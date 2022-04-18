Oh, This? Just the Most Iconic Harry Styles Outfits of All Time

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Plenty of celebs have noteworthy fashion journeys—but Harry Styles? He's in the midst of a sartorial <em>revolution</em>. From the infancy of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a9881693/timeline-one-direction-shading-each-other/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Direction" class="link ">One Direction</a> back in 2011 to now, the pop star has blessed (and I don't use that word lightly) us with so many epic looks. What began with swoopy hair and skinny jeans has quickly become <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a39744962/shania-twain-harry-styles-duet-man-i-feel-like-a-woman-coachella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sequined jumpsuits" class="link ">sequined jumpsuits</a> and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a35835719/harry-styles-grammys-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boas" class="link ">boas</a>, all within the <em>same</em> decade. It's an evolution for the ages, folks—and my bb Haz shows no signs of stopping. </p><p>If you want to get into the timeline of Harry Styles' most iconic ensembles, allow me to separate them a bit by era. (You're welcome!) The earliest worth noting is the singer's skinny jeans and printed button-downs era. (And, um, for no reason at all, I happen to be particularly fond of Harry in a pair of v skinny pants. IYKYK.) From there, he transitioned into his long hair era, followed by his fun suits and sweater vests era. Side note: This was also around the time he started wearing pearls a lot—which is swoon-worthy on so many levels.</p><p>At present, Harry is in his over-the-top, statement-making era, in which he dons sequins and sparkles like it's his job. It's all very Mick Jagger meets David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust. No matter which ~Harry era~ you prefer, though, you're sure to enjoy (read: obsess over) all the best <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a35181428/harry-styles-olivia-wilde-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Styles" class="link ">Harry Styles</a> outfits rounded up below. </p>
    Getty Images/Kevin Mazur
  • <p>Decked out in head-to-toe sequins while rocking out in front of a <em>huge</em> Coachella crowd (and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a39744962/shania-twain-harry-styles-duet-man-i-feel-like-a-woman-coachella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:singing with Shania Twain" class="link ">singing with Shania Twain</a>)? There's never been anything more iconic. </p>
    1) Performing at Coachella 2022

    Decked out in head-to-toe sequins while rocking out in front of a huge Coachella crowd (and singing with Shania Twain)? There's never been anything more iconic.

    Kevin Mazur
  • <p>This '70s-inspired suit lives in my head rent free. An added bonus is the chic brown purse, obvi.</p>
    2) Brit Awards Red Carpet 2021

    This '70s-inspired suit lives in my head rent free. An added bonus is the chic brown purse, obvi.

    JMEnternational
  • <p>The 2021 Grammys were full of Harry's boa looks—but this red carpet moment takes the cake. The plaid blazer and purple boa combo was unforgettable. </p>
    3) Grammys Red Carpet 2021

    The 2021 Grammys were full of Harry's boa looks—but this red carpet moment takes the cake. The plaid blazer and purple boa combo was unforgettable.

    Kevin Mazur
  • <p>This 'fit is peak Sweater Vest Harry™. The polka dots? The wide-leg trousers? The poofy hair? I'm gonna need a minute.</p>
    4) At a SiriusXM and Pandora Performance in 2020

    This 'fit is peak Sweater Vest Harry™. The polka dots? The wide-leg trousers? The poofy hair? I'm gonna need a minute.

    Kevin Mazur
  • <p>Harry wore this gorge look to the Brit Awards in 2020 and made the world fall in love with classic pearl necklaces again. Not to mention, the layering on this ensemble is expertly done.</p>
    5) Brit Awards Red Carpet 2020

    Harry wore this gorge look to the Brit Awards in 2020 and made the world fall in love with classic pearl necklaces again. Not to mention, the layering on this ensemble is expertly done.

    Joe Maher
  • <p>After hitting the red carpet at the Brit Awards, Harry headed to the after party in a stunning yellow three-piece suit. The pop of purple underneath is the cherry on top of this lewk. </p>
    6) Brit Awards After Party 2020

    After hitting the red carpet at the Brit Awards, Harry headed to the after party in a stunning yellow three-piece suit. The pop of purple underneath is the cherry on top of this lewk.

    Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M
  • <p>I don't know what we all did to deserve Harry Styles in a <em>sheer</em> outfit at the 2019 Met Gala, but I will forever be thankful. </p>
    7) Met Gala 2019

    I don't know what we all did to deserve Harry Styles in a sheer outfit at the 2019 Met Gala, but I will forever be thankful.

    Dimitrios Kambouris
  • <p>This sparkly jumpsuit could get <em>anyone</em> in a holiday mood, am I right? 😏 </p>
    9) Performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2019

    This sparkly jumpsuit could get anyone in a holiday mood, am I right? 😏

    Isabel Infantes - PA Images
  • <p>A blue velvet suit definitely makes the cut as one of the pop star's best ensembles to date.</p>
    10) The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 2019

    A blue velvet suit definitely makes the cut as one of the pop star's best ensembles to date.

    Kevin Kane
  • <p>Clearly taking style inspo from the late Princess Diana, Harry wore this legendary sheep sweater vest while hanging out in New York. Yet another 'fit we should all recreate!</p>
    11) Out and About in 2019

    Clearly taking style inspo from the late Princess Diana, Harry wore this legendary sheep sweater vest while hanging out in New York. Yet another 'fit we should all recreate!

    Robert Kamau
  • <p>It's giving Harley Quinn...but in a really chic way. The bow-neck blouse really elevates the whole look.</p>
    12) The iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2017

    It's giving Harley Quinn...but in a really chic way. The bow-neck blouse really elevates the whole look.

    David Becker
  • <p>The long hair, pink polka dot shirt, skintight jeans, and boots is <em>classic </em>2015 Harry (in his long hair era!)—and I'm especially thankful he always kept his shirts v unbuttoned during this time.</p>
    13) Performing at the Apple Music Festival in 2015

    The long hair, pink polka dot shirt, skintight jeans, and boots is classic 2015 Harry (in his long hair era!)—and I'm especially thankful he always kept his shirts v unbuttoned during this time.

    Brian Rasic
  • <p>Just Harry casually out in London wearing this fitted suit, NBD. Peep those luscious locks, too. </p>
    14) Out and About in 2015

    Just Harry casually out in London wearing this fitted suit, NBD. Peep those luscious locks, too.

    Mark Robert Milan
  • <p>In 2014, Harry was <em>just</em> starting to experiment with bolder suiting. Case in point: this red and black pinstripe number. </p>
    15) British Fashion Awards Red Carpet 2014

    In 2014, Harry was just starting to experiment with bolder suiting. Case in point: this red and black pinstripe number.

    Mike Marsland
  • <p>At the same event one year earlier, he skipped the suit and went for an all-black look featuring a skinny scarf (!) and sheer top. Is this foreshadowing his Met Gala 2019 outfit?</p>
    16) British Fashion Awards Red Carpet 2013

    At the same event one year earlier, he skipped the suit and went for an all-black look featuring a skinny scarf (!) and sheer top. Is this foreshadowing his Met Gala 2019 outfit?

    Ian West - PA Images
  • <p>While I do feel bad for cropping out the rest of One Direction (who also performed at these awards), Harry's outfit is simply superior to the rest. The gold detailing on this jacket is just *chef's kiss*. </p>
    17) Performing at the American Music Awards in 2014

    While I do feel bad for cropping out the rest of One Direction (who also performed at these awards), Harry's outfit is simply superior to the rest. The gold detailing on this jacket is just *chef's kiss*.

    Kevin Winter
  • <p>While attending the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, Harry sported an animal print tee—a look that was definitely a bit wild (heh) for this era. </p>
    18) London Fashion Week in 2014

    While attending the Burberry show at London Fashion Week, Harry sported an animal print tee—a look that was definitely a bit wild (heh) for this era.

    Gareth Cattermole
  • <p>Heart eyes for this heart button-down. </p>
    19) This Is Us 3D World Premiere in 2013

    Heart eyes for this heart button-down.

    Dave M. Benett
  • <p>Obvi, I had to throw in a vintage Harry Styles 'fit for some nostalgia. This was perhaps the only One Direction tour where all five boys wore coordinating 'fits. And while I love their personal style, I do miss this blazer.</p>
    20) Performing At BIC In Bournemouth in 2012

    Obvi, I had to throw in a vintage Harry Styles 'fit for some nostalgia. This was perhaps the only One Direction tour where all five boys wore coordinating 'fits. And while I love their personal style, I do miss this blazer.

    Mark Holloway
