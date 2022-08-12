One of the Best Cashmere Sweaters for Women Is Only $50

  • <p>There are few pieces of clothing as classic and timeless as a cashmere sweater. Well-made cashmere sweaters can last you years, even decades, which is convenient considering they never go out of style. Perfect worn to work with nice trousers or to the ballpark with leggings and a cap, a cashmere sweater is a staple and workhorse of any woman's closet. </p><p>But, as so often is with these must-have clothing pieces, cashmere can run pretty expensive. As a luxury fabric, the sourcing of true cashmere is a bit stringent, which results in a high-quality product that runs at equally high prices, in most cases. Fortunately, some brands have found ways to cut costs while still delivering top-notch cashmere to customers, meaning it's now possible to snag a coveted cashmere sweater for just $50. </p><p>We've rounded up the best cashmere sweaters for women on the market below, but you might want to do a bit of research before hitting "buy now."</p><h2 class="body-h2">How Do I Buy Good Quality Cashmere?</h2><p>There are a two key factors that will tell you if cashmere is high-quality or not. You'll want to see where the cashmere was sourced and what grade it is. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Where the Best Cashmere is From</h3><p>Without competition, the best cashmere is from Inner Mongolia. Cashmere sourced from here is typically long and strong thanks to the frigid temperatures in the region. Cashmere is made from goats and the goats in Inner Mongolia truly have the best hair for the cashmere fibers. Most of the sweaters on this list are sourced from Mongolia, with many being from Inner Mongolia. </p><h3 class="body-h3">Grade Quality</h3><p>Cashmere can range in quality level from A-C, with A being the highest-quality. Grade A cashmere has the longest fibers, meaning those will be both the softest and most durable. Seeing as cashmere is a luxury fabric, we'd always advise spending a bit extra to be sure you're getting the highest quality as these sweaters are investment pieces and closet staples. Most sweaters on this list are Grade A quality. </p><h2 class="body-h2">How to Care for Cashmere Sweaters</h2><p>So, you're ready to invest in your first cashmere sweater? Not so fast! You want to be sure you have the know-how on caring for this finicky fabric. Cashmere can get a bad wrap as an overly high maintenance fabric, but, while it does take a bit of extra care, it's worth putting the time and effort into in the long run. Caring for your cashmere will result in it lasting years at the very least, if not decades. </p><p>For starters, know that cashmere is going to pill. Grade A cashmere will pill the least, but you should always expect some from any cashmere sweater. A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laundress-New-York-Sweater-Comb/dp/B000OR42N0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40871665%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cashmere comb" class="link ">cashmere comb</a> is an essential tool to have on hand. You could use a fabric shaver, but we prefer a comb seeing as how expensive these sweaters can run. </p><p>You will always want to hand-wash your cashmere sweater, and wash it as few times as possible. High-quality cashmere can hold it's shape for years, but every wash degrades the fibers in the slightest bit, so it's essential to be gentle. Also be sure you're using gentle detergent, preferably a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Laundress-Wool-Cashmere-Shampoo-Cedar/dp/B000OR5P5Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40871665%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:detergent made for cashmere" class="link ">detergent made for cashmere</a>. </p><p>Finally, to avoid those dread moths, store your cashmere sweaters with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaadam.co%2Fproducts%2Fcedar-sheet-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cedar sheets" class="link ">cedar sheets</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brite-Lightingtech-Clothes-Storages-Natural/dp/B087BJGVKP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40871665%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:balls" class="link ">balls</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Enoz-SYNCHKG098694-Moth-Balls/dp/B01GK9S1GE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.40871665%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moth balls" class="link ">moth balls</a>. We prefer cedar planks as they won't give off the pungent smell of moth balls, but if you plan to do a pre-season wash of your cashmere then the smell might not be a problem for you. </p>
    There are few pieces of clothing as classic and timeless as a cashmere sweater. Well-made cashmere sweaters can last you years, even decades, which is convenient considering they never go out of style. Perfect worn to work with nice trousers or to the ballpark with leggings and a cap, a cashmere sweater is a staple and workhorse of any woman's closet.

