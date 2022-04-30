Paris Hilton Attends the GODDESS Art Show in L.A., Plus Matthew McConaughey, Rumer Willis and More

  • <p>Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.</p>
    Art Appreciation

    Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth. </p>
    For a Good Cause

    Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth.

  • <p>Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.</p>
    Fashion Fans

    Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach weekend on April 28.</p>
    Festival Fun

    In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach weekend on April 28.

  • <p>Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.</p>
    Family Affair

    Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.

  • <p>Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
    Hi Times

    Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.</p>
    Pretty in Pink

    Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.

  • <p>Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, <em>Macbeth, </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
    Curtain Call

    Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.</p>
    All American

    Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.

  • <p>Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C. </p>
    Sister Act

    Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell. </p>
    Purple Reign

    Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell.

  • <p>Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film <em>The Crowded Room </em>on April 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Fashion Flashback

    Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of <em>The Girl From Plainville</em> on April 28 in North Hollywood. </p>
    All Dressed Up

    Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood.

  • <p>Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.</p>
    Shorts Story

    Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.

  • <p>Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.</p>
    Lip Service

    Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.</p>
    Switch It Up

    Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.

  • <p>Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the <em>I Love That for You</em> premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.</p>
    Lots of Love

    Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the I Love That for You premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.

  • <p>Antoni Porowski shows off his guacktail creation for Avocados From Mexico in N.Y.C. on April 27.</p>
    Holy Guacamole

    Antoni Porowski shows off his guacktail creation for Avocados From Mexico in N.Y.C. on April 27.

  • <p>Viola Davis gets interviewed by Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on April 28.</p>
    'Today' with Viola

    Viola Davis gets interviewed by Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on April 28.

  • <p>Daniel Craig hits the pink carpet for <i>Macbeth</i> on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Longacre Theatre on April 28.</p>
    Suited Up

    Daniel Craig hits the pink carpet for Macbeth on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Longacre Theatre on April 28.

  • <p><em>Today</em> show hosts pose alongside actors at the Audible Theater and the <em>Today</em> Show Present: Murder in Studio One on April 27 in N.Y.C.</p>
    The 'Today' Crew in Costume

    Today show hosts pose alongside actors at the Audible Theater and the Today Show Present: Murder in Studio One on April 27 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>The cast of <em>Crush</em> attends the Hulu original film's L.A. premiere on April 27.</p>
    'Crush' on You

    The cast of Crush attends the Hulu original film's L.A. premiere on April 27.

  • <p>Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of <em>Mr. Saturday Night </em>in N.Y.C. on April 27.</p>
    Caught on Camera

    Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of Mr. Saturday Night in N.Y.C. on April 27.

  • <p>Also at opening night of <em>Mr. Saturday Night: </em>Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.</p>
    Theater Buffs

    Also at opening night of Mr. Saturday Night: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.

  • <p>In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and <a href="https://people.com/parents/allison-williams-and-alexander-dreymon-welcome-baby-boy-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:new mom Allison Williams" class="link ">new mom Allison Williams</a> hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.</p>
    Peace and Love

    In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and new mom Allison Williams hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.

  • <p>The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.</p>
    City Nights

    The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.

  • <p>A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour. </p>
    Sour Power

    A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour.

  • <p>Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about<em> Jurassic World Dominion</em> on April 27 in Las Vegas.</p>
    Inside Scoop

    Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about Jurassic World Dominion on April 27 in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Guy Fieri talks<em> Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives</em> and <em>Tournament of Champions</em> at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.</p>
    Welcome to Flavortown

    Guy Fieri talks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Tournament of Champions at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.

  • <p>In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on April 27.</p>
    Power Couple

    In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27.

  • <p>Elisabeth Moss stops by <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on April 26.</p>
    Chit Chat

    Elisabeth Moss stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 26.

  • <p>Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote <em>Into the Woods</em> during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.</p>
    A New York City Center Encores! Production

    Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote Into the Woods during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.

  • <p>David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. </p>
    Back to Back

    David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas. </p>
    Freeze Frame

    Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month. </p>
    Pet Project

    Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month.

  • <p>In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.</p>
    In the Big Apple

    In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.

  • <p>In Las Vegas, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler attend Warner Bros. Pictures' <em>The Big Picture</em> presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.</p>
    Red Carpet Crew

    In Las Vegas, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler attend Warner Bros. Pictures' The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.

