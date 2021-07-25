Olympians Talk About Playing in Empty Venues for Pandemic-Delayed Tokyo Games: 'We Miss Everybody So Much'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Canada has its first medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
Bryson DeChambeau will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez hit a rail where nobody should ever hit a rail.
George Springer's latest diving effort is worthy of a gold medal.
A few members of the Canadian swimming team are nicknamed "Team Chaos." Here's what it means.
Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui was the last man to qualify for Sunday's 400 freestyle final. Improbably, the 19-year-old is now a gold medalist.
All-Star Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto's five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York Mets 10-3 Saturday night to stop a three-game losing streak.
It might seem odd that a person who spends so much time in the water wouldn’t be a fan of getting wet, but that’s just how Pamela Ware rolls.
“It was totally irresponsible and a stupid act that I committed without thinking twice."
The Flyers and Blue Jackets remain hard at work this offseason.
Admitting the last time you botched a dive isn’t always fun. Luckily Jennifer Abel, Pamela Ware and Meaghan Benfeito were cool with it.
Matthew Knies, the 57th overall pick, spent last season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, putting up 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games.
If you didn't come to terms with bidding farewell to the greatest Raptor of all time at the trade deadline, you probably should before free agency opens.
The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.
Canadiens first-rounder Logan Mailloux met with the media on Saturday to discuss the criminal charges laid against him for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent.
Janine Beckie must play well for Canada to thrive, so Saturday's monster performance has to be considered a major positive moving forward.
American Nyjah Huston, the favorite, failed to medal after missing four straight tricks.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gregory Polanco homered, drove in three runs and scored twice, and Kevin Newman matched his career high with four hits for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who beat the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants 10-2 on Saturday night. Polanco lofted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit an RBI single in the third and then connected for his 11th homer in the fifth, all against Giants starter Kevin Gausman (9-4). Newman added a two-run single in the fifth off John Brebbia, who relieved G
A number of firsts on Saturday night at the Olympics: the first gold medals for the US and the home country, and the first world record falls -- all in the pool.
The Wimbledon winner last month, Ashleigh Barty never found a rhythm against Sara Sorribes Tormo.