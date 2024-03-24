Patio gardening ideas: 23 ways to bring more flowers and foliage into your space
Try these patio gardening ideas and transform your outdoor space with chic containers and plenty of plantsColin Poole/Future
Train climbing foliage over wallsPolly Eltes/Future
Create interest with a combo of container potsBrent Darby
Add height with potted treesAmara
Hang plants from aboveLECHUZA
Create a potted plant display on shelvesColin Poole/Future
Use a wooden bar cart for a pretty vignetteColin Poole/Future
Plant a mini succulent gardenJamie Mason
Dress a fence or wall with climbing rosesJamie Mason/Future
Reuse a ladderColin Poole
Plant a bamboo screenLizzie Orme
Go high with plantersTim Young
Create a wildflower haven for your patio gardening ideasLittle Greene
Go green on your wallLeigh Clapp/Future
Frame the space with raised bedsLizzie Orme
Be inspired by the tropicsAlasdair McIntosh
Blur the edges using grassesAlasdair McIntosh
Get your DIY onColin Poole
Upcycle tin can hanging plantersLizzie Orme
Pick a color schemeLizzie Orme
Achieve balance with symmetryPolly Eltes
Grow a vertical herb gardenSimon Scarboro
Go for formal hedging, but keep it lowPaul Raeside
Line with lavenderClaire Lloyd-Davies