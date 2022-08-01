On-Year-Olds Don't Even Know They're Learning While Playing With These Gifts

  • <p>Shopping for friends is okay, but shopping for their kids? That's where the fun's at. It can be intimidating trying to find a toy that's safe and fun, so if you've been invited to a one-year-old birthday party, don't fret. This list will help you find something entertaining <em>and</em> fun. </p><p>Children make various developmental strides at age one, says <a href="https://www.zerotothree.org/our-team/rebecca-parlakian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebecca Parlakian" class="link ">Rebecca Parlakian</a>, senior director of programming at Zero To Three, an organization that works with families with infants and toddlers. They’re likely saying their first words or <strong>are</strong> starting to understand what words mean even if they can’t say them yet. A child is also starting to combine objects in their play, like brushing a doll’s hair or putting a spoon in a cup. “Play is how children explore and experiment with the world safely,” Parlakian says. </p><p><em>See some of the best gifts for one-year-olds below:</em></p><p>That’s why developmental toys that can help them understand their world are some of the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g33794539/best-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts" class="link ">best gifts</a> you can get a one-year-old. Those gifts can come in the form of anything from a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087PRR6X7?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretend kitchen" class="link ">pretend kitchen</a> or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079JWMS51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toy vacuum" class="link ">toy vacuum</a>. </p><p>“You want to give children an opportunity to test and develop these emerging problem-solving and thinking skills,” Parlakian says. “So things like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stacking cups" class="link ">stacking cups</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXDJ52C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stacking rings" class="link ">stacking rings</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WRPGLZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:simple puzzles" class="link ">simple puzzles</a>, the ones with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:big knobs" class="link ">big knobs</a>, [are good options].</p><p>So, with that in mind, here are some of the best toys to get the one-year-olds in your life, per an expert's recommendations. </p>
    1/42

    On-Year-Olds Don't Even Know They're Learning While Playing With These Gifts

    Shopping for friends is okay, but shopping for their kids? That's where the fun's at. It can be intimidating trying to find a toy that's safe and fun, so if you've been invited to a one-year-old birthday party, don't fret. This list will help you find something entertaining and fun.

    Children make various developmental strides at age one, says Rebecca Parlakian, senior director of programming at Zero To Three, an organization that works with families with infants and toddlers. They’re likely saying their first words or are starting to understand what words mean even if they can’t say them yet. A child is also starting to combine objects in their play, like brushing a doll’s hair or putting a spoon in a cup. “Play is how children explore and experiment with the world safely,” Parlakian says.

    See some of the best gifts for one-year-olds below:

    That’s why developmental toys that can help them understand their world are some of the best gifts you can get a one-year-old. Those gifts can come in the form of anything from a pretend kitchen or a toy vacuum.

    “You want to give children an opportunity to test and develop these emerging problem-solving and thinking skills,” Parlakian says. “So things like stacking cups, stacking rings, and simple puzzles, the ones with big knobs, [are good options].

    So, with that in mind, here are some of the best toys to get the one-year-olds in your life, per an expert's recommendations.

    Jewelyn Butron
  • <p><strong>Little Hippo Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1951356640?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for the perfect board book? <em>Wild Animals: A Touch and Feel Book</em> is a must because it teaches the one-year-olds in your life about animals, while heightening their sense of touch with textured swatches.</p>
    2/42

    1) Wild Animals: A Touch and Feel Book

    Little Hippo Books

    amazon.com

    $7.00

    Shop Now

    Looking for the perfect board book? Wild Animals: A Touch and Feel Book is a must because it teaches the one-year-olds in your life about animals, while heightening their sense of touch with textured swatches.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Kupretty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098L6FR7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from a cotton blend, this gender-neutral romper will have any one-year-old playing in style. With so many options at a reasonable price, you might as well buy two.</p>
    3/42

    2) Cotton Linen Romper

    Kupretty

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Made from a cotton blend, this gender-neutral romper will have any one-year-old playing in style. With so many options at a reasonable price, you might as well buy two.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Orijin Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZF7SCK9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with a doll. This doll from Orjin Bees is designed to be inclusive, and can inspire your one-year-old to love their natural hair at an early age.</p>
    4/42

    3) Baby Doll

    Orijin Bees

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    You can never go wrong with a doll. This doll from Orjin Bees is designed to be inclusive, and can inspire your one-year-old to love their natural hair at an early age.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Ancaixin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072LNKK81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this balance bike will certifiably entertain any early walker. There are a dozen colors to choose from, so you’ll def be able to find a shade they like.</p>
    5/42

    4) Baby Balance Bike

    Ancaixin

    amazon.com

    $54.99

    Shop Now

    With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this balance bike will certifiably entertain any early walker. There are a dozen colors to choose from, so you’ll def be able to find a shade they like.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Baby Einstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092DV3RZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Baby Einstein music kit literally has endless opportunities for learning. The package comes with four music toys, a board book, and information for downloading DIY learning activities.</p>
    6/42

    5) Baby's First Music Teacher

    Baby Einstein

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Shop Now

    The Baby Einstein music kit literally has endless opportunities for learning. The package comes with four music toys, a board book, and information for downloading DIY learning activities.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>TOYVENTIVE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This activity cube has it all—sorting, stacking, learning time, and more. Because there's so much for a one-year-old to learn and explore with this, this toy has a long shelf life.</p>
    7/42

    6) Wooden Activity Cube

    TOYVENTIVE

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This activity cube has it all—sorting, stacking, learning time, and more. Because there's so much for a one-year-old to learn and explore with this, this toy has a long shelf life.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Litand</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y1V52BT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These safe silicon blocks are perfect to use anywhere—including the bath. Each side has raised shapes, numbers, and images for sensory learning.</p>
    8/42

    7) Stacking Blocks

    Litand

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    These safe silicon blocks are perfect to use anywhere—including the bath. Each side has raised shapes, numbers, and images for sensory learning.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>LeapFrog</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B6ZN7P8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There’s a reason LeapFrog is a leader in early-childhood learning. This book will help build their vocab in a fun way, as they listen to the pronunciations of age-appropriate words. </p>
    9/42

    8) 100 Words Book

    LeapFrog

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    There’s a reason LeapFrog is a leader in early-childhood learning. This book will help build their vocab in a fun way, as they listen to the pronunciations of age-appropriate words.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Nuby Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083ZZSGLR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bath time can be a hassle, but it can also be fun. With an interactive component, the baby won’t even notice their parents scrubbing behind their ears.</p>
    10/42

    9) Floating Purple Octopus

    Nuby Store

    Amazon

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    Bath time can be a hassle, but it can also be fun. With an interactive component, the baby won’t even notice their parents scrubbing behind their ears.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>SoapSox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095ZTLCH6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the flip side, if your baby is not into baths, give them a pal to hang on to. This animal doesn’t have traditional stuffing. Instead, you put soap in it to make scrubbing down easy.</p>
    11/42

    10) Bath Animal

    SoapSox

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    On the flip side, if your baby is not into baths, give them a pal to hang on to. This animal doesn’t have traditional stuffing. Instead, you put soap in it to make scrubbing down easy.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>TOLOLO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BFC9QT1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Montessori toy has many opportunities for learning. It can help with learning shapes, colors, and numbers. It helps develop and improve hand-eye coordination, too. </p>
    12/42

    11) Wooden Sorting and Stacking Toy

    TOLOLO

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    This Montessori toy has many opportunities for learning. It can help with learning shapes, colors, and numbers. It helps develop and improve hand-eye coordination, too.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>UNIH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CQ3GC5Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes wooden cars are hard, and hot wheels are definitely too small. So instead, start a one-year-old out with these plush cars that come in a bag that doubles as a mat track.</p>
    13/42

    12) Plush Car Toy

    UNIH

    amazon.com

    $27.99

    Shop Now

    Sometimes wooden cars are hard, and hot wheels are definitely too small. So instead, start a one-year-old out with these plush cars that come in a bag that doubles as a mat track.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Bigib</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GLH9SCQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any baby will be mesmerized by they rattle socks. You know they love playing with their feet, so what do you think will happen when they have toys on their feet? Time for you to get some chores done. </p>
    14/42

    13) Baby Infant Rattle Socks

    Bigib

    amazon.com

    $9.97

    Shop Now

    Any baby will be mesmerized by they rattle socks. You know they love playing with their feet, so what do you think will happen when they have toys on their feet? Time for you to get some chores done.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Kyte Baby</strong></p><p>skimresources.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1576255&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkytebaby.com%2Fcollections%2F1-0%2Fproducts%2Fsleep-bag-in-sage-1-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether the baby sleeps through the night or they’re still working toward it, a nice, snuggly sleep bag will make prepping for bedtime easier. Okay, but where is the adult size? 👀</p>
    15/42

    14) Sleep Bag

    Kyte Baby

    skimresources.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Whether the baby sleeps through the night or they’re still working toward it, a nice, snuggly sleep bag will make prepping for bedtime easier. Okay, but where is the adult size? 👀

    skimresources.com
  • <p><strong>BEST LEARNING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCVR8QV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This interactive cube lights up and teaches the alphabet, colors, numbers, and animals. And, it does it all with music that'll keep baby entertained. </p>
    16/42

    15) Educational Activity Block

    BEST LEARNING

    amazon.com

    $33.98

    Shop Now

    This interactive cube lights up and teaches the alphabet, colors, numbers, and animals. And, it does it all with music that'll keep baby entertained.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Mega Bloks</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007GE75HY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When shopping for a one-year-old, it’s important to make sure there are no small pieces. So, LEGO's are out of the question. That’s where MEGA Blocks come in. They’re large and inspire children to work while exploring and building with their hands safely.</p>
    17/42

    16) Big Building Blocks

    Mega Bloks

    Amazon

    $16.97

    Shop Now

    When shopping for a one-year-old, it’s important to make sure there are no small pieces. So, LEGO's are out of the question. That’s where MEGA Blocks come in. They’re large and inspire children to work while exploring and building with their hands safely.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>CUTE STONE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087PRR6X7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Play kitchen sets open a child’s mind up to something they see everyday. As they watch grownups interact with cups, spoons, pans, and food, they’ll start to piece together that they can do that, too, with their own kitchen set.</p>
    18/42

    17) Pretend Play Kitchen

    CUTE STONE

    amazon.com

    $41.99

    Shop Now

    Play kitchen sets open a child’s mind up to something they see everyday. As they watch grownups interact with cups, spoons, pans, and food, they’ll start to piece together that they can do that, too, with their own kitchen set.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Crate Joy</strong></p><p>skimresources.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1576255&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmomos-book-club%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don’t have time to pick out books or you want to keep up on the latest releases for kids, opt for a book subscription service. Momo’s Book Club provides a curated box of children's reads at a frequency that works for you. </p>
    19/42

    18) Momo’s Board Book Club

    Crate Joy

    skimresources.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    If you don’t have time to pick out books or you want to keep up on the latest releases for kids, opt for a book subscription service. Momo’s Book Club provides a curated box of children's reads at a frequency that works for you.

    skimresources.com
  • <p><strong>BABLOCVID</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086GT2LX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s never too early to channel the creativity in a child. This drawing table allows for endless doodles and will minimize the amount of crayon coloring on the walls.</p>
    20/42

    19) Drawing Table

    BABLOCVID

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    It’s never too early to channel the creativity in a child. This drawing table allows for endless doodles and will minimize the amount of crayon coloring on the walls.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Lambs & Ivy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N313SC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with stuffed animals, especially when their imagination is starting to really develop. Babies will find endless possibilities for play when they have a cuddly companion on hand.</p>
    21/42

    20) Plush Elephant

    Lambs & Ivy

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    You can’t go wrong with stuffed animals, especially when their imagination is starting to really develop. Babies will find endless possibilities for play when they have a cuddly companion on hand.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Shalofer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088GQ76RZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cute will the special one-year-old in your life look while wearing this onesie? This is def a pretty, stylish outfit choice for their first birthday celebration. </p>
    22/42

    21) First Birthday Romper

    Shalofer

    amazon.com

    $16.98

    Shop Now

    How cute will the special one-year-old in your life look while wearing this onesie? This is def a pretty, stylish outfit choice for their first birthday celebration.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Manhattan Toy Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000BNCA4K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There is a good chance the one-year-old in your life is teething, or will be very soon. This teether toy has much to chew on and doubles as a rattle to help distract attention from some of that teething discomfort.</p>
    23/42

    22) Rattle & Sensory Teether

    Manhattan Toy Store

    Amazon

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    There is a good chance the one-year-old in your life is teething, or will be very soon. This teether toy has much to chew on and doubles as a rattle to help distract attention from some of that teething discomfort.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Sassy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXDJ52C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stacking toys can help babies develop motor function. By the time they’re one, children are starting to figure it out. This stacking toy has rings with various textures for an added sensory element.</p>
    24/42

    23) Stacking Ring

    Sassy

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Stacking toys can help babies develop motor function. By the time they’re one, children are starting to figure it out. This stacking toy has rings with various textures for an added sensory element.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>BusyPuzzle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WRPGLZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This name sign doubles as decor and a puzzle. Help them learn how to spell their name and develop motor skills with this customizable puzzle you can get in their name.</p>
    25/42

    24) Personalized Name Puzzle

    BusyPuzzle

    amazon.com

    $7.90

    Shop Now

    This name sign doubles as decor and a puzzle. Help them learn how to spell their name and develop motor skills with this customizable puzzle you can get in their name.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQ3YP7Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you’re thinking about getting a dog, but want to teach proper handling. The VTech dog teaching toy has many interactive buttons that teach numbers, colors, and more. It also has an attached string so they can take it wherever they go.</p>
    26/42

    25) Pull and Sing Puppy

    VTech

    Amazon

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Maybe you’re thinking about getting a dog, but want to teach proper handling. The VTech dog teaching toy has many interactive buttons that teach numbers, colors, and more. It also has an attached string so they can take it wherever they go.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Lovevery Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075R8BXXC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking to fork out a bit more on a gift, getting a one-year-old this play mat is the way to go. They’ll love the many activities they can get <strong><del>into</del></strong> <strong>in to</strong> while lounging on a comfortable, colorful, round mat.</p>
    27/42

    26) The Play Gym by Lovevery

    Lovevery Store

    Amazon

    $140.00

    Shop Now

    If you’re looking to fork out a bit more on a gift, getting a one-year-old this play mat is the way to go. They’ll love the many activities they can get into in to while lounging on a comfortable, colorful, round mat.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HD25CKA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getting baby something sports-related, like this toy, can help them develop key motor skills. It features a compact setup with a basketball hoop positioned on a soccer net for a double way to score points.</p>
    28/42

    27) Smart Shots Sports Center

    VTech

    amazon.com

    $89.95

    Shop Now

    Getting baby something sports-related, like this toy, can help them develop key motor skills. It features a compact setup with a basketball hoop positioned on a soccer net for a double way to score points.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00712O2D6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little ones love to bang stuff together, so why not get them a toy that encourages them to do that? This bench has a removable xylophone that allows them to pound to their heart’s content.</p>
    29/42

    28) Pound & Tap Bench

    Hape

    amazon.com

    $28.17

    Shop Now

    Little ones love to bang stuff together, so why not get them a toy that encourages them to do that? This bench has a removable xylophone that allows them to pound to their heart’s content.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sassy Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1YKAT9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Toys that travel easily are a necessity. This one has plenty of trinkets to keep them entertained for a whole car ride.</p>
    30/42

    29) Suction Cup Toy

    Sassy Store

    Amazon

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    Toys that travel easily are a necessity. This one has plenty of trinkets to keep them entertained for a whole car ride.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Katmerio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2RK7Y32?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cute garden-themed toy takes shape-sorting to a new level. The vegetable pieces help with color and shape recognition while exposing them to various foods. </p>
    31/42

    30) Garden Sorting Toy

    Katmerio

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    This cute garden-themed toy takes shape-sorting to a new level. The vegetable pieces help with color and shape recognition while exposing them to various foods.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>UNIH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZKPTK9N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re buying a gift for a fam <strong>who</strong> <strong><del>that</del></strong> loooves the beach, a sand and water table is a must. Even if they’re not willing to lug it to the beach, it’s still perfect for the backyard.</p>
    32/42

    31) Water Sand Table

    UNIH

    amazon.com

    $46.99

    Shop Now

    If you’re buying a gift for a fam who that loooves the beach, a sand and water table is a must. Even if they’re not willing to lug it to the beach, it’s still perfect for the backyard.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Coogam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DLNFK1M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to add a little color and pride to their bedroom, opt for this rainbow stacking toy. It’s so cute that you’ll want to sit it out on a shelf instead of hiding it in a toy tub.</p>
    33/42

    32) Wooden Rainbow Nesting Puzzle

    Coogam

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    If you want to add a little color and pride to their bedroom, opt for this rainbow stacking toy. It’s so cute that you’ll want to sit it out on a shelf instead of hiding it in a toy tub.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Fisher-Price</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079JWMS51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are <strong>[insert comma]</strong> the little one in your life has seen someone vacuuming and has wanted to help. Let them feel like <strong><del>their</del></strong> <strong>they're</strong> lending a hand with this vacuum that has buttons for interactive learning.</p>
    34/42

    33) Laugh & Learn Light-up Learning Vacuum

    Fisher-Price

    amazon.com

    $19.97

    Shop Now

    Chances are [insert comma] the little one in your life has seen someone vacuuming and has wanted to help. Let them feel like their they're lending a hand with this vacuum that has buttons for interactive learning.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Playkidz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1FCSBQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ramps are mesmerizing, and they’re easy to clean up. This one hones their hand-eye coordination with a hammer to pound the balls <strong><del>onto</del></strong> <strong>on to </strong>the ramp.</p>
    35/42

    34) Pound A Ball Ramp

    Playkidz

    amazon.com

    $28.99

    Shop Now

    Ramps are mesmerizing, and they’re easy to clean up. This one hones their hand-eye coordination with a hammer to pound the balls onto on to the ramp.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Think Gizmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVJB8JX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s be real, <strong>[should be an em dash instead of a comma here] </strong>peekaboo is fun, but it can be exhausting after round 1,000 of the day. If <strong><del>your</del></strong> <strong>the</strong> one-year-old <strong>you're gifting</strong> just can’t get enough, get them this pop-up toy for a variation of the classic disappearing act.</p>
    36/42

    35) Pop-Up Toy

    Think Gizmos

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    Let’s be real, [should be an em dash instead of a comma here] peekaboo is fun, but it can be exhausting after round 1,000 of the day. If your the one-year-old you're gifting just can’t get enough, get them this pop-up toy for a variation of the classic disappearing act.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Radio Flyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CN9T8RC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the little one isn’t quite ready for walking, this push toy has a seat, too. There’s also tons of interactive gadgets to keep them entertained. <strong>[let's clean up the headline]</strong></p>
    37/42

    36) Radio Flyer Busy Buggy

    Radio Flyer

    amazon.com

    $36.99

    Shop Now

    If the little one isn’t quite ready for walking, this push toy has a seat, too. There’s also tons of interactive gadgets to keep them entertained. [let's clean up the headline]

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>PLAYVIBE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L8G1477?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can’t make a fort every day, opt for this stylish teepee. It’s the perfect, comfy space to spark <strong><del>your</del></strong> <strong>a</strong> kid’s imagination.</p>
    38/42

    37) Kids Teepee

    PLAYVIBE

    amazon.com

    $49.99

    Shop Now

    If you can’t make a fort every day, opt for this stylish teepee. It’s the perfect, comfy space to spark your a kid’s imagination.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Coogam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XDPJDBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Babies will love fishing for letters with this wooden magnetic game. It's a great way to start teaching letter and color recognition, as each 'fish' is assigned a color and has a letter written on it. </p>
    39/42

    38) Wooden Magnetic Fishing Game

    Coogam

    amazon.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    Babies will love fishing for letters with this wooden magnetic game. It's a great way to start teaching letter and color recognition, as each 'fish' is assigned a color and has a letter written on it.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>BuyBuyBaby</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fspanish-to-english-flash-cards-ring%2F1046644695&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never too early to start learning a new language. These spanish-to-english flash cards make a great parent and child activity. Each card features an illustration, and both the english and spanish version of that word. </p>
    40/42

    39) Spanish-to-English Flash Cards Ring

    BuyBuyBaby

    buybuybaby.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    It's never too early to start learning a new language. These spanish-to-english flash cards make a great parent and child activity. Each card features an illustration, and both the english and spanish version of that word.

    buybuybaby.com
  • <p><strong>Banzai</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbanzai-froggy-pond-splash-mat%2F5049492&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever see how happy a child gets when they're running through sprinkles of water? If that's a yes (or even a no!), trust this gift will bring endless fun to both the parents and baby. </p>
    41/42

