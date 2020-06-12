No Time to Cook? Try One of These Top-Rated Sous Vide Machines

Move over slow cookers: Sous vide is the latest trend sweeping the food world. Using a water bath heated to a consistent, low temperature, sous vide cooking allows your food to cook slowly and reach the exact ideal doneness, which means no overcooked food — ever.

With sous vide cooking, food is placed in a resealable plastic bag and submerged into the heated water with a cook time of 30 minutes for every 1/2 inch of thickness, generally — that means a cook time of anywhere from 20 minutes for fish filets to all day long for spare ribs. The best part? You can walk away after dropping it in the water bath and let your immersion circulator handle the rest (similar to your slow cooker or InstantPot).



With all of the models on the market, it can be overwhelming to figure out which sous vide is right for you. To help you decide, the Good Housekeeping Institute Kitchen Appliances Lab tested 13 immersion circulators for ease of use and performance. We evaluated each on how long each takes to heat up, how easy or intuitive it is to use, and if it can be clipped easily onto any size pot. After evaluating those basics, we put all 13 sous vides to work cooking steak, chicken, and eggs to see which ones excelled for sous vide recipes and beyond.

All of our top picks are immersion circulators, which means these units clip to the side of a pot and work to keep the water a consistent temperature. They're easy to store and simple to use. Based on our testing, there are the best sous vides to buy: