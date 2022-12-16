These Beauty Subscription Boxes Are The Ideal Last-Minute Gift

  • <p>Things move so quickly in the beauty world that the moment you feel you finally found your holy grail <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a32971782/skin-awards-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare" class="link ">skincare</a> or <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a35970126/2021-beauty-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:makeup" class="link ">makeup</a> routine, there's a whole roster of new, cool products people say you can't live without. It can be exhausting trying to keep up with the up and coming must-haves of the beauty industry. <br></p><p>Beauty boxes are the way out of this vicious cycle. Plus, as a new year hurtles closer, it's the perfect time to try out something new in 2023. The brands below are experts at choosing the newest, coolest, trendiest, and most effective makeup and skincare products out there. What’s more is that most of them will even send samples of each product to try out before you're stuck with the full size—just in case it's not your cup of tea. Plus, they make <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g29003608/best-friends-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:great holiday gifts" class="link ">great holiday gifts</a>.</p><p>Here, a sampling of editor-vetted beauty subscription boxes—from makeup and skincare to fragrances and grooming—you'll run home just to tear into. </p>
    Things move so quickly in the beauty world that the moment you feel you finally found your holy grail skincare or makeup routine, there's a whole roster of new, cool products people say you can't live without. It can be exhausting trying to keep up with the up and coming must-haves of the beauty industry.

    Beauty boxes are the way out of this vicious cycle. Plus, as a new year hurtles closer, it's the perfect time to try out something new in 2023. The brands below are experts at choosing the newest, coolest, trendiest, and most effective makeup and skincare products out there. What’s more is that most of them will even send samples of each product to try out before you're stuck with the full size—just in case it's not your cup of tea. Plus, they make great holiday gifts.

    Here, a sampling of editor-vetted beauty subscription boxes—from makeup and skincare to fragrances and grooming—you'll run home just to tear into.

  Glossy Box

glossybox.com

If you're looking for affordable, and effective skincare, then this is the box for you! This BIPOC-owned brand features brands using cruelty-free and vegan formulations paired with sustainable packaging to make their products both "feel good" and "do good". 

Choose from their 1, 3, 6, or 12-month subscriptions to kickstart your or a loved one's obsession in 2023.
    1) Beauty and Makeup Subscription Box

    Glossy Box

    If you're looking for affordable, and effective skincare, then this is the box for you! This BIPOC-owned brand features brands using cruelty-free and vegan formulations paired with sustainable packaging to make their products both "feel good" and "do good".

    Choose from their 1, 3, 6, or 12-month subscriptions to kickstart your or a loved one's obsession in 2023.

  Ipsy

ipsy.com

$13.00

Ipsy's Glam Bags are filled with a range of products from a mix of Indie to cult-favorite and well-known brands—perfect for beginners who are still dipping their toe in the beauty junkie pond. 

All you'll have to do is take a quick quiz and five goodies will be custom selected just for you. Ready for more?
    2) The Glam Bag

    Ipsy

    $13.00

    Ipsy’s Glam Bags are filled with a range of products from a mix of Indie to cult-favorite and well-known brands—perfect for beginners who are still dipping their toe in the beauty junkie pond.

    All you'll have to do is take a quick quiz and five goodies will be custom selected just for you. Ready for more?

  TestTube

$50.15

This bi-monthly box is all about luxury minimalism. Your first box features tons of full-sized products from a perfume to a lash serum, hair mist, and face mask, and more from luxe brands like Tatcha and NatureLab.
    3) TestTube

    TestTube

    $50.15

    Shop Now

    This bi-monthly box is all about luxury minimalism. Your first box features tons of full-sized products from a perfume to a lash serum, hair mist, and face mask, and more from luxe brands like Tatcha and NatureLab.

  birchbox.com

$13.00

Birchbox is a must-have for picky beauty queens who love trying lots of products before committing to perfection (as you deserve to do so). Whether you're in the market for that new dry shampoo people have been raving about or are curious about the metallic eyeshadow trend, Birchbox has you covered. They'll even cater everything to your personal preferences.
    4) Birchbox

    $13.00

    Birchbox is a must-have for picky beauty queens who love trying lots of products before committing to perfection (as you deserve to do so). Whether you’re in the market for that new dry shampoo people have been raving about or are curious about the metallic eyeshadow trend, Birchbox has you covered. They'll even cater everything to your personal preferences.

  Tribe Beauty Box

tribebeautybox.com

$39.99

Each Tribe Beauty Box comes with five makeup products from incredible indie, female-owned beauty brands. The bi-monthly box will keep you ahead of the curve on makeup trends, guaranteeing you get to be the one who tried it before all your makeup-loving friends.
    5) Bi-Monthly Subscription Box

    Tribe Beauty Box

    $39.99

    Each Tribe Beauty Box comes with five makeup products from incredible indie, female-owned beauty brands. The bi-monthly box will keep you ahead of the curve on makeup trends, guaranteeing you get to be the one who tried it before all your makeup-loving friends.

