Patio gardening ideas: 23 ways to bring more flowers and foliage into your space

  • <p> Looking for patios to turn your outdoor space into a gorgeous green retreat? Whatever the size of your plot, introducing plants is a great way to add color and life, soften paved edges, and create a relaxing place that you'll love to spend time in. </p> <p> Everyone knows the importance of good patios to transform a functional area into a stylish oasis. But once you've got your stunning outdoor furniture, fire pits, and on-trend paving sorted, plants are the perfect finishing touch. And don't let the lack of flowerbeds deter you – there are plenty of ways to fill a paved space with tons of foliage and flowers. </p> <p> So, whether you dream of country meadows, a modern, tropical vibe, or you just fancy having a low-maintenance herb garden on hand so you can add fresh mint to your summer sundowner, our patios have something for everyone. </p>
    Try these patio gardening ideas and transform your outdoor space with chic containers and plenty of plants

    Colin Poole/Future
  • <p> Add a sense of artfully-overgrown, old-world charm to your patio by introducing climbing plants. Whether you opt for foliage (try Virginia creeper for colorful leaves) or florals (passionflower or star jasmine are lovely choices), they are bound to boost the atmosphere in your patio space whilst softening your garden walls. </p> <p> Create a quiet corner by training them behind a bench, and why not add a jumble of pots nearby for extra interest? It'll be your new favorite spot in no time. </p>
    Train climbing foliage over walls

    Add a sense of artfully-overgrown, old-world charm to your patio by introducing climbing plants. Whether you opt for foliage (try Virginia creeper for colorful leaves) or florals (passionflower or star jasmine are lovely choices), they are bound to boost the atmosphere in your patio space whilst softening your garden walls.

    Create a quiet corner by training them behind a bench, and why not add a jumble of pots nearby for extra interest? It'll be your new favorite spot in no time.

    Polly Eltes/Future
  • <p> Clusters of large pots holding a variety of lush plants are an easy way to bring nature to your patio space. </p> <p> Mix and match your containers for a laid-back look – galvanized steel pots are perfect for a country garden mood – and group different sizes and heights to add impact and create the impression of a sprawling and abundant garden. Add to the immersive vibe with climbers creeping up trellises, as seen here. </p>
    Create interest with a combo of container pots

    Clusters of large pots holding a variety of lush plants are an easy way to bring nature to your patio space.

    Mix and match your containers for a laid-back look – galvanized steel pots are perfect for a country garden mood – and group different sizes and heights to add impact and create the impression of a sprawling and abundant garden. Add to the immersive vibe with climbers creeping up trellises, as seen here.

    Brent Darby
  • <p> Transport yourself to the Med with small trees such as olive or fig which grow well in containers on patios or as part of your decking. These small trees are a natural focal point and create a more enclosed, intimate feel on a patio, as well as offering dappled shade in high summer. </p> <p> Olive trees like a sunny spot and although they're naturally drought tolerant, when planted in pots they need regular watering – don't let the compost dry out. </p>
    Add height with potted trees

    Transport yourself to the Med with small trees such as olive or fig which grow well in containers on patios or as part of your decking. These small trees are a natural focal point and create a more enclosed, intimate feel on a patio, as well as offering dappled shade in high summer.

    Olive trees like a sunny spot and although they're naturally drought tolerant, when planted in pots they need regular watering – don't let the compost dry out.

    Amara
  • <p> When it comes to patios, it's important to make the most of all the space you have. And that, of course, include the verticals. </p> <p> This is where hanging baskets come in to play. Brimming with the opportunity to get creative, you can plant them with an abundance of cascading florals, foliage, and even herbs. </p> <p> Suspend from a pergola, an established tree, a railing, or simply a hook secured to an exterior wall. It's a simple way to give a patio a lift. We love how this duo complements the surrounding color scheme, offering a sultry yet sophisticated vibe. </p>
    Hang plants from above

    When it comes to patios, it's important to make the most of all the space you have. And that, of course, include the verticals.

    This is where hanging baskets come in to play. Brimming with the opportunity to get creative, you can plant them with an abundance of cascading florals, foliage, and even herbs.

    Suspend from a pergola, an established tree, a railing, or simply a hook secured to an exterior wall. It's a simple way to give a patio a lift. We love how this duo complements the surrounding color scheme, offering a sultry yet sophisticated vibe.

