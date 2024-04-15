Advertisement

Patio furniture ideas: 18 on-trend designs for stylish outdoor living

  • <p> Want to give your plot a stylish new look? These patio furniture ideas are the perfect solution. A chic new seating setup can be all it takes for your space to feel refreshed, and there's no landscaping, redecorating, or planting involved. </p> <p> Of course, garden furniture isn't just for looks – it will transform how you use your patio. And with outdoor living being all the rage right now, we all want to make the very most of our backyards, all year-round. </p> <p> From gorgeous modular sofas, poolside loungers, monochrome setups, and more, there's something for everyone (and every plot). We've rounded up our favorite looks here to help you plan your alfresco update. </p>
    From chic sofas to statement dining tables, these patio furniture ideas are just the update your plot needs

    Want to give your plot a stylish new look? These patio furniture ideas are the perfect solution. A chic new seating setup can be all it takes for your space to feel refreshed, and there's no landscaping, redecorating, or planting involved.

    Of course, garden furniture isn't just for looks – it will transform how you use your patio. And with outdoor living being all the rage right now, we all want to make the very most of our backyards, all year-round.

    From gorgeous modular sofas, poolside loungers, monochrome setups, and more, there's something for everyone (and every plot). We've rounded up our favorite looks here to help you plan your alfresco update.

    Go Modern Furniture
  • <p> Love to entertain family and friends? Then, if space allows, a big outdoor table surrounded by stylish seating is a must. That way, everyone can gather together to enjoy alfresco dining comfortably. </p> <p> If you are a fan of wooden designs, then teak is a natural winner in terms of the best materials for outdoor furniture, as says Tina Mahony, Director of Go Modern. 'But, do always check the provenance of the wood used,' she adds. 'The best companies only ever source teak from sustainable plantations. </p> <p> 'In its natural state, teak needs very little maintenance which means you can leave it out all year round,' Tina continues. 'Over time and left untreated, the natural color turns a little silver-gray. This shouldn't harm the strength of the wood but if you prefer the warmth of the original, consider using a special teak cleaner or protector and buying a protective cover for the harsher winter months.' </p>
    Opt for a teak table that everyone can gather around

    Love to entertain family and friends? Then, if space allows, a big outdoor table surrounded by stylish seating is a must. That way, everyone can gather together to enjoy alfresco dining comfortably.

    If you are a fan of wooden designs, then teak is a natural winner in terms of the best materials for outdoor furniture, as says Tina Mahony, Director of Go Modern. 'But, do always check the provenance of the wood used,' she adds. 'The best companies only ever source teak from sustainable plantations.

    'In its natural state, teak needs very little maintenance which means you can leave it out all year round,' Tina continues. 'Over time and left untreated, the natural color turns a little silver-gray. This shouldn't harm the strength of the wood but if you prefer the warmth of the original, consider using a special teak cleaner or protector and buying a protective cover for the harsher winter months.'

    Bramblecrest
  • <p> For sun-worshippers, sun loungers are a patio must-have. And these adjustable rattan designs have definitely caught our eye for more modern schemes. </p> <p> As Tim Pennell of Bramblecrest says, 'Your furniture should complement your seating area and any nearby architecture – so dependent on your space, you can decide between a more contemporary or traditional style, or simply somewhere in between.' We think the pared-back look of these loungers makes them a well-suited match to the moody, monochrome backdrop and minimal surrounding decor. </p> <p> Note how the textural rug helps tie together the scheme, too. </p>
    Relax on smart sun loungers

    For sun-worshippers, sun loungers are a patio must-have. And these adjustable rattan designs have definitely caught our eye for more modern schemes.

    As Tim Pennell of Bramblecrest says, 'Your furniture should complement your seating area and any nearby architecture – so dependent on your space, you can decide between a more contemporary or traditional style, or simply somewhere in between.' We think the pared-back look of these loungers makes them a well-suited match to the moody, monochrome backdrop and minimal surrounding decor.

    Note how the textural rug helps tie together the scheme, too.

    Furniture Village
  • <p> There are so many garden tables to choose from for patios. But, if you love an out-of-the-ordinary vibe for your exterior scheme, don't be afraid to go for a statement piece like this gorgeous tree-trunk design. </p> <p> We adore the sculptural look – it's a fabulous focal point for the scene. And, the glass top will make it quick and easy to clean. </p> <p> When choosing between patio furniture – table included – remember to measure your available space and consider how much of it you want to furnish, as says Tim of Bramblecrest. 'You will need enough room for you and your family or guests to relax in comfort. Take into consideration the flow of your space and avoid blocking doorways or garden paths. </p> <p> 'Be aware of a view and position your furniture to make the most of it. Equally, take into consideration trees and shade dependent on how much direct sunlight you want when relaxing in your garden,' he adds. </p>
    Make a statement with sculptural pieces

    There are so many garden tables to choose from for patios. But, if you love an out-of-the-ordinary vibe for your exterior scheme, don't be afraid to go for a statement piece like this gorgeous tree-trunk design.

