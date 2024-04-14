23 stylish patio ideas

Enhance the feel of the patio area by adding pots and planters as container gardening. Plant them with a mix of evergreen plants for year round interest, or trees to grow in pots, augmented by seasonal blooms, from spring bulbs to summer perennials, for a changeable display.
There are plenty of choices of plants for pots all year round that can suit sunny or shadier spots. ‘Lavender, nepeta and similar scented plants can make a lovely surround to paved areas,’ explains John Wyer.
Bringing potted plants onto the tiles, deck or gravel will help to tie your patio into your large planting scheme. If your patio connects to your kitchen, then herb planters are a beautiful and useful addition to the space.
With larger planters you can create dramatic displays and divide spaces on the patio, or direct the eye to focal points beyond – for a more contemporary space use a few large planters in materials such as corten steel. The beauty of smaller pots, is that they offer flexibility so you can move and change them with the seasons, depending on how the space is to be used. For a cottage patio or traditional space, a mix of container styles can add a more relaxed feel.
'If the patio is a smooth, natural stone you can add some texture with planters and a dash of colour from planting,' adds Marcus Barnett.