    LECHUZA
  • <p> On the lookout for small gardens? Then here's another way to make the most of vertical space whilst increasing the amount of greenery in your plot. </p> <p> Opt for tall shelving units such as these and you can have fun creating beautiful vistas with your favorite pots and plants. A pretty lantern or two (go for LED candles to err on the side of safety) will boost the ambience come nightfall. </p>
    Create a potted plant display on shelves

    On the lookout for small gardens? Then here's another way to make the most of vertical space whilst increasing the amount of greenery in your plot.

    Opt for tall shelving units such as these and you can have fun creating beautiful vistas with your favorite pots and plants. A pretty lantern or two (go for LED candles to err on the side of safety) will boost the ambience come nightfall.

    Colin Poole/Future
  • <p> Love this idea but looking for something that feels a little more unique than freestanding shelves? Try reusing a wooden bar cart, like this one. It adds a vintage charm to a patio space, and, what's more, can be easily moved around – handy for cleaning, or for when you want to give your plot a refreshing rearrange. </p> <p> Arrange flower-filled containers on top, for a lovely addition to your patio gardening ideas. You can use the bottom shelf to store watering cans and other garden bits and bobs, too – an easy solution for garden storage in a small space. </p>
    Use a wooden bar cart for a pretty vignette

    Love this idea but looking for something that feels a little more unique than freestanding shelves? Try reusing a wooden bar cart, like this one. It adds a vintage charm to a patio space, and, what's more, can be easily moved around – handy for cleaning, or for when you want to give your plot a refreshing rearrange.

    Arrange flower-filled containers on top, for a lovely addition to your patio gardening ideas. You can use the bottom shelf to store watering cans and other garden bits and bobs, too – an easy solution for garden storage in a small space.

    Colin Poole/Future
  • <p> Striking succulents are all the rage when it comes to indoor plants. But, there are hardier varieties of succulents that are well-suited to growing outdoors, so you can bring this trend out to your patio, too. </p> <p> Look out for sempervivums and sedums and plant using a quick-draining soil blend (add around 25% builders sand to a regular potting soil). If you fancy adding in less hardy succulents such as echeverias, plant these in pots, then bring them inside over the colder months. </p>
    Plant a mini succulent garden

    Striking succulents are all the rage when it comes to indoor plants. But, there are hardier varieties of succulents that are well-suited to growing outdoors, so you can bring this trend out to your patio, too.

    Look out for sempervivums and sedums and plant using a quick-draining soil blend (add around 25% builders sand to a regular potting soil). If you fancy adding in less hardy succulents such as echeverias, plant these in pots, then bring them inside over the colder months.

    Jamie Mason
  • <p> Nothing says English country garden quite like a climbing rose, and they're a great addition to garden fences. </p> <p> Climbing roses are sun-lovers and prefer a sunny, sheltered spot, adding color and scent with their repeat blooms. They aren't self-clinging so need to be given a support structure such as a trellis or horizontal wires or train over. </p> <p> For an extra hit of color, paint your trellis – muted shades are perfect for a country look, or go for brights to give a modern edge to your patio. </p>
    Dress a fence or wall with climbing roses

    Nothing says English country garden quite like a climbing rose, and they're a great addition to garden fences.

    Climbing roses are sun-lovers and prefer a sunny, sheltered spot, adding color and scent with their repeat blooms. They aren't self-clinging so need to be given a support structure such as a trellis or horizontal wires or train over.

    For an extra hit of color, paint your trellis – muted shades are perfect for a country look, or go for brights to give a modern edge to your patio.

    Jamie Mason/Future
  • <p> A vintage step ladder offers multiple spots for potted plants – mix and match containers and plant up with summer bedding plants to add texture and color. </p> <p> If you love a rustic look then leave it to weather naturally. It'll make a lovely addition to more informal patios. However, you could personalise it further with a fresh lick of paint. </p>
    Reuse a ladder

    A vintage step ladder offers multiple spots for potted plants – mix and match containers and plant up with summer bedding plants to add texture and color.

    If you love a rustic look then leave it to weather naturally. It'll make a lovely addition to more informal patios. However, you could personalise it further with a fresh lick of paint.

    Colin Poole
  • <p> Fast-growing plants like bamboo and grasses work brilliantly in planters against a wall or fence to create an area of green without taking up too much space. Plant in a long, narrow planter, or line up matching pots for a smart, modern way to frame a patio area. </p>
    Plant a bamboo screen

    Fast-growing plants like bamboo and grasses work brilliantly in planters against a wall or fence to create an area of green without taking up too much space. Plant in a long, narrow planter, or line up matching pots for a smart, modern way to frame a patio area.

    Lizzie Orme
  • <p> While you might not have space for a full vegetable patch, a raised garden trough offers up the perfect spot to grow veg or herbs. </p> <p> If you're planting veg, it's a case of the more sun, the better. A raised wooden trough or planter is ideal because you can position it in the sunniest spot on your patio. </p>
    Go high with planters

    While you might not have space for a full vegetable patch, a raised garden trough offers up the perfect spot to grow veg or herbs.

    If you're planting veg, it's a case of the more sun, the better. A raised wooden trough or planter is ideal because you can position it in the sunniest spot on your patio.

    Tim Young
  • <p> Allow grasses and wildflowers to spill over the tops of low walls or fencing to soften hard edges or garden borders. This planting idea has the added bonus of upping your eco gardening credentials at the same time, creating a paradise for bees and other insects. </p>
    Create a wildflower haven for your patio gardening ideas

    Allow grasses and wildflowers to spill over the tops of low walls or fencing to soften hard edges or garden borders. This planting idea has the added bonus of upping your eco gardening credentials at the same time, creating a paradise for bees and other insects.

    Little Greene
  • <p> Still one of the hottest garden trends, a living wall will bring a patio wall to life. Simply fit the planters to the wall or fence, fill with your chosen plants (a pick and mix of fern varieties is a winning combo, or try using them to grow salad leaves) and enjoy the wall-to-wall greenery. </p>
    Go green on your wall

    Still one of the hottest garden trends, a living wall will bring a patio wall to life. Simply fit the planters to the wall or fence, fill with your chosen plants (a pick and mix of fern varieties is a winning combo, or try using them to grow salad leaves) and enjoy the wall-to-wall greenery.

    Leigh Clapp/Future
  • <p> Raised garden beds bordering your patio offer a feast of color and scent at eye level when you're dining alfresco. Paint the concrete a modern shade of grey for a contemporary look, or fresh white to evoke the feel of a Mediterranean courtyard. </p> <p> An added bonus? Your back will thank you when it comes to weeding. </p>
    Frame the space with raised beds

    Raised garden beds bordering your patio offer a feast of color and scent at eye level when you're dining alfresco. Paint the concrete a modern shade of grey for a contemporary look, or fresh white to evoke the feel of a Mediterranean courtyard.

    An added bonus? Your back will thank you when it comes to weeding.

    Lizzie Orme
  • <p> Who needs to travel halfway round the world when you can bring a tropical garden straight into your own backyard? </p> <p> Leave an area of patio free to create a bed for a striking tree fern or two. These beautiful trees are happiest in a sheltered, humid and shaded position, and their architectural fronds create a fantastic feature for your patio. </p>
    Be inspired by the tropics

    Who needs to travel halfway round the world when you can bring a tropical garden straight into your own backyard?

    Leave an area of patio free to create a bed for a striking tree fern or two. These beautiful trees are happiest in a sheltered, humid and shaded position, and their architectural fronds create a fantastic feature for your patio.

    Alasdair McIntosh
  • <p> Edge your patio with ornamental grasses to add height and movement. </p> <p> Calamagrostis, a reed grass that comes in a host of different varieties, looks great all year round, is hardy and low-maintenance and will give you a block of low-growing foliage for an informal prairie-style border with plenty of texture. Just plant it in a block all the way along the patio edge. </p>
    Blur the edges using grasses

    Edge your patio with ornamental grasses to add height and movement.

    Calamagrostis, a reed grass that comes in a host of different varieties, looks great all year round, is hardy and low-maintenance and will give you a block of low-growing foliage for an informal prairie-style border with plenty of texture. Just plant it in a block all the way along the patio edge.

    Alasdair McIntosh
  • <p> Knock up a planter with a difference, and transform an old chest of drawers into an eye-catching color explosion on your patio. </p> <p> Paint the chest in shades of your choice, drill drainage holes in the bottom of the drawers and apply a sealant such as polyurethane to the inside of the drawers so they don't rot (or, you could just use pond liner). </p> <p> Then, all you need to do it plant up the drawers generously with your favorite blooms. </p>
    Get your DIY on

    Knock up a planter with a difference, and transform an old chest of drawers into an eye-catching color explosion on your patio.

    Paint the chest in shades of your choice, drill drainage holes in the bottom of the drawers and apply a sealant such as polyurethane to the inside of the drawers so they don't rot (or, you could just use pond liner).

    Then, all you need to do it plant up the drawers generously with your favorite blooms.

    Colin Poole
  • <p> Decorate a trellis with this simple tin can DIY. Make sure the can is clean and dry before spray-painting it (do this outside if you can, to allow plenty of ventilation). </p> <p> Punch a hole each side of the opening and thread through a loop of wire for hanging. Flowering plants will add color, but this is also a great idea for a simple herb garden. </p>
    Upcycle tin can hanging planters

    Decorate a trellis with this simple tin can DIY. Make sure the can is clean and dry before spray-painting it (do this outside if you can, to allow plenty of ventilation).

    Punch a hole each side of the opening and thread through a loop of wire for hanging. Flowering plants will add color, but this is also a great idea for a simple herb garden.

    Lizzie Orme
  • <p> Group colors together and then repeat them around your patio with blooms and soft furnishings. Sticking to a small palette of hues will have a calming feel. </p> <p> For a pretty look, a combination of pink, purple and white works well, or if you're more of a minimalist pare it right back and just pair green foliage with white blooms. </p>
    Pick a color scheme

    Group colors together and then repeat them around your patio with blooms and soft furnishings. Sticking to a small palette of hues will have a calming feel.

    For a pretty look, a combination of pink, purple and white works well, or if you're more of a minimalist pare it right back and just pair green foliage with white blooms.

    Lizzie Orme
  • <p> Symmetry has always been a hit in formal garden design and you can use it on even the smallest patio to create a sense of visual balance. Mirror container planting, by repeating the same pots and plants either side of the opening, a table or another focal point to give the space an impression of order and structure. Add bistro sets for a charming scene. </p>
    Achieve balance with symmetry

    Symmetry has always been a hit in formal garden design and you can use it on even the smallest patio to create a sense of visual balance. Mirror container planting, by repeating the same pots and plants either side of the opening, a table or another focal point to give the space an impression of order and structure. Add bistro sets for a charming scene.

    Polly Eltes
  • <p> Knock up your own, budget version of a living wall by making use of a pocket shoe organiser. Pour a little water into one of the pockets to check the drainage, and add a few holes if needed, then it really is as simple as filling the pockets with compost and adding your plants or seeds. </p>
    Grow a vertical herb garden

    Knock up your own, budget version of a living wall by making use of a pocket shoe organiser. Pour a little water into one of the pockets to check the drainage, and add a few holes if needed, then it really is as simple as filling the pockets with compost and adding your plants or seeds.

    Simon Scarboro
  • <p> Offering that winning combo of looking good and being easy to maintain, box hedging is the ideal species for formal, low hedges or borders thanks to its dense evergreen leaves that can be easily trimmed into a neat shape. Keep it looking tip-top with a pair of garden shears. </p>
    Go for formal hedging, but keep it low

    Offering that winning combo of looking good and being easy to maintain, box hedging is the ideal species for formal, low hedges or borders thanks to its dense evergreen leaves that can be easily trimmed into a neat shape. Keep it looking tip-top with a pair of garden shears.

    Paul Raeside
  • <p> Lavender might be at its absolute best over the summer with those amazingly fragrant purple flowers, but its foliage looks good year-round, so it's an excellent choice for an easy-to-grow border shrub for your patio. And wildlife loves it just as much – lavender is a big hit with bees with its nectar and pollen on the menu. </p>
    Line with lavender

    Lavender might be at its absolute best over the summer with those amazingly fragrant purple flowers, but its foliage looks good year-round, so it's an excellent choice for an easy-to-grow border shrub for your patio. And wildlife loves it just as much – lavender is a big hit with bees with its nectar and pollen on the menu.

    Claire Lloyd-Davies
Heather Young

