Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Just Started. Here's What to Buy.

    If a bunch of your plans were canceled this week, here's something you can still be excited about. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is finally here, kicking off today, December 26. For the uninitiated, this is Nordstrom's second-biggest sale of the year after its Anniversary Sale in terms of fame. Whereas Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale offers shoppers a chance to buy fall styles on sale before the season starts, the Half-Yearly sale is when thousands of in-season looks go on sale. And this year, the deals are steep. Think: Everyday staples and outfit-making pieces from Reformation, Maje, Madewell, and many more for up to 50 percent off.

    To help you navigate the many covetable finds on sale right now, we've rounded up a definitive list of 16 can't-miss deals ahead. Word to the wise: In true Nordstrom sale fashion, the looks ahead will inevitably be snatched up and out of stock fast. Don't procrastinate.

    Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Natori
$68 $44 (35% off)

Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour bra boasts a small cult following on Nordstrom (think 3.3k ratings and counting). Comfy enough for all day wear, subtly sexy with lace details, and seemingly invisible underneath everyday t-shirts, it's as failsafe as underwire gets. P.S.: The last time we saw this best-seller on sale for this price was during the summer Anniversary Sale, so we recommend not sleeping on this deal.

    Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
$98 $59 (40% off)

This classic Madewell cardi can be styled with everything from gray sweatpants for a WFH outfit to leather pants and a bralette when you're trying to make a grid photo happen on a GNO.

    Nordstrom Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie
Nordstrom
$39 $32 (20% off)

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale this year includes a host of staples from the retailer's Nordstrom Made portfolio on sale, including this recycled cashmere blend beanie. It comes in 12 other knits as well if you're after something more colorful.

    Marine Serre Charms Coiled Ring
Marine Serre
$350 $245 (30% off)

Each of these coiled rings from Marine Serre is slightly different due to the nature of the regenerated materials used in the charms, making this a special one-of-a-kind find.

    501(R) High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
$90 $54 (40% off)

If you prefer your jeans to have a vintage-inspired, non-stretch feel, now's your chance to try Levi's classic 501 straight-legs. They're on sale for the steepest discount we've seen outside of Black Friday.

    Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
$195 $117 (40% off)

Chunky heels have been having a major resurgence this season. We love how this pair from Swedish brand Vagabond Shoemakers lends a futuristic punk-rock feel.

    Brushed Hacci Pajamas
Nordstrom
$65 $40 (38% off)

Going to bed in soft-to-the-touch pajamas simply hits different. Note that this hacci knit set is also on sale in light pink and gray.

    Liassite Tweed Vest
Maje
$265 $186 (30% off)

If your winter outfit rotation could use some spice, meet this tweed vest that lends a French rocker feel. Surprisingly versatile, this piece can be styled on top of blouses and turtlenecks or worn on its own.

    Samuel Long Sleeve Silk Minidress
Reformation
$278 $195 (29% off)

Editor's note: I own this Reformation frock in another pattern and can attest to how it's fitted and forgiving in all the right places. Simply throw this on with your favorite knee-high boots and voila.

    Comara Over the Knee Pointed Toe Boot
Marc Fisher LTD
$249 $170 (31% off)

Speaking of which! If a pair of over the knee boots are missing from your wardrobe, this is a classic pair to fill the void. The adjustable ties at the top will help ensure a stay-put fit.

    This slightly oversized faux shearling puffer is dripping in cozy appeal.

    Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella
$65 $49 (25% off)

Avid Nordstrom shoppers will already know how the retailer's in-house athleisure brand Zella makes some of the most underrated leggings out there. For the uninitiated, here's a super soft pair you can't go wrong with for lounging and working out alike.

    Luna Arch Leather Shoulder Bag
Wandler
$920 $554 (40% off)

Made of soft leather in Italy, this Wandler number is well-suited for on-the-go types thanks to its removable crossbody strap and winged panels. Its dimensions are 7 ½"W x 7"H x 4"D, so you'll be able to squeeze in your gloves and sunglasses.

    Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. These timeless cat-eye sunnies are actually on sale right now.

    Pure Silk Skinny Hair Tie Paparazzi Holiday Bauble
Sslip
$29 $19 (30% off)

If you've yet to make the switch to silk hair ties, now's your time to shine. Besides looking fancy, these work to protect hair from breakage and are comfy for all-day wear.

    Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced
$49 $34 (30% off)

The mineral-rich hues in this eyeshadow palette can be blended to create an expansive range of looks. What's less important, though whimsical, are the epic names of some of these colors.

<p class="body-dropcap">If a bunch of your plans were canceled this week, here's something you can still be excited about. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2F%3Forigin%3Dtab-logo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38592053%2Fnordstrom-half-yearly-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale</a> is finally here, kicking off today, December 26. For the uninitiated, this is Nordstrom's second-biggest sale of the year after its <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g36946278/nordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anniversary Sale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anniversary Sale</a> in terms of fame. Whereas Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale offers shoppers a chance to buy fall styles on sale before the season starts, the Half-Yearly sale is when thousands of in-season looks go on sale. And this year, the deals are steep. Think: Everyday staples and outfit-making pieces from <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38580509/best-everyday-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>, Maje, Madewell, and many more for up to 50 percent off. </p><p>To help you navigate the many covetable finds on sale right now, we've rounded up a definitive list of 16 can't-miss deals ahead. Word to the wise: In true <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2F%3Forigin%3Dtab-logo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38592053%2Fnordstrom-half-yearly-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom sale fashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom sale fashion</a>, the looks ahead will inevitably be snatched up and out of stock fast. Don't procrastinate. </p>