    40) Froggy Pond Splash Mat

    Banzai

    buybuybaby.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Ever see how happy a child gets when they're running through sprinkles of water? If that's a yes (or even a no!), trust this gift will bring endless fun to both the parents and baby.

    buybuybaby.com
  • <p><strong>Step2</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fstep2-reg-naturally-playful-reg-lookout-treehouse%2F1016719277&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the family you're shopping for has space, this is a gift any one-year-old will enjoy for years to come. Plus, they can hand it down to their siblings if more babies are in the cards. </p>
    42/42

    41) Lookout Treehouse

    Step2

    buybuybaby.com

    $149.99

    Shop Now

    If the family you're shopping for has space, this is a gift any one-year-old will enjoy for years to come. Plus, they can hand it down to their siblings if more babies are in the cards.

    buybuybaby.com
<p>Shopping for friends is okay, but shopping for their kids? That's where the fun's at. It can be intimidating trying to find a toy that's safe and fun, so if you've been invited to a one-year-old birthday party, don't fret. This list will help you find something entertaining <em>and</em> fun. </p><p>Children make various developmental strides at age one, says <a href="https://www.zerotothree.org/our-team/rebecca-parlakian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebecca Parlakian" class="link ">Rebecca Parlakian</a>, senior director of programming at Zero To Three, an organization that works with families with infants and toddlers. They’re likely saying their first words or <strong>are</strong> starting to understand what words mean even if they can’t say them yet. A child is also starting to combine objects in their play, like brushing a doll’s hair or putting a spoon in a cup. “Play is how children explore and experiment with the world safely,” Parlakian says. </p><p><em>See some of the best gifts for one-year-olds below:</em></p><p>That’s why developmental toys that can help them understand their world are some of the <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g33794539/best-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts" class="link ">best gifts</a> you can get a one-year-old. Those gifts can come in the form of anything from a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087PRR6X7?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretend kitchen" class="link ">pretend kitchen</a> or a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079JWMS51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toy vacuum" class="link ">toy vacuum</a>. </p><p>“You want to give children an opportunity to test and develop these emerging problem-solving and thinking skills,” Parlakian says. “So things like <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stacking cups" class="link ">stacking cups</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXDJ52C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stacking rings" class="link ">stacking rings</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WRPGLZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:simple puzzles" class="link ">simple puzzles</a>, the ones with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:big knobs" class="link ">big knobs</a>, [are good options].</p><p>So, with that in mind, here are some of the best toys to get the one-year-olds in your life, per an expert's recommendations. </p>
<p><strong>Little Hippo Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1951356640?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for the perfect board book? <em>Wild Animals: A Touch and Feel Book</em> is a must because it teaches the one-year-olds in your life about animals, while heightening their sense of touch with textured swatches.</p>
<p><strong>Kupretty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098L6FR7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made from a cotton blend, this gender-neutral romper will have any one-year-old playing in style. With so many options at a reasonable price, you might as well buy two.</p>
<p><strong>Orijin Bees</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZF7SCK9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can never go wrong with a doll. This doll from Orjin Bees is designed to be inclusive, and can inspire your one-year-old to love their natural hair at an early age.</p>
<p><strong>Ancaixin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$54.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072LNKK81?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this balance bike will certifiably entertain any early walker. There are a dozen colors to choose from, so you’ll def be able to find a shade they like.</p>
<p><strong>Baby Einstein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092DV3RZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Baby Einstein music kit literally has endless opportunities for learning. The package comes with four music toys, a board book, and information for downloading DIY learning activities.</p>
<p><strong>TOYVENTIVE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NCQ1Z1C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This activity cube has it all—sorting, stacking, learning time, and more. Because there's so much for a one-year-old to learn and explore with this, this toy has a long shelf life.</p>
<p><strong>Litand</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y1V52BT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These safe silicon blocks are perfect to use anywhere—including the bath. Each side has raised shapes, numbers, and images for sensory learning.</p>
<p><strong>LeapFrog</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B6ZN7P8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There’s a reason LeapFrog is a leader in early-childhood learning. This book will help build their vocab in a fun way, as they listen to the pronunciations of age-appropriate words. </p>
<p><strong>Nuby Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083ZZSGLR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bath time can be a hassle, but it can also be fun. With an interactive component, the baby won’t even notice their parents scrubbing behind their ears.</p>
