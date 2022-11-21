Olivia Wilde Wears Gabriela Hearst Gown With Gold Sculptural Asymmetric Corset For Film Premiere

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a35127011/harry-styles-olivia-wilde-relationship/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Wilde" class="link ">Olivia Wilde</a> has been a fashion icon at ELLE UK for some time, thanks to her love of 1970s-inspired boho dresses, Bella Freud suiting and the effortless way she can put a white T-shirt with just about everything.</p><p>With acting roles in the likes of Tron, Love The Coopers, The Change-Up and Rush, Wilde made her directorial debut with her 2019 film Booksmart, starring our fave on-screen best friend duo Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, nabbing numerous awards and accolades and proving herself a cinematic heavyweight in Hollywood. </p><p>This year, she's filming her follow up to Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling, starring <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32374440/florence-pugh-elle-june-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Florence Pugh" class="link ">Florence Pugh</a>, Harry Styles and Chris Pine and we don't know what we're more excited for: the film or the red carpet looks Wilde will be sporting at its premieres. </p><p><strong>Here is a look at Olivia Wilde's style and most famous and versatile looks: </strong></p>
    Olivia Wilde Wears Gabriela Hearst Gown With Gold Sculptural Asymmetric Corset For Film Premiere

    Olivia Wilde has been a fashion icon at ELLE UK for some time, thanks to her love of 1970s-inspired boho dresses, Bella Freud suiting and the effortless way she can put a white T-shirt with just about everything.

    With acting roles in the likes of Tron, Love The Coopers, The Change-Up and Rush, Wilde made her directorial debut with her 2019 film Booksmart, starring our fave on-screen best friend duo Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, nabbing numerous awards and accolades and proving herself a cinematic heavyweight in Hollywood.

    This year, she's filming her follow up to Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine and we don't know what we're more excited for: the film or the red carpet looks Wilde will be sporting at its premieres.

    Here is a look at Olivia Wilde's style and most famous and versatile looks:

  • <p>Olivia Wilde made a statement in a Gabriela Hearst dress at the Women Talking premiere in Los Angeles. The long black silhouette included a sculptural asymmetric corset in gold, that wrapped around the top of the gown, complete with ruffled edges. Bell sleeves and a sheath skirt subtly continued the drama </p><p>Wilde styled the design with delicate gold earrings and platform heels.</p><p>As for her beauty choices, she went for glittery champagne eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and neutral lips. Her low ponytail lent an effortless undertone. </p>
    Olivia Wilde Attends 'Women Talking' Premiere in Los Angeles, November 2022

    Olivia Wilde made a statement in a Gabriela Hearst dress at the Women Talking premiere in Los Angeles. The long black silhouette included a sculptural asymmetric corset in gold, that wrapped around the top of the gown, complete with ruffled edges. Bell sleeves and a sheath skirt subtly continued the drama

    Wilde styled the design with delicate gold earrings and platform heels.

    As for her beauty choices, she went for glittery champagne eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and neutral lips. Her low ponytail lent an effortless undertone.

  • <p>A custom-made Etro gold dress, decorated with floral patterns, and a green stone fitted inside a gold starburst necklace was the perfect look for the wintery weather. <br></p>
    Olivia WIlde attends the Hollywood Critics Awards, January 2020

    A custom-made Etro gold dress, decorated with floral patterns, and a green stone fitted inside a gold starburst necklace was the perfect look for the wintery weather.

  • <p>Wilde decided to wear a black pinstripe suit and a black and white polka dot high-neck blouse for the blue carpet at the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch, January 2020

    Wilde decided to wear a black pinstripe suit and a black and white polka dot high-neck blouse for the blue carpet at the BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Our summer wardrobes are crying out for this Valentino plunge-neck midi dress, styled perfectly by Wilde with Messika High jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, January 2020

    Our summer wardrobes are crying out for this Valentino plunge-neck midi dress, styled perfectly by Wilde with Messika High jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes.

  • <p>As a THR Power 100 guest editor, Wilde looked to mean business with her structured jumpsuit, accessorised with a pair of red heeled shoes and a cream-coloured clutch bag. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment event, December 2019

    As a THR Power 100 guest editor, Wilde looked to mean business with her structured jumpsuit, accessorised with a pair of red heeled shoes and a cream-coloured clutch bag.

  • <p>Wilde, who was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the awards show, wore an ethereal white gown with boho sleeves.<br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the FP Gotham Awards, December 2019

    Wilde, who was nominated for the Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award at the awards show, wore an ethereal white gown with boho sleeves.

  • <p>For the event, attended by the likes of Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller, Wilde wore a white peplum-style Michael Kors dress with Jimmy Choo heels.</p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, November 2019

    For the event, attended by the likes of Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller, Wilde wore a white peplum-style Michael Kors dress with Jimmy Choo heels.

  • <p>The director went for an all white dreamy ensemble at the event in California, with a white V-neck lace-trimmed dress, white heels and a white clutch bag. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Hollywood Foreign PA and THR Celebration, November 2019

    The director went for an all white dreamy ensemble at the event in California, with a white V-neck lace-trimmed dress, white heels and a white clutch bag.

  • <p>Wilde wore a full-length white dress with see-through mesh sleeve and waistband accents and lime-green cuffs and hem. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Patron of the Artists Awards, November 2019

    Wilde wore a full-length white dress with see-through mesh sleeve and waistband accents and lime-green cuffs and hem.

  • <p>Can we take a moment to bow down to this Carolina Herrera blue and white printed button-up belted dress please? <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, October 2019

    Can we take a moment to bow down to this Carolina Herrera blue and white printed button-up belted dress please?

  • <p>The actress decked herself out in a black Max Mara cape jacket, a white T-shirt and black heeled boots at the Chateau Marmont-located event in Los Angeles. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends 2019 Women In Film Max Mara Face Of The Future, June 2019

    The actress decked herself out in a black Max Mara cape jacket, a white T-shirt and black heeled boots at the Chateau Marmont-located event in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Wilde went for a summery coral-coloured Chanel SS19<br> dress and a white Staud ‘Mini Shirley’ bag and Schutz ‘Marnie’ sandals for the festival. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 2019 Maui Film Festival, June 2019

    Wilde went for a summery coral-coloured Chanel SS19
    dress and a white Staud ‘Mini Shirley’ bag and Schutz ‘Marnie’ sandals for the festival.

  • <p>Rubbing shoulders with Gwyneth Paltrow called for a checked Antonio Berardi suit with a white T-shirt for Wilde. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the goop Health Summit, May 2019

    Rubbing shoulders with Gwyneth Paltrow called for a checked Antonio Berardi suit with a white T-shirt for Wilde.

  • <p>The director looked stunning in a deep red bedazzled Dundas suit with a red button-up shirt at the premiere. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends a screening of 'Booksmart' in LA, May 2019

    The director looked stunning in a deep red bedazzled Dundas suit with a red button-up shirt at the premiere.

  • <p>Not one to be outshone by the bright lights of Las Vegas, the actress/director wore a floor-length gold dress with a knee-high slit, teamed with a black belt and gold detailing. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, May 2019

    Not one to be outshone by the bright lights of Las Vegas, the actress/director wore a floor-length gold dress with a knee-high slit, teamed with a black belt and gold detailing.

  • <p>Wilde wore a 1970s-inspired <a href="https://www.thezoereport.com/p/olivia-wildes-maxi-dress-is-the-one-step-outfit-your-spring-lineup-needs-17892770" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paisley dress" class="link ">paisley dress</a> with a fedora and boots for the NYC event. </p>
    Olivia Wilde heads to Build Studio in NYC, May 2019

    Wilde wore a 1970s-inspired paisley dress with a fedora and boots for the NYC event.

  • <p>We can't get enough of this Hermès Pre-Fall 2019 silk dress with tiger illustrations and the oh so perfect shirt collar. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the San Francisco International Film Festival, April 2019

    We can't get enough of this Hermès Pre-Fall 2019 silk dress with tiger illustrations and the oh so perfect shirt collar.

  • <p>A floral Rachel Zoe pink and white suit teamed with a black shirt was the look du jour at the star-studded event. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends CinemaCon 2019, April 2019

    A floral Rachel Zoe pink and white suit teamed with a black shirt was the look du jour at the star-studded event.

  • <p>The star changed out of her Rachel Zoe floral-print suit for a sequinned green Elie Saab suit and black heels for the event. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, April 2019

    The star changed out of her Rachel Zoe floral-print suit for a sequinned green Elie Saab suit and black heels for the event.

  • <p>Posing alongside the stars of her directorial-debut film Booksmart (Billie Lourd, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever), Wilde rocks a 1970s-inspired look consisting of a striped salmon-coloured dress with a thick black high-neck and a wide-rimmed hat. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the XSW Film Festival Portrait Studio, March 2019

    Posing alongside the stars of her directorial-debut film Booksmart (Billie Lourd, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever), Wilde rocks a 1970s-inspired look consisting of a striped salmon-coloured dress with a thick black high-neck and a wide-rimmed hat.

  • <p> Wilde opted for a wide-rim black hat and a three-piece Elie Saab floral-print suit for the panel event. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 2019 SXSW Conference, March 2019

    Wilde opted for a wide-rim black hat and a three-piece Elie Saab floral-print suit for the panel event.

