There Is No Item of Clothing More Perfect for This Moment Than the Knitted Blazer

Okay, okay: I know what you're thinking. A blazer? In this economy?! Fuck out of here. Sheesh! At least let me try to explain myself before you go flying off the handle. It's time to expand your sartorial horizons, my friend. Because this isn't your standard, run-of-the-mill blazer. Far from it, in fact. This is a knit blazer, and right now it represents exactly the type of clothing you should be thinking about as you reckon with the day-to-day monotony of WFH life and the nagging feeling that maybe—maybe?—it's time to dress up again.

Fashion folks have been talking for a while now about the imminent tailoring revolution, a harbinger of a seismic shift in perspective that's supposed to upend the way dudes dress for years to come. Though it might've been waylaid temporarily by the onset of the coronavirus, that moment is here. Designers like Fear of God's Jerry Lorenzo are embracing the sort of louche elegance Armani made his signature in the late '80s, making suits with the same dedication to detail they might've once reserved for expertly crafted sweatpants and flannels.

And not a moment too soon. It turns out there are few propositions better suited (heh) to the nature of our new reality than the type of relaxed tailoring Lorenzo and his peers are pushing to make a hallmark of modern menswear. And a knit blazer is the purest expression of the form. It is, in every sense of the word, easy. Easy to wear, easy to style, and easy to wrap your head around after months of slumming it in the same old sweats day in and day out.

Not entirely sold on the proposition? Try one out for yourself. (But don't say I didn't tell you.)