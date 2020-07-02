It's Official: Wayfair's Huge 4th of July Sale Has Begun

<p>To put it lightly, 4th of July weekend is going to look a little different this year. But just because you can throw a big barbecue blowout or watch fireworks in a crowded field doesn't mean you can't celebrate the patriotic holiday. Fortunately, Wayfair is throwing a huge <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fjuly-4th-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:4th of July sale," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">4th of July sale,</a> where you can save big on pieces for virtually every room of the house. While Wayfair regularly has great deals on home décor, this sale gives you a rare opportunity to save even more. From <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Foutdoor-furniture-clearance%7Ee196134.html%3Fgroup_id%3D4667%26root%3Djuly-4th-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:60% off outdoor furniture," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">60% off outdoor furniture,</a> to home <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Foffice-furniture-clearance%7Ee196174.html%3Fgroup_id%3D4667%26root%3Djuly-4th-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:office essentials for under $100," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">office essentials for under $100,</a> to area rugs starting at $49, we're positive you won't leave this sale empty-handed. </p><p>To help kickstart the festivities, we're sharing the best deals to add to your cart. Though <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdaily-sales%2Fjuly-4th-sale&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wayfair's sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wayfair's sale</a> lasts until July 5th, we have a feeling these items will sell out before you know it. </p>
<p><strong>Langley Street</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Flangley-street-teardrop-patio-chair-with-cushions-lgly7184.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$519.99</del><strong><br>$399.99</strong></p><p>Want to spruce up your outdoor space? Add this teardrop-shaped chair to your backyard. Not only does this seat look good, but it'll also be a comfortable place to relax after a long day. </p>
Want to spruce up your outdoor space? Add this teardrop-shaped chair to your backyard. Not only does this seat look good, but it'll also be a comfortable place to relax after a long day.

<p><strong>The Twillery Co.</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fbed-bath%2Fpdp%2Fthe-twillery-co-villers-premium-ribbon-striped-bed-sheet-set-w000965891.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$89.99</del><strong><br>$31.99—$46.99</strong></p><p>A great set of sheets for under $50 is practically an urban legend, but thanks to Wayfair's sale, it's a dream come true. </p>
A great set of sheets for under $50 is practically an urban legend, but thanks to Wayfair's sale, it's a dream come true.

<p><strong>Ebern Designs</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Febern-designs-geyer-5-piece-dining-set-w000441962.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$840.05</del><strong><br>$319.99</strong></p><p>This summer, enjoy dinner <em>al fresco</em> with this outdoor dining set. </p>
This summer, enjoy dinner al fresco with this outdoor dining set.

<p><strong>Encore Concepts</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fencore-concepts-woven-12-piece-melamine-dinnerware-set-service-for-4-encc1045.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><del>$133.25</del><strong><br>$96.99</strong></p><p>While you're at it, add these melamine plates to your outdoor setup. A considerable upgrade to their paper counterparts, these plates are more durable than your delicate china so you won't have to worry about them shattering all over your patio. </p>
While you're at it, add these melamine plates to your outdoor setup. A considerable upgrade to their paper counterparts, these plates are more durable than your delicate china so you won't have to worry about them shattering all over your patio.

<p><strong>Gracie Oaks</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fstorage-organization%2Fpdp%2Fgracie-oaks-oldbury-naite-floating-shelf-in-shabby-whitegray-solid-wood-handmade-rustic-style-wall-shelf-w000015021.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$81.99<strong><br></strong></del><strong>$68.99</strong></p><p>If you want to add more storage to your space, flex your DIY muscle by installing these distressed shelves.</p>
If you want to add more storage to your space, flex your DIY muscle by installing these distressed shelves.

<p><strong>Foundstone</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Flighting%2Fpdp%2Ffoundstone-everett-10-light-unique-statement-modern-linear-chandelier-w001833900.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$225</del><strong><br>$149.99</strong></p><p>As this sputnik chandelier proves, it's possible to give your home a "wow" factor for under $150. </p>
As this sputnik chandelier proves, it's possible to give your home a "wow" factor for under $150.

<p><strong>Canora Grey</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fcanora-grey-pettengill-swivel-tufted-executive-chair-w001624400.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$499.99</del><strong><br>$254.99</strong></p><p>No home office—or makeshift home office—is complete without a great desk chair. This tufted style has built-in lumbar support to make the nine-to-five grind a more comfortable experience. </p>
No home office—or makeshift home office—is complete without a great desk chair. This tufted style has built-in lumbar support to make the nine-to-five grind a more comfortable experience.

<p><strong>Mistana</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmistana-armando-3-tier-square-bar-cart-mtna3793.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><del>$219.99</del><strong><br>$109.99</strong></p><p>This compact cart is a convenient place to store all your provisions for your next virtual happy hour. Thanks to the four wheels on the bottom, you can easily move this bar cart outside to whip up some backyard beverages. </p>
This compact cart is a convenient place to store all your provisions for your next virtual happy hour. Thanks to the four wheels on the bottom, you can easily move this bar cart outside to whip up some backyard beverages.

<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdecor-pillows%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-breuer-chevron-pillow-mrow7733.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$79</del><strong><br>$47.99</strong></p><p>Admit it: You can never have too many throw pillows. This chevron style will add some much-needed texture to your couch. </p>
Admit it: You can never have too many throw pillows. This chevron style will add some much-needed texture to your couch.

<p><strong>Kelly Clarkson Home</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fdecor-pillows%2Fpdp%2Fkelly-clarkson-home-modern-contemporary-beveled-accent-mirror-w002845354.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$345.o5</del><strong><br>$163.90</strong></p><p>Wayfair's 4th of July sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the those finishing touches, like a pretty mirror for your hallway. </p>
Wayfair's 4th of July sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the those finishing touches, like a pretty mirror for your hallway.

<p><strong>Mercury Row</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Ffurniture%2Fpdp%2Fmercury-row-morpheus-825-reversible-sectional-ottoman-w001292283.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><del>$929.99</del><strong><br>$659.99</strong></p><p>Chances are, you wouldn't replace your sofa on a whim. But with a couple hundred dollars off the asking price, this deal is too good to pass up. And, if your sofa cushions are saggy after a few too many Netflix sessions, Wayfair's sale might be perfect timing.</p>
Chances are, you wouldn't replace your sofa on a whim. But with a couple hundred dollars off the asking price, this deal is too good to pass up. And, if your sofa cushions are saggy after a few too many Netflix sessions, Wayfair's sale might be perfect timing.

<p><strong>Novogratz</strong></p><p>wayfair.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Frugs%2Fpdp%2Fnovogratz-sicily-striped-fuschia-indooroutdoor-area-rug-nmom1087.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestproducts.com%2Fhome%2Fg33088709%2Fwayfair-4th-of-july-sale-2020%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><del>$89—$499</del><strong><br>$45.99—$299.99</strong></p><p>Bring your interior design style outside with a printed rug. Since Novogratz's striped design can be used outside and indoors, you can add it to your home decor once the colder months come rolling in. </p>
Bring your interior design style outside with a printed rug. Since Novogratz's striped design can be used outside and indoors, you can add it to your home decor once the colder months come rolling in.

