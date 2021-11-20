Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Already Started. Here's What To Buy.

  For anyone who's been waiting with bated breath for Black Friday sales, we have good news and it involves the department store you've loved since middle school, Nordstrom. Demonstrating for the umpteenth time why the retailer's sales have such a cult following, Nordstrom's Black Friday deals this year include over 17,500 women's styles (many of them *actually* chic and affordable) up to 40 percent off. The sale officially kicked off December 4, but more styles were just added today, November 19. Per a press announcement, Nordstrom will be adding more styles again ahead of Cyber Monday on November 27, offering select styles up to 50 percent off. 

The sheer quantity of items to virtually sift through is dizzying, so to spare you the trouble, we've gone ahead and put together a list of the can't-miss finds from Nordstrom's Black Friday 2021 sale. Think: Ulla Johnson frocks, Adidas UltraBoost sneakers on the steepest discount we've seen all year, plus gift ideas from Barefoot Dreams, Giorgio Armani beauty, and more. Considering the track record Nordstrom sales have for selling out of items faster than you can text your siblings about going 50/50 on holiday gifts for your parents, right now would be a wise time to kickstart gift shopping instead of waiting until the last minute. Ahead, the best finds from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale to treat yourself (or someone you really love).
    For anyone who's been waiting with bated breath for Black Friday sales, we have good news and it involves the department store you've loved since middle school, Nordstrom. Demonstrating for the umpteenth time why the retailer's sales have such a cult following, Nordstrom's Black Friday deals this year include over 17,500 women's styles (many of them *actually* chic and affordable) up to 40 percent off. The sale officially kicked off December 4, but more styles were just added today, November 19. Per a press announcement, Nordstrom will be adding more styles again ahead of Cyber Monday on November 27, offering select styles up to 50 percent off.

    The sheer quantity of items to virtually sift through is dizzying, so to spare you the trouble, we've gone ahead and put together a list of the can't-miss finds from Nordstrom's Black Friday 2021 sale. Think: Ulla Johnson frocks, Adidas UltraBoost sneakers on the steepest discount we've seen all year, plus gift ideas from Barefoot Dreams, Giorgio Armani beauty, and more. Considering the track record Nordstrom sales have for selling out of items faster than you can text your siblings about going 50/50 on holiday gifts for your parents, right now would be a wise time to kickstart gift shopping instead of waiting until the last minute. Ahead, the best finds from Nordstrom's Black Friday sale to treat yourself (or someone you really love).

  • <p><strong>Hanky Panky</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhanky-panky-5-pack-low-rise-lace-thongs%2F6623500&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$110</del> $65 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Urban Decay</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Furban-decay-x-marvel-eternals-eyeshadow-palette-limited-edition%2F6454553&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$65</del> $33 (50% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Nordstrom Signature</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-signature-colorblock-funnel-neck-cashmere-sweater%2F6429309&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$299</del> $179 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>BLANKNYC</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fblanknyc-snap-faux-leather-skirt%2F5917814&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $41 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Marc Fisher LTD</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$169.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd-comara-over-the-knee-pointed-toe-boot-women%2F5918025&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$249</del> $170 (30% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Ulla Johnson</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fulla-johnson-robin-stripe-henley%2F6151470&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$295</del> $177 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>ANINE BING</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fanine-bing-sonya-easy-blue-high-waist-nonstretch-organic-cotton-jeans%2F6185425&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$229</del> $160 (30% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Veronica Beard</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fveronica-beard-filomena-bootie-women%2F6456854%3Fcolor%3DBLACK%26mrkgadid%3D3356815451%26mrkgcl%3D760%26mrkgen%3Dgpla%26mrkgbflag%3D0%26sp_source%3Dgoogle%26sp_campaign%3D662927176%26creative%3D145503088523%26device%3Dc%26network%3Dg%26acctid%3D21700000001689570%26dskeywordid%3D92700049882462562%26lid%3D92700049882462562%26ds_s_kwgid%3D58700005470151424%26ds_s_inventory_feed_id%3D97700000007631122%26dsproductgroupid%3D324627195057%26product_id%3D37993573%26merchid%3D1243147%26prodctry%3DUS%26prodlang%3Den%26channel%3Donline%26locationid%3D9060351%26targetid%3Daud-1019923260636%253Apla-324627195057%26campaignid%3D662927176%26adgroupid%3D33817189095%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAs92MBhAXEiwAXTi25xnOXAI-1x7L0h7r-qxdvxSkiTR05Pu1MjweTuF7QkDY9m6vswk4XRoCP4cQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$425</del> $250 (41% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Marc Fisher LTD</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd-izzie-genuine-shearling-lace-up-boot-women%2F6611462&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$259</del> $155 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fprada-56mm-gradient-cat-eye-sunglasses%2F5921972&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$272</del> $163 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fganni-floral-geometric-lace-cutout-midi-dress%2F5924526&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$375</del> $244 (35% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-moto-ribbed-high-waist-ankle-leggings%2F5367107&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$69</del> $30 (56% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgiorgio-armani-travel-size-lip-maestro-liquid-lipstick-set-53-value%2F5930441&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$35</del> $25 (30% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Ulla Johnson</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fulla-johnson-eleni-long-sleeve-silk-minidress%2F5961076&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$625</del> $405 (35% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>WAYF</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fwayf-nelle-half-zip-pullover%2F6535531&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$78</del> $50 (36% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-ultraboost-21-primeblue-running-shoe-women%2F6613596&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$180</del> $135 (25% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>REVERIE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freverie-rosalyn-leoprad-print-camisole-cotton-pajamas%2F6402241&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $41 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $44 (35% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-501-high-waist-crop-straight-leg-jeans-deep-dark%2F6415104&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $41 (58% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Rachel Comey </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frachel-comey-bassi-open-stitch-sweater%2F5890268%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FSale%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FSweaters%26color%3D650&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$350</del> $245 (30% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$58.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-501-distressed-crop-jeans-luxor-reconstruction%2F6415103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $59 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>BERNIE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbernie-faux-leather-hooded-puffer-coat%2F5909433&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$182</del> $110 (39% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>AllSaints</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fallsaints-lira-hiker-boot-women%2F5593709&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$298</del> $179 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Nordstrom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-cashmere-turtleneck-sweater%2F6618682&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$119</del> $80 (32% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Nordstrom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-womens-organic-cotton-joggers%2F5816709&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$49</del> $38 (38% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Sam Edelman</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsam-edelman-iridescent-water-repellent-hooded-puffer-jacket%2F5596224&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$200</del> $130 (35% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>AllSaints</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fallsaints-womens-luella-check-jacket%2F5928593&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$399</del> $239 (40% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Vince</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-stripe-wool-cashmere-sweater%2F5914170&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$325</del> $146 (55% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>BP. + Wildfang</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-wildfang-mock-neck-long-sleeve-crop-top-regular-plus-size-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5819856&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$35</del> $18 (50% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Lana Jewelry</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flana-jewelry-thin-liquid-gold-choker-necklace%2F6111436&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$745</del> $373 (50% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Nike x AMBUSH </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-x-ambush-motorcycle-jacket%2F5444000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$240</del> $188 (25% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-pu-307-faux-leather-puffer-jacket%2F6606003&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$120</del> $80 (30% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>SLVRLAKE</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fslvrlake-grace-high-waist-raw-hem-crop-wide-leg-jeans%2F6623614&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$319</del> $239 (25% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Kjaer Weis </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkjaer-weis-the-beautiful-oil%2F6619860&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$65</del> $49 (25% off)</strong></p>
  • <p><strong>Omorovicza</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fomorovicza-travel-size-queen-of-hungary-mist-set-148-value-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5965045&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$83</del> $62 (25% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Hanky Panky</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fhanky-panky-5-pack-low-rise-lace-thongs%2F6623500&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$110</del> $65 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Urban Decay</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Furban-decay-x-marvel-eternals-eyeshadow-palette-limited-edition%2F6454553&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$65</del> $33 (50% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Nordstrom Signature</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-signature-colorblock-funnel-neck-cashmere-sweater%2F6429309&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$299</del> $179 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>BLANKNYC</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fblanknyc-snap-faux-leather-skirt%2F5917814&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $41 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Marc Fisher LTD</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$169.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd-comara-over-the-knee-pointed-toe-boot-women%2F5918025&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$249</del> $170 (30% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Ulla Johnson</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fulla-johnson-robin-stripe-henley%2F6151470&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$295</del> $177 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>ANINE BING</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fanine-bing-sonya-easy-blue-high-waist-nonstretch-organic-cotton-jeans%2F6185425&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$229</del> $160 (30% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Veronica