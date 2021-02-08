An Obsessive Look At Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship

  • <p>This was the first public live-taping appearance on <em>The Voice</em> for Gwen, and the first photo of Gwen and Blake together in any capacity. </p>
    1/27

    May 4, 2014

    This was the first public live-taping appearance on The Voice for Gwen, and the first photo of Gwen and Blake together in any capacity.

  • <p>Gwen and Blake promote <em>The Voice </em>on <em>The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon</em>. The duo compete in a lip sync battle, and things get steamy. They sing a duet of ‘Endless Love,’ and it's super obvious the chemistry is already there for these two. </p>
    2/27

    September 18, 2014

    Gwen and Blake promote The Voice on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The duo compete in a lip sync battle, and things get steamy. They sing a duet of ‘Endless Love,’ and it's super obvious the chemistry is already there for these two.

  • <p>Blake Shelton files for divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. The pair were married for four years and dated for six years before that.</p>
    3/27

    July 20, 2015

    Blake Shelton files for divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. The pair were married for four years and dated for six years before that.

  • <p>Gwen and husband Gavin Rossdale split after 20 years together (14 of them married). "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."</p>
    4/27

    August 15, 2015

    Gwen and husband Gavin Rossdale split after 20 years together (14 of them married). "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment."

  • <p>The judges from <em>The Voice</em> stop by <em>The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.</em> Newly single Gwen and newly single Blake sing <a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xcrz6FbNbz4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'Hotline Bling'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">'Hotline Bling'</a> and the sparks between the pair literally pop out of our screens. </p>
    5/27

    October 26, 2015

    The judges from The Voice stop by The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon. Newly single Gwen and newly single Blake sing 'Hotline Bling' and the sparks between the pair literally pop out of our screens.

  • <p>Rumors are circulating Gwen and Blake are an item but neither of them have made an official statement. During a guest appearance on <em>On Air with Ryan Seacrest,</em> Seacrest plays no games and asks Gwen whether she and Blake are dating. She refuses to answer but does disclose that she "think[s] he's hot." We already knew that Gwen. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F9DNtmG67U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6/27

    November 3, 2015

    Rumors are circulating Gwen and Blake are an item but neither of them have made an official statement. During a guest appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Seacrest plays no games and asks Gwen whether she and Blake are dating. She refuses to answer but does disclose that she "think[s] he's hot." We already knew that Gwen.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>After months of speculation, <em>E! News</em> reveals Gwen and Blake are dating. Shelton’s rep confirms the news to the network after it's revealed Gwen had traveled to Nashville to be with Blake. Blake attends the Country Music Awards solo the next day. </p><p>The news is shared exactly one year (to the day) after Gwen first shared a pic of Blake on her Instagram page. Coincidence or not? </p>
    7/27

    November 4, 2015

    After months of speculation, E! News reveals Gwen and Blake are dating. Shelton’s rep confirms the news to the network after it's revealed Gwen had traveled to Nashville to be with Blake. Blake attends the Country Music Awards solo the next day.

    The news is shared exactly one year (to the day) after Gwen first shared a pic of Blake on her Instagram page. Coincidence or not?

  • <p>Gwen and Blake step out for their first big public event since announcing they are a couple—an NFL game in Arizona as the Cardinals played the Green Bay Packers. The pair is all smiles and participate in a little PDA, including plenty of hand holding. </p>
    8/27

    December 27, 2015

    Gwen and Blake step out for their first big public event since announcing they are a couple—an NFL game in Arizona as the Cardinals played the Green Bay Packers. The pair is all smiles and participate in a little PDA, including plenty of hand holding.

  • <p>Blake gifts Gwen a horse, Halo, which is presumably a Christmas gift. Clearly the pair is getting closer—Gwen's California style is already getting a little more country. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BA7pBV9OLQ-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9/27

    January 24, 2016

    Blake gifts Gwen a horse, Halo, which is presumably a Christmas gift. Clearly the pair is getting closer—Gwen's California style is already getting a little more country.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Gwen discusses how her relationship with Blake started on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>. Initially, Gwen says she “thought it would be a good idea not to talk about Blake,” but Ellen went for it. She asked how Shelton “popped the question” of Gwen being a mentor on <em>T</em><em>he Voice. </em>Gwen is obviously very into Shelton, but protective of their new relationship. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU2Q4GYtTGM " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10/27

    February 15, 2016

    Gwen discusses how her relationship with Blake started on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Initially, Gwen says she “thought it would be a good idea not to talk about Blake,” but Ellen went for it. She asked how Shelton “popped the question” of Gwen being a mentor on The Voice. Gwen is obviously very into Shelton, but protective of their new relationship.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Gwen and Blake finally go red carpet official! The two are photographed together for <em>Vanity Fair</em> at the Oscars after-party.</p>
    11/27

    March 2, 2016

    Gwen and Blake finally go red carpet official! The two are photographed together for Vanity Fair at the Oscars after-party.

  • <p>Gwen and Blake perform 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' at the <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/bbma/7378382/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-billboard-music-awards-2016" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billboard Awards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Billboard Awards</a>. The song is a duet on Shelton's album <em>If I'm Honest</em>. </p>
    12/27

    May 22, 2016

    Gwen and Blake perform 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' at the Billboard Awards. The song is a duet on Shelton's album If I'm Honest.

  • <p>Gwen and Blake spend his birthday together. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BG1KGtPuLQ5/?hl=en&taken-by=gwenstefani" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    13/27

    June 19, 2016

    Gwen and Blake spend his birthday together.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Blake gets candid in an interview, sharing that Gwen "saved his life" and "was all he could think about." He also tells <a href="https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/7453469/blake-shelton-billboard-cover-divorce-miranda-lambert-gwen-stefani-relationship-the-voice-if-im-honest-album" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billboard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Billboard</a> their relationship started with Gwen extending a helping hand: "She didn't tell me much, because we didn't know each other at the time, but she said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it.'"</p>
    14/27

    July 28, 2016

    Blake gets candid in an interview, sharing that Gwen "saved his life" and "was all he could think about." He also tells Billboard their relationship started with Gwen extending a helping hand: "She didn't tell me much, because we didn't know each other at the time, but she said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it.'"

  • <p>You know when you see people so in love their happiness rubs off on you? That's how you'll feel after watching this video of Gwen. She could <em>not</em> stop talking about how great Blake is during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. Stefani talks about taking him to Disneyland and spending time with her family—and is clearly smitten.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1iAhCr0jGo " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15/27

    February 16, 2017

    You know when you see people so in love their happiness rubs off on you? That's how you'll feel after watching this video of Gwen. She could not stop talking about how great Blake is during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show. Stefani talks about taking him to Disneyland and spending time with her family—and is clearly smitten.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p><em>The Voice </em>co-star Adam Levine opens up about Blake and Gwen's love on <a href="http://www.justjared.com/2017/10/31/adam-levine-reveals-how-he-found-out-gwen-stefani-blake-shelton-were-dating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Howard Stern's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Howard Stern's</a> radio show. “It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It's really beautiful. Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bullshit opinions about it, but I'm, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man." He also told Howard Stern the couple was “so in love it’s disgusting.” </p>
    16/27

    October 31, 2017

    The Voice co-star Adam Levine opens up about Blake and Gwen's love on Howard Stern's radio show. “It's so funny. They found each other at really interesting times in their lives. It's really beautiful. Because it's in the public eye, a lot of people want to have their own bullshit opinions about it, but I'm, like, there. I see it every day. I have a pretty unique perspective on it, and it's real, man." He also told Howard Stern the couple was “so in love it’s disgusting.”

  • <p>Gwen and Blake turn the cuteness level way up on <em>The Gwen Stefani Christmas Special. </em>They performed their duet off Gwen's Christmas album, <em>You Make It Feel Like Christmas</em>. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkXD5949qqQ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17/27

    December 12, 2017

    Gwen and Blake turn the cuteness level way up on The Gwen Stefani Christmas Special. They performed their duet off Gwen's Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Gwen goes on <em>Ellen</em> and is put on the spot regarding marriage proposal rumors. Gwen starts by saying Blake got “sexier. And it just keeps getting better” after being named <em>People</em>’s 'Sexiest Man on Earth.'</p><p>Gwen did not confirm or deny a proposal, but did say, “We all love him” and that she thinks about marriage “all the time.” </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEs9uh9GIPs " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18/27

    April 10, 2018

    Gwen goes on Ellen and is put on the spot regarding marriage proposal rumors. Gwen starts by saying Blake got “sexier. And it just keeps getting better” after being named People’s 'Sexiest Man on Earth.'

    Gwen did not confirm or deny a proposal, but did say, “We all love him” and that she thinks about marriage “all the time.”

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Gwen reveals to Heidi Klum in <a href="https://www.instyle.com/news/heidi-klum-gwen-stefani-style-crush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:InStyle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>InStyle</em></a> that her style has changed and is more girly than ever—thanks to Blake. "It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out."</p>
    19/27

    July 9, 2018

    Gwen reveals to Heidi Klum in InStyle that her style has changed and is more girly than ever—thanks to Blake. "It’s probably because I’m super in love and have a really manly man. I enjoy letting that part of me come out."

  • <p>Things get way too cute at the <em>Ugly Dolls</em> premiere when Blake and Gwen make their first red carpet appearance with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. </p>
    20/27

    April 27, 2019

    Things get way too cute at the Ugly Dolls premiere when Blake and Gwen make their first red carpet appearance with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

  • <p>On <em>The Ellen </em>DeGeneres <em>Show</em>, the talk show host gifts the country singer a clock with his and Gwen's face on for a very special reason. Apparently, the last time she gifted the time-telling gift, it was to Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez shortly after. </p><p>"So you're saying there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her?" Shelton joked when he got the gift. "You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgjXlA6TnJw&feature=emb_title" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    21/27

    May 2019

    On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host gifts the country singer a clock with his and Gwen's face on for a very special reason. Apparently, the last time she gifted the time-telling gift, it was to Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged to Alex Rodriguez shortly after.

    "So you're saying there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her?" Shelton joked when he got the gift. "You see how I flipped it around and put it on her?"

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>On <em>TODAY</em>, host Hoda Kotb asks Gwen if she thinks Blake would be a good father. The singer responded with instead, "He is a good dad, actually." Aww!</p><p>She continued,"He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.'"</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fbyPJ-DdZ0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    22/27

    September 23, 2019

    On TODAY, host Hoda Kotb asks Gwen if she thinks Blake would be a good father. The singer responded with instead, "He is a good dad, actually." Aww!

    She continued,"He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.'"

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>Despite the setback of quarantine, Blake and Gwen showed us they could still have fun doing the smallest of tasks: like a haircut at home. </p><p>“We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread,” Shelton said on <em>The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon</em> of what they had been doing to keep busy at-home. “Literally it’s like <em>Little House on the </em><em>Prairie</em> here. She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening. We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.”</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfswB9y3WEU&feature=emb_title" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    23/27

    April 13, 2020

    Despite the setback of quarantine, Blake and Gwen showed us they could still have fun doing the smallest of tasks: like a haircut at home.

    “We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread,” Shelton said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon of what they had been doing to keep busy at-home. “Literally it’s like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening. We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.”

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>If you thought the duets between these too would stop because of a pandemic, think again! The couple dropped their fourth song together, "Happy Anywhere," with an equalling cute music video.</p><p> "An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," said Blake to <a href="https://people.com/country/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-kindhearted-understanding-happy-anywhere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>PEOPLE</em></a> on Gwen. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day. "<br></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CC_iQw-gpg-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    24/27

    July 23, 2020

    If you thought the duets between these too would stop because of a pandemic, think again! The couple dropped their fourth song together, "Happy Anywhere," with an equalling cute music video.

    "An Okie boy and a California girl look on paper like an unlikely match, but what matters is she's a great human being," said Blake to PEOPLE on Gwen. "She is the most understanding, kind-hearted person I've ever met and I learn something from her every day. "

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>They're engaged! In an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2tZeonC9m" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a> post showing off her new ring, Gwen wrote: "<a href="https://www.instagram.com/blakeshelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@blakeshelton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@blakeshelton</a> yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx"</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CG2tZeonC9m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    25/27

    Oct 27, 2020

    They're engaged! In an Instagram post showing off her new ring, Gwen wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx"

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Stefani gave fans an update about wedding planning, revealing that the pandemic has made locking down a date difficult. “We can’t really plan the wedding because we don’t know what’s happening. I think we’re just sort of putting a target date out there and seeing if we can work backwards,” the singer <a href="https://etcanada.com/news/743635/gwen-stefani-still-cant-believe-shes-marrying-blake-shelton-i-never-expected-that-this-would-be-where-im-at/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told</a> ET Canada. She also revealed she's still shocked about being engaged. “I never expected that this would be where I’m at,” Stefani explained. “It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.” As for wedding details, she shared the nuptials would be a "spiritual experience," and Miley Cyrus may or may not be singing at it. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixgRFt-FGIA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    26/27

    February 5, 2021

    Stefani gave fans an update about wedding planning, revealing that the pandemic has made locking down a date difficult. “We can’t really plan the wedding because we don’t know what’s happening. I think we’re just sort of putting a target date out there and seeing if we can work backwards,” the singer told ET Canada. She also revealed she's still shocked about being engaged. “I never expected that this would be where I’m at,” Stefani explained. “It’s hard for me to even say I’m getting married. I’m like, so in the middle of my life.” As for wedding details, she shared the nuptials would be a "spiritual experience," and Miley Cyrus may or may not be singing at it.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>The couple proved they have an A+ sense of humor when they poked fun at their relationship in a Super Bowl ad. In the spot for T-Mobile, the <em>Voice </em>co-stars showed how they "got set up" on a date by Adam Levine—and how they didn't exactly hit it off at first because of their very different lifestyles. Spurs and punk rock aren't the most expected pairing, but hey, things worked out for them. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxllNfjYw2U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    27/27

    February 7, 2021

    The couple proved they have an A+ sense of humor when they poked fun at their relationship in a Super Bowl ad. In the spot for T-Mobile, the Voice co-stars showed how they "got set up" on a date by Adam Levine—and how they didn't exactly hit it off at first because of their very different lifestyles. Spurs and punk rock aren't the most expected pairing, but hey, things worked out for them.

    See the original post on Youtube

Gwen may have been 'Just a Girl,' but she's now a woman in an insanely adorable relationship.

From Marie Claire

Latest Stories