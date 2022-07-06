Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

    Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

  • <p>"Paper Girls" tells the story of four tween paper-delivery girls who, while on their route, are caught up in a battle between enemy time travelers. They wind up in the future and are forced to confront adult versions of themselves while fighting to get back to the past. In the meantime, they're also being stalked by an evil group of time travelers called the Old Watch, who are determined to keep time travel all to themselves.</p>
    "Paper Girls" Plot

    "Paper Girls" tells the story of four tween paper-delivery girls who, while on their route, are caught up in a battle between enemy time travelers. They wind up in the future and are forced to confront adult versions of themselves while fighting to get back to the past. In the meantime, they're also being stalked by an evil group of time travelers called the Old Watch, who are determined to keep time travel all to themselves.

  • <p>"Paper Girls" stars Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. It also stars Ali Wong as the adult version of Erin. In addition, Nate Corddry plays Larry, and Adina Porter plays Prioress.</p>
    "Paper Girls" Cast

    "Paper Girls" stars Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. It also stars Ali Wong as the adult version of Erin. In addition, Nate Corddry plays Larry, and Adina Porter plays Prioress.

  • <p>All eight episodes of "Paper Girls" are set to premiere on Prime Video on July 29.</p>
    "Paper Girls" Release Date

    All eight episodes of "Paper Girls" are set to premiere on Prime Video on July 29.

    "Paper Girls" First-Look Photos

    Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

    Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

    Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

    Time Travel's a Trip in the New "Paper Girls" Trailer

Eden Arielle Gordon

"Paper Girls," a forthcoming series based on the beloved comic books written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, is on its way the small screen. On July 5, Prime Video released the show's full trailer, and it looks like it's going to be an epic sci-fi adventure.

The "Paper Girls" comics came out in 2015 and were widely celebrated. The series has often drawn comparisons to "Stranger Things" thanks to its sci-fi and coming-of-age themes; 1980s pop culture references; and complex, time-jumping plot. Fans also love its queer storylines and all-women lead cast. In the new trailer, the girls meet older versions of themselves, and it seems like they don't love everything they learn about their futures.

"As fans of the comic already know, this story seamlessly interweaves deeply personal character drama with the kind of high adventure and action that is truly rare on the small screen," showrunner Christopher C. Rogers said of the drama in a press release. "That said, this show is for everyone (even those who've never picked up a comic book!) who has ever wondered what it would be like to meet themselves at a different stage of life - to compare what you know now with what you thought you knew then."

Ahead, check out the "Paper Girls" cast, plot, release date, trailer, and more.

