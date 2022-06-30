Ok, *The* Amazon Swimsuit Is On A Major Sale RN

  • <p>Summer is officially here, which means you <em>need</em> to stock up on all your warm weather essentials, pronto. <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/g27332336/best-sunscreen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SPF" class="link ">SPF</a>? Check. Exercise <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g26535584/best-running-shorts-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shorts" class="link ">shorts</a> for your next outdoor run? You betcha. A cute swimsuit? Well...that's a little more complicated. </p><p> Even when you <em>do</em> find a swimsuit that looks cute, fits well, and gives you the support you need, it can often cost a small fortune. (Seriously, to the point where you're wondering <em>why </em>you're even spending so much money on a teeny, tiny piece of fabric? Am I wrong? I see no lie here, people!)</p><p>Fortunately, Amazon has dropped a sale on a bunch of cute swimsuits (including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D6MRLXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:*the* iconic Amazon swimsuit" class="link ">*the* iconic Amazon swimsuit</a>)—just in time for the July Fourth holiday weekend. From trendy bikinis to function-first <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/fitness/g23585757/sporty-swimsuits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:athletic one-piece swimsuits" class="link ">athletic one-piece swimsuits</a> for clocking in laps, there is no shortage of covetable options. </p><p>Plus, Prime members can score expedited shipping so their new swimsuit will be here just in time for July Fourth barbecues and pool parties if you act fast enough.</p>
  • <p><strong>Hilor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D6MRLXG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yup, it is *the* iconic Amazon swimsuit. In addition to <em>Women's Health </em>editors, 15,000 five-star reviewers are obsessed with this. Available in nearly 50 colors, you can't go wrong with getting multiple.</p>
    Hilor

    $35.99

    Yup, it is *the* iconic Amazon swimsuit. In addition to Women's Health editors, 15,000 five-star reviewers are obsessed with this. Available in nearly 50 colors, you can't go wrong with getting multiple.

  • <p><strong>SouqFone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MZF76QJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The wrap dress of bathing suits, the tie waist on this offers a nice customizable fit. It'll look ultra cute paired with some denim shorts or a skirt after pool hours, too.</p>
    SouqFone

    $26.99

    The wrap dress of bathing suits, the tie waist on this offers a nice customizable fit. It'll look ultra cute paired with some denim shorts or a skirt after pool hours, too.

  • <p><strong>La Blanca</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$82.46</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X9VZBG7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple no-frills bathing suit should always be first on your list. Simple and oh-so versatile, this one from La Blanca can take you from action-packed beach days to chill afternoons poolside. (Another thing to love: The merlot shade is serving up some serious <em>Baywatch </em>vibes.)</p>
    La Blanca

    $82.46

    A simple no-frills bathing suit should always be first on your list. Simple and oh-so versatile, this one from La Blanca can take you from action-packed beach days to chill afternoons poolside. (Another thing to love: The merlot shade is serving up some serious Baywatch vibes.)

  • <p><strong>Andrea Iyamah</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$102.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QB63M4H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I don't know who needs to hear this, but one-pieces can be anything but frumpy. Case in point: This cool cutout number from Andrea Iyamah. Yes, it's pricey, but it's ultra high-quality, and the eye-catching silhouette's going to buy you tons of compliments.</p>
    Andrea Iyamah

    $102.00

    I don't know who needs to hear this, but one-pieces can be anything but frumpy. Case in point: This cool cutout number from Andrea Iyamah. Yes, it's pricey, but it's ultra high-quality, and the eye-catching silhouette's going to buy you tons of compliments.

  • <p><strong>Adisputent</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B19SW1PK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give your swimwear rotation a walk down memory lane with this high-waisted vintage style. The retro set has 2,500 positive reviews and a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon.</p>
    Adisputent

    $27.99

    Give your swimwear rotation a walk down memory lane with this high-waisted vintage style. The retro set has 2,500 positive reviews and a 4.1/5 rating on Amazon.

  • <p><strong>Hilor</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$35.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BQK1HPM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of this number from Hilor as the swim-equivalent to an LBD. A simple black one piece, this option will look good paired with anything from your flip flops alone to a snorkel or even your fave mini skirt for date night. And, the ruffled detailing adds a little something to the simple silhouette. </p>
    Hilor

    $35.99

    Think of this number from Hilor as the swim-equivalent to an LBD. A simple black one piece, this option will look good paired with anything from your flip flops alone to a snorkel or even your fave mini skirt for date night. And, the ruffled detailing adds a little something to the simple silhouette.

