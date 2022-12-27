15 Best New Year's Eve Party Themes for 2023

    1/15

    1) Glow Party

    To pull this off you’ll need black light bulbs, neon decorations and glow sticks of course. Have everyone dress in neon colors and serve brightly colored cocktails and desserts.

    MelanieMaya
    2/15

    2) Vision Board Party

    Gather your closest friends and family members for a night of vision boards and goal setting. Have everyone draw one inspiring word from a hat, and have them focus on that as their word for the year. Provide everyone with poster board, stickers, stencils, construction paper, markers and tons of glitter, and let their creativity takeover. At the end of the night, they can write a letter to their future selves to be opened on the next New Year's Eve.

    Maria Symchych-Navrotska
    3/15

    3) Champagne Party Theme

    Toast the arrival of 2023 with the best part of the New Year's holiday: the champagne! Deck out your house with gold-themed everything, like gold fringe curtains and champagne bottle balloons — and of course, lots and lots of bubbly. You can even feature champagne in other foods, like these delicious champagne cupcakes that are almost too pretty to eat.

    elenaleonova - Getty Images
    4/15

    4) Disco Party Theme

    If you're looking to dance your way into the New Year, there's nothing more groovy than a disco-themed party, complete with a funky '70s music playlist, gold maxi dresses and platform shoes, and of course, the all-essential sparkly disco ball to get the vibes going on the dance floor.

    Jena Ardell - Getty Images
    5/15

    5) Winter Wonderland Party Theme

    Transform your NYE party into an enchanting winter wonderland full of gorgeous snowflake decorations, pine garlands and a silver sequin tablecloth — and don't forget the cozy hot chocolate bar (mini marshmallows are a must, of course).

    Liliboas - Getty Images
    6/15

    6) Roaring Twenties Party Theme

    Get the countdown started by donning your most glamorous flapper costumes, turning up the jazz and. of course, breaking out all your Gatsby-inspired party decorations, like these 1920's themed photo booth props.

    CoffeeAndMilk - Getty Images
    7/15

    7) R&R Party Theme

    Ditch the confetti and noisemakers this year for a relaxing R&R spa night with your besties — just make sure to get the best scented candles and all the bath and lounge essentials for the most relaxing night in ever. Seriously, what better way is there to get a fresh New Year's start than with mani-pedis, facials and a nice glass of champagne?

    Carol Yepes - Getty Images
    8/15

    8) Decades Party

    There's no better way to ring in a new year than to have a flashback party that pays tribute to times gone by. Celebrate by dressing up in outfits from your favorite decade, and also decorating your place with all the coolest retro and old-school items!

    Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd - Getty Images
    9/15

    9) Glitter Party Theme

    Celebrate NYE this year with less bitter, more glitter — what's New Year's without a sparkly sequined dress? Encourage your loved ones to wear their most glittery, bedazzled outfits, and don't forget all the sparkly party streamers and glitter-filled balloons, so you can bring on the bling in 2023.

    filadendron - Getty Images
    10/15

    10) Midnight Brunch Party Theme

    Why not celebrate the New Year with champagne's perfect pairing: brunch food? When the clock strikes midnight, pop bottles of bubbly alongside your favorite brunch dishes, so you can ring in 2023 with a plate full of bacon and avocado toast. You'll be up until dawn anyway, so why not have an early brunch while you're at it?

    Alexander Spatari - Getty Images
    11/15

    11) Masquerade Party Theme

    If there's one thing that will never go out of style, it's a masquerade theme. Don these fancy masquerade masks — you can even set up a mask-decorating station so you can get creative — for a night full of mystery and glam. To make this enchanting theme come alive, make sure to have a dance floor as well as a dramatic color scheme.

    Mint Images - Getty Images
    12/15

    12) New Year's Luck Party Theme

    For a year full of good fortune, throw an intimate yet memorable NYE gathering centered around luck, featuring an impressive table spread of delicious New Year's good luck foods. For a fun-filled activity, create a checklist of New Year's good luck traditions to complete before the clock strikes twelve.

    CatLane - Getty Images
    13/15

    13) Pajama Party Theme

    Everyone's bound to be feeling wiped out by the busy holiday season — and that's exactly why you should host a pajamas-required slumber party. Comfort will be key at this New Year's party, complete with soft blankets and warm PJ's, hot cocoa by the fire, and the best New Year's desserts.

    svetikd - Getty Images
    14/15

    14) Movie Marathon Party Theme

    Start off the new year with a bang — aka with a movie marathon of the best New Year's films! Set out popcorn and other essential movie snacks for a chill movie night in with friends, and get the night started with classics like When Harry Met Sally and New Year's Eve.

    Carol Yepes - Getty Images
    15/15

    15) Fondue Party Theme

    Fondue is always a good idea — especially when it comes to this delicious three-cheese fondue recipe! Treat your closest friends to a cozy bowl of fondue and a selection of fruits, veggies and bread to dip to their hearts' content. And afterwards, chocolate fondue is a must for dessert, of course!

    Westend61 - Getty Images
Looking for ideas for your New Year's celebration? Make sure to start 2023 with a bang with these creative and on-trend New Year's Eve party themes and ideas.

