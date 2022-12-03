Your 6-Year-Old Will Love Making These Captivating Light-Up Creations

  • <p>By the time your little girl reached 6 years old, she's likely started school. Learning early reading, writing, math and science concepts open up a whole new world of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g203/gifts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kids' toys and gifts" class="link ">kids' toys and gifts</a> to explore. Your child might be into more complex <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/board-games/g32475624/best-board-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family board games" class="link ">family board games</a> that have them reading different instructions, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5162/best-stem-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STEM toys" class="link ">STEM toys</a> that let them pretend to be in the lab (just like Good Housekeeping Institute experts!) or art sets that make the most of their new drawing and writing skills. And of course, they haven't totally left their old toys behind, still reveling in the worlds of their imaginations and games that let them run around and be silly.</p><p>When it comes to selecting the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g203/gifts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts for kids" class="link ">best gifts for kids</a>, the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> keeps all these new skills in mind. The Parenting Lab experts test the toys for safety and durability, and then kid testers ensure the toys are ones they'll actually want to play with — and keep going back to.</p><p>In addition to the Lab picks, some of which are current and past <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award </a>winners, editors have added trendy favorites and bestsellers that kids have been clamoring for. Here are <strong>the best toys and gifts to buy for 6-year-0ld girls in 2022.</strong> Get them now, before the demand really goes up after Black Friday!</p>
    1/36

    Your 6-Year-Old Will Love Making These Captivating Light-Up Creations

    By the time your little girl reached 6 years old, she's likely started school. Learning early reading, writing, math and science concepts open up a whole new world of kids' toys and gifts to explore. Your child might be into more complex family board games that have them reading different instructions, STEM toys that let them pretend to be in the lab (just like Good Housekeeping Institute experts!) or art sets that make the most of their new drawing and writing skills. And of course, they haven't totally left their old toys behind, still reveling in the worlds of their imaginations and games that let them run around and be silly.

    When it comes to selecting the best gifts for kids, the Good Housekeeping Institute keeps all these new skills in mind. The Parenting Lab experts test the toys for safety and durability, and then kid testers ensure the toys are ones they'll actually want to play with — and keep going back to.

    In addition to the Lab picks, some of which are current and past Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award winners, editors have added trendy favorites and bestsellers that kids have been clamoring for. Here are the best toys and gifts to buy for 6-year-0ld girls in 2022. Get them now, before the demand really goes up after Black Friday!

    Thames & Kosmos
  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0084JUNVU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are <strong>more than 100 images</strong> in this set that kids can trace, and mixing them and matching them lets them make new creations every time. After kids trace a basic sketch, they can color them in however they want. The set comes with one graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets and 10 blank sheets. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    2/36

    Light Up Tracing Pad

    Crayola

    amazon.com

    $25.12

    Shop Now

    There are more than 100 images in this set that kids can trace, and mixing them and matching them lets them make new creations every time. After kids trace a basic sketch, they can color them in however they want. The set comes with one graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets and 10 blank sheets. Ages 6+

    Crayola
  • <p><strong>Feeding Minds Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948898063?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book <strong>ranked the highest of any picture books</strong> in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests. Kids loved reading about a girl name Jolie and her quest to convince her parents to let her grow strawberries. Told in the style of journal entries, there is plenty of real information in there about how to plant and maintain a garden. And, best of all, the publisher is a nonprofit! <em>Ages 4+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a41518916/good-housekeeping-kids-book-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards" class="link ">The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards</a><br></p>
    3/36

    I LOVE Strawberries!

    Feeding Minds Press

    amazon.com

    $16.19

    Shop Now

    This book ranked the highest of any picture books in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests. Kids loved reading about a girl name Jolie and her quest to convince her parents to let her grow strawberries. Told in the style of journal entries, there is plenty of real information in there about how to plant and maintain a garden. And, best of all, the publisher is a nonprofit! Ages 4+

    RELATED: The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards

    Feeding Minds Press
  • <p><strong>Magic Mixies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$61.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q4B7CZH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good Housekeeping testers were wowed when <strong>the real mist inside this crystal ball cleared and they realized they summoned</strong> a new Mixie friend. Once the spell was cast and the Mixie appeared, kids could also play games with it, do more spells and ask it for their fortunes. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    4/36

    Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball

    Magic Mixies

    amazon.com

    $61.99

    Shop Now

    Good Housekeeping testers were wowed when the real mist inside this crystal ball cleared and they realized they summoned a new Mixie friend. Once the spell was cast and the Mixie appeared, kids could also play games with it, do more spells and ask it for their fortunes. Ages 5+

    Moose Toys
  • <p><strong>University Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SXMTSZ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to <strong>get them outside and active</strong>, you have to make it fun! A favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32052077/best-lawn-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lawn game" class="link ">lawn game</a> of the <em>Good Housekeeping</em> staff, Flickin Chicken ups the silliness factor of a throwing game like cornhole until you can't help but laugh. But be warned: These chickens bounce! <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    5/36

    Flickin Chicken

    University Games

    amazon.com

    $17.80

    Shop Now

    If you want to get them outside and active, you have to make it fun! A favorite lawn game of the Good Housekeeping staff, Flickin Chicken ups the silliness factor of a throwing game like cornhole until you can't help but laugh. But be warned: These chickens bounce! Ages 6+

    University Games
  • <p><strong>Luki Lab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8LN817N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is a building toy set with a beautiful, unique aesthetic and an unusual twist: The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Pinxies/page/54B8A3A0-F30E-4AC5-84CA-6FF231EA8157?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pinxies" class="link ">Pinxies</a> <strong>pieces are made from gorgeously decorated paperboard</strong> (along with some connectors). The set includes enough to make a hot air balloon, a character and two animal friends. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    6/36

    Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon

    Luki Lab

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This is a building toy set with a beautiful, unique aesthetic and an unusual twist: The Pinxies pieces are made from gorgeously decorated paperboard (along with some connectors). The set includes enough to make a hot air balloon, a character and two animal friends. Ages 6+

    Luki Lab
  • <p><strong>Wow Wee</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F598250911%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jar lets kids search for fairies and "catch" them in the jar, where they can feed the fairies and play games with them. There are lots of different fairies to find and collect — and cool tips, like <strong>flipping over the jar to catch an upside-down yoga fairy</strong> — and fairies can even be "shared" between jars, if you have a friend that has one. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    7/36

    Got2Glow Fairy Finder

    Wow Wee

    walmart.com

    $39.97

    Shop Now

    This jar lets kids search for fairies and "catch" them in the jar, where they can feed the fairies and play games with them. There are lots of different fairies to find and collect — and cool tips, like flipping over the jar to catch an upside-down yoga fairy — and fairies can even be "shared" between jars, if you have a friend that has one. Ages 5+

    WowWee
  • <p><strong>Air Hogs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SR8TQQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This RC car can be driven indoors or outdoors, and it has a neat trick: It can <strong>jump up to 20 inches</strong> in the air! Parent testers also liked that the wheels were soft, so it didn't damage floors or furniture. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    8/36

    Jump Fury

    Air Hogs

    amazon.com

    $34.49

    Shop Now

    This RC car can be driven indoors or outdoors, and it has a neat trick: It can jump up to 20 inches in the air! Parent testers also liked that the wheels were soft, so it didn't damage floors or furniture. Ages 4+

    Air Hogs
  • <p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F594235666%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They're <strong>surprise collectibles, they're accessories and they're fidget toys</strong> all in one! There are 18 stylish dolls to collect, and each one has at least three fidget features. Good Housekeeping testers loved popping, twisting, pulling and spinning, and loved the novelty that each one was a little different. <em>Ages 5+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g37363826/best-pop-fidget-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety" class="link ">The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety</a></p>
    9/36

    Fashion Fidgets

    WowWee

    walmart.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    They're surprise collectibles, they're accessories and they're fidget toys all in one! There are 18 stylish dolls to collect, and each one has at least three fidget features. Good Housekeeping testers loved popping, twisting, pulling and spinning, and loved the novelty that each one was a little different. Ages 5+

    RELATED: The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety

    WowWee
  • <p><strong>EVEREST TOYS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KCSAA9G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    10/36

    CrazyForts – Fort Building Kit for Kids – Indoor Creative STEM Building Construction Toy – Durable and Portable kit to Encourage Team Building Skills and Creative Thinking– 69 Pieces

    EVEREST TOYS

    amazon.com

    $44.99

    Shop Now

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Magic Mixies</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F458004444%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When this cauldron is opened with it magic wand, two surprise collectible figures are revealed. They each <strong>use magnets, color-changing technology or other gimmicks to do "magic" things</strong>, like disappear in hot water or spread a pair of hidden wings. They're also small — much smaller than the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cream-Tea-Magic-Mixies-Cauldron/dp/B08S583D9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron" class="link ">Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron</a> that was a hot holiday toy item last year — which makes them easy to collect. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    11/36

    Magic Mixies Mixlings Tap & Reveal Cauldron

    Magic Mixies

    walmart.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    When this cauldron is opened with it magic wand, two surprise collectible figures are revealed. They each use magnets, color-changing technology or other gimmicks to do "magic" things, like disappear in hot water or spread a pair of hidden wings. They're also small — much smaller than the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron that was a hot holiday toy item last year — which makes them easy to collect. Ages 5+

    Magic Mixies
  • <p><strong>Hearst Home Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785629?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With <strong>50 easy recipes</strong> to get started on, you'll see their confidence in the kitchen soar! In addition to instructions for how to make things like Ooey-Gooey Glazed Cinnamon Rolls or Totally Twisted Pasta with Cherry Tomato Sauce, it also offers tips from <em>Good Housekeeping</em> experts on kitchen tools and techniques. Once they've mastered these, they can move on to<em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Housekeeping-Kids-Cook-Super-Easy/dp/1618372408?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!</a></em> <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
    12/36

    Good Housekeeping 123 Cook

    Hearst Home Kids

    amazon.com

    $19.80

    Shop Now

    With 50 easy recipes to get started on, you'll see their confidence in the kitchen soar! In addition to instructions for how to make things like Ooey-Gooey Glazed Cinnamon Rolls or Totally Twisted Pasta with Cherry Tomato Sauce, it also offers tips from Good Housekeeping experts on kitchen tools and techniques. Once they've mastered these, they can move on to Good Housekeeping Kids Cook! Ages 4+

    Hearst Home Kids
  • <p><strong>Thames & Kosmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.56</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084T7ZFZB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <strong>pieces of this DIY set are actually plastic tiles that interlock</strong>, kind of like a 3D puzzles, and building them can help improve fine motor skills as well as hand-eye coordination. The kit also includes LED string lights to make each creation glow in the dark. Each kit can make three different projects, and when she's done, she'll love displaying it in her room. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    13/36

    Creatto Crafting Kit

    Thames & Kosmos

    amazon.com

    $9.56

    Shop Now

    The pieces of this DIY set are actually plastic tiles that interlock, kind of like a 3D puzzles, and building them can help improve fine motor skills as well as hand-eye coordination. The kit also includes LED string lights to make each creation glow in the dark. Each kit can make three different projects, and when she's done, she'll love displaying it in her room. Ages 6+

    Thames & Kosmos
  • <p><strong>Thames & Kosmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P681D8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This exciting DIY soap kit mimics a real science lab, so your 6-year-old girl can pretend she works at a bath products company. This STEM toy will help her <strong>learn about things like pH levels and acids while making real molded soaps and bath bombs</strong>. In total, it comes with 10 different experiments to play around with. <em>Ages 6+</em> </p>
    14/36

    Ooze Labs: Soap & Bath Bomb Lab

    Thames & Kosmos

    amazon.com

    $26.18

    Shop Now

    This exciting DIY soap kit mimics a real science lab, so your 6-year-old girl can pretend she works at a bath products company. This STEM toy will help her learn about things like pH levels and acids while making real molded soaps and bath bombs. In total, it comes with 10 different experiments to play around with. Ages 6+

    Thames & Kosmos
  • <p><strong>Pokémon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S3ZC9QH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a Pokémon fan at home, you <strong>can get them off their screens and sharpening their strategy skills</strong> with this game, which walks them through how to play the Pokémon trading card game. Even those who have never played it before can pick up the up-to-date rules, and it comes with three ready-to-use decks (Pikachu, Eevee and Cinderace). <em>Ages 6+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41576756/pokemon-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages" class="link ">The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages</a><br></p>
    15/36

    Pokemon TCG Battle Academy

    Pokémon

    amazon.com

    $22.70

    Shop Now

    If you have a Pokémon fan at home, you can get them off their screens and sharpening their strategy skills with this game, which walks them through how to play the Pokémon trading card game. Even those who have never played it before can pick up the up-to-date rules, and it comes with three ready-to-use decks (Pikachu, Eevee and Cinderace). Ages 6+

    RELATED: The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages

    The Pokémon Company
  • <p><strong>Sky Castle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJJMSHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to fidget toys, this one can't be beat: Kids can push the beads around in a translucent gel, and use them to decorate the background pictures. It comes with a two-sided background, but kids can always make their own. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    16/36

    DoodleJamz JellyPics

    Sky Castle

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    When it comes to fidget toys, this one can't be beat: Kids can push the beads around in a translucent gel, and use them to decorate the background pictures. It comes with a two-sided background, but kids can always make their own. Ages 5+

    Sky Castle
  • <p><strong>Wonder Workshop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$140.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SKURVKY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using one of five free apps, kids can code Dash to hurl LEGO bricks like a catapult, get it to act like an animal or drive like a delivery truck. As kids grow and get more into coding, they can do more advanced things <strong>using coding concepts like loops, events, conditions and sequences</strong>. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    17/36

    Dash Coding Robot

    Wonder Workshop

    amazon.com

    $140.95

    Shop Now

    Using one of five free apps, kids can code Dash to hurl LEGO bricks like a catapult, get it to act like an animal or drive like a delivery truck. As kids grow and get more into coding, they can do more advanced things using coding concepts like loops, events, conditions and sequences. Ages 5+

    Wonder Workshop
  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BF2XW1H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is <strong>the best drawing toy to take on the go. </strong>Kids can draw using the included gel markers, and then erase their images and use the same surface over and over again. The light adds a glowing effect, and kids can also remove the black backing for tracing. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    18/36

    Ultimate Light Board

    Crayola

    amazon.com

    $24.64

    Shop Now

    This is the best drawing toy to take on the go. Kids can draw using the included gel markers, and then erase their images and use the same surface over and over again. The light adds a glowing effect, and kids can also remove the black backing for tracing. Ages 6+

    Crayola
  • <p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQXNDHD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this affordable kit, your 5-year-old girl can make sand art at home — just like she does at school and summer camp. But what makes this one even better is that it <strong>includes a mini unicorn and sticker sheet </strong>for even more decorating. The set also comes with a cap and glue so she can keep her work of art in place without making a mess. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    19/36

    Rainbow Sandland

    Creativity for Kids

    amazon.com

    $17.69

    Shop Now

    With this affordable kit, your 5-year-old girl can make sand art at home — just like she does at school and summer camp. But what makes this one even better is that it includes a mini unicorn and sticker sheet for even more decorating. The set also comes with a cap and glue so she can keep her work of art in place without making a mess. Ages 6+

    Creativity for Kids
  • <p><strong>Abrams Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/ada-twists-big-project-book-for-stellar-scientists-andrea-beaty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can take the lessons from <em>Ada Twist, Scientist</em> off the page or screen an into the real world with this book of STEM projects. There are <strong>more than 40 activities to do,</strong> including tracking phases of the moon, or building a vehicle powered by renewable energy. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    20/36

    Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists

    Abrams Books for Young Readers

    braveandkindbooks.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    She can take the lessons from Ada Twist, Scientist off the page or screen an into the real world with this book of STEM projects. There are more than 40 activities to do, including tracking phases of the moon, or building a vehicle powered by renewable energy. Ages 5+

    Abrams Books for Young Readers
  • <p><strong>Skyrocket</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QL3D2N3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just <strong>add water to the flower pot and a surprise doll with a funky hairstyle and outfit will emerge </strong>like magic. There's no need to sit around and wait, and the flower pot becomes a play set. There are 22 different surprise dolls to collect (and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skyrocket-2-Pack-Surprise-Collectible-Bracelet/dp/B086PDG5NW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their Blume Petal Pets" class="link ">their Blume Petal Pets</a>, too!) <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    21/36

    Blume Doll

    Skyrocket

    amazon.com

    $9.97

    Shop Now

    Just add water to the flower pot and a surprise doll with a funky hairstyle and outfit will emerge like magic. There's no need to sit around and wait, and the flower pot becomes a play set. There are 22 different surprise dolls to collect (and their Blume Petal Pets, too!) Ages 5+

    Skyrocket
  • <p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QH418H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The voice of Bindi Irwin</strong> offers tidbits of information that accompany the up-close images of nature, space and animals. There are 60 full-color images on the slides, and more than 100 science facts loaded in. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    22/36

    GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope

    Educational Insights

    amazon.com

    $33.99

    Shop Now

    The voice of Bindi Irwin offers tidbits of information that accompany the up-close images of nature, space and animals. There are 60 full-color images on the slides, and more than 100 science facts loaded in. Ages 3+

    Educational Insights
  • <p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089QTJX3G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This creative craft lets her play with glitter in a new (not-messy!) way. T<strong>he sparkles stay together in a sticky ball,</strong> so they're not loose and all over your floor. The kit comes with enough materials to decorate two keychains. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    23/36

    Glitter Dots Sparkle Charms

    Crayola

    amazon.com

    $11.09

    Shop Now

    This creative craft lets her play with glitter in a new (not-messy!) way. The sparkles stay together in a sticky ball, so they're not loose and all over your floor. The kit comes with enough materials to decorate two keychains. Ages 5+

    Crayola
  • <p><strong>Barbie</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$28.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F270845792%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    24/36

    Barbie Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Doll with Rainbow Hair and Water-Activated Color Change Feature, Gift for 3 to 7 Year Olds

    Barbie

    walmart.com

    $28.95

    Shop Now

    walmart.com
  • <p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TP8NKJH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forget the hair salon: Your kids can add a flair to their hair from home. With the applicator, add fun paper flowers in a variety of colors or reusable sequin. With <strong>more than 250 hair accessory options</strong> to choose from your child won’t have trouble adding a fun touch to their locks. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    25/36

    Hype Hair Floral Frenzy

    WowWee

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    Forget the hair salon: Your kids can add a flair to their hair from home. With the applicator, add fun paper flowers in a variety of colors or reusable sequin. With more than 250 hair accessory options to choose from your child won’t have trouble adding a fun touch to their locks. Ages 6+

    WowWee
  • <p><strong>Wildluvs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N3VZQN2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids were obsessed with this adorable baby elephant during toy testing. The moving trunk and sound effects make it a realistic animal toy — there are <strong>more than 150 different sounds and actions to play with</strong>, like eating a peanut, interacting with the toy mouse and making trumpet noises. Even though Juno might seem shy at first, the toy will eventually warm up around your child. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    26/36

    Juno My Baby Elephant

    Wildluvs

    amazon.com

    $52.99

    Shop Now

    Kids were obsessed with this adorable baby elephant during toy testing. The moving trunk and sound effects make it a realistic animal toy — there are more than 150 different sounds and actions to play with, like eating a peanut, interacting with the toy mouse and making trumpet noises. Even though Juno might seem shy at first, the toy will eventually warm up around your child. Ages 6+

    Wildluvs
  • <p><strong>Healthy Roots Dolls</strong></p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhealthy-roots-doll-zoe%2F-%2FA-81884777&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zoe comes with amazingly realistic hair: <strong>Kids can even wash or use real hair products in it</strong>, and it’ll never lose its amazing curl. Kids will have tons of fun trying out matching styles with their doll. <em>Ages 6+</em><br></p>
    27/36

    Zoe Doll

    Healthy Roots Dolls

    $79.99

    Shop Now

    Zoe comes with amazingly realistic hair: Kids can even wash or use real hair products in it, and it’ll never lose its amazing curl. Kids will have tons of fun trying out matching styles with their doll. Ages 6+

    Healthy Roots Dolls
  • <p><strong>Osmo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NHS4D4T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This past Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Winner can <strong>transform your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/electronics/g28772953/best-tablets-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kid's tablet" class="link ">kid's tablet</a> into an educational device</strong>. The set includes numbered tiles, colored shapes and other learning pieces, which your 6-year-old girl can watch come to life on her iPad. She can play tons of games across subjects like problem solving, creative drawing, counting numbers and more — all without needing Wi-Fi! (Not an iPad user? There's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Osmo-Educational-Creativity-Christmas-Toys-STEM/dp/B07CQ9YSJ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a version for the Fire tablet" class="link ">a version for the Fire tablet</a>, too.) <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    28/36

    Genius Starter Kit for iPad

    Osmo

    amazon.com

    $47.99

    Shop Now

    This past Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Winner can transform your kid's tablet into an educational device. The set includes numbered tiles, colored shapes and other learning pieces, which your 6-year-old girl can watch come to life on her iPad. She can play tons of games across subjects like problem solving, creative drawing, counting numbers and more — all without needing Wi-Fi! (Not an iPad user? There's a version for the Fire tablet, too.) Ages 6+

    Osmo
  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JHXGR2S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reach for the stars with this NASA-inspired lunar space station set. This 500-piece set includes five astronaut minifigures, rotatable solar panels, a docking space capsule to send your adventurers back to Earth and a variety of onboard science labs. <strong>Our engineering experts were impressed with the interactive instructions</strong> that are easy to follow on LEGO’s app, allowing kids to zoom and rotate to better visualize the build from various angles. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    29/36

    Lunar Space Station

    LEGO

    amazon.com

    $79.90

    Shop Now

    Reach for the stars with this NASA-inspired lunar space station set. This 500-piece set includes five astronaut minifigures, rotatable solar panels, a docking space capsule to send your adventurers back to Earth and a variety of onboard science labs. Our engineering experts were impressed with the interactive instructions that are easy to follow on LEGO’s app, allowing kids to zoom and rotate to better visualize the build from various angles. Ages 6+

    LEGO
  • <p><strong>Think Fun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GRV5JNY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yup, this is a kid-friendly version of the super popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ThinkFun-Rush-Traffic-Logic-Girls/dp/B00000DMER?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rush Hour game" class="link ">Rush Hour game</a> for adults! The game comes with an ice cream truck, traffic grid, 15 blocking vehicles and a storage bag to hold it all — plus, kids can <strong>play through 40 different challenges</strong> that get harder as they complete each level. <em>Ages 5+</em><br></p>
    30/36

    Rush Hour Junior Traffic Jam

    Think Fun

    amazon.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    Yup, this is a kid-friendly version of the super popular Rush Hour game for adults! The game comes with an ice cream truck, traffic grid, 15 blocking vehicles and a storage bag to hold it all — plus, kids can play through 40 different challenges that get harder as they complete each level. Ages 5+

    ThinkFun
  • <p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HY5ZSJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This toy is perfect for crafty girls interested in art and design. Kids will have the opportunity to <strong>DIY their own cactus pencil holder, bag tag, picture frame and wrap bracelet</strong>. One kid tester noted how much she loved the DIY aspect to this Lego set and how proud she was to wear her designs. Here’s to starting their artsy empire! <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    31/36

    DOTS Summer Vibes Multi-Pack

    LEGO

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    Shop Now

    This toy is perfect for crafty girls interested in art and design. Kids will have the opportunity to DIY their own cactus pencil holder, bag tag, picture frame and wrap bracelet. One kid tester noted how much she loved the DIY aspect to this Lego set and how proud she was to wear her designs. Here’s to starting their artsy empire! Ages 6+

    LEGO
  • <p><strong>Peaceable Kingdom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CXZ9FLQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two players race against the clock in this cooperative game, so <strong>they're working together, not against each other.</strong> They have to improve their teamwork and communication skills to maneuver magnetic gnomes around a maze collecting treasures before time runs out. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    32/36

    Gnomes at Night

    Peaceable Kingdom

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    Two players race against the clock in this cooperative game, so they're working together, not against each other. They have to improve their teamwork and communication skills to maneuver magnetic gnomes around a maze collecting treasures before time runs out. Ages 6+

    Peaceable Kingdom
  • <p><strong>Rah Love's Boutique</strong></p><p>rahlovesboutique.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.rahlovesboutique.com/collections/sets/products/tie-dye-skirt-set-pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she likes to follow trends, no doubt she loves tie dye right now. This <strong>two-piece set </strong>comes in lots of colors — though the pink and white combo is our favorite — and it's made of comfy cotton. <em>Sizes up to 6T</em></p>
    33/36

    Tie Dye Skirt Set

    Rah Love's Boutique

    rahlovesboutique.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    If she likes to follow trends, no doubt she loves tie dye right now. This two-piece set comes in lots of colors — though the pink and white combo is our favorite — and it's made of comfy cotton. Sizes up to 6T

    Rah Love's Boutique
  • <p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VKV83FR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids can <strong>plant, water and grow their own sunflowers</strong> with ease! Budding gardeners will learn about the life cycle of plants by growing a sunflower pollinator garden. The set also comes with stickers to decorate the pot and a notebook to keep track of the flower's progress. One parent tester said she had no luck with plants and was amazed at how easy it was to get the sunflowers to sprout. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
    34/36

    Sunflower Garden

    Creativity for Kids

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Kids can plant, water and grow their own sunflowers with ease! Budding gardeners will learn about the life cycle of plants by growing a sunflower pollinator garden. The set also comes with stickers to decorate the pot and a notebook to keep track of the flower's progress. One parent tester said she had no luck with plants and was amazed at how easy it was to get the sunflowers to sprout. Ages 6+

    Creativity for Kids
  • <p><strong>Upbounders</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CD2XVLN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This puzzle is going to take a lot of space — and a lot of brain power. <strong>It clocks in at 72 pieces</strong>, covering a 21" x 14" area. If she's up to the challenge, she'll be treated to a musically themed scene. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
    35/36

    Jumbo Floor Puzzle

    Upbounders

    amazon.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    This puzzle is going to take a lot of space — and a lot of brain power. It clocks in at 72 pieces, covering a 21" x 14" area. If she's up to the challenge, she'll be treated to a musically themed scene. Ages 5+

    Little Likes Kids
  • <p><strong>The Fresh Dolls</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F989054298%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With her pink and purple hair and white jeans, Lynette has style to spare! She's part of <a href="https://thefreshdolls.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Dolls" class="link ">The Fresh Dolls</a> <strong>line of dolls, which is known for realistic face sculpts, real hair textures</strong> and many points of articulation to make lots of poses. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
    36/36

    Lynette Fashion Doll

    The Fresh Dolls

    walmart.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    With her pink and purple hair and white jeans, Lynette has style to spare! She's part of The Fresh Dolls line of dolls, which is known for realistic face sculpts, real hair textures and many points of articulation to make lots of poses. Ages 3+