    We adore the sculptural look – it's a fabulous focal point for the scene. And, the glass top will make it quick and easy to clean.

    When choosing between patio furniture – table included – remember to measure your available space and consider how much of it you want to furnish, as says Tim of Bramblecrest. 'You will need enough room for you and your family or guests to relax in comfort. Take into consideration the flow of your space and avoid blocking doorways or garden paths.

    'Be aware of a view and position your furniture to make the most of it. Equally, take into consideration trees and shade dependent on how much direct sunlight you want when relaxing in your garden,' he adds.

    OKA UK
  • <p> Eager to bring outdoor sofas to your patio or deck, but worried you don't have enough space? </p> <p> A modular, corner design like this one is super versatile. Slot it into an otherwise unused area to create a chic spot for lounging with a good book or taking in the view. </p> <p> We're big fans of the cream hue against the inky black wall behind, too – a striking contrast that will always look stylish. And that oversized urn filled with verbena makes the perfect finishing touch. </p>
    Tuck a small sofa into a decked space

    Eager to bring outdoor sofas to your patio or deck, but worried you don't have enough space?

    A modular, corner design like this one is super versatile. Slot it into an otherwise unused area to create a chic spot for lounging with a good book or taking in the view.

    We're big fans of the cream hue against the inky black wall behind, too – a striking contrast that will always look stylish. And that oversized urn filled with verbena makes the perfect finishing touch.

    OKA UK
  • <p> White fabric, <em>in a garden</em>? Who would've thought it? But these days, you can get fabric that's not only water-repellant but dirt repellant too (even garden-friendly velvet!). </p> <p> So, embrace lighter colors for your outdoor seating and brighten up your plot. This setup sits beautifully amongst the leafy green surroundings. And as a bonus point, the sofa is part of an extensive modular collection which means you can change up the shape and size to fit your needs. </p> <p> Masses of cushions in green tones add to the natural feel, alongside wood finishes on the complementary chairs. </p>
    Brighten your plot with white furnishings

    White fabric, in a garden? Who would've thought it? But these days, you can get fabric that's not only water-repellant but dirt repellant too (even garden-friendly velvet!).

    So, embrace lighter colors for your outdoor seating and brighten up your plot. This setup sits beautifully amongst the leafy green surroundings. And as a bonus point, the sofa is part of an extensive modular collection which means you can change up the shape and size to fit your needs.

    Masses of cushions in green tones add to the natural feel, alongside wood finishes on the complementary chairs.

    Go Modern Furniture
  • <p> Rattan is on-trend and we're not surprised at all. It's an elegant and timeless look, that works just as well in your garden as it does in your living room. </p> <p> Rattan garden furniture is specially made for outdoors so that it's weather-resistant and easy to clean, ensuring it's a beautiful choice for an outside dining area. Opt for chic gray hues, and pair with a large, matching table. That way, everyone can sit together in style – perfect if you're on the lookout for a family garden. </p>
    Use rattan furniture for stylish outdoor dining

    Rattan is on-trend and we're not surprised at all. It's an elegant and timeless look, that works just as well in your garden as it does in your living room.

    Rattan garden furniture is specially made for outdoors so that it's weather-resistant and easy to clean, ensuring it's a beautiful choice for an outside dining area. Opt for chic gray hues, and pair with a large, matching table. That way, everyone can sit together in style – perfect if you're on the lookout for a family garden.

    Domaine & Demeure
  • <p> Capture a Long Island look with toned wood, sleek lines, and sumptuous cushions. The bold silhouette and unique slats in this design are bound to bring any patio to life. </p> <p> It's pared-back yet totally luxurious – simply pair with neutral accessories for a grown-up space ready for relaxing. </p>
    Go for a luxurious Long Island look

    Capture a Long Island look with toned wood, sleek lines, and sumptuous cushions. The bold silhouette and unique slats in this design are bound to bring any patio to life.

    It's pared-back yet totally luxurious – simply pair with neutral accessories for a grown-up space ready for relaxing.

    Cox & Cox
  • <p> Clean lines, solid teak, and a chunky metal base – this is a statement table that is bound to turn heads. And those chairs are an effortlessly cool match. </p> <p> We love the idea of attaching a simple, metal frame to string up festoon lights, too. It will only add to the industrial effect while illuminating your evenings spent outdoors. </p>
    Give your patio an industrial vibe

    Clean lines, solid teak, and a chunky metal base – this is a statement table that is bound to turn heads. And those chairs are an effortlessly cool match.

    We love the idea of attaching a simple, metal frame to string up festoon lights, too. It will only add to the industrial effect while illuminating your evenings spent outdoors.

    Barker and Stonehouse
  • <p> If you love a more eclectic feel, then mix and match bright accessories with fuss-free wooden furniture. A scattering of cushions, throws, lanterns, and vibrant plant pots all add to the joyful scene. You can add an extra layer of interest with patterned modern paving, too. </p> <p> And don't forget to add plenty of glowy lights – the right garden lighting will make any plot feel cozier and more welcoming after dark. </p>
    Mix and match materials for an eclectic vibe

    If you love a more eclectic feel, then mix and match bright accessories with fuss-free wooden furniture. A scattering of cushions, throws, lanterns, and vibrant plant pots all add to the joyful scene. You can add an extra layer of interest with patterned modern paving, too.

    And don't forget to add plenty of glowy lights – the right garden lighting will make any plot feel cozier and more welcoming after dark.

    Dobbies
  • <p> Whether on your decking or patio, or (if you're lucky) by your pool, it's great to have a space that's used purely for relaxing. And, a cluster of poufs and outdoor bean bags are perfect for creating a chilled-out vibe. </p> <p> Go for muted colors for a sophisticated style. And, if you think outdoor rugs are only for the ground, then think again. Like this image shows, they can be used as wall-coverings too – simply fix to a fence for a beautiful backdrop. </p>
    Create a tranquil patio scene with outdoor poufs

    Whether on your decking or patio, or (if you're lucky) by your pool, it's great to have a space that's used purely for relaxing. And, a cluster of poufs and outdoor bean bags are perfect for creating a chilled-out vibe.

    Go for muted colors for a sophisticated style. And, if you think outdoor rugs are only for the ground, then think again. Like this image shows, they can be used as wall-coverings too – simply fix to a fence for a beautiful backdrop.

    Go Modern Furniture
  • <p> You can't go wrong with gray outdoor furniture. It's an understated hue that gives any traditional setup a modern lift. </p> <p> Simply pair plush, anthracite-colored cushions with sturdy metal for a seating area that's both stylish and comfortable. The outdoor sofa above also benefits from being modular, for ultimate flexibility when it comes to arranging your space. </p> <p> The surrounding slatted garden fence has caught our attention, too, which provides privacy, shelter, and somewhere to hang sleek wall lights for nighttime illumination. </p>
    Use shades of gray for a chic style

    You can't go wrong with gray outdoor furniture. It's an understated hue that gives any traditional setup a modern lift.

    Simply pair plush, anthracite-colored cushions with sturdy metal for a seating area that's both stylish and comfortable. The outdoor sofa above also benefits from being modular, for ultimate flexibility when it comes to arranging your space.

    The surrounding slatted garden fence has caught our attention, too, which provides privacy, shelter, and somewhere to hang sleek wall lights for nighttime illumination.

    Kettler
  • <p> A monochrome palette will always be stylish. But, for a softer look, combine black and white tones with natural materials and hues for your patio furniture. </p> <p> Wicker, rattan, velvet, and wood-fired clay are all gorgeous textures that will add a warm and rustic edge to any plot. Simply place against a dark wall or fence for a look that feels balanced, considered, and contemporary. </p>
    Pair natural textures with a monochrome palette

    A monochrome palette will always be stylish. But, for a softer look, combine black and white tones with natural materials and hues for your patio furniture.

    Wicker, rattan, velvet, and wood-fired clay are all gorgeous textures that will add a warm and rustic edge to any plot. Simply place against a dark wall or fence for a look that feels balanced, considered, and contemporary.

    Habitat
  • <p> For fuss-free garden furniture, pick pieces that do two jobs at once. Take this stunning corner sofa, for instance. </p> <p> Not only is it irresistibly comfy (and not to mention stylish), it features wooden end panels that are super handy for resting drinks, snacks, or pretty accessories. Of course, you could always add a matching coffee table, too, for even more space. </p> <p> And don't you just love these tie-dye hanging shades? Hang one or two from your pergola for a fabulously bohemian flair. Then, bring them indoors during winter to brighten up a corner of your home. </p>
    Go for multi-functional designs

    For fuss-free garden furniture, pick pieces that do two jobs at once. Take this stunning corner sofa, for instance.

