How Parents Can Help An Anxious Kid

Anxiety is not an adults-only problem, even if it seems like it should be. Children can have anxiety too -- in fact, according to the CDC, 7.1% of children ages 3-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety (and keep in mind the many children who have never been diagnosed). Because children don't understand why they're feeling anxious, they don't know how to work on coping mechanisms to make things easier. As a parent, it's your job to help them -- and it's certainly a big job.

While you should know that seeking assistance from a mental health expert like a therapist, psychologist, or doctor is always a smart option, a child's anxiety is also something that can and should be worked on at home. Here are some tips from child psychologists on what parents can do to help an anxious kid.