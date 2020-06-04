How Parents Can Help An Anxious Kid

How Parents Can Help An Anxious KidRedbookJune 4, 2020, 3:07 p.m. UTCHere's how to calm them down on your own.From RedbookHow Parents Can Help An Anxious KidAnxiety is not an adults-only problem, even if it seems like it should be. Children can have anxiety too -- in fact, according to the CDC, 7.1% of children ages 3-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety (and keep in mind the many children who have never been diagnosed). Because children don't understand why they're feeling anxious, they don't know how to work on coping mechanisms to make things easier. As a parent, it's your job to help them -- and it's certainly a big job. While you should know that seeking assistance from a mental health expert like a therapist, psychologist, or doctor is always a smart option, a child's anxiety is also something that can and should be worked on at home. Here are some tips from child psychologists on what parents can do to help an anxious kid. Don't allow them to avoid their fear.As a parent, you don't want to see your child feel anxious and scared, so it's tempting to allow and encourage them to avoid their fears - which unfortunately can do more harm than good. "Parents can unwittingly reinforce their children's anxiety when they enable the child to avoid what he or she worries about," says Dr. Abigail Gewirtz. "The problem is that the avoidance becomes rewarding, and then next time the event comes up, whether a dentist appointment or a birthday party, the child will be even more avoidant," explains Dr. Gewirtz. Instead, help them face their fears gently. Ask them to describe what they're feeling.Help kids confront their anxiety by encouraging them to talk about and describe what they're feeling. "Help them connect to their feelings directly by naming/describing the feeling and helping them locate it in their body," says adolescent clinical psychologist Dr. Hayley Watson. "This helps calm their nervous system down." You should prompt them to explain it in as much detail as possible to help them understand it more. "Encourage your child to tell you how they feel: ask where in their body they feel anxious, what it feels like, and what thoughts or memories are causing that feeling," says Dr. Chloe Greenbaum, clinical psychologist specializing in the assessment and treatment of children and adolescents. Scroll to continue with contentAdValidate their feelings.After hearing about their feelings, you absolutely do not want to tell a child things like, "That's no big deal!" or "Don't be silly." These words may seem like they would be comforting to a child, but the opposite is true. "Validate your child’s feeling, even if you believe it is not entirely based in reason," says Dr. Greenbaum. "For example, say something such as, 'It’s normal to feel jittery sometimes, even if you can’t really understand why.' This sort of statement makes a child feel heard, understood, and reassured. Use their interests to help them feel better.Look towards your child's interests when you want to make them feel better. "Does your child enjoy coloring? Listening to or creating music? Supply those things when your child is feeling anxious and then make a colorful list of fun coping activities, which you can post in a visible place," recommends Dr. Greenbaum. "You can even compile some of these items in a special basket that your child can access when feeling upset." Work on building their confidence.Building a child's confidence takes time and patience, but eventually it will help alleviate and prevent anxiety. Dr. Bruce L. Thiessen, aka Dr. BLT, a San Diego-based licensed clinical psychologist, explains that this begins with a non-threatening home environment. "A child must feel safe in order to begin freely taking initiative and being self-motivated." He explains that you can do this by teaching them that making mistakes is okay, and part of learning and growing. "Anxiety over the prospect of and consequences for making mistakes prevents children from taking the good sort of personal risks necessary for personal growth, development, and emotional stability." Maintain a regular routine.You may have heard this before, but children appreciate a regular routine. It can make them feel more secure and safe, which can help ease anxiety. "Children who are anxious often crave consistency and predictability because it helps them feel like things are in control and less up to chance. Children need to feel protected and safe, and the best way to do this is by providing them with consistent boundaries and expectations." explains Dr. McHugh and Dr. Sasaki. Without a routine, children are left feeling like they don't know what to expect. Talk to them about control.Many people who struggle with anxiety also struggle with a lack of control, and a routine may help with this. However, you also don't want your child thinking they have to have control over every situation or things will fall apart. "Talk to them about what they cannot control, but help them identify what they can control," says Dr. Neha Navsaria, psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry. "Help them understand that they can control their brain and should not let anxiety or worries be in-charge. This concept can be empowering for children." Try sensory soothing.When your child is clearly feeling very anxious and upset, turn to the five senses to calm them down and help regulate their nervous system. "You might want to tickle your child’s arm, massage their scalp, hug or hold them, wrap them in a cozy blanket and read to them, give them a warm bath, put some lavender oil in a diffuser, make them tea tea, or play soft music," recommends Dr. Greenbaum. Avoid smothering them.While you definitely want to show your child that you're always there and surround them with acceptance and love, you also have to walk the fine line between doing this and smothering them, which isn't good for either of you. "If a parent feels overly responsible for the emotional well-being of a child, and is overly accommodating and indulgent, a child with a manipulative proclivity, may use their anxiety to get whatever they want from such a parent," warns Dr. Thiessen. "Unconditional acceptance is not the same as unexamined naivety." Help them change the way they think.Anxiety often causes someone to expect the worst by taking control of any logic and making you feel like your worst fears are going to come true, which is overwhelming. Gently challenge those fears. "We like to do this by asking a child to find clues for the accuracy of their thought," says Dr. McHugh and Dr. Sasaki. "For example, 'Is it TRUE that no one likes you at school? Because I saw you laughing with Jake on the playground yesterday. What evidence do you have that no one likes you?'" This forces them to come to the realization that all of their anxious thoughts may not be true. Once you've challenged their thoughts, try to find a way to replace them with coping statements that can make them feel better. Dr. McHugh and Dr. Sasaki recommend saying something like, "'Try thinking about how much fun you had laughing with Jake yesterday. I bet you can think of other people you can have fun with tomorrow at recess! Let's name some!'" Encourage creative expression.Always encourage your child to express their feelings instead of bottling them up. "Bringing out that which is bottled up inside through creative expression, is, in my opinion, one of the best ways to relieve anxiety," says Dr. Thiessen. He says to use both creativity and cognitive priming in order to help them do this, explaining, "Cognitive priming involves the process of stimulating the imagination, and spurring inspiration by playing music, and/or introducing movies, plays, or literature, that moves the mind, and primes the creative spirit to take initiative on creative projects. These creative projects have the potential to be great anxiety buffers." Remind them of past victories.Part of helping a child get through anxiety is reminding them of the times they've gotten through it in the past to remind them of their strength. This works even if they're anxious over something new, like going to school for the first time. "One key to reducing anxiety in children is remind them of past things they were afraid of - things that never came to pass," says Dr. Thiessen. Bring to the attention of a child the ways that they were able to face their fear and overcome it. Past reminders can increase self-efficacy and build self-confidence, which are powerful anxiety buffers. Help them relax.There are so many ways you can help your child relax when needed. Dr. McHugh and Dr. Sasaki recommend stretching, yoga, and progressive muscle relaxation to make their bodies feel more calm. You can also try deep breathing exercises, grounding techniques like asking your child to identify all of the colors they see in the room, and mindfulness through meditation. You can easily look up videos on how to do these with your child on YouTube. Slowly introduce them to their fear.You want to gently introduce children to their fears instead of just throwing them in there. Dr. Kyle Pruett, child psychologist and educational advisory board member at The Goddard School explains how to do this. Start introducing them to their fear by reassuring them that you'll be there to keep them safe and make them feel better, and then show some empathy. "First the hug, then the distraction ('let’s find something to do that I know you love'). If the hug fails, switch to helping the child stay in the moment with you ('OK, let’s take three deep breaths together, each one bigger than the next'). If you find yourself repeatedly comforting and accommodating despite these short-term solutions ('I know you are scared of the school bus, so I’ll drive you again'), action beyond reassurance may help," says Dr. Pruett. "Slowly and supportively expose your child to the thing he or she fears (assuming you are not scared yourself)." Encourage an open conversation.Don't just have one conversation about their anxiety with your kid - make sure they know they can always go to you to talk about it, no matter how silly it may seem. "The most important thing you can do is to create an open environment in which questions are welcomed, not feared, and seen as opportunities to help your child better understand the world around them," says Dr. Pruett. "Take the time to let your children express how they feel. Avoid jumping in and interrupting them as they speak." Work on your own anxiety.If your child is very anxious, chances are good that you are as well, since anxiety often runs in the family. Learning how to tame your own anxiety is important in order to help them through theirs. "Children are watching and learning how to respond to stress and uncertainty from their parents," points out Dr. Navsaria. "Watch your tone and reaction. You could be unintentionally sending a message that this is something worth worrying about." Don't pretend you don't have anxiety in front of them; instead, use your own anxiety as a teaching method. "You can model healthy coping strategies by narrating your own thought and feeling process," says Dr. Navsaria. "Too often, parents’ excellent coping skills are missed by children because they aren't aware of the details of their parents’ own process." Avoid self-blame.Okay, yes, maybe your child is anxious because you are, but that doesn't mean you need to beat yourself up. "Obviously parents are the most influential figures in a child’s life, so how parents respond to their children matters, in ways that cannot be overstated," says Dr. Thiessen. "But some children are born with a proclivity to become highly anxious when challenged. Even if a parent’s behavior has had the effect of causing in some ways, or contributing to, the anxiety of a child, blaming themselves actually interferes with a parent’s ability to respond effectively." In other words, focusing on how you "caused" this isn't going to help you help them. Remember that treatment is not one size fits all.There is a ton of advice out there, but remember: what works for one child may not work for yours, and learning how to deal with their anxiety could involve lots of trial and error. "The first step to finding something that works for your child is to understand your child, and as your understanding increases, so will your ability to discover interventions optimally matched to your child’s personality," says Dr. Thiessen. "With your child’s unique personality comes unique gifts and skill sets that your child can draw from in their effort to reduce their own anxiety level."