  • <p>The mother-of-two wore a Jonathan Cohen SS19 floral black, purple and red dress for the occasion.<br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the National Board Of Review Gala, January 2019

    The mother-of-two wore a Jonathan Cohen SS19 floral black, purple and red dress for the occasion.

  • <p>The actress opted for more of a risqué look for the party, teaming a SELMACILEK red suit with a red lace bra. <br></p><p>She accessorised the daring look with 18k yellow gold Anita Ko diamond huggies, a black crystal pendant and a black Tyler Ellis clutch.</p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the GQ Men Of The Year Party, December 2018

    The actress opted for more of a risqué look for the party, teaming a SELMACILEK red suit with a red lace bra.

    She accessorised the daring look with 18k yellow gold Anita Ko diamond huggies, a black crystal pendant and a black Tyler Ellis clutch.

  • <p>It was a fuchsia 1960s-inspired pink floral-printed Kate Spade dress with lilac-hued boots - also by Spade - for this occasion in the Big Apple. <br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Home That Runs On Dunkin NYC event, October 2018

    It was a fuchsia 1960s-inspired pink floral-printed Kate Spade dress with lilac-hued boots - also by Spade - for this occasion in the Big Apple.

  • <p>The Bella Freud fan wore the British designer's mustard-hued suit on arrival at the show, with a simple white T-shirt, carrying an orange-coloured bag.</p>
    Olivia Wilde attends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', September 2018

    The Bella Freud fan wore the British designer's mustard-hued suit on arrival at the show, with a simple white T-shirt, carrying an orange-coloured bag.

  • <p>Wilde wore a dazzling Roberto Cavalli Couture gold dress complete with a Time's Up pin for the celebrity-filled event.</p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2018

    Wilde wore a dazzling Roberto Cavalli Couture gold dress complete with a Time's Up pin for the celebrity-filled event.

  • <p>Wilde rocked a stunning powder blue trousers suit by Bella Freud for the annual event, hosted in California.</p><p>She teamed the look with a white silky shirt, open-toe sandals and a red clutch bag. </p>
    Oliva Wilde attends 2018 Female Oscar nominees celebration, March 2018

    Wilde rocked a stunning powder blue trousers suit by Bella Freud for the annual event, hosted in California.

    She teamed the look with a white silky shirt, open-toe sandals and a red clutch bag.

  • <p>For the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology'-themed gala, the pregnant actresses wore coordinating Michael Kors Collection dresses and we give them top marks for Wilde's metallic choker neckline, Jennifer Fisher earrings and gunmetal clutch. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Met Gala with Emily Blunt, May 2016

    For the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology'-themed gala, the pregnant actresses wore coordinating Michael Kors Collection dresses and we give them top marks for Wilde's metallic choker neckline, Jennifer Fisher earrings and gunmetal clutch.

  • <p>Wilde wore a plunging-neck red Michael Kors floor-length dress for the outing, teamed with gold and ruby-coloured jewellery and a gold-hued clutch.<br></p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2016

    Wilde wore a plunging-neck red Michael Kors floor-length dress for the outing, teamed with gold and ruby-coloured jewellery and a gold-hued clutch.

  • <p>Wilde looked effortlessly chic in elbow-length gloves, a V-neck Prada and the cutest grey-toned headband. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Met Gala, May 2015

    Wilde looked effortlessly chic in elbow-length gloves, a V-neck Prada and the cutest grey-toned headband.

  • <p>Over her pregnancy bump, Wilde wore a floor-length, white-trimmed black Valentino gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 86th Annual Academy Awards, March 2014

    Over her pregnancy bump, Wilde wore a floor-length, white-trimmed black Valentino gown with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

  • <p>Attending the ball with her ex Jason Sudeikis, Wilde looked flawless in an ivory stain bandeau top and skirt by Calvin Klein Collection, complete with black pleats, heeled shoes, a clutch bag and Fred Leighton jewellery. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the Met Ball, May 2013

    Attending the ball with her ex Jason Sudeikis, Wilde looked flawless in an ivory stain bandeau top and skirt by Calvin Klein Collection, complete with black pleats, heeled shoes, a clutch bag and Fred Leighton jewellery.

  • <p>The star looked stunning in a Reem Acra beaded, cap sleeve, pleated, silver chiffon, floor-length dress (and breathe!) for the A-list occasion. </p>
    Olivia Wilde attends the 60th Emmy Awards, September 2008

    The star looked stunning in a Reem Acra beaded, cap sleeve, pleated, silver chiffon, floor-length dress (and breathe!) for the A-list occasion.

