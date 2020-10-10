The Original “Hocus Pocus” Cast Looks So Different 27 Years Later

Hocus Pocus fans may remember Bette Midler as the hilariously wicked Winifred Sanderson, but this was far from Bette's only major acting role when the movie premiered in 1993. In 1979, she starred in The Rose (and earned an Oscar nomination for it) and sang the film's title soundtrack also entitled "The Rose." By the early 1990s, Bette's résumé also included a Special Tony Award, two Emmys, three Grammy Awards, and three Golden Globe awards.