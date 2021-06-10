The Best Strapless Bras That Won't Fall Down

  • <p>Shopping for a strapless bra is a necessary evil: As much as you may hate wearing one, chances are you can’t live without it. Whether you're wearing an outfit that's strapless, has thin straps, or simply doesn't work with a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/a28436305/best-bra-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regular bra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">regular bra</a>, you’ll need a go-to style that’s comfortable, discreet under clothing, and stays in place all day long. On top of looking and feeling good, your strapless bra should be supportive and durable so it'll last over time.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab tests bras of all kinds (from <a href="http://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g27395588/best-sports-bras-for-support/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports bras" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports bras</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g32406007/best-bralettes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bralettes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bralettes</a> and then some) for washability and stretch recovery, then we send them out with consumer testers – real women with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g253/best-bras-for-small-busts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:small busts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">small busts</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g164/best-bras-for-large-busts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:large busts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">large busts</a>, and a range of band sizes – for feedback on things like comfort, fit, support, ease of use, appearance, and how well the bras stay in place over the course of the day. </p><p>The picks ahead are winners from our tests, along with newer styles from brands we love that have rave reviews from users. <strong>Here are the best strapless bras to buy in 2020:</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Wacoal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B004QR0VIO/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This style was a top performer in our bra test, even beating out non-strapless styles. It not only held up well in the Lab (it didn’t shrink or stretch out!), but it was also <strong>a panel favorite for fit, support, appearance, and most importantly, staying in place.</strong> One tester said: “Most strapless bras inch down over the course of the day, but this one didn't move around,” while another raved: “I wasn't pulling it up all day like I normally do with strapless bras.” It’s available in a wide range of sizes to fit a variety of body types and several shades of nude to match skin tones.</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 30-44 and cup sizes B-H</em></p>
  • <p><strong>DELIMIRA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083LV7DKV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Quality strapless bras can be pricey, especially styles for larger busts and full figures. This one comes in wide range of sizes (the band size goes up to 46), yet is <strong>a fraction of the cost of other plus-size strapless bras. </strong>It's also super popular on Amazon with thousands of reviewers singing its praises. Many swear they could never find strapless bras that fit their shape properly, but this one did.</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 32-46 and cup sizes B-G</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Freya</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCERLA3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you struggle to find strapless bras in a large cup size, this one’s made just for you. Freya bras are <strong>specifically designed for D-cups and larger</strong> and the brand has always done well in our tests. This strapless style is a popular choice and gives you good coverage, support, and stay-in-place capabilities. Just make sure to check the brand’s size chart to find your best size; it follows UK cup sizing which is different than U.S. brands.</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 28-38 and cup sizes D-GG (equivalent to U.S. cup sizes D-J)</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Harper Wilde</strong></p><p>harperwilde.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fharperwilde.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-flex-brown&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbra-reviews%2Fg27437595%2Fbest-strapless-bras%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This strapless bra comes from an online-only brand that gives you free shipping both ways so you can try on multiple sizes at home. <strong>It </strong><strong>was a favorite among our B-cup testers because it fit well, felt supportive, and looked great under clothing</strong>. Plus, it’s available in an A-cup, which is surprisingly difficult to find.<br></p><p><em>Available in band sizes 32-42 and cup sizes A-F</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Vanity Fair</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019WZM0LU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our testers always love Vanity Fair’s full-figure <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vanity-Fair-Womens-Underwire-76380/dp/B076HKDMD3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beauty Back" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beauty Back </a>bras, which have a <strong>wide, smoothing fabric around your back to get rid of bulges</strong>. This strapless style gives you the same benefits, but also has silicone strips on the inside to keep it in place without straps. The full-coverage cups offer good support without adding too much padding and real women swear by it: there are over 2,800 reviews on Amazon with a 4.2-star rating. </p><p><em>Available in band sizes 34-44 and cup sizes B-DD</em></p>
  • <p><strong>WACOAL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wacoal-Womens-Staying-Power-Strapless/dp/B07R95S3LC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for a supportive strapless bra without the underwire, this style from Wacoal (the same brand as our top pick) has<strong> a wide, smoothing band and built-in boning so it <em>actually</em> stays put,</strong> unlike many other wireless options. It also has foam cups to add comfort and give shape.</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 32-40 and cup sizes B-DDD</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Victoria's Secret</strong></p><p>victoriassecret.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fpink%2Fbras-catalog%2Fpink-wear-everywhere-multi-way-push-up-5000000254&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbra-reviews%2Fg27437595%2Fbest-strapless-bras%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>A push up bra is </strong><strong>your best to combat sagging</strong>, especially compared to popular bandeau strapless bras. This underwire style is also supportive and has soft padding for comfort and shaping benefits. It won't have as much of a barely-there feel as the more minimal bras, but it's also not <em>too</em> extreme with the push-up power so it can still look natural.</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 32-36 and cup sizes AA-DD</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Cosabella</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B003DT3D36/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bandeau bras won’t give you as much shape or support as traditional strapless styles, but they’re <strong>more comfortable without the underwire and structured padding.</strong> This one has a lace pattern and comes in lots of colors so you can actually get away with showing it as part of your outfit. There’s silicone on the top and bottom to help it stay in place and side boning for extra support that you don’t typically see in tube bras.</p><p><em>Available in sizes Petite-L</em></p>
  • <p><strong>ThirdLove</strong></p><p>thirdlove.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thirdlove.com%2Fproducts%2F24-7-classic-strapless-bra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbra-reviews%2Fg27437595%2Fbest-strapless-bras%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This no-frills bra has all the features you’d expect in a strapless style, but what makes it stand out is the variety of sizes. <strong>Not only do the cup sizes range from AA to I, but there are half-cups in case you're in between. </strong>The site also has a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thirdlove.com%2Fpages%2Ffit-finder&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fclothing%2Fbra-reviews%2Fg27437595%2Fbest-strapless-bras%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quiz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quiz</a> to help you find your best size. After you order the bra, you have a 60-day trial period to make sure you love it (and you can return it for any reason if you don’t).</p><p><em>Available in band sizes 32-48 and cup sizes AA-I</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Boao</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P5513Q1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>This wireless bandeau bra gives you the stretchy, relaxed comfort of a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/bra-reviews/g32406007/best-bralettes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bralette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bralette</a> without the straps. </strong>It has removable padding in case you prefer the shaping benefits and the material is both soft and lightweight. It's also a total steal as a set of three, with each bra coming out to under $6. Just note that it may not stay in place as well as other strapless bras with more structure to hold them up.</p><p><em>Available in sizes S-3X</em></p>
  • <p><strong>Niidor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075V4JSWR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.27437595%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For low-back or backless tops and dresses, this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g28006390/best-backless-bras/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adhesive bra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">adhesive bra</a> goes totally strapless and sticks onto your skin. Even better:<strong> You can use it over and over again and it won’t leave behind sticky residue.</strong> It's Amazon's best selling adhesive bra, with verified reviewers saying it's easy to put on and stays in place after multiple uses.</p><p><em>Available in cup sizes A-F</em></p>
These styles prove that strapless bras do not have to be uncomfortable.