<p><strong>SoapSox</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095ZTLCH6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On the flip side, if your baby is not into baths, give them a pal to hang on to. This animal doesn’t have traditional stuffing. Instead, you put soap in it to make scrubbing down easy.</p>
<p><strong>TOLOLO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BFC9QT1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Montessori toy has many opportunities for learning. It can help with learning shapes, colors, and numbers. It helps develop and improve hand-eye coordination, too. </p>
<p><strong>UNIH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CQ3GC5Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes wooden cars are hard, and hot wheels are definitely too small. So instead, start a one-year-old out with these plush cars that come in a bag that doubles as a mat track.</p>
<p><strong>Bigib</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GLH9SCQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Any baby will be mesmerized by they rattle socks. You know they love playing with their feet, so what do you think will happen when they have toys on their feet? Time for you to get some chores done. </p>
<p><strong>Kyte Baby</strong></p><p>skimresources.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1576255&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkytebaby.com%2Fcollections%2F1-0%2Fproducts%2Fsleep-bag-in-sage-1-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether the baby sleeps through the night or they’re still working toward it, a nice, snuggly sleep bag will make prepping for bedtime easier. Okay, but where is the adult size? 👀</p>
<p><strong>BEST LEARNING</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCVR8QV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This interactive cube lights up and teaches the alphabet, colors, numbers, and animals. And, it does it all with music that'll keep baby entertained. </p>
<p><strong>Mega Bloks</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$16.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B007GE75HY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When shopping for a one-year-old, it’s important to make sure there are no small pieces. So, LEGO's are out of the question. That’s where MEGA Blocks come in. They’re large and inspire children to work while exploring and building with their hands safely.</p>
<p><strong>CUTE STONE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$41.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087PRR6X7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Play kitchen sets open a child’s mind up to something they see everyday. As they watch grownups interact with cups, spoons, pans, and food, they’ll start to piece together that they can do that, too, with their own kitchen set.</p>
<p><strong>Crate Joy</strong></p><p>skimresources.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=74968X1576255&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmomos-book-club%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you don’t have time to pick out books or you want to keep up on the latest releases for kids, opt for a book subscription service. Momo’s Book Club provides a curated box of children's reads at a frequency that works for you. </p>
<p><strong>BABLOCVID</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086GT2LX5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It’s never too early to channel the creativity in a child. This drawing table allows for endless doodles and will minimize the amount of crayon coloring on the walls.</p>
<p><strong>Lambs & Ivy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N313SC8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can’t go wrong with stuffed animals, especially when their imagination is starting to really develop. Babies will find endless possibilities for play when they have a cuddly companion on hand.</p>
<p><strong>Shalofer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088GQ76RZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cute will the special one-year-old in your life look while wearing this onesie? This is def a pretty, stylish outfit choice for their first birthday celebration. </p>
<p><strong>Manhattan Toy Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000BNCA4K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There is a good chance the one-year-old in your life is teething, or will be very soon. This teether toy has much to chew on and doubles as a rattle to help distract attention from some of that teething discomfort.</p>
<p><strong>Sassy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NXDJ52C?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stacking toys can help babies develop motor function. By the time they’re one, children are starting to figure it out. This stacking toy has rings with various textures for an added sensory element.</p>
<p><strong>BusyPuzzle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WRPGLZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This name sign doubles as decor and a puzzle. Help them learn how to spell their name and develop motor skills with this customizable puzzle you can get in their name.</p>
<p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MQ3YP7Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you’re thinking about getting a dog, but want to teach proper handling. The VTech dog teaching toy has many interactive buttons that teach numbers, colors, and more. It also has an attached string so they can take it wherever they go.</p>
<p><strong>Lovevery Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$140.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075R8BXXC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking to fork out a bit more on a gift, getting a one-year-old this play mat is the way to go. They’ll love the many activities they can get <strong><del>into</del></strong> <strong>in to</strong> while lounging on a comfortable, colorful, round mat.</p>
