Oprah Shared Her Favorite Black-Owned Wellness Products on Amazon—Here's What We're Stocking up On

  • <p>Whenever <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a38675787/oprah-winfrey-ww-half-gallon-water-bottle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah Winfrey" class="link ">Oprah Winfrey</a> recommends a product she loves—you can guarantee it’s going to be worth every penny. Don’t believe us? Look at her <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/g38110743/oprahs-favorite-things-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite things" class="link ">Favorite things</a> from the past few years and you’ll find all the proof you need. In fact, her <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a38004111/oprah-favorite-things-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite Things of 2021" class="link ">Favorite Things of 2021</a> list is filled with awesome finds, including plenty of product picks from <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/makeup/g33625750/black-owned-makeup-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black-owned beauty" class="link ">Black-owned beauty</a> and wellness brands. With only a few days left to celebrate Black History Month, and Easter and Mother’s Day around the corner, what better way to both support Black-owned businesses and grab some gifts than by shopping this list?<br></p><p>Let’s be honest, her picks never disappoint. In the past, she’s recommended the coziest <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/a24892203/vionic-gemma-plush-slippers-oprahs-favorite-things-2018/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slippers" class="link ">slippers</a> to wear around the house all day that we’ve found also keep our feet warm, and her <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/a37676770/oprah-spanx-perfect-pants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:favorite pants" class="link ">favorite pants</a> are now our must-have wardrobe essential! </p><p>To help narrow down your search and help you find exactly what you need, we’ve rounded up all the beauty and wellness products we can’t wait to get our hands on. You’ll find super pigmented matte lipsticks that won’t leave your lips feeling dry, thanks to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/hair/g34498574/vitamin-e-oil-for-hair-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin E" class="link ">vitamin E</a>, the perfect pair of leggings, and three-layer <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/g38462007/best-disposable-face-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face masks" class="link ">face masks</a> that come in a variety of earthy hues to keep you stylish and safe. </p><p>So what are you waiting for, it’s time to shop; stock up on some must-have beauty products for yourself, family, and friends! These selects make great gifts for any special occasion, and you’ll be contributing to Black communities and creatives who deserve all the support. <br> </p>
    Whenever Oprah Winfrey recommends a product she loves—you can guarantee it’s going to be worth every penny. Don’t believe us? Look at her Favorite things from the past few years and you’ll find all the proof you need. In fact, her Favorite Things of 2021 list is filled with awesome finds, including plenty of product picks from Black-owned beauty and wellness brands. With only a few days left to celebrate Black History Month, and Easter and Mother’s Day around the corner, what better way to both support Black-owned businesses and grab some gifts than by shopping this list?

    Let’s be honest, her picks never disappoint. In the past, she’s recommended the coziest slippers to wear around the house all day that we’ve found also keep our feet warm, and her favorite pants are now our must-have wardrobe essential!

    To help narrow down your search and help you find exactly what you need, we’ve rounded up all the beauty and wellness products we can’t wait to get our hands on. You’ll find super pigmented matte lipsticks that won’t leave your lips feeling dry, thanks to vitamin E, the perfect pair of leggings, and three-layer face masks that come in a variety of earthy hues to keep you stylish and safe.

    So what are you waiting for, it’s time to shop; stock up on some must-have beauty products for yourself, family, and friends! These selects make great gifts for any special occasion, and you’ll be contributing to Black communities and creatives who deserve all the support.

  • <p><strong>Watch Me Melt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$60.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GXJ5755?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Crafted with a four-way stretch to ensure a snug but comfortable fit, these <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/workout-clothes-gear/g36805930/best-workout-leggings-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:leggings" class="link ">leggings</a> landed on Oprah’s list for a reason. You can wear them to work out or for just running errands. We can’t wait to grab a few pairs ourselves!</p>
    1) Essential Leggings

    Watch Me Melt

    amazon.com

    $60.00

    Shop Now

    Crafted with a four-way stretch to ensure a snug but comfortable fit, these leggings landed on Oprah’s list for a reason. You can wear them to work out or for just running errands. We can’t wait to grab a few pairs ourselves!

  • <p><strong>Mented</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R41KLQL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your lips feeling soft and moisturized with this stunning lip gloss. Its formula is super shiny, deeply pigmented, and nonsticky! The four-piece collection on Oprah's list is sold out but you can still purchase all the individual shades on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R41KLQL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>. </p>
    2) Lip Gloss

    Mented

    amazon.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Keep your lips feeling soft and moisturized with this stunning lip gloss. Its formula is super shiny, deeply pigmented, and nonsticky! The four-piece collection on Oprah's list is sold out but you can still purchase all the individual shades on Amazon.

  • <p><strong>Footnanny</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HNLVVFD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a29831151/olive-oil-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:olive oil" class="link ">olive oil</a>-infused pedicure collection is just the thing to cure your dry toes and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/a20509027/4-ways-to-fix-your-cracked-heels-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cracked heels" class="link ">cracked heels</a>. It comes with an unscented cream, soaking salts, a sugar scrub, and a foot buffer. <br></p>
    3) Olive Oil Pedicure Collection

    Footnanny

    amazon.com

    $149.00

    Shop Now

    This olive oil-infused pedicure collection is just the thing to cure your dry toes and cracked heels. It comes with an unscented cream, soaking salts, a sugar scrub, and a foot buffer.

