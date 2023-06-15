OnCanada Project opinion: 'People in Ontario didn’t care about wildfires until they were directly impacted'
OnCanada Project is a social advocacy group made up of neighbourhood nerds who are here to dismantle the status quo and champion change in our lives.
The point of this story is to speak to:
The systemic neglect Indigenous people have been facing,
The critical role they play in protecting our planet
The special RCMP unit that violently harms indigenous peoples as they protect our planet
The role we, as non-Indigenous people, have now that we know better
To illustrate this,we comparedwhy it's wrong that people didn’t seem to care about the wildfires until they were directly impacted to how all non-Indigenous people are guilty of not caring enough about the climate emergency until directly impacted.
The comments on our posts about wildfires illustrate a hyper-focus on Canadians from eastern provinces like Ontario, Quebec overlooking past wildfires in British Columbia. Many have pointed to British Columbia facing escalating wildfires over the yeras, without any additional support.
But there is a complete absence of folks speaking to the Indigenous component.
This has highlighted an uncomfortable truth: that non-Indigenous people in Canada have been ignoring what Indigenous Peoples have been saying for hundreds of years regarding the climate catastrophe. Had we listened to them sooner, maybe parts of Canada wouldn’t have spent a decade with worsening wildfires and floods.
What we take away is that people still focus on themselves and their individual feelings - which, to be fair, is a byproduct of a society grounded in individualization (rather than collectivism)and white supremacy culture - a dominant culture of Western countries.
So, we’re wondering if you could work with us to de-center yourselves for a moment. Stop thinking about the “me” and “my” and start thinking about the “we” and “us”.