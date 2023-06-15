OnCanada Project opinion: 'People in Ontario didn’t care about wildfires until they were directly impacted'

1 /15 People in Ontario didn’t care about wildfires as much as they do now that they're directly being impacted. 2 /15 You (and other comments like this) are completely and absolutely right. 3 /15 But non-Indigenous people in Canada have been ignoring what Indigenous peoples have been saying for hundreds of years regarding the climate catastrophe. Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT 4 /15 It's every kind of uncomfortable to realize that someone has been fighting against a problem you ignored. 5 /15 Did you know that if you speak to the most neglected communities, you can often predict what issues will get worse in the coming decades? 6 /15 So what are you going to do about it? 7 /15 Here's our suggestion - and as always - it's grounded in both human rights and evidence-informed information. 8 /15 We were surprised to hear about the extent to which Indigenous peoples are protecting the land. 9 /15 How have our Provinces and Federal Government responded to this planet-saving work done by Indigenous peoples? 10 /15 Half of Canada experienced poor air quality this week. 11 /15 We can choose to listen, trust and support people with different lived experiences from our own. 12 /15 We're all guilty of not caring when Indigenous peoples sounded the alarm. 13 /15 We can change that pattern right now. 14 /15 Indigenous peoples are on the front line defending not only Canada. 15 /15 Indigenous communities make up less than 5% of the world population.

OnCanada Project is a social advocacy group made up of neighbourhood nerds who are here to dismantle the status quo and champion change in our lives.

—

The point of this story is to speak to:

The systemic neglect Indigenous people have been facing, The critical role they play in protecting our planet The special RCMP unit that violently harms indigenous peoples as they protect our planet The role we, as non-Indigenous people, have now that we know better

To illustrate this, we compared why it's wrong that people didn’t seem to care about the wildfires until they were directly impacted to how all non-Indigenous people are guilty of not caring enough about the climate emergency until directly impacted.

The comments on our posts about wildfires illustrate a hyper-focus on Canadians from eastern provinces like Ontario, Quebec overlooking past wildfires in British Columbia. Many have pointed to British Columbia facing escalating wildfires over the yeras, without any additional support.

But there is a complete absence of folks speaking to the Indigenous component.

This has highlighted an uncomfortable truth: that non-Indigenous people in Canada have been ignoring what Indigenous Peoples have been saying for hundreds of years regarding the climate catastrophe. Had we listened to them sooner, maybe parts of Canada wouldn’t have spent a decade with worsening wildfires and floods.

What we take away is that people still focus on themselves and their individual feelings - which, to be fair, is a byproduct of a society grounded in individualization (rather than collectivism) and white supremacy culture - a dominant culture of Western countries.

So, we’re wondering if you could work with us to de-center yourselves for a moment. Stop thinking about the “me” and “my” and start thinking about the “we” and “us”.