  • <p>Olivia Wilde arrives in Las Vegas to attend <em>The Big Picture</em> presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26. </p>
    'Picture' Perfect

    Olivia Wilde arrives in Las Vegas to attend The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.

  • <p>Also at CinemaCon 2022: Dwayne Johnson greets the audience as he makes his way to <em>The Big Picture</em> presentation.</p>
    Man of the People

    Also at CinemaCon 2022: Dwayne Johnson greets the audience as he makes his way to The Big Picture presentation.

  • <p>New Jersey's own Queen Latifah attends the groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark on April 26.</p>
    Building Toward the Future

    New Jersey's own Queen Latifah attends the groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark on April 26.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo performs her hits to a lively crowd during her 2022 Sour N.Y.C. tour stop on April 26.</p>
    On the Mic

    Olivia Rodrigo performs her hits to a lively crowd during her 2022 Sour N.Y.C. tour stop on April 26.

  • <p>Chris Rock steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 26. </p>
    On the Move

    Chris Rock steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 26.

  • <p>In N.Y.C., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dine at City Harvest's 2022 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26.</p>
    Fine Dining

    In N.Y.C., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dine at City Harvest's 2022 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26.

  • <p>Rebel Wilson heads to the set of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> in L.A.</p>
    Talk of the Town

    Rebel Wilson heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

  • <p>Blake Lively stuns in an orange ensemble while out in N.Y.C. on April 25.</p>
    Color Pop

    Blake Lively stuns in an orange ensemble while out in N.Y.C. on April 25.

  • <p>Mary J. Blige hosts a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, with music by D-Nice, on April 25 in N.Y.C.</p>
    New York Nights

    Mary J. Blige hosts a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, with music by D-Nice, on April 25 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive for their event at the Library of Congress on April 25 in Washington, D.C. </p>
    Off to Washington

    Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive for their event at the Library of Congress on April 25 in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Tessa Thompson takes her sweet pup out for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 26.</p>
    Out & About

    Tessa Thompson takes her sweet pup out for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 26.

  • <p>Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. </p>
    Pink Lady

    Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida. </p>
    Seeing Double

    Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida.

  • <p>Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of <em>Downtown Abbey: A New Era</em> at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25. </p>
    Ladies of London

    Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of Downtown Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25.

  • <p>Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25. </p>
    Sparkle Motion

    Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25.

  • <p>Pals and former <em>Glee</em> stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of <em>Spring Awakening: Those You've Known</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
    Big Smiles

    Pals and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.</p>
    The Low Down

    Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.</p>
    Pattern Maker

    Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.

  • <p>Shailene Woodley films her latest project, <em>Three Women, </em>in N.Y.C. on April 25. </p>
    Looking Up

    Shailene Woodley films her latest project, Three Women, in N.Y.C. on April 25.

  • <p>Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25. </p>
    Air Up There

    Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25.

  • <p>Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event at St. Ferdinand Church in Los Angeles. </p>
    Good Vibes

    Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event at St. Ferdinand Church in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of <em>The Essex Serpent</em> on April 24 in London.</p>
    Date Night

    Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of The Essex Serpent on April 24 in London.

  • <p>Terry Crews promotes his book, <em>Tough: My Journey to True Power,</em> at the <em>Los Angeles Times</em> Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 24.</p>
    Need to Read

    Terry Crews promotes his book, Tough: My Journey to True Power, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 24.

  • <p>Pam Grier and David Koechner embrace at the L.A. screening of <em>Coffy</em> during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 24.</p>
    Hand in Hand

    Pam Grier and David Koechner embrace at the L.A. screening of Coffy during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 24.

  • <p>Doja Cat commands the crowd during her performance at Coachella on April 24 in Indio, California.</p>
    Coachella Queen

    Doja Cat commands the crowd during her performance at Coachella on April 24 in Indio, California.

