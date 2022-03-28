Oscars 2022: All of the Standout Men's Fashion Moments at the Academy Awards

    Oscars 2022: All of the Standout Men's Fashion Moments at the Academy Awards

  • <p>The <em>Power of the Dog</em> actor and Best Supporting Actor nominee stood out in Bottega Veneta on the red carpet.</p>
    Kodi Smit-McPhee

    The Power of the Dog actor and Best Supporting Actor nominee stood out in Bottega Veneta on the red carpet.

  • <p>The <em>Dune </em>star wasn't afraid to show some skin, going shirtless underneath a sequined blazer by Louis Vuitton and accessorizing with Cartier jewels. </p>
    Timothée Chalamet

    The Dune star wasn't afraid to show some skin, going shirtless underneath a sequined blazer by Louis Vuitton and accessorizing with Cartier jewels.

  • <p>The Academy Award-winning actor stood out in a bright green, double-breasted tuxedo jacket. </p>
    Daniel Kaluuya

    The Academy Award-winning actor stood out in a bright green, double-breasted tuxedo jacket.

  • <p>Liu was <em>red-</em>y to "make an impression" at his first Oscars, he told ABC, in a custom Versace ensemble.</p>
    Simu Liu

    Liu was red-y to "make an impression" at his first Oscars, he told ABC, in a custom Versace ensemble.

  • <p>Presenter Snipes wore a monochrome maroon ensemble, shaking things up by wearing formal shorts on the red carpet. </p>
    Wesley Snipes

    Presenter Snipes wore a monochrome maroon ensemble, shaking things up by wearing formal shorts on the red carpet.

  • <p>The Oscar-nominated actor looked classy, dressed in a velvet tux and tie by Saint Laurent.</p>
    Andrew Garfield

    The Oscar-nominated actor looked classy, dressed in a velvet tux and tie by Saint Laurent.

  • <p>Oyelowo stood out in a bright-colored, floral-print tuxedo, with embroidered bees on the front. </p>
    David Oyelowo

    Oyelowo stood out in a bright-colored, floral-print tuxedo, with embroidered bees on the front.

  • <p>Leguizamo, who voices Bruno in the Best Animated Feature Film winner, <em>Encanto, </em>looked dapper in a velvet, emerald tuxedo. </p>
    John Leguizamo

    Leguizamo, who voices Bruno in the Best Animated Feature Film winner, Encanto, looked dapper in a velvet, emerald tuxedo.

  • <p><em>Encanto</em>'s Valderrama added a pop of color with green piping along the lapel of his velvet tux. </p>
    Wilmer Valderrama

    Encanto's Valderrama added a pop of color with green piping along the lapel of his velvet tux.

  • <p>The <em>Game of Thrones </em>actor and executive producer for Best Animated Feature Film nominee <em>Flee</em> was one of the few men to don a cream tuxedo at the 2022 Academy Awards. </p>
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

    The Game of Thrones actor and executive producer for Best Animated Feature Film nominee Flee was one of the few men to don a cream tuxedo at the 2022 Academy Awards.

  • <p>The fashion stylist and E! correspondent was on the prowl in his animal-print tux. </p>
    Brad Goreski

    The fashion stylist and E! correspondent was on the prowl in his animal-print tux.

Andrea Wurzburger

From Wesley Snipes' formal shorts to Timothée Chalamet's shirtless, sequined look, these celebrity guys brought their best style game to the 2022 Oscars red carpet

