25 Balcony Design Ideas That'll Make You Want to Sit Outside Forever

<p>The weather is finally warming up, which means you want to spend more time <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/outdoor-ideas/g853/outdoor-room-design-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outside" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outside</a>. And if you want to do it in style, you're in the right place , because we've rounded up dozens of balcony <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/outdoor-ideas/tips/g1104/summer-porch-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorating ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">decorating ideas</a>. Not to be dramatic or anything, but these chic <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/room-decorating/outdoor-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor spaces" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor spaces</a> are more romantic than the balcony scene from <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>. So to set a scene of Shakespearean proportions—except a little more modern and a lot less tragic—get inspired by these ideas and tips. Now we just need to find a Romeo... </p>
<p>Swing benches aren't just for porches, you know. If your balcony has an overhang, secure a swing so you can relax and look at the view from a greater height. Just add some throw pillows for comfort. </p>
Install a Swing

<p>If your balcony is big enough, turn it into an outdoor dining room. Here, instead of a sitting area, there's a casual dining nook for alfresco meals. Looking out at the sea ahead and draped in a canopy of tropical plants, this balcony features minimal decor, allowing us to focus on the natural environment. </p>
Take Advantage of Good Views

<p>Cover your balcony to create shade and protection from the elements. You don't have to build a permanent overhead structure though. Instead, secure outdoor fabric or a tarp to corner pillars for a bohemian look.</p>
Add a Cover

<p>Opt for ottomans instead of a coffee table so it can double as a foot rest, as <a href="https://annaspirodesign.com.au/projects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna Spiro Design" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anna Spiro Design</a> did here. This way, you'll be able to lounge and get comfortable or use it as a coffee table by adding a serving tray. </p>
Choose Bright Furniture

<p>You don't need to have an expansive balcony to put it to good use. Opt for space-saving furniture, like this rugged wood bench. Then make it cozy and inviting with a sheepskin throw, add color and pattern with a runner, and place a plant in the corner. </p>
Use Space-Saving Furniture

<p>A bold metallic pendant light is a great way to jazz up your exteriors. But this isn't your living room, so to put it in the right context, incorporate nature-inspired materials such as burled wood, ceramics, and anything rattan. Take inspiration from this space by <a href="https://www.communedesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commune" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Commune</a> if you need some pointers. </p>
Hang a Bold Pendant Light

<p>If you have a great view and your living room opens right out onto the balcony, draw the eye outward with strategic furniture placement. In this example by <a href="https://arentpyke.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Arent & Pyke" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Arent & Pyke</a>, the sculptural chairs introduce a pop of red and direct our eye to the view, but they still share the same lines as the oval blush ottoman and rounded coffee table. </p>
Draw the Eye Outside

<p>Use a living room design formula on your balcony to ensure it's a place you'll actually want to spend time. Translation: two arm chairs, a comfy couch, coffee table, pendant light, and area rug. Since it's an outdoor area, weathered pieces and flea market finds will fit right in. </p>
Treat it Like a Living Room

<p>Here's another example brought to us by Arent & Pyke. If you use your balcony as an outdoor dining room, create some shade—and bring in some style—with an awe-inspiring awning like this one. The bright yellow stripes add a cheerful edge. We love the primary color scheme with a blue bowl and red vase—they make the dining table pop. </p>
Set Up Alfresco Dining

<p>Now's the time to let your inner plant parent shine. If you don't have space for a full-blown rooftop garden, your balcony is a great alternative.</p>
Start a Plant Collection

<p>Just because your balcony is outside doesn't mean you can't channel your inner maximalist. On this balcony, Commune Design upholstered the chair cushions in a fun color and painted the trim in a contrasting tone. Follow suit and hang drapes to make this outdoor space feel as put together as your interiors. </p>
Don't Hold Back

<p>To set an intimate scene on the balcony when the sun goes down, wrap some string lights around the railing. And of course, don't forget the staples: A runner, throw pillows, and a small stool or side table for your drink of choice. </p>
Whip Out Some String Lights

<p>Large-scale planters and a statement-making chair are all you need for a modern balcony oasis like this one by Arent & Pyke. A graphic black and white striped awning, terrazzo tile floors, and sleek white sconce that blends into the exterior wall won't hurt either. </p>
Install An Eye-Catching Awning

<p>Window boxes are your friends! Balcony blooms like these will beautify an entire neighborhood. Besides, they can be even more stunning than a ground-level alternative, as the vertical perspective brings in an interesting, unexpected dimension. Plus, it's one of the easiest balcony-decorating ideas around. </p>
Bring It To Life With Blooms

<p>If your balcony is large enough, opt for some lounge chairs for reading and sunning instead of classic patio furniture. Then hang a hammock for open air naps. </p>
Give It a Vacation Vibe

<p>If you have a wrap-around balcony, accentuate that architectural detail by decorating your anchor pieces around the corner view. In this example, the striking dining room vignette is designed to lead our gaze outside to the balcony. And light pink sheers blowing in the wind have an undeniable appeal, not to mention the soft blush glow they emit throughout the entire space. </p>
Enhance Architectural Details

<p>So you think your entryway is the only place to make a killer first impression? Not if you set up little console table for a design moment outside. Your guests will see this balcony sanctuary before they even step foot inside. </p>
Make a Grand First Impression

<p>Line up some large candles for a romantic atmosphere. Just make sure you don't put them too close to the edge. Then slide a papasan chair into the corner for bohemian style and comfort. </p>
Light Some Candles

<p>Instead of a chair or larger outdoor sofa, opt for a slim bench. It'll take up less space but can be just as cozy if you add a cushion, throw pillows, and a blanket. A room divider can also create a nice illusion of privacy if you share the space with a neighbor. </p>
Create a Sense of Privacy

<p>For something affordable and stylish, set up a seating area with a side table and butterfly chairs. You may not be able to have this ocean view, but at least you can hang out on those cool seats. </p>
Say a Lot With a Little

<p>If your bedroom leads to a balcony, take advantage of that view by facing the bed outwards. If your balcony is narrow, don't load it up with furniture and décor that'll block the view. A bare bedroom balcony is more romantic. </p>
Allow It To Be the Focal Point

<p>To make your balcony feel like a natural extension of your living space, place a planter in right inside the door. Opt for something a little dressier and more impactful than the pots you use for your outdoor plants. </p>
Create Flow From Inside Out

<p>If your formal sitting room opens up onto a balcony and features floor to ceiling glass doors or windows, make sure your patio furniture blends in well with the interiors. As is the case here, the barrel lounge chairs on the balcony are just an outside interpretation of that looker inside. </p>
Mimic Your Interiors Outside

<p>If you love to cook as much as you love the outdoors, set up a mini garden and start growing your own herbs to cook with. It's the perfect place to do so if you don't have a big garden out front. And this way, you don't have to invest in any balcony décor—the plants speak for themselves. </p>
Set Up an Herb Garden

<p>A subtle but transformative balcony decorating tip: Opt for glass barrier instead of solid or fenced-off railings. This will make your balcony feel like it leads straight into the sky ahead. Plus, they have an edgier, sleeker aesthetic, so if your home is modern, they'll blend right in (literally.)</p>
Opt for Glass Rails

