10 clever tips and tricks on how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes

  • <p> Scratching your head wondering how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes? Look no further because we've spoken to organization experts and decluttering professionals to gain insider tricks to make the most of your space. </p> <p> Don't let your tiny closet limit your love of fashion, simply look for smart ways to maximize storage space to ensure everything has a place and your wardrobe capacity is not compromised. Using many of the same principles you'd apply when considering how to make a small bedroom look bigger, you can double your closet space and declutter your home in the process. </p> <p> Even if you've mastered how to build a capsule wardrobe and have minimal amounts of clothing, these expert tips will keep your closet streamlined and functional for everyday use. </p> <p> Follow these top tips to maximize precious cupboard space... </p>
  • <p> Consider packing your suitcase – not for a holiday but to store your out-of-season wardrobe in the most practical manner. An otherwise empty suitcase will still take up the same amount of space whether stored empty or packed, so make it count by using the capacity to neatly pack the case full with all the items you won't need access to for the next few months. </p> <p> Either store it at the back of the wardrobe or move it to a spare room or attic room to free up space. If your suitcase is an attractive one you could even store it on top of the closet to add a decorative touch. </p> <p> <em>BY TAMARA KELLY</em> </p>
    Pack a suitcase

    Consider packing your suitcase – not for a holiday but to store your out-of-season wardrobe in the most practical manner. An otherwise empty suitcase will still take up the same amount of space whether stored empty or packed, so make it count by using the capacity to neatly pack the case full with all the items you won't need access to for the next few months.

    Either store it at the back of the wardrobe or move it to a spare room or attic room to free up space. If your suitcase is an attractive one you could even store it on top of the closet to add a decorative touch.

    BY TAMARA KELLY

  • <p> Hang extra vertical storage to cater to folded items so that not every item of clothing in the central part of your closet has to be hung. This method of vertical storage utilizes space more efficiently if you need more shelves but don't want to have them running the full width of the closet. </p> <p> "You need to make the most of all of the space within the wardrobe," says Siân. "Look at your hanging space vs shelf space. If you need more shelf space look to get a wardrobe hanging organizer." </p>
    Hang extra vertical storage

    Hang extra vertical storage to cater to folded items so that not every item of clothing in the central part of your closet has to be hung. This method of vertical storage utilizes space more efficiently if you need more shelves but don't want to have them running the full width of the closet.

    "You need to make the most of all of the space within the wardrobe," says Siân. "Look at your hanging space vs shelf space. If you need more shelf space look to get a wardrobe hanging organizer."

  • <p> Once you've mastered the fold it'll be beneficial to seek drawer dividers to ensure all items are streamlined and kept neat and tidy. You can buy smart drawer dividing solutions from any retailers that cater to storage, and they are often a cheap tool to offer maximum order to drawers and internal surfaces.  </p> <p> These multipurpose organization accessories can provide and maintain order in internal closet drawers to make for more efficient storage. You simply place one inside a drawer and it creates little pockets in which your neatly folded items can be securely stored. </p>
    Use dividers to sort drawers

    Once you've mastered the fold it'll be beneficial to seek drawer dividers to ensure all items are streamlined and kept neat and tidy. You can buy smart drawer dividing solutions from any retailers that cater to storage, and they are often a cheap tool to offer maximum order to drawers and internal surfaces. 

    These multipurpose organization accessories can provide and maintain order in internal closet drawers to make for more efficient storage. You simply place one inside a drawer and it creates little pockets in which your neatly folded items can be securely stored.

  • <p> Think outside of the closet to maximize storage potential because for a small closet to function well it can't afford to be overwhelmed by too many clothes. A great place to store out-of-season or lesser-worn clothes is under the bed because the ample space is perfect for low-level storage bags or boxes that can be hidden from view. </p> <p> "Under-the-bed storage is an easy storage solution, whether it's built-in draws or just space underneath this is a great way to use what could be wasted space," says Vickie Farrell, APDO member and founder of Declutteright. "Just remember it can get dusty under there so ensure you have good storage boxes with lids. </p> <p> Rebecca Roberts, APDO member and founder of Curate My Space suggests: "If your bed is too low to get adequate storage underneath, use furniture riser blocks." </p>
    Seek alternative storage under the bed

    Think outside of the closet to maximize storage potential because for a small closet to function well it can't afford to be overwhelmed by too many clothes. A great place to store out-of-season or lesser-worn clothes is under the bed because the ample space is perfect for low-level storage bags or boxes that can be hidden from view.

    "Under-the-bed storage is an easy storage solution, whether it's built-in draws or just space underneath this is a great way to use what could be wasted space," says Vickie Farrell, APDO member and founder of Declutteright. "Just remember it can get dusty under there so ensure you have good storage boxes with lids.

    Rebecca Roberts, APDO member and founder of Curate My Space suggests: "If your bed is too low to get adequate storage underneath, use furniture riser blocks."

  • <p> Look to make the most of the space on top of the closet to store baskets and boxes to prevent them from taking up space inside. </p> <p> "If there is room on top of the wardrobe then use this dead space for seasonal clothes and shoes not being worn," advises Marie Bateson, APDO’s volunteer director and founder of Cut the Clutter.  </p> <p> "Aesthetically pleasing matching boxes with lids look good and of course must be lidded to stop things getting dusty." Lidded storage will make it far easier to get rid of dust than open baskets that may be left untouched for long periods of time. </p>
    Utilize the space on top of the closet

    Look to make the most of the space on top of the closet to store baskets and boxes to prevent them from taking up space inside.

    "If there is room on top of the wardrobe then use this dead space for seasonal clothes and shoes not being worn," advises Marie Bateson, APDO’s volunteer director and founder of Cut the Clutter. 

    "Aesthetically pleasing matching boxes with lids look good and of course must be lidded to stop things getting dusty." Lidded storage will make it far easier to get rid of dust than open baskets that may be left untouched for long periods of time.

  • <p> "You need to make the most of all of the space within the wardrobe. Look at your hanging space vs shelf space," suggests Elizabeth. "If you need more shelf space look to get a wardrobe hanging organizer. If you need more hanging space see if you can remove some of the shelves and add an extra rail." </p> <p> "Look out for potential headspace," advises Vicky. "Say you had a hanging rail but there are 10 inches below, look to have your rails moved higher to make better use of the small space. That 10 inches could be a framework to put in alternative additional storage from baskets to shelving.  </p> <p> We recommend the IKEA HJÄLPA Adjustable clothes rails that give you the freedom to move and adjust your hanging layout with ease, allowing you to reconfigure the internal closet space to suit your needs. </p>
    Adjust your rail heights

    "You need to make the most of all of the space within the wardrobe. Look at your hanging space vs shelf space," suggests Elizabeth. "If you need more shelf space look to get a wardrobe hanging organizer. If you need more hanging space see if you can remove some of the shelves and add an extra rail."

    "Look out for potential headspace," advises Vicky. "Say you had a hanging rail but there are 10 inches below, look to have your rails moved higher to make better use of the small space. That 10 inches could be a framework to put in alternative additional storage from baskets to shelving. 

    We recommend the IKEA HJÄLPA Adjustable clothes rails that give you the freedom to move and adjust your hanging layout with ease, allowing you to reconfigure the internal closet space to suit your needs.

  • <p> "If you have a tall but slim wardrobe, with lots of free and unused space at the top, add shelving to store items you don’t need as often," advises Siân Pelleschi, APDO Conference Director and founder of Sorted!. </p> <p> Use boxes to keep items contained and looking neat. "Make the most of any shelves at the top of the wardrobe. It’s easy for things to disappear to the back of shelves and be forgotten about," warns Suzanne. "I like to use baskets the full depth of the wardrobe (like IKEA STUK baskets) as this makes it easy to use all the space and gives you easy access as you can just pull the basket down." </p> <p> If you don't currently have shelving in place explore the possibility of putting a shelf in high for storing baskets of out-of-season clothing that you don't need to have access to daily, because otherwise, this is dead space going to waste.  </p>
    Make better use of vertical space

    "If you have a tall but slim wardrobe, with lots of free and unused space at the top, add shelving to store items you don’t need as often," advises Siân Pelleschi, APDO Conference Director and founder of Sorted!.

    Use boxes to keep items contained and looking neat. "Make the most of any shelves at the top of the wardrobe. It’s easy for things to disappear to the back of shelves and be forgotten about," warns Suzanne. "I like to use baskets the full depth of the wardrobe (like IKEA STUK baskets) as this makes it easy to use all the space and gives you easy access as you can just pull the basket down."

    If you don't currently have shelving in place explore the possibility of putting a shelf in high for storing baskets of out-of-season clothing that you don't need to have access to daily, because otherwise, this is dead space going to waste. 

  • <p> "Upgrade your hangers," says Suzanne Spencer, Master KonMari Consultant, APDO member, and Founder of A Life More Organised. "Clear out empty hangers as they take up space – if you need to keep some use a box to store them tidily at the bottom of the wardrobe out of sight. Having a matching set of hangers really helps clothes to hang straight and save space (and stops the hangers from becoming tangled), switching to space-saving velvet hangers allows you to make the most of the space in your wardrobe." </p> <p> "Skinny velvet hangers take up significantly less space than plastic or wooden hangers and are more visually appealing than wire ones," explains Kate. Adding matching mini hooks means you can store 2 or 3 items together in the most space-saving way possible! " </p> <p> But it's imperative to research hangers to ensure they fit your clothes, warns Vicky, " because not all clothes are suitable for all hangers." Streamlining is one thing, but stretching your shoulders of your best garments is another.   </p>
    Rethink your hangers

    "Upgrade your hangers," says Suzanne Spencer, Master KonMari Consultant, APDO member, and Founder of A Life More Organised. "Clear out empty hangers as they take up space – if you need to keep some use a box to store them tidily at the bottom of the wardrobe out of sight. Having a matching set of hangers really helps clothes to hang straight and save space (and stops the hangers from becoming tangled), switching to space-saving velvet hangers allows you to make the most of the space in your wardrobe."

    "Skinny velvet hangers take up significantly less space than plastic or wooden hangers and are more visually appealing than wire ones," explains Kate. Adding matching mini hooks means you can store 2 or 3 items together in the most space-saving way possible! "

    But it's imperative to research hangers to ensure they fit your clothes, warns Vicky, " because not all clothes are suitable for all hangers." Streamlining is one thing, but stretching your shoulders of your best garments is another.  

  • <p> When space is at a premium, every surface available becomes a valuable storage solution and none more so than the back of the closet door. </p> <p> "If you have a built-in closet in your bedroom, use the back of doors to hang dressing gowns, handbags, scarves, hats, etc," advises Elizabeth Wickes, found of The Life Organiser and member of APDO, the association of professional declutterers and organizers. "By installing sturdy screwed-in or over the door hooks (of course depending on the thickness of your doors), this will maximize your storage space and keep your clothes and accessories off the floors!" </p> <p> "Command hooks are ideal for keeping jewelry, accessories, belts and scarves close-to-hand and visible and can be easily attached to the back of a wardrobe door," suggests Kate Galbally, APDO member and founder of Better Organised. </p>
    Utilize the backs of doors

    When space is at a premium, every surface available becomes a valuable storage solution and none more so than the back of the closet door.

    "If you have a built-in closet in your bedroom, use the back of doors to hang dressing gowns, handbags, scarves, hats, etc," advises Elizabeth Wickes, found of The Life Organiser and member of APDO, the association of professional declutterers and organizers. "By installing sturdy screwed-in or over the door hooks (of course depending on the thickness of your doors), this will maximize your storage space and keep your clothes and accessories off the floors!"

    "Command hooks are ideal for keeping jewelry, accessories, belts and scarves close-to-hand and visible and can be easily attached to the back of a wardrobe door," suggests Kate Galbally, APDO member and founder of Better Organised.

  • <p> Like when organizing kitchen cabinets there is often valuable storage space wasted because of bad spacing when it comes to shelves. "Shelves that have a greater distance apart means you're often piling things high, which is never an efficient use of space," says Vicky. "Consider reconfiguring your shelves, adding in extra shelves to make more storage space." </p> <p> Could you fit an extra shelf in between your existing shelves to provide a more efficient and practical storage solution? As opposed to creating piles of clothes that have the potential to topple over on a daily basis when trying to retrieve items.  </p>
    Adjust shelf spacing to maximize storage

    Like when organizing kitchen cabinets there is often valuable storage space wasted because of bad spacing when it comes to shelves. "Shelves that have a greater distance apart means you're often piling things high, which is never an efficient use of space," says Vicky. "Consider reconfiguring your shelves, adding in extra shelves to make more storage space."

    Could you fit an extra shelf in between your existing shelves to provide a more efficient and practical storage solution? As opposed to creating piles of clothes that have the potential to topple over on a daily basis when trying to retrieve items. 

