Passover 2022: How Stars Are Celebrating

  • <p>The second gentleman and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Passover on Friday by "holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence" for their hardworking staffers.</p> <p>"Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" Emhoff <a href="https://twitter.com/secondgentleman/status/1515167300848078849?s=21&t=7Y1UXvwuwHVby-DHQ0N1kw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted" class="link ">tweeted</a>. </p>
    1/5

    Douglas Emhoff

    The second gentleman and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Passover on Friday by "holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence" for their hardworking staffers.

    "Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" Emhoff tweeted.

  • <p>Idina Menzel hosted "Recipe for Change" on YouTube in honor of the Passover celebration to have a dinner and discussion with other celebrities about their Jewish heritage and identity. </p> <p>"Conversations like these," the <em>Uncut Gems</em> star wrote via her <a href="https://twitter.com/idinamenzel/status/1515026574361378827?s=21&t=eD0Og8-Tc7-la_0omiKTDA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link ">Twitter</a> account. </p>
    2/5

    Idina Menzel

    Idina Menzel hosted "Recipe for Change" on YouTube in honor of the Passover celebration to have a dinner and discussion with other celebrities about their Jewish heritage and identity.

    "Conversations like these," the Uncut Gems star wrote via her Twitter account.

  • <p>The comedian shared via her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/tiffanyhaddish/2817354562170555893/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a> Story a clip of her singing songs from her Seder as she celebrated the religious event on Friday. </p>
    3/5

    Tiffany Haddish

    The comedian shared via her Instagram Story a clip of her singing songs from her Seder as she celebrated the religious event on Friday.

  • <p>The<em> Hocus Pocus</em> star posted a <a href="https://twitter.com/bettemidler/status/1515035492584079362?s=21&t=Zn7Bz5exnTDV9ajeZ2irHA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video" class="link ">video</a> on her Twitter, playing the character of Elijah the prophet to celebrate Passover as she sent best wishes to her followers.</p> <p>"Be kind, be good to each other, mostly be good to each other," she concluded the clip. </p>
    4/5

    Bette Midler

    The Hocus Pocus star posted a video on her Twitter, playing the character of Elijah the prophet to celebrate Passover as she sent best wishes to her followers.

    "Be kind, be good to each other, mostly be good to each other," she concluded the clip.

  • <p>The <em>Real Housewives of Orange County</em> star shared a sweet photo of her family via an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/heatherdubrow/2817451946220141033/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a> Story in honor of the Passover celebration. </p> <p>"Happy PASSOVER!!!!" she simply wrote in the caption. </p>
    5/5

    Heather Dubrow

    The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sweet photo of her family via an Instagram Story in honor of the Passover celebration.

    "Happy PASSOVER!!!!" she simply wrote in the caption.

<p>The second gentleman and his wife Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Passover on Friday by "holding a Seder at the Vice President's Residence" for their hardworking staffers.</p> <p>"Whether you're celebrating with your family, your work family, or the family you have chosen, we wish you all a Happy Passover!" Emhoff <a href="https://twitter.com/secondgentleman/status/1515167300848078849?s=21&t=7Y1UXvwuwHVby-DHQ0N1kw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tweeted" class="link ">tweeted</a>. </p>
<p>Idina Menzel hosted "Recipe for Change" on YouTube in honor of the Passover celebration to have a dinner and discussion with other celebrities about their Jewish heritage and identity. </p> <p>"Conversations like these," the <em>Uncut Gems</em> star wrote via her <a href="https://twitter.com/idinamenzel/status/1515026574361378827?s=21&t=eD0Og8-Tc7-la_0omiKTDA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link ">Twitter</a> account. </p>
<p>The comedian shared via her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/tiffanyhaddish/2817354562170555893/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a> Story a clip of her singing songs from her Seder as she celebrated the religious event on Friday. </p>
<p>The<em> Hocus Pocus</em> star posted a <a href="https://twitter.com/bettemidler/status/1515035492584079362?s=21&t=Zn7Bz5exnTDV9ajeZ2irHA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video" class="link ">video</a> on her Twitter, playing the character of Elijah the prophet to celebrate Passover as she sent best wishes to her followers.</p> <p>"Be kind, be good to each other, mostly be good to each other," she concluded the clip. </p>
<p>The <em>Real Housewives of Orange County</em> star shared a sweet photo of her family via an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/stories/heatherdubrow/2817451946220141033/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a> Story in honor of the Passover celebration. </p> <p>"Happy PASSOVER!!!!" she simply wrote in the caption. </p>
People Staff

From seders to celebrations, how stars are marking the Jewish holiday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories