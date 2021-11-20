Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale Already Started. Here's What To Buy.
1) Hanky Panky 5-Pack Low Rise Lace Thongs
2) Urban Decay x Marvel 'Eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
3) Funnel Neck Cashmere Sweater
4) Snap Faux Leather Skirt
5) Over the Knee Pointed Toe Boot in Stretch Suede
6) Robin Stripe Henley
7) Sonya Easy Blue High Waist Nonstretch Organic Cotton Jeans
8) Filomena Bootie
9) Izzie Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Boot
10) Prada 56mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses
11) Floral & Geometric Lace Cutout Midi Dress
12) Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings
13) Travel Size Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Set ($53 Value)
14) Eleni Long Sleeve Silk Minidress
15) Nelle Half Zip Pullover
16) adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe
17) Rosalyn Leoprad Print Camisole Cotton Pajamas
18) Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
19) 501 High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
20) Bassi Open Stitch Sweater
21) 501(R) Distressed Crop Jeans
22) Faux Leather Hooded Puffer Coat
23) AllSaints Lira Hiker Boot
24) Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
25) Women's Organic Cotton Joggers
26) Iridescent Water Repellent Hooded Puffer Jacket
27) Women's Luella Check Jacket
28) Stripe Wool & Cashmere Sweater
29) Mock Neck Long Sleeve Crop Top
30) Thin Liquid 14k Gold Choker Necklace
31) Motorcycle Jacket
32) Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
33) Grace High Waist Raw Hem Crop Wide Leg Jeans
34) The Beautiful Oil
35) Travel Size Queen of Hungary Mist Set ($148 Value)