  • <p><strong>Smart & Sexy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091V2P7K7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Does it get any more classic than a string bikini? With over 1,700 positive reviews on Amazon and a 4.5/5 rating on the site, this affordable set from Smart & Sexy is a no-brainer. Best of all, it's available in a bunch of cute colors. (Pro tip: Buy a few on sale <em>now</em> and you'll be set for the entire season.)</p>
    Smart & Sexy

    $17.80

    Does it get any more classic than a string bikini? With over 1,700 positive reviews on Amazon and a 4.5/5 rating on the site, this affordable set from Smart & Sexy is a no-brainer. Best of all, it's available in a bunch of cute colors. (Pro tip: Buy a few on sale now and you'll be set for the entire season.)

  • <p><strong>Freya</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BK75LCX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for some extra support? Freya is known for creating excellent bras and swimwear for big boobs, so this tankini top will protect your assets <em>and</em> offer some great coverage. Complete the look with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Freya-High-Waist-Bikini-Bottom-Animal/dp/B07BSTSTPD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching high-waisted briefs" class="link ">matching high-waisted briefs</a>. </p>
    Freya

    $45.58

    Looking for some extra support? Freya is known for creating excellent bras and swimwear for big boobs, so this tankini top will protect your assets and offer some great coverage. Complete the look with matching high-waisted briefs.

  • <p><strong>JADE Swim</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09KYFFBQD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Between the asymmetrical shoulder strap and metallic finish, this one-shoulder bandeau top from JADE Swim is so cute that you'll want to wear it with your favorite shorts as a crop top, too. Or, if you want to wear these beachside, add the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JADE-Swim-Tanning-Bottoms-Chocolate/dp/B09N8WGGXT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching bottoms" class="link ">matching bottoms</a> to your cart.</p>
    JADE Swim

    $84.00

    Between the asymmetrical shoulder strap and metallic finish, this one-shoulder bandeau top from JADE Swim is so cute that you'll want to wear it with your favorite shorts as a crop top, too. Or, if you want to wear these beachside, add the matching bottoms to your cart.

  • <p><strong>ZAFUL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M8MDW11?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Decked out with a cool tie-knot top and high-waisted bottom, this two-piece feels like the laidback alternative to the typical bikini. The higher neckline offers a bit more coverage up top if you prefer that, too.</p>
    ZAFUL

    $26.99

    Decked out with a cool tie-knot top and high-waisted bottom, this two-piece feels like the laidback alternative to the typical bikini. The higher neckline offers a bit more coverage up top if you prefer that, too.

  • <p><strong>Speedo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.31</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09YMRMLRD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a swimsuit that's perfect for clocking in laps, you can't go wrong with Speedo. Between its UPF 50 and chlorine-resistant finish, this option will land you on the best-dressed list as you conquer that breast stroke. </p>
    Speedo

    $32.31

    For a swimsuit that's perfect for clocking in laps, you can't go wrong with Speedo. Between its UPF 50 and chlorine-resistant finish, this option will land you on the best-dressed list as you conquer that breast stroke.

  • <p><strong>ZAFUL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093Q6GDNS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two looks with one swimwear set? It's possible with this pairing from Zaful, which comes with removable straps.</p>
    ZAFUL

    $9.99

    Two looks with one swimwear set? It's possible with this pairing from Zaful, which comes with removable straps.

  • <p><strong>Daci</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PVP6W1X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Daci is known for making size-inclusive swimwear that doesn't skimp on style. (The magic lies in the plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and cute cut-out.)</p>
    Daci

    $33.99

    Daci is known for making size-inclusive swimwear that doesn't skimp on style. (The magic lies in the plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and cute cut-out.)

  • <p><strong>Linsery</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QCGTMLR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40460944%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trendy swimwear at a fair, affordable price has always been possible on Amazon, but thanks to this sale, you can grab this bikini set for under $20 in most colors and sizes. </p>
    Linsery

    $23.99

    Trendy swimwear at a fair, affordable price has always been possible on Amazon, but thanks to this sale, you can grab this bikini set for under $20 in most colors and sizes.