  Oui Please

ouipleasebox.com

$150.00

Gift the Europe-loving beauty lover in your life France in a box. Each box features full-sized products that go beyond just beauty by incorporating French-owned apparel and accessories, including luxe jewelry items. It'll add a little joie de vivre in any trendsetter's life.
    6) French Luxury Subscription Box

    Oui Please

    $150.00

    Gift the Europe-loving beauty lover in your life France in a box. Each box features full-sized products that go beyond just beauty by incorporating French-owned apparel and accessories, including luxe jewelry items. It'll add a little joie de vivre in any trendsetter's life.

  Cocotique

cocotique.com

$30.99

Dana, the founder of Cocotique, founded her company after struggling to find beauty and hair products made for women of color. Now, she tests each product so you don't have to. 

The result: A box full of five to eight full, deluxe, and travel-sized beauty and self-care products catered towards women of color delivered straight to your door.
    7) Monthly Beauty Box

    Cocotique

    $30.99

    Dana, the founder of Cocotique, founded her company after struggling to find beauty and hair products made for women of color. Now, she tests each product so you don't have to.

    The result: A box full of five to eight full, deluxe, and travel-sized beauty and self-care products catered towards women of color delivered straight to your door.

  Goddess Provisions

goddessprovisions.com

$33.00

Self-care is about more than just what you put on your skin. 

Each of Goddess Provisions' themed boxes come with five to seven full-size products that are perfect for the spiritual beauty lover. Expect jade rollers, crystals, aromatherapy, superfood snacks, and teas for a 360-approach to your beauty routine.
    8) Goddess Box

    Goddess Provisions

    $33.00

    Self-care is about more than just what you put on your skin.

    Each of Goddess Provisions' themed boxes come with five to seven full-size products that are perfect for the spiritual beauty lover. Expect jade rollers, crystals, aromatherapy, superfood snacks, and teas for a 360-approach to your beauty routine.

  FabFitFun

fabfitfun.com

$59.99

While Fab Fit Fun has a focus on beauty, the iconic subscription box also gets you full-sized fitness, wellness, and even home products (think sunglasses, faux fur blankets, and cute reusable water bottles) alongside the best skincare and makeup must-haves of the season for you to play around with.
    9) Seasonal Box

    FabFitFun

    $59.99

    While Fab Fit Fun has a focus on beauty, the iconic subscription box also gets you full-sized fitness, wellness, and even home products (think sunglasses, faux fur blankets, and cute reusable water bottles) alongside the best skincare and makeup must-haves of the season for you to play around with.

  cratejoy.com

$12.50

If you're looking for the ideal selection of three-to-five new makeup items per month for the budding fashionista in your life, then EYESCREAM has got you covered.

This box is great for those younger makeup artists who are just getting starting on their beauty collection. Seriously, your tweenager cousin will love you for this gift, which arrives monthly.
    10) EYESCREAM Beauty Bag

    $12.50

    If you're looking for the ideal selection of three-to-five new makeup items per month for the budding fashionista in your life, then EYESCREAM has got you covered.

    This box is great for those younger makeup artists who are just getting starting on their beauty collection. Seriously, your tweenager cousin will love you for this gift, which arrives monthly.

  Love Goodly

lovegoodly.com

$34.95

It never hurts to do some good with the products you purchase. Each box (delivered bi-monthly) is packed with four to five full-sized, non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. And, with every box purchased, a portion of proceeds are given back to causes chosen by the brand founders.
    11) Essential Bi-Monthly Subscription Box

    Love Goodly

    $34.95

    It never hurts to do some good with the products you purchase. Each box (delivered bi-monthly) is packed with four to five full-sized, non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. And, with every box purchased, a portion of proceeds are given back to causes chosen by the brand founders.

  BoxyCharm

boxycharm.com

$27.99

If brand recognition is important to you, Boxy Charm carries only the best of the best makeup and skincare brands out there. Take their online beauty quiz and they'll cater your monthly picks from Milk Makeup, Too Faced, Mac, Tarte, Benefit, and more to your unique likes and desires. 

Plus, you can start out by just getting a three or six-month subscription just to see how you like it before committing to the annual plan.
    12) Monthly Subscription Box

    BoxyCharm

    $27.99

    If brand recognition is important to you, Boxy Charm carries only the best of the best makeup and skincare brands out there. Take their online beauty quiz and they'll cater your monthly picks from Milk Makeup, Too Faced, Mac, Tarte, Benefit, and more to your unique likes and desires.

    Plus, you can start out by just getting a three or six-month subscription just to see how you like it before committing to the annual plan.

  So Susan Cosmetics

sosusan.com

$20.95

Each month, Color Curate offers a box (though it actually comes in a super cute little pouch) filled with full-sized products in the most pigmented shades you can find. 