Beard</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fveronica-beard-filomena-bootie-women%2F6456854%3Fcolor%3DBLACK%26mrkgadid%3D3356815451%26mrkgcl%3D760%26mrkgen%3Dgpla%26mrkgbflag%3D0%26sp_source%3Dgoogle%26sp_campaign%3D662927176%26creative%3D145503088523%26device%3Dc%26network%3Dg%26acctid%3D21700000001689570%26dskeywordid%3D92700049882462562%26lid%3D92700049882462562%26ds_s_kwgid%3D58700005470151424%26ds_s_inventory_feed_id%3D97700000007631122%26dsproductgroupid%3D324627195057%26product_id%3D37993573%26merchid%3D1243147%26prodctry%3DUS%26prodlang%3Den%26channel%3Donline%26locationid%3D9060351%26targetid%3Daud-1019923260636%253Apla-324627195057%26campaignid%3D662927176%26adgroupid%3D33817189095%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAs92MBhAXEiwAXTi25xnOXAI-1x7L0h7r-qxdvxSkiTR05Pu1MjweTuF7QkDY9m6vswk4XRoCP4cQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$425</del> $250 (41% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Marc Fisher LTD</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmarc-fisher-ltd-izzie-genuine-shearling-lace-up-boot-women%2F6611462&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$259</del> $155 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fprada-56mm-gradient-cat-eye-sunglasses%2F5921972&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$272</del> $163 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fganni-floral-geometric-lace-cutout-midi-dress%2F5924526&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$375</del> $244 (35% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Zella</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-moto-ribbed-high-waist-ankle-leggings%2F5367107&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$69</del> $30 (56% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fgiorgio-armani-travel-size-lip-maestro-liquid-lipstick-set-53-value%2F5930441&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$35</del> $25 (30% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Ulla Johnson</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fulla-johnson-eleni-long-sleeve-silk-minidress%2F5961076&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$625</del> $405 (35% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>WAYF</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fwayf-nelle-half-zip-pullover%2F6535531&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$78</del> $50 (36% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>adidas</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fadidas-ultraboost-21-primeblue-running-shoe-women%2F6613596&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$180</del> $135 (25% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>REVERIE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freverie-rosalyn-leoprad-print-camisole-cotton-pajamas%2F6402241&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $41 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Natori</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$68</del> $44 (35% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-501-high-waist-crop-straight-leg-jeans-deep-dark%2F6415104&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $41 (58% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Rachel Comey </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frachel-comey-bassi-open-stitch-sweater%2F5890268%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FSale%252FWomen%252FClothing%252FSweaters%26color%3D650&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$350</del> $245 (30% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$58.80</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-501-distressed-crop-jeans-luxor-reconstruction%2F6415103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $59 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>BERNIE</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbernie-faux-leather-hooded-puffer-coat%2F5909433&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$182</del> $110 (39% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>AllSaints</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fallsaints-lira-hiker-boot-women%2F5593709&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$298</del> $179 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Nordstrom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-cashmere-turtleneck-sweater%2F6618682&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$119</del> $80 (32% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Nordstrom</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-womens-organic-cotton-joggers%2F5816709&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$49</del> $38 (38% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Sam Edelman</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsam-edelman-iridescent-water-repellent-hooded-puffer-jacket%2F5596224&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$200</del> $130 (35% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>AllSaints</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fallsaints-womens-luella-check-jacket%2F5928593&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$399</del> $239 (40% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Vince</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvince-stripe-wool-cashmere-sweater%2F5914170&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$325</del> $146 (55% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>BP. + Wildfang</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-wildfang-mock-neck-long-sleeve-crop-top-regular-plus-size-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5819856&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$35</del> $18 (50% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Lana Jewelry</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flana-jewelry-thin-liquid-gold-choker-necklace%2F6111436&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$745</del> $373 (50% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Nike x AMBUSH </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-x-ambush-motorcycle-jacket%2F5444000&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$240</del> $188 (25% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>levi's</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Flevis-pu-307-faux-leather-puffer-jacket%2F6606003&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$120</del> $80 (30% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>SLVRLAKE</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fslvrlake-grace-high-waist-raw-hem-crop-wide-leg-jeans%2F6623614&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$319</del> $239 (25% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Kjaer Weis </strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fkjaer-weis-the-beautiful-oil%2F6619860&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$65</del> $49 (25% off)</strong></p>
<p><strong>Omorovicza</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fomorovicza-travel-size-queen-of-hungary-mist-set-148-value-nordstrom-exclusive%2F5965045&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg38153884%2Fnordstrom-black-friday-2021%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong><del>$83</del> $62 (25% off)</strong></p>