  • <p>Camila Cabello and her pals have a blast on April 23 during weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.</p>
    Bright Spot

    Camila Cabello and her pals have a blast on April 23 during weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

  • <p>Beanie Feldstein gives herself a once-over on April 24 at the opening night of her Broadway show, the revival of <em>Funny Girl</em>, in N.Y.C.</p>
    Freeze Frame

    Beanie Feldstein gives herself a once-over on April 24 at the opening night of her Broadway show, the revival of Funny Girl, in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Kristen Bell is all wrapped up for the opening night of <em>Funny Girl</em> on Broadway on April 24. </p>
    Leather Weather

    Kristen Bell is all wrapped up for the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway on April 24.

  • <p>Kelly Rowland takes the mic on April 24 at the <em>Los Angeles Times</em> Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in L.A. </p>
    Read All About It

    Kelly Rowland takes the mic on April 24 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in L.A.

  • <p>Pamela Anderson visits her billboard celebrating her role in Broadway's <em>Chicago </em>in New York City's Times Square on April 24. </p>
    Blonde Bombshell

    Pamela Anderson visits her billboard celebrating her role in Broadway's Chicago in New York City's Times Square on April 24.

  • <p>For her second weekend set at Coachella on April 23, Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Hayley Williams in Indio, California.</p>
    Girl Power

    For her second weekend set at Coachella on April 23, Billie Eilish welcomes special guest Hayley Williams in Indio, California.

  • <p>Kate Middleton smiles on April 25 while arriving to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London.</p>
    At Your Service

    Kate Middleton smiles on April 25 while arriving to the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey in London.

  • <p>Miles Teller keeps his cool on April 24 at the Paramount+ and Cinema Society screening of <em>The Offer</em> at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde. </p>
    New York Nights

    Miles Teller keeps his cool on April 24 at the Paramount+ and Cinema Society screening of The Offer at N.Y.C.'s Locanda Verde.

  • <p>Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd on April 24 at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. </p>
    Keeping Close

    Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are spotted in the crowd on April 24 at the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Another day, another outing for Bella Hadid, who steps out in N.Y.C. on April 24. </p>
    Close Crop

    Another day, another outing for Bella Hadid, who steps out in N.Y.C. on April 24.

  • <p>Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton wear their messages on their shirts on April 23 during a walk around Studio City, California.</p>
    Shirt the Issue

    Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton wear their messages on their shirts on April 23 during a walk around Studio City, California.

  • <p>Blake Lively gets all dressed up on April 23 for pal Gigi Hadid's birthday party in New York City.</p>
    Pink Lady

    Blake Lively gets all dressed up on April 23 for pal Gigi Hadid's birthday party in New York City.

  • <p>Meanwhile, the birthday girl Gigi Hadid greets photographers as she makes her way into her 27th bash in New York City on April 23.</p>
    Birthday Bliss

    Meanwhile, the birthday girl Gigi Hadid greets photographers as she makes her way into her 27th bash in New York City on April 23.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand-in-hand at the Brentwood Country Mart following dinner on April 23. </p>
    Sunny Days

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand-in-hand at the Brentwood Country Mart following dinner on April 23.

  • <p>Mom-to-be Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky — who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a November 2021 shooting — head to dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi on April 23. </p>
    Pregnant Pause

    Mom-to-be Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky — who was arrested earlier in the week in connection with a November 2021 shooting — head to dinner at L.A's Giorgio Baldi on April 23.

  • <p>John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22. </p>
    Golden Boy

    John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22.

  • <p>Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.</p>
    Bella with Balloons

    Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.

  • <p>Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.</p>
    Blame It on the Juice

    Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

  • <p>Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22. </p>
    Sky High

    Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22.

  • <p>Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.</p>
    Living Legends

    Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.

  • <p>Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.</p>
    New York Chic

    Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.

  • <p>Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.</p>
    Shopping Trip

    Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.

  • <p>Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.</p>
    All Smiles

    Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.

  • <p>Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting <em>Real Housewives of Miami</em> on April 21.</p>
    Birthday Bash

    Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting Real Housewives of Miami on April 21.

  • <p>A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.</p>
    Talk It Out

    A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

  • <p>Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.</p>
    Rock On

    Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.

  • <p>Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film <em>The Bad Guys</em> at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21. </p>
    Selfie Smiles

    Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21.

  • <p>Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of <em>Ozark </em>in New York City on April 21. </p>
    Premiere Posse

    Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21.

  • <p>Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the <em>Ozark</em> premiere in New York City.</p>
    At the Red-y

    Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.

