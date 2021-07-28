Get the Party Started With These Easy DIY Birthday Decorations

  • <p>No matter your age, a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/a36672763/birthday-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">birthday</a> is an occasion that deserves to be celebrated. Whether you're looking to host a low-key gathering with a few friends or an elaborate birthday extravaganza, birthday parties give you an excuse to gather your nearest and dearest in order to ring in another year of life. Like every good party, you'll need to decide on a <a href="https://www.womansday.com/life/g32897769/girls-birthday-party-themes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday party theme" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">birthday party theme</a>, but there are some <a href="https://www.womansday.com/home/crafts-projects/g37055924/birthday-crafts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade birthday crafts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">homemade birthday crafts</a> that work for any occasion. If you're looking to celebrate without spending a fortune, then these DIY birthday party decoration ideas are the way to go.</p><p>Maybe you're throwing a party for your baby's first birthday. Maybe you're celebrating your grandmother's 100th birthday. Or perhaps you've decided to plan a birthday party for yourself. Colorful and festive party decorations work at any age, and you can't go wrong with streamers, balloons, and sweet photo displays on someone's special day. Here are some ideas for homemade birthday party decorations that are sure to liven up the party (and that you can modify to match the colors of your party theme). And don't forget to make a yummy <a href="https://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/g36845030/birthday-cake-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:birthday cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">birthday cake</a>!</p>
  Rather than buying a banner from the store, you can make your own happy birthday sign with twine, acrylic paint, and thin wood slabs. 

Get the tutorial at Tell Love and Party.
    Wood Birthday Banner

Rather than buying a banner from the store, you can make your own happy birthday sign with twine, acrylic paint, and thin wood slabs.

  Turn regular balloons into mini hot air balloons with the assistance of cardstock, twine, and small wire hooks. 

Get the tutorial at Oh Happy Day.
    Hanging Hot Air Balloons

Turn regular balloons into mini hot air balloons with the assistance of cardstock, twine, and small wire hooks.

  DIY Birthday Balloon Wreath

First, gather your supplies: A foam wreath form, 150 balloons in various sizes and colors, 100 greening pins, fishing line, and a party hat. Bunch up three balloons, facing in different directions, then place a greening pin over them and push into the wreath. Repeat, packing balloons tightly until the form is fully covered. Attach the fishing line to the inside of the party hat and tie around the wreath. It's party time!
    First, gather your supplies: A foam wreath form, 150 balloons in various sizes and colors, 100 greening pins, fishing line, and a party hat. Bunch up three balloons, facing in different directions, then place a greening pin over them and push into the wreath. Repeat, packing balloons tightly until the form is fully covered. Attach the fishing line to the inside of the party hat and tie around the wreath. It's party time!

  Cardboard and crepe paper can be transformed into a birthday cake-shaped piñata, because you're never too old for birthday games and candy. 

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.
    Birthday Cake Piñata

Cardboard and crepe paper can be transformed into a birthday cake-shaped piñata, because you're never too old for birthday games and candy.

  Balloon arches are a party essential, and putting one together is probably a lot easier than you think. 

Get the tutorial at Pretty Colorful Life.
    Balloon Arch

Balloon arches are a party essential, and putting one together is probably a lot easier than you think.

  Instant Photo Wall

Rachel Pitzel, founder of lifestyle site rachelpitzel.com and mom of two, taped pretty paper plates from Meri Meri to her wall to create a cute photo backdrop in minutes. Picture perfect!

See more at Rachel Pitzel.
    Rachel Pitzel, founder of lifestyle site rachelpitzel.com and mom of two, taped pretty paper plates from Meri Meri to her wall to create a cute photo backdrop in minutes. Picture perfect!

  When you stick mini honeycomb balls into cardstock cones, they look just like little ice cream cones, which you can string up along a wall, table, or stair bannister. 

Get the tutorial at Oh Happy Day.
    Mini Honeycomb Ice Cream Garland

When you stick mini honeycomb balls into cardstock cones, they look just like little ice cream cones, which you can string up along a wall, table, or stair bannister.

  If you're looking for the perfect way present your birthday cupcakes, then this homemade display stand is sure to do the trick. 

Get the tutorial at The Country Chic Cottage.
    Cupcake Stand

If you're looking for the perfect way present your birthday cupcakes, then this homemade display stand is sure to do the trick.

  For a pretty birthday cake topper that gets the message across, all you need is some plastic alphabet beads, skewers, and fishing line. 

Get the tutorial at Tell Love and Party.
    Alphabet Bead Cake Topper

For a pretty birthday cake topper that gets the message across, all you need is some plastic alphabet beads, skewers, and fishing line.

  Whether you're looking for the perfect snack table backdrop or a stunning photo wall, you just need some crepe paper streamers, foil fridge curtains, and a tablecloth. 

Get the tutorial at Pretty Colorful Life.
    Streamer Backdrop

Whether you're looking for the perfect snack table backdrop or a stunning photo wall, you just need some crepe paper streamers, foil fridge curtains, and a tablecloth.

  Give your balloon strings a makeover by adding streamers and poster board letters to spell out a celebratory message. 

Get the tutorial at Studio DIY.
    Giant Balloon Messages

Give your balloon strings a makeover by adding streamers and poster board letters to spell out a celebratory message.

  Outdoor Dining Table

A top tip from Ashley Allegretta of Personal Touch Catering Experience: Bring indoor furniture outside to create a dreamy "dining room." Wild centerpieces and a giant balloons finish off the look.
    A top tip from Ashley Allegretta of Personal Touch Catering Experience: Bring indoor furniture outside to create a dreamy "dining room." Wild centerpieces and a giant balloons finish off the look.

  For a centerpiece that double as a photo display, make this sophisticated photo mason jar, which you can then fill with flowers. 

Get the tutorial at The Country Chic Cottage.
    Photo Mason Jar

For a centerpiece that double as a photo display, make this sophisticated photo mason jar, which you can then fill with flowers.

Celebrate your big day at home with these simple homemade decorating ideas.

