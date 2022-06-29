Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner. Here’s What We’re Buying
- 1/18
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner. Here’s What We’re BuyingChristian Vierig - Getty Images
- 2/18
Golden Hour Rosaline Beaded Freshwater Pearl Necklacenordstrom.com
- 3/18
Ruched Long Sleeve Stretch Lace Midi Dressnordstrom.com
- 4/18
Inez Slide Sandalnordstrom.com
- 5/18
Pina Smocked Tie Shoulder Silk Topnordstrom.com
- 6/18
Kira Mini Denim Shoulder Bagnordstrom.com
- 7/18
Alvin Cotton Denim Shortsnordstrom.com
- 8/18
51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglassesnordstrom.com
- 9/18
Amy Stripe Cotton Zip Sweaternordstrom.com
- 10/18
Air Max 90 Premium Velour Sneakernordstrom.com
- 11/18
Le Original Jeansnordstrom.com
- 12/18
Stevie Drop Earrings in High Polish Goldnordstrom.com
- 13/18
Black Spring Bananas Print Minidressnordstrom.com
- 14/18
Twist Sleek 95 Sandalnordstrom.com
- 15/18
Balfern Leather Biker Jacketnordstrom.com
- 16/18
Feathers Underwire Contour Branordstrom.com
- 17/18
Cordelia Cotton Blend Macramé Skirtnordstrom.com
- 18/18
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has the Best Designer Deals to ShopHearst Owned