But while a lot of pigment can usually come with a lot of harsh ingredients, Color Curate hand-picks makeup with clean ingredients that don't skimp on bold colors.
    13) Color Curate Monthly

    So Susan Cosmetics

    $20.95

    Each month, Color Curate offers a box (though it actually comes in a super cute little pouch) filled with full-sized products in the most pigmented shades you can find.

    But while a lot of pigment can usually come with a lot of harsh ingredients, Color Curate hand-picks makeup with clean ingredients that don't skimp on bold colors.

  Petit Vour

petitvour.com

$18.00

Do you find yourself checking the ingredient lists on all the products you buy? Petit Vour takes away the guesswork with this curated box of cruelty-free, non-toxic, and plant-based products. Say goodbye to squinting at tiny labels.
    14) The Beauty Box

    Petit Vour

    $18.00

    Do you find yourself checking the ingredient lists on all the products you buy? Petit Vour takes away the guesswork with this curated box of cruelty-free, non-toxic, and plant-based products. Say goodbye to squinting at tiny labels.

  Kinder Beauty

kinderbeauty.com

$26.00

Let's get real: when you buy anything online, all of the packaging adds to the waste you create. This isn't zero-waste, but Kinder's vegan beauty box subscription brand tries to help the cause by using only recycled materials in their packaging. 

They also donate a hefty amount of their profit to organizations who fight for animal rights and environmental causes.
    15) Beauty Box

    Kinder Beauty

    $26.00

    Let's get real: when you buy anything online, all of the packaging adds to the waste you create. This isn't zero-waste, but Kinder's vegan beauty box subscription brand tries to help the cause by using only recycled materials in their packaging.

    They also donate a hefty amount of their profit to organizations who fight for animal rights and environmental causes.

  PinkSeoul

pinkseoul.com

$39.95

PinkSeoul was found to help skincare lovers discover authentic K-Beauty brands in a way that is meaningful and honors other Korean-founded brands. They'll customize a beauty box for you based on your skin type and any specific skincare concerns you'd like to address.
    16) Bi-Monthly Beauty Box

    PinkSeoul

    $39.95

    PinkSeoul was found to help skincare lovers discover authentic K-Beauty brands in a way that is meaningful and honors other Korean-founded brands. They'll customize a beauty box for you based on your skin type and any specific skincare concerns you'd like to address.

  scentbird.com

$16.95

Love a good quality perfume, but don't have the budget—or the desire—to commit to buying a big bottle of the latest designer favorite? Scentbird to the rescue. For less than $20 a pop, this monthly subscription service mails you a new designer fragrance from the likes of Prada, Acqua di Parma, and Versace.
    17) Scentbird

    $16.95

    Love a good quality perfume, but don't have the budget—or the desire—to commit to buying a big bottle of the latest designer favorite? Scentbird to the rescue. For less than $20 a pop, this monthly subscription service mails you a new designer fragrance from the likes of Prada, Acqua di Parma, and Versace.

  Billie

mybillie.com

$10.00

Beauty isn't all about makeup and moisturizers to make your face glow—there's a whole self-care component of beauty. And for some, that includes grooming products to help keep legs, underarms, and even the bikini line fuzz-free. Billie's subscription box makes it easy to ensure you always have a sharp, effective, and—most importantly—safe razor at the ready. 

The first kit includes the handle (in your choice of many fun colors), the magnetic holder, plus two five-blade razor refills. After that, you'll get four razor refills delivered right to your door for just $10 more whenever you need them.
    18) The $10 Razor Starter Kit

    Billie

    $10.00

    Beauty isn't all about makeup and moisturizers to make your face glow—there's a whole self-care component of beauty. And for some, that includes grooming products to help keep legs, underarms, and even the bikini line fuzz-free. Billie's subscription box makes it easy to ensure you always have a sharp, effective, and—most importantly—safe razor at the ready.

    The first kit includes the handle (in your choice of many fun colors), the magnetic holder, plus two five-blade razor refills. After that, you'll get four razor refills delivered right to your door for just $10 more whenever you need them.

  Skylar Clean Beauty

$20.00

Whether you haven't yet landed on a signature scent or you truly love to experiment with fragrance, the Skylar Scent Club is for you. Each month, you'll get a clean, hypoallergenic perfume delivered to your doorstep in a cute and perfectly portable rollerball ripe for sampling. 

There's no need to worry about getting something you know you won't like, either. Every month you'l get an email with information on your new limited-edition rollerball. Not a fan? Skip, swap, or add something else to your box.
    19) Skylar Scent Club

    Skylar Clean Beauty

    Shop Now

    Whether you haven't yet landed on a signature scent or you truly love to experiment with fragrance, the Skylar Scent Club is for you. Each month, you'll get a clean, hypoallergenic perfume delivered to your doorstep in a cute and perfectly portable rollerball ripe for sampling.

    There's no need to worry about getting something you know you won't like, either. Every month you'l get an email with information on your new limited-edition rollerball. Not a fan? Skip, swap, or add something else to your box.