    The Fresh Dolls
<p>By the time your little girl reached 6 years old, she's likely started school. Learning early reading, writing, math and science concepts open up a whole new world of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g203/gifts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kids' toys and gifts" class="link ">kids' toys and gifts</a> to explore. Your child might be into more complex <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/board-games/g32475624/best-board-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family board games" class="link ">family board games</a> that have them reading different instructions, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/g5162/best-stem-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STEM toys" class="link ">STEM toys</a> that let them pretend to be in the lab (just like Good Housekeeping Institute experts!) or art sets that make the most of their new drawing and writing skills. And of course, they haven't totally left their old toys behind, still reveling in the worlds of their imaginations and games that let them run around and be silly.</p><p>When it comes to selecting the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g203/gifts-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts for kids" class="link ">best gifts for kids</a>, the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> keeps all these new skills in mind. The Parenting Lab experts test the toys for safety and durability, and then kid testers ensure the toys are ones they'll actually want to play with — and keep going back to.</p><p>In addition to the Lab picks, some of which are current and past <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/a41544109/good-housekeeping-toy-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award </a>winners, editors have added trendy favorites and bestsellers that kids have been clamoring for. Here are <strong>the best toys and gifts to buy for 6-year-0ld girls in 2022.</strong> Get them now, before the demand really goes up after Black Friday!</p>
<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0084JUNVU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are <strong>more than 100 images</strong> in this set that kids can trace, and mixing them and matching them lets them make new creations every time. After kids trace a basic sketch, they can color them in however they want. The set comes with one graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets and 10 blank sheets. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Feeding Minds Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948898063?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book <strong>ranked the highest of any picture books</strong> in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests. Kids loved reading about a girl name Jolie and her quest to convince her parents to let her grow strawberries. Told in the style of journal entries, there is plenty of real information in there about how to plant and maintain a garden. And, best of all, the publisher is a nonprofit! <em>Ages 4+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a41518916/good-housekeeping-kids-book-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards" class="link ">The 2022 Good Housekeeping Kids' Book Awards</a><br></p>
<p><strong>Magic Mixies</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$61.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Q4B7CZH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Good Housekeeping testers were wowed when <strong>the real mist inside this crystal ball cleared and they realized they summoned</strong> a new Mixie friend. Once the spell was cast and the Mixie appeared, kids could also play games with it, do more spells and ask it for their fortunes. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>University Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SXMTSZ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want to <strong>get them outside and active</strong>, you have to make it fun! A favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g32052077/best-lawn-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lawn game" class="link ">lawn game</a> of the <em>Good Housekeeping</em> staff, Flickin Chicken ups the silliness factor of a throwing game like cornhole until you can't help but laugh. But be warned: These chickens bounce! <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Luki Lab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8LN817N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is a building toy set with a beautiful, unique aesthetic and an unusual twist: The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/Pinxies/page/54B8A3A0-F30E-4AC5-84CA-6FF231EA8157?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pinxies" class="link ">Pinxies</a> <strong>pieces are made from gorgeously decorated paperboard</strong> (along with some connectors). The set includes enough to make a hot air balloon, a character and two animal friends. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Wow Wee</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F598250911%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This jar lets kids search for fairies and "catch" them in the jar, where they can feed the fairies and play games with them. There are lots of different fairies to find and collect — and cool tips, like <strong>flipping over the jar to catch an upside-down yoga fairy</strong> — and fairies can even be "shared" between jars, if you have a friend that has one. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Air Hogs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SR8TQQ3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This RC car can be driven indoors or outdoors, and it has a neat trick: It can <strong>jump up to 20 inches</strong> in the air! Parent testers also liked that the wheels were soft, so it didn't damage floors or furniture. <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
<p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F594235666%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They're <strong>surprise collectibles, they're accessories and they're fidget toys</strong> all in one! There are 18 stylish dolls to collect, and each one has at least three fidget features. Good Housekeeping testers loved popping, twisting, pulling and spinning, and loved the novelty that each one was a little different. <em>Ages 5+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g37363826/best-pop-fidget-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety" class="link ">The Best Pop Fidget Toys to Help with Anxiety</a></p>
<p><strong>EVEREST TOYS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KCSAA9G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Magic Mixies</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F458004444%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When this cauldron is opened with it magic wand, two surprise collectible figures are revealed. They each <strong>use magnets, color-changing technology or other gimmicks to do "magic" things</strong>, like disappear in hot water or spread a pair of hidden wings. They're also small — much smaller than the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cream-Tea-Magic-Mixies-Cauldron/dp/B08S583D9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron" class="link ">Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron</a> that was a hot holiday toy item last year — which makes them easy to collect. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Hearst Home Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950785629?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With <strong>50 easy recipes</strong> to get started on, you'll see their confidence in the kitchen soar! In addition to instructions for how to make things like Ooey-Gooey Glazed Cinnamon Rolls or Totally Twisted Pasta with Cherry Tomato Sauce, it also offers tips from <em>Good Housekeeping</em> experts on kitchen tools and techniques. Once they've mastered these, they can move on to<em> <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Good-Housekeeping-Kids-Cook-Super-Easy/dp/1618372408?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!</a></em> <em>Ages 4+</em></p>
<p><strong>Thames & Kosmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.56</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084T7ZFZB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The <strong>pieces of this DIY set are actually plastic tiles that interlock</strong>, kind of like a 3D puzzles, and building them can help improve fine motor skills as well as hand-eye coordination. The kit also includes LED string lights to make each creation glow in the dark. Each kit can make three different projects, and when she's done, she'll love displaying it in her room. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Thames & Kosmos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$26.18</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P681D8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This exciting DIY soap kit mimics a real science lab, so your 6-year-old girl can pretend she works at a bath products company. This STEM toy will help her <strong>learn about things like pH levels and acids while making real molded soaps and bath bombs</strong>. In total, it comes with 10 different experiments to play around with. <em>Ages 6+</em> </p>
<p><strong>Pokémon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.70</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09S3ZC9QH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a Pokémon fan at home, you <strong>can get them off their screens and sharpening their strategy skills</strong> with this game, which walks them through how to play the Pokémon trading card game. Even those who have never played it before can pick up the up-to-date rules, and it comes with three ready-to-use decks (Pikachu, Eevee and Cinderace). <em>Ages 6+</em></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g41576756/pokemon-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages" class="link ">The Best Pokémon Gifts for Fans of All Ages</a><br></p>
<p><strong>Sky Castle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJJMSHQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When it comes to fidget toys, this one can't be beat: Kids can push the beads around in a translucent gel, and use them to decorate the background pictures. It comes with a two-sided background, but kids can always make their own. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Wonder Workshop</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$140.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00SKURVKY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Using one of five free apps, kids can code Dash to hurl LEGO bricks like a catapult, get it to act like an animal or drive like a delivery truck. As kids grow and get more into coding, they can do more advanced things <strong>using coding concepts like loops, events, conditions and sequences</strong>. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BF2XW1H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is <strong>the best drawing toy to take on the go. </strong>Kids can draw using the included gel markers, and then erase their images and use the same surface over and over again. The light adds a glowing effect, and kids can also remove the black backing for tracing. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQXNDHD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this affordable kit, your 5-year-old girl can make sand art at home — just like she does at school and summer camp. But what makes this one even better is that it <strong>includes a mini unicorn and sticker sheet </strong>for even more decorating. The set also comes with a cap and glue so she can keep her work of art in place without making a mess. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Abrams Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/products/ada-twists-big-project-book-for-stellar-scientists-andrea-beaty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can take the lessons from <em>Ada Twist, Scientist</em> off the page or screen an into the real world with this book of STEM projects. There are <strong>more than 40 activities to do,</strong> including tracking phases of the moon, or building a vehicle powered by renewable energy. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Skyrocket</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QL3D2N3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just <strong>add water to the flower pot and a surprise doll with a funky hairstyle and outfit will emerge </strong>like magic. There's no need to sit around and wait, and the flower pot becomes a play set. There are 22 different surprise dolls to collect (and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skyrocket-2-Pack-Surprise-Collectible-Bracelet/dp/B086PDG5NW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their Blume Petal Pets" class="link ">their Blume Petal Pets</a>, too!) <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QH418H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>The voice of Bindi Irwin</strong> offers tidbits of information that accompany the up-close images of nature, space and animals. There are 60 full-color images on the slides, and more than 100 science facts loaded in. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>
<p><strong>Crayola</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.09</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089QTJX3G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This creative craft lets her play with glitter in a new (not-messy!) way. T<strong>he sparkles stay together in a sticky ball,</strong> so they're not loose and all over your floor. The kit comes with enough materials to decorate two keychains. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>Barbie</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$28.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F270845792%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TP8NKJH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Forget the hair salon: Your kids can add a flair to their hair from home. With the applicator, add fun paper flowers in a variety of colors or reusable sequin. With <strong>more than 250 hair accessory options</strong> to choose from your child won’t have trouble adding a fun touch to their locks. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Wildluvs</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$52.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N3VZQN2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids were obsessed with this adorable baby elephant during toy testing. The moving trunk and sound effects make it a realistic animal toy — there are <strong>more than 150 different sounds and actions to play with</strong>, like eating a peanut, interacting with the toy mouse and making trumpet noises. Even though Juno might seem shy at first, the toy will eventually warm up around your child. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Healthy Roots Dolls</strong></p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhealthy-roots-doll-zoe%2F-%2FA-81884777&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Zoe comes with amazingly realistic hair: <strong>Kids can even wash or use real hair products in it</strong>, and it’ll never lose its amazing curl. Kids will have tons of fun trying out matching styles with their doll. <em>Ages 6+</em><br></p>
<p><strong>Osmo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NHS4D4T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This past Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award Winner can <strong>transform your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/electronics/g28772953/best-tablets-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kid's tablet" class="link ">kid's tablet</a> into an educational device</strong>. The set includes numbered tiles, colored shapes and other learning pieces, which your 6-year-old girl can watch come to life on her iPad. She can play tons of games across subjects like problem solving, creative drawing, counting numbers and more — all without needing Wi-Fi! (Not an iPad user? There's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Osmo-Educational-Creativity-Christmas-Toys-STEM/dp/B07CQ9YSJ2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a version for the Fire tablet" class="link ">a version for the Fire tablet</a>, too.) <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JHXGR2S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reach for the stars with this NASA-inspired lunar space station set. This 500-piece set includes five astronaut minifigures, rotatable solar panels, a docking space capsule to send your adventurers back to Earth and a variety of onboard science labs. <strong>Our engineering experts were impressed with the interactive instructions</strong> that are easy to follow on LEGO’s app, allowing kids to zoom and rotate to better visualize the build from various angles. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Think Fun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GRV5JNY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yup, this is a kid-friendly version of the super popular <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ThinkFun-Rush-Traffic-Logic-Girls/dp/B00000DMER?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rush Hour game" class="link ">Rush Hour game</a> for adults! The game comes with an ice cream truck, traffic grid, 15 blocking vehicles and a storage bag to hold it all — plus, kids can <strong>play through 40 different challenges</strong> that get harder as they complete each level. <em>Ages 5+</em><br></p>
<p><strong>LEGO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HY5ZSJC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This toy is perfect for crafty girls interested in art and design. Kids will have the opportunity to <strong>DIY their own cactus pencil holder, bag tag, picture frame and wrap bracelet</strong>. One kid tester noted how much she loved the DIY aspect to this Lego set and how proud she was to wear her designs. Here’s to starting their artsy empire! <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Peaceable Kingdom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CXZ9FLQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two players race against the clock in this cooperative game, so <strong>they're working together, not against each other.</strong> They have to improve their teamwork and communication skills to maneuver magnetic gnomes around a maze collecting treasures before time runs out. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Rah Love's Boutique</strong></p><p>rahlovesboutique.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.rahlovesboutique.com/collections/sets/products/tie-dye-skirt-set-pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If she likes to follow trends, no doubt she loves tie dye right now. This <strong>two-piece set </strong>comes in lots of colors — though the pink and white combo is our favorite — and it's made of comfy cotton. <em>Sizes up to 6T</em></p>
<p><strong>Creativity for Kids</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VKV83FR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids can <strong>plant, water and grow their own sunflowers</strong> with ease! Budding gardeners will learn about the life cycle of plants by growing a sunflower pollinator garden. The set also comes with stickers to decorate the pot and a notebook to keep track of the flower's progress. One parent tester said she had no luck with plants and was amazed at how easy it was to get the sunflowers to sprout. <em>Ages 6+</em></p>
<p><strong>Upbounders</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CD2XVLN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.29386021%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This puzzle is going to take a lot of space — and a lot of brain power. <strong>It clocks in at 72 pieces</strong>, covering a 21" x 14" area. If she's up to the challenge, she'll be treated to a musically themed scene. <em>Ages 5+</em></p>
<p><strong>The Fresh Dolls</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F989054298%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fchildrens-products%2Ftoy-reviews%2Fg29386021%2Fbest-toys-gifts-for-6-year-old-girls%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With her pink and purple hair and white jeans, Lynette has style to spare! She's part of <a href="https://thefreshdolls.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Fresh Dolls" class="link ">The Fresh Dolls</a> <strong>line of dolls, which is known for realistic face sculpts, real hair textures</strong> and many points of articulation to make lots of poses. <em>Ages 3+</em></p>

These are the best toys and gifts for 6-year-old girls. These ideas include unique options, imaginative games and plenty of princesses if she's into them.

Latest Stories

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • NFL Week 13 Picks: Scraps, shootouts and more Mike White

    In Week 13, the Dolphins and Niners will play high-powered offense, the Eagles will be forced to scrap it out with the Titans, while the Jets and Vikings will feature a Mike White vs. Kirk Cousins shootout.

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up