    But, as so often is with these must-have clothing pieces, cashmere can run pretty expensive. As a luxury fabric, the sourcing of true cashmere is a bit stringent, which results in a high-quality product that runs at equally high prices, in most cases. Fortunately, some brands have found ways to cut costs while still delivering top-notch cashmere to customers, meaning it's now possible to snag a coveted cashmere sweater for just $50.

    There are a two key factors that will tell you if cashmere is high-quality or not. You'll want to see where the cashmere was sourced and what grade it is.

    Without competition, the best cashmere is from Inner Mongolia. Cashmere sourced from here is typically long and strong thanks to the frigid temperatures in the region. Cashmere is made from goats and the goats in Inner Mongolia truly have the best hair for the cashmere fibers. Most of the sweaters on this list are sourced from Mongolia, with many being from Inner Mongolia.

    Cashmere can range in quality level from A-C, with A being the highest-quality. Grade A cashmere has the longest fibers, meaning those will be both the softest and most durable. Seeing as cashmere is a luxury fabric, we'd always advise spending a bit extra to be sure you're getting the highest quality as these sweaters are investment pieces and closet staples. Most sweaters on this list are Grade A quality.

    So, you're ready to invest in your first cashmere sweater? Not so fast! You want to be sure you have the know-how on caring for this finicky fabric. Cashmere can get a bad wrap as an overly high maintenance fabric, but, while it does take a bit of extra care, it's worth putting the time and effort into in the long run. Caring for your cashmere will result in it lasting years at the very least, if not decades.

    For starters, know that cashmere is going to pill. Grade A cashmere will pill the least, but you should always expect some from any cashmere sweater. A cashmere comb is an essential tool to have on hand. You could use a fabric shaver, but we prefer a comb seeing as how expensive these sweaters can run.

    You will always want to hand-wash your cashmere sweater, and wash it as few times as possible. High-quality cashmere can hold it's shape for years, but every wash degrades the fibers in the slightest bit, so it's essential to be gentle. Also be sure you're using gentle detergent, preferably a detergent made for cashmere.

    Finally, to avoid those dread moths, store your cashmere sweaters with cedar sheets or balls or moth balls. We prefer cedar planks as they won't give off the pungent smell of moth balls, but if you plan to do a pre-season wash of your cashmere then the smell might not be a problem for you.

  • <p>onequince.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2Fwomen%2Fcashmere%2Fcashmere-crewneck-sweater&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're not familiar with <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onequince.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Quince" class="link ">Quince</a>, then it's high time you get to know the brand. The retailer is far more than just that—they're cut out any middlemen in their production stream, lowering costs by staggering amounts and delivering high-quality, well-made products at reasonable prices to their customers. They avoid trends and instead focus on styles that will stand the test of time, which also cuts costs. </p><p>Their cashmere is no exception. Make no mistake about it: this cashmere sweater is Grade A quality but comes in at just $50, and it might just be Quince's most-known product. They use 100% Mongolian cashmere, just like their competitors, and have an astounding review of 4.9/5 stars. If you're looking for quality cashmere at an absolute steal of a price, look no further.</p>
    If you're not familiar with Quince, then it's high time you get to know the brand. The retailer is far more than just that—they're cut out any middlemen in their production stream, lowering costs by staggering amounts and delivering high-quality, well-made products at reasonable prices to their customers. They avoid trends and instead focus on styles that will stand the test of time, which also cuts costs.

    Their cashmere is no exception. Make no mistake about it: this cashmere sweater is Grade A quality but comes in at just $50, and it might just be Quince's most-known product. They use 100% Mongolian cashmere, just like their competitors, and have an astounding review of 4.9/5 stars. If you're looking for quality cashmere at an absolute steal of a price, look no further.

  • <p>naadam.co</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaadam.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-essential-75-cashmere-sweater-womens&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Naadam produces another well-made, cult classic 100% cashmere sweater for an incredible price, but there's one major difference in their version versus Quince: options. Naadam has an incredible array of seasonal color choices in addition to their 11 staple options. At the time of writing, there are 17 seasonal colors, with bright and bubbly hues like pop pink, wisteria purple, and red as well as toned-down neutrals like blue denim and frost green. Naadam also offers more inclusive sizing, with both XXS and XXL in addition to Quince's XS-XL. </p><p>Overall, the sweaters run fairly similar, made of 100% Mongolian cashmere and a relaxed-fit crewneck classic style. But, if you're looking to pay just a little extra for colors you can't find anywhere else or for your perfect size, then Naadam is the way to go. </p>
    Naadam produces another well-made, cult classic 100% cashmere sweater for an incredible price, but there's one major difference in their version versus Quince: options. Naadam has an incredible array of seasonal color choices in addition to their 11 staple options. At the time of writing, there are 17 seasonal colors, with bright and bubbly hues like pop pink, wisteria purple, and red as well as toned-down neutrals like blue denim and frost green. Naadam also offers more inclusive sizing, with both XXS and XXL in addition to Quince's XS-XL.

    Overall, the sweaters run fairly similar, made of 100% Mongolian cashmere and a relaxed-fit crewneck classic style. But, if you're looking to pay just a little extra for colors you can't find anywhere else or for your perfect size, then Naadam is the way to go.

  • <p><strong>J Crew</strong></p><p><strong>$128.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters%2Fpullovers%2Fcashmere-classic-fit-crewneck-sweater%2FBA400&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>J Crew has an entire section of their website dedicated to cashmere, just in case you were wondering how seriously the brand takes this wool fabric. Their classic-fit crewneck is both a staple piece and a great starter when it comes to knowing the ins and outs of caring for this sometimes finicky fabric. It comes in 13 year-round colors as well as a few seasonal selections throughout the year. </p><p>One thing that sets J Crew apart from the aforementioned brands is their extensive selection of cashmere. They have everything from tees to cardigans to wraps in the cozy fabric. And also not to be overlooked is their incredible dedication to inclusive sizing. They include sizes from XXXS-XXXL, the most we've seen from any brand. </p><p>This year, J Crew unveiled a few changes to their classic cashmere sweater. Though the edits are unnoticeable at first glance, the quality cashmere got an upgrade to be softer and more durable for a long-lasting piece that will give you years of wear. They also made the fit a bit more relaxed, but it still features the classic silhouette. </p><p>It's also worth mentioning that J Crew is a member of the Aid by Trade Foundation that supports sustainable agricultural development and the care of the goats the cashmere is sourced from. </p>
    J Crew has an entire section of their website dedicated to cashmere, just in case you were wondering how seriously the brand takes this wool fabric. Their classic-fit crewneck is both a staple piece and a great starter when it comes to knowing the ins and outs of caring for this sometimes finicky fabric. It comes in 13 year-round colors as well as a few seasonal selections throughout the year.

    One thing that sets J Crew apart from the aforementioned brands is their extensive selection of cashmere. They have everything from tees to cardigans to wraps in the cozy fabric. And also not to be overlooked is their incredible dedication to inclusive sizing. They include sizes from XXXS-XXXL, the most we've seen from any brand.

    This year, J Crew unveiled a few changes to their classic cashmere sweater. Though the edits are unnoticeable at first glance, the quality cashmere got an upgrade to be softer and more durable for a long-lasting piece that will give you years of wear. They also made the fit a bit more relaxed, but it still features the classic silhouette.

    It's also worth mentioning that J Crew is a member of the Aid by Trade Foundation that supports sustainable agricultural development and the care of the goats the cashmere is sourced from.

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>everlane.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-cashmere-crew-new-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Everlane's cashmere sweater features a slightly boxy, more relaxed-fit than the brands mentioned above. It's perfect for someone looking for a cashmere sweater that won't engulf them by any means, but hang a bit more for a slightly cozier, more casual appearance. It also has noticeably more trim detailing than other sweaters we've reviewed, making it appear as high-quality as it is but reenforcing the casual appearance. </p><p>The body of the sweater is made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere, though you will want to note that the trim does have a mix of fabric. While the color selection is a bit slimmer than other brands, with only six colors offered, the sizing is one of the most inclusive we've found (only surpassed by J Crew), with a range from XXS-XXXL. </p>
    Everlane's cashmere sweater features a slightly boxy, more relaxed-fit than the brands mentioned above. It's perfect for someone looking for a cashmere sweater that won't engulf them by any means, but hang a bit more for a slightly cozier, more casual appearance. It also has noticeably more trim detailing than other sweaters we've reviewed, making it appear as high-quality as it is but reenforcing the casual appearance.

    The body of the sweater is made from 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere, though you will want to note that the trim does have a mix of fabric. While the color selection is a bit slimmer than other brands, with only six colors offered, the sizing is one of the most inclusive we've found (only surpassed by J Crew), with a range from XXS-XXXL.

  • <p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F78419&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Contrary to all the more relaxed-fit sweaters we've seen so far, LL Bean's classic cashmere sweater is slightly fitted, gently hugging the body to show off the figure. It's a timeless look that can be work-wear appropriate or more casual, depending on how style it. It's just as suitable with trousers as it is with leggings. </p><p>LL Bean's sizing is also perfect for just about every person, with a range from XS-XL in petite, regular, tall, and plus sizes. At the time of writing, the retailer offers 13 colors in their regular sizes, on-par with most of the competition. </p><p>Their pricing is fair and comparable to most other brands, making it a great value for the 100% Mongolian two-ply cashmere. If you're looking for a cashmere sweater that can truly do it all from the office to the ballpark. </p>
    Contrary to all the more relaxed-fit sweaters we've seen so far, LL Bean's classic cashmere sweater is slightly fitted, gently hugging the body to show off the figure. It's a timeless look that can be work-wear appropriate or more casual, depending on how style it. It's just as suitable with trousers as it is with leggings.

    LL Bean's sizing is also perfect for just about every person, with a range from XS-XL in petite, regular, tall, and plus sizes. At the time of writing, the retailer offers 13 colors in their regular sizes, on-par with most of the competition.

    Their pricing is fair and comparable to most other brands, making it a great value for the 100% Mongolian two-ply cashmere. If you're looking for a cashmere sweater that can truly do it all from the office to the ballpark.

  • <p>jmclaughlin.com</p><p><strong>$159.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jmclaughlin.com%2Fjamey-cashmere-sweater-0154841022-h-camel.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is the most fitted sweater on the list, and also the most formal. It features a classic crewneck but has button detailing along the ends of the arms and a slightly longer hemline that can be worn out over jeans or tucked into trousers for work. While the brand carries a variety of cashmere sweaters, most feature a more fitted structure rather than oversized. </p><p>The J McLaughlin sweater comes in nine stunning colors, varying from more neutral hues like the one shown here to fun pastels. The sizing is fairly inclusive, ranging from XS-XL.</p><p>The only downside of this sweater is that the brand isn't the most transparent about their sourcing. Though the sweater is 100% cashmere, the sourcing location isn't included in the description. </p>
    This is the most fitted sweater on the list, and also the most formal. It features a classic crewneck but has button detailing along the ends of the arms and a slightly longer hemline that can be worn out over jeans or tucked into trousers for work. While the brand carries a variety of cashmere sweaters, most feature a more fitted structure rather than oversized.

    The J McLaughlin sweater comes in nine stunning colors, varying from more neutral hues like the one shown here to fun pastels. The sizing is fairly inclusive, ranging from XS-XL.

    The only downside of this sweater is that the brand isn't the most transparent about their sourcing. Though the sweater is 100% cashmere, the sourcing location isn't included in the description.

  • <p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$278.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fclothing%2Fsweaters-and-capes%2Fsingle-origin-cashmere-funnel-neck-sweater%2F20032418.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cuyana's cashmere sweater is the most expensive of the bunch, but it's speaks to the brand's goal of true sustainability, both on their end and the consumer's. Cuyana not only uses sustainable business practices when sourcing and crafting their sweater, but they also make them incredibly durable, designed to last years at the least so customers don't have to waste resources buying cheaply-made clothing year after year. </p><p>Their classic cashmere sweater comes in two styles that both feel simultaneously on-trend yet timeless, the Funnel Neck shown here. The high-low hemline creates a polished casual look that is perfect for just about any situation.</p><p>The only downsides with Cuyana's sweater selection is that they lack sizing inclusivity and color options. They only have three sizes total and three core colors, the least of every brand on the list. </p>
    Cuyana's cashmere sweater is the most expensive of the bunch, but it's speaks to the brand's goal of true sustainability, both on their end and the consumer's. Cuyana not only uses sustainable business practices when sourcing and crafting their sweater, but they also make them incredibly durable, designed to last years at the least so customers don't have to waste resources buying cheaply-made clothing year after year.

    Their classic cashmere sweater comes in two styles that both feel simultaneously on-trend yet timeless, the Funnel Neck shown here. The high-low hemline creates a polished casual look that is perfect for just about any situation.

    The only downsides with Cuyana's sweater selection is that they lack sizing inclusivity and color options. They only have three sizes total and three core colors, the least of every brand on the list.

  • <p><strong>NAKEDCASHMERE</strong></p><p>nakedcashmere.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nakedcashmere.com%2Fcollections%2Fnatural-undyed-cashmere%2Fproducts%2Fautumn&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fg40871665%2Fbest-cashmere-sweaters-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In an effort to preserve as much of the original wool fiber as possible, Naked Cashmere doesn't dye the cashmere sweaters in their Naturals line, creating one of the softest sweaters on the market. Because of this, the sweaters in their Naturals line only come in three colors: a coffee-colored brown (shown here), a creamy beige, and a classic tan. This no-dye process is also better for the environment, leaving out many chemicals and water treatments. </p><p>Another key element of the line is the oversized fit of all the sweaters. They offer a far more casual, relaxed style in three necklines: boatneck (shown here), turtleneck, and v-neck. </p><p>This is truly the ideal sweater to throw on and go or lounge in. It's cozy, comfy, warm, and lightweight, making it a sweater you could spend all season in. </p>
    In an effort to preserve as much of the original wool fiber as possible, Naked Cashmere doesn't dye the cashmere sweaters in their Naturals line, creating one of the softest sweaters on the market. Because of this, the sweaters in their Naturals line only come in three colors: a coffee-colored brown (shown here), a creamy beige, and a classic tan. This no-dye process is also better for the environment, leaving out many chemicals and water treatments.

    Another key element of the line is the oversized fit of all the sweaters. They offer a far more casual, relaxed style in three necklines: boatneck (shown here), turtleneck, and v-neck.

    This is truly the ideal sweater to throw on and go or lounge in. It's cozy, comfy, warm, and lightweight, making it a sweater you could spend all season in.

  • <p>statecashmere.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://statecashmere.com/collections/all-women/products/the-cropped-sweater-with-drawstring-waist" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For its variety of styles, it's hard to beat State Cashmere. The New York City-based brand offers trendy options, like a cropped sweater with drawstring waist and a zip-up hoodie, as well as classic pieces like a long cardigan, belted turtleneck, and ribbed v-neck. </p><p>On some styles, sizes are limited to small, medium, and large and just one or two colors, but others, like the classic crewneck, have multiple colors and sizes that range from XS-XXL. They also offer apparel for men, as well as accessories.</p><p>State Cashmere prides itself on sustainability, using 100% pure cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia. The company offers fair wages to the local shepherds who tend to the goats. The animals are combed, not sheared, only during the springtime, and they regrow their coats for the colder months. While a bit more expensive than some of the other options, State Cashmere intends their pieces to be heirlooms that can be passed down </p>
    For its variety of styles, it's hard to beat State Cashmere. The New York City-based brand offers trendy options, like a cropped sweater with drawstring waist and a zip-up hoodie, as well as classic pieces like a long cardigan, belted turtleneck, and ribbed v-neck.

    On some styles, sizes are limited to small, medium, and large and just one or two colors, but others, like the classic crewneck, have multiple colors and sizes that range from XS-XXL. They also offer apparel for men, as well as accessories.

    State Cashmere prides itself on sustainability, using 100% pure cashmere sourced from Inner Mongolia. The company offers fair wages to the local shepherds who tend to the goats. The animals are combed, not sheared, only during the springtime, and they regrow their coats for the colder months. While a bit more expensive than some of the other options, State Cashmere intends their pieces to be heirlooms that can be passed down

