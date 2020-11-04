The Best Kitchen Knife We've Ever Tested Is Nearly 60% off at Williams-Sonoma Right Now

Ask any professional chef if they were stranded on a desert island and could only bring one kitchen tool, and they'd probably pick a chef's knife. While other kitchen knives, like serrated knives and butcher knives, have more individualized uses, a good chef's knife can do it all, from slicing and dicing to more complicated tasks, like carving a chicken and cutting a pineapple.

Our experts in the Kitchen Appliances and Technology Lab tested to find the best kitchen knives on the market. We tested with home cooks in mind and evaluated how well each knife cut and retained an edge after slicing and chopping through onions, chicken, cooked steak, carrots, and cheddar cheese. We sliced basil into fine ribbons, minced garlic and parsley, and sliced tomatoes. The most impressive knives were super sharp and made paper thin slices of tomato with no effort at all.

We also checked the comfort of the handle and grip and the overall experience using the knife, looking for knives that rocked back and forth easily and required little pressure to cut through meat. We took note of how each handle felt and the weight of the knife: While heavier ones felt sturdier, they can tire hands when slicing hard ingredients like carrots. Larger handled, lighter knives give more control, while the smaller handles knives allowed us to slice quickly and thinly.



Below rounded up the top-tested knives that we think are universally appealing for everyone's needs — here are the ones that made the cut!

How to choose the best chef's knife for you

When it comes to chef’s knives, there are two main categories to choose from: German knives and Japanese knives. They're not as dissimilar as one may think (and many knives actually combine aspects of both styles!), but here are the key points of differentiation worth noting: