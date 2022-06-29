Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Just Around the Corner. Here’s What We’re Buying

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Gather around your friends, family, and whoever else you hold dear (read: credit cards) for <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fbrowse%2Fanniversary-sale%2Fall%3Fbreadcrumb%3DHome%252FAnniversary%2BPreview%252FAll%2BAnniversary&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale" class="link ">Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale</a> is almost here. The annual shopping event is set to make its return on July 15, with lucky Nordstrom card holders getting early access starting July 9. Besides the tried and true classic brands on sale from Staud to Rag & Bone, this year’s event is set to include over 100 new brands like <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a39752327/funboy-cult-gaia-collab-pool-float/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cult Gaia" class="link ">Cult Gaia</a>, Farm Rio, Proenza Schouler White Label, Naked Wardrobe, and much more. </p><p>When it comes to being a top-notch discount shopper, a little guidance is always welcomed with open arms. Ahead, we included our favorite fashion items set to be on sale for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as well as a few sale items you’re going to want to start shopping now. And to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fashion fun, feel free to bookmark this page as we’ll continually update this article with our favorite items, so you snag the best of the best before they sell out. Get ready to save (and look oh-so-good doing so) in just a couple of clicks. </p>
    Gather around your friends, family, and whoever else you hold dear (read: credit cards) for Nordstrom’s 2022 Anniversary Sale is almost here. The annual shopping event is set to make its return on July 15, with lucky Nordstrom card holders getting early access starting July 9. Besides the tried and true classic brands on sale from Staud to Rag & Bone, this year’s event is set to include over 100 new brands like Cult Gaia, Farm Rio, Proenza Schouler White Label, Naked Wardrobe, and much more.

    When it comes to being a top-notch discount shopper, a little guidance is always welcomed with open arms. Ahead, we included our favorite fashion items set to be on sale for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as well as a few sale items you’re going to want to start shopping now. And to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fashion fun, feel free to bookmark this page as we’ll continually update this article with our favorite items, so you snag the best of the best before they sell out. Get ready to save (and look oh-so-good doing so) in just a couple of clicks.

  • <p><strong>Petit Moments</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fpetit-moments-golden-hour-rosaline-beaded-freshwater-pearl-necklace%2F6747499&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$72.00</del> $42.00 <strong>(40% off)</strong></p><p>You love chunky necklaces. I love chunky necklaces. We all love chunky necklaces.</p>
  • <p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fruched-long-sleeve-stretch-lace-midi-dress%2F6727662&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$475.00</del> $190.00 <strong>(60% off)</strong></p><p>A <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/news/g26152/30-wedding-guest-dresses-under-350/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summertime dress" class="link ">summertime dress </a>that can be worn into the early weeks of fall is truly a closet must-have. </p>
  • <p><strong>Sam Edelman</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fsam-edelman-inez-slide-sandal-women%2F6759135&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$120.00</del> $71.96 <strong>(40% off)</strong></p><p>A sun-filled beach day on the horizon? Slide into these under-$100 sandals to elevate your vacation style. </p>
  • <p><strong>Reformation </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Freformation-pina-smocked-tie-shoulder-silk-top%2F6149296&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$148.00</del> $103.60 <strong>(30% off)</strong></p><p>Frilly yet still ultra flirty? It’s the combo of our dreams. </p>
  • <p><strong>Tory Burch </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftory-burch-kira-mini-denim-shoulder-bag%2F6759489&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$448.00</del> $313.60 <strong>(30% off)</strong></p><p>Whether you don it as a crossbody or as a cute shoulder moment, compliments are bound to come your way. </p>
  • <p><strong>Ulla Johnson </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fulla-johnson-alvin-cotton-denim-shorts%2F6753524&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$295.00</del> $177.00 <strong>(40% off)</strong></p><p>Short season is in full swing. This high-waisted light wash pair from Ulla Johnson are about to become your warm-weathered MVP. </p>
  • <p><strong>Ray-Ban </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2F51mm-gradient-geometric-sunglasses%2F6687133&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $99.99 </strong>(43% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> 176.00</p><p>The vintage-inspired renaissance is here and not leaving the station anytime soon. These straight-out-of-the-’70s shades will block the sun’s harmful rays beautifully. </p>
  • <p><strong>Rag & Bone</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Frag-and-bone-amy-stripe-cotton-zip-sweater%2F6884059&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $214.99</strong> (34% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $325.00</p><p>The double zipper on this striped sweater is a feature that takes this knit from cozy to chic in a quick zip. </p>
  • <p><strong>Nike </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$97.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnike-air-max-90-premium-velour-sneaker-women%2F5925715&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$130.00</del> $$97.50 <strong>(25% off)</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/g37023650/top-rated-white-sneakers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White sneakers" class="link ">White sneakers</a> are the pièce de résistance of any wardrobe, and this velour style further proves that. </p>
  • <p><strong>FRAME</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fframe-le-original-jeans%2F4158783&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $169.90 (37% off)</strong></p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $268.00</p><p>From Gigi Hadid to Beyoncé, FRAME’s fan base truly holds no bounds, thanks to its line of timeless denim. This ripped pair would look <em>really</em> great with your favorite <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g28844069/best-t-shirt-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white t-shirt" class="link ">white t-shirt</a> and sneakers.</p>
  • <p><strong>Jenny Bird </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjenny-bird-stevie-drop-earrings%2F5706792&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $69.99 </strong>(26% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $95.00</p><p>If you find yourself only shopping for wardrobe essentials this year, these slim chain-link are the perfect buy. </p>
  • <p><strong>Farm Rio</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fblack-spring-bananas-print-minidress%2F6877396&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $129.99 </strong>(31% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $190.00</p><p>Think your classic LBD, but with lots and lots of color, aka the perfect getup. </p>
  • <p><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Ftwist-sleek-95-sandal-women%2F6900905&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $299.99 </strong>(33% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $450.00</p><p>Looking to take the coveted title of the best-dressed guest at your next wedding? Slip into these and take the ceremony, reception, and whatever else comes your way with confidence. </p>
  • <p><strong>AllSaints </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fallsaints-balfern-leather-biker-jacket%2F4888436&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $369.99 </strong>(35% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $569.00</p><p>When temperatures take a nosedive later this year, you’ll be glad you snagged this leather moto jacket for $200 off. </p>
  • <p><strong>Natori </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnatori-feathers-underwire-contour-bra%2F3122001&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>Anniversary Sale: $44.90 </strong>(34% off)</p><p><u>After Anniversary Sale:</u> $68.00</p><p>Backed by an impressive 3,400+ reviews and a 4.6-star rating out of 5, this best-selling T-shirt bra is bound to be a Nordstrom Anniversary Sale favorite. Be sure to size up one cup size, as it tends to run small. </p>
  • <p><strong>Jonathan Simkhai </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjonathan-simkhai-cordelia-cotton-blend-macrame-skirt%2F6692476&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><del>$495.00</del> $297.00 <strong>(40% off)</strong></p><p>The statement skirt of all statement skirts is none other than this pull-on fringe number from Jonathan Simkhai. Don’t forget the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fjonathan-simkhai-claudette-macrame-camisole%2F6692482&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Ffashion%2Fshopping%2Fg40458044%2Fnordstrom-anniversary-sale-fashion-deals-2022%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching top" class="link ">matching top</a>.</p>
