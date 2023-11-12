10 clever tips and tricks on how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes
- 1/11
Wondering how to organize a small closet with lots of clothes? Follow these top tips to maximize precious cupboard space...Future
- 2/11
Pack a suitcaseFuture | David Giles
- 3/11
Hang extra vertical storageFuture
- 4/11
Use dividers to sort drawersFuture
- 5/11
Seek alternative storage under the bedFuture
- 6/11
Utilize the space on top of the closetFuture
- 7/11
Adjust your rail heightsIKEA
- 8/11
Make better use of vertical spaceIKEA
- 9/11
Rethink your hangersTamara Kelly
- 10/11
Utilize the backs of doorsFuture
- 11/11
Adjust shelf spacing to maximize storageIKEA