<p><strong>VTech</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HD25CKA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getting baby something sports-related, like this toy, can help them develop key motor skills. It features a compact setup with a basketball hoop positioned on a soccer net for a double way to score points.</p>
<p><strong>Hape</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00712O2D6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little ones love to bang stuff together, so why not get them a toy that encourages them to do that? This bench has a removable xylophone that allows them to pound to their heart’s content.</p>
<p><strong>Sassy Store</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M1YKAT9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Toys that travel easily are a necessity. This one has plenty of trinkets to keep them entertained for a whole car ride.</p>
<p><strong>Katmerio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2RK7Y32?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cute garden-themed toy takes shape-sorting to a new level. The vegetable pieces help with color and shape recognition while exposing them to various foods. </p>
<p><strong>UNIH</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$46.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08ZKPTK9N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re buying a gift for a fam <strong>who</strong> <strong><del>that</del></strong> loooves the beach, a sand and water table is a must. Even if they’re not willing to lug it to the beach, it’s still perfect for the backyard.</p>
<p><strong>Coogam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DLNFK1M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to add a little color and pride to their bedroom, opt for this rainbow stacking toy. It’s so cute that you’ll want to sit it out on a shelf instead of hiding it in a toy tub.</p>
<p><strong>Fisher-Price</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079JWMS51?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are <strong>[insert comma]</strong> the little one in your life has seen someone vacuuming and has wanted to help. Let them feel like <strong><del>their</del></strong> <strong>they're</strong> lending a hand with this vacuum that has buttons for interactive learning.</p>
<p><strong>Playkidz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N1FCSBQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ramps are mesmerizing, and they’re easy to clean up. This one hones their hand-eye coordination with a hammer to pound the balls <strong><del>onto</del></strong> <strong>on to </strong>the ramp.</p>
<p><strong>Think Gizmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JVJB8JX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let’s be real, <strong>[should be an em dash instead of a comma here] </strong>peekaboo is fun, but it can be exhausting after round 1,000 of the day. If <strong><del>your</del></strong> <strong>the</strong> one-year-old <strong>you're gifting</strong> just can’t get enough, get them this pop-up toy for a variation of the classic disappearing act.</p>
<p><strong>Radio Flyer</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CN9T8RC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the little one isn’t quite ready for walking, this push toy has a seat, too. There’s also tons of interactive gadgets to keep them entertained. <strong>[let's clean up the headline]</strong></p>
<p><strong>PLAYVIBE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L8G1477?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you can’t make a fort every day, opt for this stylish teepee. It’s the perfect, comfy space to spark <strong><del>your</del></strong> <strong>a</strong> kid’s imagination.</p>
<p><strong>Coogam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XDPJDBN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40568492%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Babies will love fishing for letters with this wooden magnetic game. It's a great way to start teaching letter and color recognition, as each 'fish' is assigned a color and has a letter written on it. </p>
<p><strong>BuyBuyBaby</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fspanish-to-english-flash-cards-ring%2F1046644695&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never too early to start learning a new language. These spanish-to-english flash cards make a great parent and child activity. Each card features an illustration, and both the english and spanish version of that word. </p>
<p><strong>Banzai</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fbanzai-froggy-pond-splash-mat%2F5049492&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ever see how happy a child gets when they're running through sprinkles of water? If that's a yes (or even a no!), trust this gift will bring endless fun to both the parents and baby. </p>
<p><strong>Step2</strong></p><p>buybuybaby.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buybuybaby.com%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fstep2-reg-naturally-playful-reg-lookout-treehouse%2F1016719277&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40568492%2Fbest-toys-for-one-year-olds%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If the family you're shopping for has space, this is a gift any one-year-old will enjoy for years to come. Plus, they can hand it down to their siblings if more babies are in the cards. </p>

Shop the best unique, developmental, educational gifts and must-have toys for one year old boys or girls for birthdays, per an expert, from Amazon and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canada's Maude Charron earns weightlifting gold, sets Commonwealth Games record

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians have racked up eight more medals at the Commonwealth Games. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won gold in the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event on Monday, setting a Commonwealth Games record, with Nicolas Vachon of Saint-Hippolyte, Que., taking bronze in the men's 81-kilogram program. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and then 130 in the clean and jerk. The 29-year-old was at the top of the rankings in each section, finishing 15 kilograms a

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De