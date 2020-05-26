The Best Sunscreen of 2020, According to Skincare Pros

<p class="body-tip"><strong><em>An important note on sunscreen safety: </em></strong><em>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a26470685/fda-sunscreen-regulations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FDA is currently proposing big changes to sunscreen regulations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FDA is currently proposing big changes to sunscreen regulations</a>, and only physical sunscreens with the active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are currently recognized as safe. </em><em>Until they reach a more robust conclusion in late 2020,</em><em> the <a href="https://www.fda.gov/drugs/understanding-over-counter-medicines/sunscreen-how-help-protect-your-skin-sun" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FDA advises" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FDA advises</a>, “Americans should continue to use sunscreen with other sun protective measures as this important rule-making effort moves forward.” Our GH Beauty Lab experts agree, and test a range of formulas (both mineral and chemical) that protect against sunburn.</em></p><p class="body-text">With winter behind us and recent <a href="https://www.fda.gov/drugs/understanding-over-counter-medicines/sunscreen-how-help-protect-your-skin-sun" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FDA announcements about sunscreen safety" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">FDA announcements about sunscreen safety</a>, there’s more talk (and confusion!) around SPF than ever before. But one thing is for sure: It's extremely important to wear it regularly. At the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/videos/a36899/inside-the-good-housekeeping-beauty-lab/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab</a>, we test the best sunscreens and SPFs and consult top dermatologists to find the best sunblock to keep your skin protected, healthy, and youthful all year long. </p><p>In the GH Beauty Lab’s most recent test, our chemists evaluated 61 body sunscreens. And since we know sunscreen isn’t one-size-fits-all, first, we surveyed over 5,500 people in our consumer panel to get insights into the qualities they <em>actually</em> care about when it comes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/g4460/sunscreen-facts-myths/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sun protection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sun protection</a>. Based on our findings, we chose products with different active ingredients (chemical, mineral, and pure <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g26541068/best-zinc-oxide-sunscreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:zinc oxide formulas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">zinc oxide formulas</a>), along with different forms, from creamy and lightweight lotions to easy-to-use <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a26345108/sunscreen-spray-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sunscreen sprays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sunscreen sprays</a>. </p><p>After narrowing the field to the <strong>top 24 sunscreens</strong><strong>, we enlisted the help of</strong> <strong>580 consumer testers </strong>across the country. Each person was asked to use a label-masked product at least two times over the course of a week and give us their honest feedback. After reviewing over <strong>12,000 responses</strong>, our experts narrowed in on the top-performing picks. Here are the best sunscreens according to the GH Beauty Lab experts and dermatologists:</p><hr><p><strong>Best Overall Sunscreen: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hawaiian-Tropic-AntiOxidant-Lightweight-Protection/dp/B076QC7VWM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion</a><strong><br></strong><strong>Best Value Sunscreen</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Banana-Boat-Performance-Sunscreens-Technology/dp/B0033ZL5YY?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banana Boat Ultra Sport Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Banana Boat Ultra Sport Lotion</a><br><strong><strong>Best Sunscreen Spray: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instacart.com%2Fproducts%2F18433191-ocean-potion-spf-50-sport-spray-sunscreen-6-fl-oz&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ocean Potion Suncare Sport Continuous Spray" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ocean Potion Suncare Sport Continuous Spray</a><br><strong><strong>Best Sunscreen for Face:</strong></strong> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Julep-Excuses-Invisible-Sunscreen-Rosehip/dp/B01NCLF6PQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julep No Excuses Invisible Facial Sunscreen Gel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julep No Excuses Invisible Facial Sunscreen Gel<strong><br></strong></a><strong>Best Value Sunscreen for Face: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fspf-30-anti-oxidant-day-cream%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod18751405&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:YourGoodSkin SPF 30 Anti-Oxidant Day Cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">YourGoodSkin SPF 30 Anti-Oxidant Day Cream</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Julep-Excuses-Invisible-Sunscreen-Rosehip/dp/B01NCLF6PQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a><strong>Best </strong><strong>Mineral Sunscreen</strong>: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/MDSolarSciences-Mineral-Moisture-Defense-Sunscreen/dp/B01DLOW6KS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense<br></a><strong><strong>Best Value Mineral Sunscreen: </strong></strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Australian-Gold-Botanical-Sunscreen-Resistant/dp/B01M6UMXLZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion<br></a><strong><strong>Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Sunforgettable%2BTotal%2BProtection%2BBody%2BShield%2BSPF%2B50_76659.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield</a><br><strong>Best Value Zinc Oxide Sunscreen: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coppertone-Hypoallergenic-Dermatologically-Botanicals-Protection/dp/B07MH4TDPZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.1288%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Banana-Boat-Performance-Sunscreens-Technology/dp/B0033ZL5YY?th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><br></a><strong><strong>Best Non-Greasy Sunscreen</strong></strong><strong>: </strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fkiehls-since-1851-activated-sun-protector-sunscreen-water-light-lotion-for-face-body-spf-30-5-oz.%3FID%3D2044290&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector Water-Light Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector Water-Light Lotion</a><br><strong>Most Effective Sunscreen:</strong> <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNeutrogena-CoolDry-Sport-Sunscreen-Lotion-with-SPF-50-5-fl-oz%2F49430497&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Lotion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Lotion</a><br><strong><strong>Best Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin: </strong></strong><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fcoola-suncare-guava-mango-classic-body-organic-sunscreen-lotion-spf-50%2F5244199%2Flite&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty%2Fanti-aging%2Fg1288%2Fbest-sunscreens%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango</a><strong><br></strong></p><hr><p>Before we explain just why these are the best sunscreens on the market, let's answer some of your most burning questions about SPF:</p><h2>What is the best sunscreen?</h2><p>Simply put, the best sunscreen is the one you and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/g20688867/best-sunscreen-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your kids" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your kids</a> will <em>actually </em>use! We recommend finding one you love and sticking with it. Aside from the brand or SPF level, there are two types of sunscreens to pick from: ones with chemical or mineral active ingredients. </p><ul><li><strong>Chemical sunscreens</strong> are likely the type you're most familiar with already. They absorb <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a20734222/how-to-get-rid-of-a-sunburn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:harmful UV rays" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">harmful UV rays</a> before they reach your skin. While these lotions and sprays are easier to apply with no white residue, you will need to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a30933790/how-to-apply-sunscreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reapply more often" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reapply more often</a> than you would with a physical option. </li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g256/natural-sunscreens-460608/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mineral sunscreens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mineral sunscreens</a></strong> <strong>(also called</strong> <strong>physical sunscreens)</strong> form a barrier on your skin that reflects or filters UVA and UVB rays. The dispersed zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide formulas can be more difficult to spread on your skin and leave behind white cast, but usually last longer than chemical formulas.</li></ul><h2>What SPF do dermatologists recommend?</h2><p>“We recommend SPF 30 and up to all of our patients,” says Dr. David Lortscher, board-certified dermatologist and CEO of <a href="https://curology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Curology" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Curology</a>. “Our tests have shown that people apply about one-third the amount of sunscreen necessary to achieve the SPF listed on the label,” says GH Beauty Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12432/birnur-aral-ph-d/#" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birnur Aral, Ph.D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birnur Aral, Ph.D</a>., who recommends using at least broad-spectrum SPF 50 to compensate. Make sure to look for a water-resistant, broad spectrum formula to protect against both harmful UVA/UVB rays and reapply at least every two hours.</p><p>One thing is for sure: You really should not rely on an SPF lower than 30. “Remember, sunscreen isn't a complete block — no matter what the SPF is,” says Dr. Lortscher. “SPF 30 filters 96.7% of UV rays, meaning it allows 3.3% to reach skin," explains <a href="https://www.drwangskincare.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steven Q. Wang, M.D" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Steven Q. Wang, M.D</a>., a board-certified dermatologist at <a href="https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/doctors/steven-wang" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center</a>. To cut down on sun damage, dermatologists recommend layering on clothing, hats, sunglasses, and seeking refuge in shady spots between peak UV exposure hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. </p><h2>How long does SPF last? </h2><p>SPF can stand up to water and sweat, but only for a certain amount of time. While the FDA previously allowed sunscreens to be labeled water- and sweat-proof, regulations now mandate they can be labeled <strong>only water- and sweat-<em>resistant</em> for up to 40 or 80 minutes. </strong>That's because no sunscreen is completely impervious to water and sweat, just as no sunscreen can totally “block” the sun’s rays. <br></p><p>And yes, you should wear sunscreen every single day of the year. That's because harmful UV rays can easily penetrate windows and clouds year-round, which means your skin can be damaged in the middle of the winter through your car's windshield, through the windows at the gym, at work, and on an airplane. Now that you’ve got the lowdown, check out some <strong>top-tested sunscreen formulas</strong> from our Beauty Lab:<br></p>
1) AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion

Hawaiian Tropic

amazon.com

$9.94

Shop Now

The winner of our Beauty Lab’s most recent sunscreen test, this pick from Hawaiian Tropic excelled across the board in our evaluations, earning perfect scores for not drying or irritating skin. One tester said it even stayed put during a run and didn’t burn her eyes. Plus, at just $1.50 per ounce, it’s less than half the average price of other products we looked at.

Testers also liked that it didn’t feel tacky or greasy on their skin and absorbed well with no white residue. Its beachy scent was also total crowd-pleaser, even with testers who tend to be especially critical about scent. Overall, it earned the highest score for scent of all the products we looked at and was the only one that get an overwhelming Like! from nearly everyone who tried it.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

2) Ultra Sport Lotion

Banana Boat

amazon.com

$6.97

Shop Now

Not only were testers were most satisfied with this sunscreen, it’s the best value among top performers at less than $0.90 per ounce. Banana Boat’s lotion clinched the top spot for the best texture and came in as a close second in nearly every other category.

It absorbed quickly, didn’t leave skin feeling dry, wasn’t irritating (even around eyes), and once it was rubbed in completely, left no white residue. Testers especially liked that the bottle’s slightly curved shape made it super-easy to dispense sunscreen even with slippery hands.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

3) Suncare Sport Continuous Spray

Ocean Potion

instacart.com

$9.49

Shop Now

If you prefer spray sunscreen, this one from Ocean Potion clinched the top spot in our evaluations and was one of the easiest to apply. It also checks all the other boxes you want in a great sunscreen, like not drying or irritating skin, leaving no white residue or stains on clothing, and rinsing off easily. Not to mention, it’s also the most affordable spray!

Some testers did say it felt slightly greasy and sticky on their skin, so you may need to give it a little extra time to absorb. Good to know: The lemony scent was polarizing among our testers, some loved it and others found it too tropical-smelling.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Spray
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minute

4) No Excuses Invisible Facial Sunscreen Gel

Julep

amazon.com

$20.00

Shop Now

When it comes to the best sunscreen for your face, Julep sunscreen is lightweight and super-easy to apply with no white cast or greasy feeling left behind, which makes it perfect for everyday use on your face. This excelled in our Beauty Lab tests earning perfect scores for not running into or stinging eyes and not causing breakouts. A true universal product, we found it performed well on all skin types from dry to oily and all skin tones from fair to dark.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 40 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: Not water resistant

5) SPF 30 Anti-Oxidant Day Cream

YourGoodSkin

ulta.com

$12.99

Shop Now

In our Beauty Lab’s recent test, YourGoodSkin tied for the highest score when it came to leaving testers’ skin hydrated. One even said the chemical formula felt more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen! It also earned the highest score for scent thanks to its fresh, light fragrance which wasn’t overpowering.