  • <p><strong>Henry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HVGDS4L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never have <em>too</em> many disposable <a href="https://www.prevention.com/health/a39205388/celebrity-favorite-maskc-kn95-face-mask-on-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:face masks" class="link ">face masks</a>—and this pack of four is perfect to stash away in your handbag, car, desk, pretty much anywhere! Thanks to the breathable fabric, the masks are comfortable to wear over long stretches of time. And they're a favorite among stars like <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/skin-care/a38487300/jennifer-lopez-jlo-beauty-that-jlo-glow-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lopez" class="link ">Jennifer Lopez</a> and <a href="https://www.prevention.com/weight-loss/diets/a36039153/chrissy-teigen-gives-up-dieting/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chrissy Teigen" class="link ">Chrissy Teigen</a>. </p>
    4) Reusable 3-Layer PPE Facemask

    Henry

    amazon.com

    $49.50

    Shop Now

    You can never have too many disposable face masks—and this pack of four is perfect to stash away in your handbag, car, desk, pretty much anywhere! Thanks to the breathable fabric, the masks are comfortable to wear over long stretches of time. And they're a favorite among stars like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen.

  • <p><strong>Roots of Fight</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$38.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HRHT2M1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Celebrate and honor the legacy of Maya Angelou, a civil rights activist who fought for the equal rights of African Americans, by rocking this t-shirt. The brand <a href="https://www.rootsoffight.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roots of Fight" class="link ">Roots of Fight</a> creates high-end art and apparel to shed light on the most legendary cultural icons within the Black community. <br></p>
    5) Roots of Fight Officially Licensed BHT

    Roots of Fight

    amazon.com

    $38.40

    Shop Now

    Celebrate and honor the legacy of Maya Angelou, a civil rights activist who fought for the equal rights of African Americans, by rocking this t-shirt. The brand Roots of Fight creates high-end art and apparel to shed light on the most legendary cultural icons within the Black community.

  • <p><strong>The Crayon Case</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HN95T1T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founder Reynell Steward (Supa Cent)’s viral company <a href="https://www.thecrayoncase.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crayon Case" class="link ">The Crayon Case</a> has grown the brand into a creative and fun makeup experience.“They look like little notebooks, and inside lies an adventurous assortment of hues to play with—all for just $12,” said Winfrey in a statement on her <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a38004111/oprah-favorite-things-2021/#beauty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite Things List" class="link ">Favorite Things List</a>. </p>
    6) Note Pad Mini Eyeshadow Palette

    The Crayon Case

    amazon.com

    $12.50

    Shop Now

    Founder Reynell Steward (Supa Cent)’s viral company The Crayon Case has grown the brand into a creative and fun makeup experience.“They look like little notebooks, and inside lies an adventurous assortment of hues to play with—all for just $12,” said Winfrey in a statement on her Favorite Things List.

  • <p><strong>Oprah Daily</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1956300007?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this powerful undated guide will help you set a vision for your life and intentions for each week.</p>
    7) Oprah’s The Life You Want Planner

    Oprah Daily

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this powerful undated guide will help you set a vision for your life and intentions for each week.

  • <p><strong>Bossy Cosmetics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FWWXT22?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Founder Aishetu Fatima Dozie dreamed of creating a beloved makeup brand that cared about how Black women felt starting from the inside and then moving outward. So she launched <a href="https://bossybeauty.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bossy Cosmetics" class="link ">Bossy Cosmetics</a> and this ultra-matte lipstick is one of the brand's best sellers. </p>
    8) Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick

    Bossy Cosmetics

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Founder Aishetu Fatima Dozie dreamed of creating a beloved makeup brand that cared about how Black women felt starting from the inside and then moving outward. So she launched Bossy Cosmetics and this ultra-matte lipstick is one of the brand's best sellers.

  • <p><strong>E MARIE TRAVEL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KM6WTSQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2141.g.39225500%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>“This cushy number (in versatile shades) is next level and pairs just as well with <a href="https://www.prevention.com/beauty/style/g28577025/best-jeans-brands-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jeans" class="link ">jeans</a> as it does with a skirt. I’d even layer it under a blazer,” said Winfrey in a statement on her <a href="https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a38004111/oprah-favorite-things-2021/#stylish" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite Things List" class="link ">Favorite Things List</a>. Go with your favorite color, either the light grey or rice option. </p>
    9) Journey Everywhere Hoodie Light Grey

    E MARIE TRAVEL

    amazon.com

    $98.00

    Shop Now

    “This cushy number (in versatile shades) is next level and pairs just as well with jeans as it does with a skirt. I’d even layer it under a blazer,” said Winfrey in a statement on her Favorite Things List. Go with your favorite color, either the light grey or rice option.

