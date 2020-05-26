The Best Sunscreen of 2020, According to Skincare Pros

An important note on sunscreen safety: The FDA is currently proposing big changes to sunscreen regulations, and only physical sunscreens with the active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are currently recognized as safe. Until they reach a more robust conclusion in late 2020, the FDA advises, “Americans should continue to use sunscreen with other sun protective measures as this important rule-making effort moves forward.” Our GH Beauty Lab experts agree, and test a range of formulas (both mineral and chemical) that protect against sunburn.

With winter behind us and recent FDA announcements about sunscreen safety, there’s more talk (and confusion!) around SPF than ever before. But one thing is for sure: It's extremely important to wear it regularly. At the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, we test the best sunscreens and SPFs and consult top dermatologists to find the best sunblock to keep your skin protected, healthy, and youthful all year long.

In the GH Beauty Lab’s most recent test, our chemists evaluated 61 body sunscreens. And since we know sunscreen isn’t one-size-fits-all, first, we surveyed over 5,500 people in our consumer panel to get insights into the qualities they actually care about when it comes to sun protection. Based on our findings, we chose products with different active ingredients (chemical, mineral, and pure zinc oxide formulas), along with different forms, from creamy and lightweight lotions to easy-to-use sunscreen sprays.

After narrowing the field to the top 24 sunscreens, we enlisted the help of 580 consumer testers across the country. Each person was asked to use a label-masked product at least two times over the course of a week and give us their honest feedback. After reviewing over 12,000 responses, our experts narrowed in on the top-performing picks. Here are the best sunscreens according to the GH Beauty Lab experts and dermatologists:

Best Overall Sunscreen: Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ Sunscreen Lotion

Best Value Sunscreen: Banana Boat Ultra Sport Lotion

Best Sunscreen Spray: Ocean Potion Suncare Sport Continuous Spray

Best Sunscreen for Face: Julep No Excuses Invisible Facial Sunscreen Gel

Best Value Sunscreen for Face: YourGoodSkin SPF 30 Anti-Oxidant Day Cream

Best Mineral Sunscreen: MDSolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense

Best Value Mineral Sunscreen: Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Mineral Lotion

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen: Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield

Best Value Zinc Oxide Sunscreen: Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion

Best Non-Greasy Sunscreen: Kiehl's Activated Sun Protector Water-Light Lotion

Most Effective Sunscreen: Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Lotion

Best Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin: Coola Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango



Before we explain just why these are the best sunscreens on the market, let's answer some of your most burning questions about SPF:

What is the best sunscreen?

Simply put, the best sunscreen is the one you and your kids will actually use! We recommend finding one you love and sticking with it. Aside from the brand or SPF level, there are two types of sunscreens to pick from: ones with chemical or mineral active ingredients.

Chemical sunscreens are likely the type you're most familiar with already. They absorb harmful UV rays before they reach your skin. While these lotions and sprays are easier to apply with no white residue, you will need to reapply more often than you would with a physical option.

are likely the type you're most familiar with already. They absorb harmful UV rays before they reach your skin. While these lotions and sprays are easier to apply with no white residue, you will need to reapply more often than you would with a physical option. Mineral sunscreens (also called physical sunscreens) form a barrier on your skin that reflects or filters UVA and UVB rays. The dispersed zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide formulas can be more difficult to spread on your skin and leave behind white cast, but usually last longer than chemical formulas.

What SPF do dermatologists recommend?

“We recommend SPF 30 and up to all of our patients,” says Dr. David Lortscher, board-certified dermatologist and CEO of Curology. “Our tests have shown that people apply about one-third the amount of sunscreen necessary to achieve the SPF listed on the label,” says GH Beauty Lab Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D., who recommends using at least broad-spectrum SPF 50 to compensate. Make sure to look for a water-resistant, broad spectrum formula to protect against both harmful UVA/UVB rays and reapply at least every two hours.

One thing is for sure: You really should not rely on an SPF lower than 30. “Remember, sunscreen isn't a complete block — no matter what the SPF is,” says Dr. Lortscher. “SPF 30 filters 96.7% of UV rays, meaning it allows 3.3% to reach skin," explains Steven Q. Wang, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. To cut down on sun damage, dermatologists recommend layering on clothing, hats, sunglasses, and seeking refuge in shady spots between peak UV exposure hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

How long does SPF last?

SPF can stand up to water and sweat, but only for a certain amount of time. While the FDA previously allowed sunscreens to be labeled water- and sweat-proof, regulations now mandate they can be labeled only water- and sweat-resistant for up to 40 or 80 minutes. That's because no sunscreen is completely impervious to water and sweat, just as no sunscreen can totally “block” the sun’s rays.



And yes, you should wear sunscreen every single day of the year. That's because harmful UV rays can easily penetrate windows and clouds year-round, which means your skin can be damaged in the middle of the winter through your car's windshield, through the windows at the gym, at work, and on an airplane. Now that you’ve got the lowdown, check out some top-tested sunscreen formulas from our Beauty Lab:

