make life alfresco a little cosier,’ says Claire Hornby, head of creative at Barker and Stonehouse. </p>
<p> Enhance the feel of the patio area by adding pots and planters as container gardening. Plant them with a mix of evergreen plants for year round interest, or trees to grow in pots, augmented by seasonal blooms, from spring bulbs to summer perennials, for a changeable display. </p> <p> There are plenty of choices of plants for pots all year round that can suit sunny or shadier spots. ‘Lavender, nepeta and similar scented plants can make a lovely surround to paved areas,’ explains John Wyer. </p> <p> Bringing potted plants onto the tiles, deck or gravel will help to tie your patio into your large planting scheme. If your patio connects to your kitchen, then herb planters are a beautiful and useful addition to the space. </p> <p> With larger planters you can create dramatic displays and divide spaces on the patio, or direct the eye to focal points beyond – for a more contemporary space use a few large planters in materials such as corten steel. The beauty of smaller pots, is that they offer flexibility so you can move and change them with the seasons, depending on how the space is to be used. For a cottage patio or traditional space, a mix of container styles can add a more relaxed feel. </p> <p> 'If the patio is a smooth, natural stone you can  add some texture with planters and a dash of colour from planting,' adds Marcus Barnett. </p>
<p> To soften areas of patio paving, whether the area is large or small, then consider including planting between the slabs to blur the boundaries between hard and soft landscaping. This adds a lush element, and can enhance the impact of the pattern and layout of patio ideas. </p> <p> As well as being aesthetically pleasing, it is a sustainable garden idea as it helps surface water to get absorbed back into the ground after rainfall, and increases biodiversity.  </p> <p> There are a range of plants you can use that are low growing, hardy, will withstand footfall and might even produce seasonal blooms. These moss and herbs, including aromatic herbs such a creeping thyme or camomile; flowering options such as erigeron or saxifraga; succulents, low growing grasses, and many more. </p>
<p> Select patio paving materials that are environmentally sustainable as possible as part of your sustainable garden. Using recycled or reclaimed materials reduces the use of natural resources, while patio gravel gardens and other permeable surfaces allow rainwater to soak into the ground rather than contribute to flooding.  </p> <p> If you are creating a patio as part of a larger garden landscaping project, you could look to re-use bricks, stone, gravel or cobbles that are removed from elsewhere. Always look to local materials to reduce your carbon footprint – nearby quarries and salvage yards are good sources.  </p>
<p> Mixing your patio materials adds interest and breaks up a large area, and it can make a smaller space feel larger. Do, however, carefully think it through so it doesn’t end up looking a bit piecemeal. If you hire a landscape designer they will use their expertise to make the most of the space available. </p> <p> 'A combination of finishes in the same material can lessen the impact of a larger patio space,' advises landscape architect Marcus Barnett, such as slabs cut large and smaller, in square and rectangles, and laid in different patterns. A mix of materials can also help to garden zoning different areas of the patio space, large or small, such as above, where wooden decking and stone slabs help to delineate relaxing and dining areas. Patio steps in differing materials can also help to create a journey through the space. </p> <p> ‘Choose mid-tones for patio landscaping materials – dark paving can get very hot underfoot, while white can dazzle in bright sunlight,’ says John Wyer, CEO of Bowles & Wyer. </p> <p> The material chosen has to be sympathetic to the architecture of your home. You might opt for clay pavers to marry with slate tiled roof of a property, York stone to complement a traditional cottage, wooden decking, or sleek porcelain tiles for a contemporary clapperboard home.  </p>
<p> A sunken patio area can be an effective way to create an intimate seating or dining area of your backyard, in spaces large or small. This can be particularly successful as a sloped backyard.  </p> <p> You can build seating into the surrounding retaining walls to make the best available use of space, and soften the impact of walls by planting with tall ornamental grasses, training climbing plants to scramble up walls, or include hanging plants from beds above.  </p> <p> Building a sunken patio can obviously 'be a more expensive option as it requires a greater amount of dig out, but it will provide privacy and also potentially shelter from the wind,’ says garden designer Peter Reader. This is a consideration if the garden is in an exposed spot. </p> <p> 'You can create seating areas that aren't immediately visible, that can feel like your own exclusive, private space, surrounded by night scented flowers such as nicotiana, dianthus and stocks, perfect to watch the sun go down,' agrees garden designer Michelle Brandon. </p>
Jennifer Ebert

Be inspired by these patio ideas to design the perfect outdoor space for your backyard for dining, entertaining and relaxing in year round