This is a great everyday option since you can layer the sunscreen under makeup without worrying about it interfering with your usual products. We found it didn’t irritate skin, cause breakouts or leave behind a white cast. A few testers with oily skin said it did leave a slight residue that added some unwanted shine, but that was easily covered when they applied the rest of their makeup.

Active Type:Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Ratings:30 broad spectrum
Water Resistance:Not water resistant

6) Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50

MDSolarSciences

amazon.com

$39.00

Shop Now

This mineral pick from MDSolarSciences is a two-time Beauty Lab test winner. Overall, it provided ample protection for those who prefer a mineral/physical sunscreen and don't mind paying the extra price for it.

Testers loved that it didn’t leave a white tint “like all of the other physical (non-chemical) sunscreens [they] have used.” This silicone-based formula goes on silky, but has a tendency to separate in the tube when it's hot, so remember to give it a shake before use.

Active Type: Mineral sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

7) Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion

Australian Gold

amazon.com

$11.24

Shop Now

Mineral sunscreens don’t have to break the bank: This one earned top marks in our tests for less than half the price of other top-performing mineral options. “It applies smoothly, left little residue, and didn’t make me feel too tacky,” said a tester, who is allergic to chemical options.

Caveat: This one may not feel greasy, but it does leave behind a bit of a white cast, which only gets glowier when skin is wet (i.e. after a dip in the pool or a sweaty outdoor run). One tester also said that it stained her bathing suit.

Active Type: Mineral sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

8) Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield

Colorescience

dermstore.com

$45.00

Shop Now

Our consumer testers say this zinc oxide formula goes on smooth and leaves a powdery, silky finish. One tester described it as “melting into” her skin. Yes, it is a splurge (more than triple the average price of others we tested), but if you want a luxury mineral option, it doesn’t get better than this.

We also found it was gentle on skin, causing no irritation or stinging even when applied around testers’ eyes.

Active Type: Mineral sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

9) Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Coppertone

amazon.com

$8.97

Shop Now

Everyone’s favorite childhood sunscreen brand also offers a mineral option that’s formulated only with zinc oxide. The updated classic is great for anyone looking for a non-chemical sunscreen that really works — without spending a ton.

“I liked that it left my skin feeling 'matte'-like; it wasn't greasy, it wasn't oily, and it wasn't sticky or tacky. It was just like my regular skin, but with a protective coating,“ said one tester. While it was overall easy to apply, some testers thought the formula was too thick and warned that application could get messy.

Active Type: Mineral sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

10) Activated Sun Protector Sunscreen SPF 50

Kiehl's

macys.com

$32.00

Shop Now

Tied as the winner in our Lab test from 2017, Kiehl's lotion, designed for face and body, earned high scores all around. Its best-rated attribute: Not making skin feel greasy, oily, or slippery, even in the hot sun. Consumers said that this water-light lotion was "moisturizing" and liked its "neutral smell." However, a few testers did note that the sunscreen was runny when coming out of the tube.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

11) CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Neutrogena

walmart.com

$8.97

Shop Now

Neutrogena's sunscreen was the best at protecting skin from sunburn in our Beauty Lab's 2017 test, but it lost points for its "glue-like" texture. In the Lab, we noticed that this initial tackiness disappeared as the product was absorbed, but still left skin feeling coated.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

12) Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango

Coola

nordstrom.com

$32.00

Shop Now

Coola’s fruity sunscreen feels so light on skin that many testers said they forgot they were even wearing it! One compared its texture and feeling to a light skin lotion, rather than a traditional thick sunscreen. Great for people with sensitive skin, it earned perfect scores for being gentle on skin (face and body).

Heads up: The tropical scent is pretty strong at first. Some testers loved it, while others thought it was way too much — even though it goes away after about 15 minutes.

Active Type: Chemical sunscreen
Packaging: Lotion
SPF Rating: 50 broad spectrum
Water Resistance: 80 minutes

