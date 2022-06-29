The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has the Best Designer Deals to Shop

  Mark your calendars: The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is nearly here. In just over one week, the retailer will be marking down the prices of almost everything it has to offer, which means it's time to brace yourselves (and prepare your wallet) for a healthy fashion haul.

Nordstrom's gigantic shopping event doesn't officially start until July 15 (and for some lucky Nordstrom cardmembers, July 9 or earlier, depending on the status). However, that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on shopping—or, at the very least, making your list of what to add to the cart—beforehand. The retailer's giving everyone a preview of what'll be up for grabs during its summer sale. And if I'm being honest, everything is really good. And with its virtually endless stock of fashion-forward items are equally stylish pieces from luxury designers like Prada, the Row, and Versace, to name a few.

No doubt, the sale's offering is teeming with good deals, making it tough to sift through page after page of options. So, we curated the best designer deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (along with some must-have sale items you can shop now) all in one place for you to shop. Check them out below, and when you're ready for more, head to Nordstrom to see everything else you can get from the Anniversary Sale.
    Mark your calendars: The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is nearly here. In just over one week, the retailer will be marking down the prices of almost everything it has to offer, which means it’s time to brace yourselves (and prepare your wallet) for a healthy fashion haul.

    Nordstrom’s gigantic shopping event doesn’t officially start until July 15 (and for some lucky Nordstrom cardmembers, July 9 or earlier, depending on the status). However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on shopping—or, at the very least, making your list of what to add to the cart—beforehand. The retailer’s giving everyone a preview of what’ll be up for grabs during its summer sale. And if I‘m being honest, everything is really good. And with its virtually endless stock of fashion-forward items are equally stylish pieces from luxury designers like Prada, the Row, and Versace, to name a few.

    No doubt, the sale’s offering is teeming with good deals, making it tough to sift through page after page of options. So, we curated the best designer deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (along with some must-have sale items you can shop now) all in one place for you to shop. Check them out below, and when you’re ready for more, head to Nordstrom to see everything else you can get from the Anniversary Sale.

  Isabel Marant

$230 $138 (40% off)

These earrings are the perfect way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe.
    Nhiote Hoop Earrings

    Isabel Marant

    These earrings are the perfect way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

  Cult Gaia

$269.99

Anniversary Sale: $269.99 (30% off)

After Sale: $388

Trust me on this one: Cult Gaia shoes are a must in anyone's wardrobe.
    Soleil Ankle Tie Sandal

    Cult Gaia

    After Sale: $388

    Trust me on this one: Cult Gaia shoes are a must in anyone’s wardrobe.

  The Row

$495.00

$990 $495 (50% off)

Wear this to your office with a pair of trousers, or sport it with jeans for a cool and polished weekend ensemble.
    Domicella Cap Sleeve Cashmere & Silk Blend Top

    The Row

    Wear this to your office with a pair of trousers, or sport it with jeans for a cool and polished weekend ensemble.

  By Far

$237.60

$396 $237.60 (40% off)

The '90s trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well get a mini shoulder bag to sport all summer.
    Mini Rachel Leather Shoulder Bag

    By Far

    The ’90s trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you might as well get a mini shoulder bag to sport all summer.

  Prada

$199.99

Anniversary Sale: $199.9 (33% off)

After Sale: $298

Nothing says summer quite like a pair of luxe sunglasses, right?
    51mm Round Sunglasses

    Prada

    Nothing says summer quite like a pair of luxe sunglasses, right?

  L'AGENCE

$189.99

Anniversary Sale: $189.99 (33% off)

After Sale: $285

These pants are good, but they're even better with the matching top.
    Selma High Waist Bootcut Jeans

    L'AGENCE

    These pants are good, but they’re even better with the matching top.

    Mini Hortensia Leather Bag

    Wandler

    A must-have bag for over $330 off? Yes, please.

  Rag & Bone

$339.99

Anniversary Sale: $339.99 (35% off)

After Sale: $525

A jacket that can be used for chillier summer nights and even cooler fall evenings is always an instant add-to-cart in my book.
    Jessie Cotton Shirt Jacket

    Rag & Bone

    A jacket that can be used for chillier summer nights and even cooler fall evenings is always an instant add-to-cart in my book.

  Ippolita

$459.99

Anniversary Sale: $459.99 (64% off)

After Sale: $695

These are great for every day, a wedding, or any other occasion you can possibly think of.
    Rock Candy Set of 2 Bangles Set

    Ippolita

    These are great for every day, a wedding, or any other occasion you can possibly think of.

  Nili Lotan

$217.99

Anniversary Sale: $217.99 (33% off)

After Sale: $325

A silk camisole is something you should always have in your wardrobe.
    Isabella Silk Camisole Top

    Nili Lotan

    A silk camisole is something you should always have in your wardrobe.

  Versace

$765.00

$1,275 $756 (40% off)

Everything about this cardigan is good—the color, the safety pins, the crop.
    Safety Pin Crop Wool Cardigan

    Versace

    Everything about this cardigan is good—the color, the safety pins, the crop.

  Khaite

$272.00

$680 $272 (60% off)

Say hello to your new summer slides.
    Venice Slide Sandal

    Khaite

    Say hello to your new summer slides.

  Max Mara

$477.00

$795 $447 (40% off)

I can already think of a handful of ways you'll be able to wear this classic shirtdress.
    Olive Green Cotton Shirtdress

    Max Mara

    I can already think of a handful of ways you’ll be able to wear this classic shirtdress.

  Mansur Gavriel

$595.00

$595 $357 (40% off)

You know it's a good day when Mansur Gavriel's signature bucket bag is on sale, and for 40 percent off, a that.
    Mini Leather Bucket Bag

    Mansur Gavriel

    You know it’s a good day when Mansur Gavriel’s signature bucket bag is on sale, and for 40 percent off, a that.

  Nanushka

$299.99

Anniversary Sale: $299.99 (33% off)

After Sale: $445

Nanushka's long-sleeve dress is perfect for chilly offices, breezy summer nights, or the early days of fall. Choose your own adventure.
    Verity Animal Long Sleeve Dress

    Nanushka

    Nanushka’s long-sleeve dress is perfect for chilly offices, breezy summer nights, or the early days of fall. Choose your own adventure.

  Stella McCartney

$825 $330 (60% off)

Classic layering pieces like this are always a good option (but even more so when they're on sale for this much of a discount).
    Fresh Peach Denim Shirt Jacket

    Stella McCartney

    Classic layering pieces like this are always a good option (but even more so when they’re on sale for this much of a discount).

  FRAME

Anniversary Sale: $325.99 (33% off)

After Sale: $488

No need to stress over your next summer wedding look—you have it right here.
    Savannah Sleeveless Maxi Dress

    FRAME

    No need to stress over your next summer wedding look—you have it right here.

  Off-White

$570 $285 (50% off)

No one does cool quite like Off-White, and these boots are no exception.
    For Rainy Days Sponge Sole Chelsea Rain Boot

    Off-White

    No one does cool quite like Off-White, and these boots are no exception.

  Marc Jacobs

Anniversary Sale: $214.99 (34% off)

After Sale: $325

In case you needed a new purse, classic crossbody bag is perfect for your everyday carry.
    Leather Crossbody Bag

    Marc Jacobs

    In case you needed a new purse, classic crossbody bag is perfect for your everyday carry.