    Not only is it irresistibly comfy (and not to mention stylish), it features wooden end panels that are super handy for resting drinks, snacks, or pretty accessories. Of course, you could always add a matching coffee table, too, for even more space.

    And don't you just love these tie-dye hanging shades? Hang one or two from your pergola for a fabulously bohemian flair. Then, bring them indoors during winter to brighten up a corner of your home.

    Barker and Stonehouse
  • <p> Sometimes, the best use of a backyard is simply to lie down and soak up the sun's rays. And if you prefer a minimal look, then we think you'll love these pared-back sun loungers for ultimate zen vibes. </p> <p> Plant ornamental grasses nearby and maybe add a water feature. Both will add a touch of tranquil movement and sound. Then all you need is a cold drink in hand and a hot summer's day. Bliss. </p>
    Use pared-back sun loungers for a chilled out spot

    Sometimes, the best use of a backyard is simply to lie down and soak up the sun's rays. And if you prefer a minimal look, then we think you'll love these pared-back sun loungers for ultimate zen vibes.

    Plant ornamental grasses nearby and maybe add a water feature. Both will add a touch of tranquil movement and sound. Then all you need is a cold drink in hand and a hot summer's day. Bliss.

    Go Modern Furniture
  • <p> Speaking of sunshine, it's always a good idea to provide a shaded spot in your plot too, for a bit of respite from the rays. Luckily, there are lots of great garden parasols to choose from – which tend to be more budget-friendly than more permanent structures, such as pergolas. </p> <p> To continue the summery feel, you could accessorize your sofa with complementary cushions in warm reds and oranges, too. And, a parasol isn't just handy for warmer days, it's also useful for averting drizzle during colder months. </p>
    Shelter your seating with a parasol

    Speaking of sunshine, it's always a good idea to provide a shaded spot in your plot too, for a bit of respite from the rays. Luckily, there are lots of great garden parasols to choose from – which tend to be more budget-friendly than more permanent structures, such as pergolas.

    To continue the summery feel, you could accessorize your sofa with complementary cushions in warm reds and oranges, too. And, a parasol isn't just handy for warmer days, it's also useful for averting drizzle during colder months.

    Bridgman
  • <p> We adore this muted color palette, accented with just a handful of tasteful accessories in warm sands and deep ambers. </p> <p> Sometimes, less really can be more – especially if you opt for a garden dining set that's as stylish as this. </p>
    Dine alfresco in style with contemporary details

    We adore this muted color palette, accented with just a handful of tasteful accessories in warm sands and deep ambers.

    Sometimes, less really can be more – especially if you opt for a garden dining set that's as stylish as this.

    Go Modern Furniture
  • <p> A circular sofa setup is a fabulous way to up the cozy factor in your plot. A cool gray tone keeps things feeling modern, and will look lovely topped with soft blankets and tasseled cushions, as seen here. </p> <p> Just place an easy-to-clean, glass-topped table in the middle and maybe a lantern or two. Fire up the BBQ nearby, and before you know it, you'll have the perfect spot for an alfresco lunch or summer-evening drinks with friends. </p>
    Get cozy with circular seating

    A circular sofa setup is a fabulous way to up the cozy factor in your plot. A cool gray tone keeps things feeling modern, and will look lovely topped with soft blankets and tasseled cushions, as seen here.

    Just place an easy-to-clean, glass-topped table in the middle and maybe a lantern or two. Fire up the BBQ nearby, and before you know it, you'll have the perfect spot for an alfresco lunch or summer-evening drinks with friends.

    Barker and Stonehouse
  • <p> If you love a homely style, get creative with accessories for your garden furniture scheme. Try adding flourishes of jazzy cushions, fun patterns, and hanging plants – it's an easy and affordable way to put your stamp on your plot. </p> <p> And don't forget a coffee table or two – handy for perching your cup of tea, a good book, or a jar of freshly-picked flowers on. </p>
    Liven up a scene with funky accessories

    If you love a homely style, get creative with accessories for your garden furniture scheme. Try adding flourishes of jazzy cushions, fun patterns, and hanging plants – it's an easy and affordable way to put your stamp on your plot.

    And don't forget a coffee table or two – handy for perching your cup of tea, a good book, or a jar of freshly-picked flowers on.

    Dunelm
