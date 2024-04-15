Patio furniture ideas: 18 on-trend designs for stylish outdoor living
- 1/19
From chic sofas to statement dining tables, these patio furniture ideas are just the update your plot needsGo Modern Furniture
- 2/19
Opt for a teak table that everyone can gather aroundBramblecrest
- 3/19
Relax on smart sun loungersFurniture Village
- 4/19
Make a statement with sculptural piecesOKA UK
- 5/19
Tuck a small sofa into a decked spaceOKA UK
- 6/19
Brighten your plot with white furnishingsGo Modern Furniture
- 7/19
Use rattan furniture for stylish outdoor diningDomaine & Demeure
- 8/19
Go for a luxurious Long Island lookCox & Cox
- 9/19
Give your patio an industrial vibeBarker and Stonehouse
- 10/19
Mix and match materials for an eclectic vibeDobbies
- 11/19
Create a tranquil patio scene with outdoor poufsGo Modern Furniture
- 12/19
Use shades of gray for a chic styleKettler
- 13/19
Pair natural textures with a monochrome paletteHabitat
- 14/19
Go for multi-functional designsBarker and Stonehouse
- 15/19
Use pared-back sun loungers for a chilled out spotGo Modern Furniture
- 16/19
Shelter your seating with a parasolBridgman
- 17/19
Dine alfresco in style with contemporary detailsGo Modern Furniture
- 18/19
Get cozy with circular seatingBarker and Stonehouse
- 19/19
Liven up a scene with funky accessoriesDunelm