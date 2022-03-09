These Baby Board Books Take Classic Fairy Tales and Transport Them to Different Countries

  • <p>Studies show it's never too early to start reading the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g3273/best-childrens-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best children's books" class="link ">best children's books</a> to infants. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics notes that <a href="https://www.aappublications.org/news/2017/05/04/PASLiteracy050417" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reading baby books out loud to your kids starting from birth" class="link ">reading baby books out loud to your kids starting from birth</a> strengthens your parent-child bond and gets your baby started on important language and literacy skills. And in truth, it doesn’t matter what you read to your babies: Just hearing any words will get them the foundations for a later vocabulary, and it’s the lap-sitting, not the book choice, that makes for good bonding time. You could read your to-do list for the week, and it wouldn’t matter to a baby.<br> <br>But it does matter to you, because reading a to-do list isn't that much fun. And instead there's a world of <strong>fantastic baby books</strong> with wonderful illustrations, innovative interactive features, ingenious wordplay and great read-aloud rhythms, all available at your fingertips. You might even get to learn a thing or two about quantum physics while you're it. Add the best baby books to your child's home library, and get ready for snuggly story time. (Bonus: They also make for great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23610311/baby-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby gifts" class="link ">baby gifts</a>.)<br> </p>
    1/41

    These Baby Board Books Take Classic Fairy Tales and Transport Them to Different Countries

    Studies show it's never too early to start reading the best children's books to infants. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics notes that reading baby books out loud to your kids starting from birth strengthens your parent-child bond and gets your baby started on important language and literacy skills. And in truth, it doesn’t matter what you read to your babies: Just hearing any words will get them the foundations for a later vocabulary, and it’s the lap-sitting, not the book choice, that makes for good bonding time. You could read your to-do list for the week, and it wouldn’t matter to a baby.

    But it does matter to you, because reading a to-do list isn't that much fun. And instead there's a world of fantastic baby books with wonderful illustrations, innovative interactive features, ingenious wordplay and great read-aloud rhythms, all available at your fingertips. You might even get to learn a thing or two about quantum physics while you're it. Add the best baby books to your child's home library, and get ready for snuggly story time. (Bonus: They also make for great baby gifts.)

    amazon
  • <p><strong>Cottage Door Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1680527894?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first, your child will just get a kick out of seeing their own face in the mirror. As they get older, the book gives prompts like, "Little lion looks so happy! Can you look happy, too?" which gets them to explore their emotions.</p>
    2/41

    Feelings

    Cottage Door Press

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    At first, your child will just get a kick out of seeing their own face in the mirror. As they get older, the book gives prompts like, "Little lion looks so happy! Can you look happy, too?" which gets them to explore their emotions.

    Cottage Door Press
  • <p><strong>Cartwheel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1338672398?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book offers sweet, rhyming instructions, like, "Count to LOVE on your fingers and toes. 1-2-3-4 touch your nose." Your baby will love watching you play along!</p>
    3/41

    Count to LOVE!

    Cartwheel Books

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    This book offers sweet, rhyming instructions, like, "Count to LOVE on your fingers and toes. 1-2-3-4 touch your nose." Your baby will love watching you play along!

    Cartwheel Books
  • <p><strong>Sourcebooks Explore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.19</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/149267124X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, babies may not remember this book's rhyming facts about our solar system, but, staring at the smiling faces of all the celestial bodies, they'll still have a good time. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g22749180/best-books-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18" class="link ">20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18</a></p>
    4/41

    8 Little Planets

    Sourcebooks Explore

    amazon.com

    $7.19

    Shop Now

    Sure, babies may not remember this book's rhyming facts about our solar system, but, staring at the smiling faces of all the celestial bodies, they'll still have a good time.

    RELATED: 20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18

    Sourcebooks Explore
  • <p><strong>Nosy Crow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536223921?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For kids who love to get their hands into things, this book features a sliding mechanism on every page that reveals a surprise. Plus, the reveals are usually adorable, courtesy of illustrator Ingela P. Arrhenius.</p>
    5/41

    Peekaboo: House

    Nosy Crow

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    For kids who love to get their hands into things, this book features a sliding mechanism on every page that reveals a surprise. Plus, the reveals are usually adorable, courtesy of illustrator Ingela P. Arrhenius.

    Nosy Crow
  • <p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1481431218?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book combines simple, rhyming text with Caldecott Honor-winning pictures. It's a snapshot of a day told with so much depth you won't tire of it. </p>
    6/41

    All the World

    Little Simon

    amazon.com

    $7.41

    Shop Now

    This book combines simple, rhyming text with Caldecott Honor-winning pictures. It's a snapshot of a day told with so much depth you won't tire of it.

    Little Simon
  • <p><strong>Roaring Brook Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250753228?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At <em>Good Housekeeping</em>, we love <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our appliances" class="link ">our appliances</a>, but Steven Weinberg just might love them more. His books —<em> Dishwasher's Big Job</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fridge-Ovens-Big-Jobs-Books/dp/1250753252?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fridge and Oven's Big Job" class="link ">Fridge and Oven's Big Job</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Washer-Dryers-Big-Jobs-Books/dp/1250753260?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Washer and Dryer's Big Job" class="link ">Washer and Dryer's Big Job</a></em> — are all love letters to the machines that make our homes run. And babies also love the googly eyes! </p>
    7/41

    Dishwasher's Big Job (The Big Jobs Books)

    Roaring Brook Press

    amazon.com

    $8.49

    Shop Now

    At Good Housekeeping, we love our appliances, but Steven Weinberg just might love them more. His books — Dishwasher's Big Job, Fridge and Oven's Big Job and Washer and Dryer's Big Job — are all love letters to the machines that make our homes run. And babies also love the googly eyes!

    Roaring Brook Press
  • <p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1534412905?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're sick of seeing the same style of illustrations for the same fairy tales over and over, the Once Upon a World series is the antidote. It sets common fairy tales in specific locations: Rapunzel escapes from a tower in India, Snow White hikes through the woods of Japan, Cinderella attends a ball in Mexico, The Princess from<em> The Princess and the Pea</em> takes a snooze in Russia and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Mermaid-Once-Upon-World/dp/1534435751?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Little Mermaid" class="link ">The Little Mermaid</a> swims in the waters of the Caribbean. </p>
    8/41

    Once Upon a World

    Little Simon

    amazon.com

    $23.96

    Shop Now

    If you're sick of seeing the same style of illustrations for the same fairy tales over and over, the Once Upon a World series is the antidote. It sets common fairy tales in specific locations: Rapunzel escapes from a tower in India, Snow White hikes through the woods of Japan, Cinderella attends a ball in Mexico, The Princess from The Princess and the Pea takes a snooze in Russia and The Little Mermaid swims in the waters of the Caribbean.

    Little Simon
  • <p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/076369486X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little Fish is hiding, and babies get to check under flaps to find him and his fishy friends. The brightly colored coral, shells and seaweed they conceal themselves in makes for a happy hide-and-seek book. It's by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lucy-Cousins/e/B000AP5EJM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Cousins" class="link ">Lucy Cousins</a>, who delights preschoolers with her Maisy books. </p>
    9/41

    Where Is Little Fish?

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Little Fish is hiding, and babies get to check under flaps to find him and his fishy friends. The brightly colored coral, shells and seaweed they conceal themselves in makes for a happy hide-and-seek book. It's by Lucy Cousins, who delights preschoolers with her Maisy books.

    Candlewick
  • <p><strong>Little Bee Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/bath-bath-bath-douglas-florian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$7 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$7 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>Bath time, like story time, could be a cherished part of the nighttime routine. This book uses rhyming lines with lots of repetition to celebrate the joys of the tub.</p>
    10/41

    Bath! Bath! Bath!

    Little Bee Books

    braveandkindbooks.com

    $7 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP

    Bath time, like story time, could be a cherished part of the nighttime routine. This book uses rhyming lines with lots of repetition to celebrate the joys of the tub.

    Little Bee Books
  • <p><strong>duopress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1947458795?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tummy time is hard for babies. This book folds out like an accordion, so you can stand it up in front of your baby for some extra motivation to pick that head up. The illustrations are a mix of high-contrast black-and-white patterns, images of smiling babes, and mirrored pages so your baby can gaze at her own reflection.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g3273/best-childrens-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 40 Children's Books That Belong in Every Family Library" class="link ">The 40 Children's Books That Belong in Every Family Library</a></p>
    11/41

    TummyTime: Happy Baby

    duopress

    amazon.com

    $8.54

    Shop Now

    Tummy time is hard for babies. This book folds out like an accordion, so you can stand it up in front of your baby for some extra motivation to pick that head up. The illustrations are a mix of high-contrast black-and-white patterns, images of smiling babes, and mirrored pages so your baby can gaze at her own reflection.

    RELATED: The 40 Children's Books That Belong in Every Family Library

    duopress
  • <p><strong>duopress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950500012?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a delicious twist on a counting book, this board book lets kids count the offerings at a dim sum outing, starting with one menu. (Five egg rolls, please!) The words are written in both Mandarin and English.</p>
    12/41

    One, Two, Three Dim Sum

    duopress

    amazon.com

    Shop Now

    For a delicious twist on a counting book, this board book lets kids count the offerings at a dim sum outing, starting with one menu. (Five egg rolls, please!) The words are written in both Mandarin and English.

    duopress
  • <p><strong>Kokila</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.kidochicago.com/collections/board-books/products/antiracist-baby" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Research shows that babies as young as 3 months already recognize race, so it really is never too early to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a32791357/kids-race-racism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:start conversations about anti-racism" class="link ">start conversations about anti-racism</a>. This board book, written by Ibram X. Kendi, the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, offers nine steps to becoming an antiracist baby. </p>
    13/41

    Antiracist Baby

    Kokila

    kidochicago.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Research shows that babies as young as 3 months already recognize race, so it really is never too early to start conversations about anti-racism. This board book, written by Ibram X. Kendi, the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, offers nine steps to becoming an antiracist baby.

    Kokila
  • <p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0671449028/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You really can't go wrong with any board book by the great <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sandra-Boynton/e/B000AP9SWQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Boynton" class="link ">Sandra Boynton</a>. (And there are so, so many of them.) But this book follows animals as they get ready for bed, so it might inspire your little one to get some shut-eye, too. </p>
    14/41

    The Going-to-Bed Book

    Little Simon

    amazon.com

    $3.59

    Shop Now

    You really can't go wrong with any board book by the great Sandra Boynton. (And there are so, so many of them.) But this book follows animals as they get ready for bed, so it might inspire your little one to get some shut-eye, too.

    Little Simon
  • <p><strong>Clarion Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/i-love-us-a-book-about-family-luisa-uribe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>This books shows how there's many ways to be a family, and how families have different routines for everything from getting breakfast in the morning to celebrating special occasions. It also comes with a mirror surprise and a fill-in family tree.</p>
    15/41

    I Love Us: A Book About Family

    Clarion Books

    braveandkindbooks.com

    $9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP

    This books shows how there's many ways to be a family, and how families have different routines for everything from getting breakfast in the morning to celebrating special occasions. It also comes with a mirror surprise and a fill-in family tree.

    Clarion Books
  • <p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1947971344?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start building that baby vocabulary! This board book's sweet illustrations are labeled with both English and Spanish words, so your baby can get double the vocab out of the same number of pages.</p>
    16/41

    First 100 Words in English and Spanish

    Lil' Libros

    amazon.com

    $9.38

    Shop Now

    Start building that baby vocabulary! This board book's sweet illustrations are labeled with both English and Spanish words, so your baby can get double the vocab out of the same number of pages.

    Lil' Libros
  • <p><strong>LB Kids</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/think-big-little-one-vashti-harrison" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>If you want to feel inspired about your baby's future, pick up this book, which introduces kids to 18 different inspiring women, like Disney artist Mary Blair, musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe or scientist Wang Zhenyi. There's also <em><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/follow-your-dreams-little-one-vashti-harrison" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Follow Your Dreams, Little One" class="link ">Follow Your Dreams, Little One</a></em>, which features figures like tennis star Arthur Ashe, civil rights leader John Lewis and dancer Alvin Ailey.</p>
    17/41

    Think Big Little One

    LB Kids

    braveandkindbooks.com

    $9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP

    If you want to feel inspired about your baby's future, pick up this book, which introduces kids to 18 different inspiring women, like Disney artist Mary Blair, musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe or scientist Wang Zhenyi. There's also Follow Your Dreams, Little One, which features figures like tennis star Arthur Ashe, civil rights leader John Lewis and dancer Alvin Ailey.

    LB Kids
  • <p><strong>Dutton Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.19</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0525420282/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Newborns only see black, white and gray at first, which makes these high-contrast, black-and-white pictures all the more engaging to young eyes.</p>
    18/41

    Look, Look!

    Dutton Books for Young Readers

    amazon.com

    $7.19

    Shop Now

    Newborns only see black, white and gray at first, which makes these high-contrast, black-and-white pictures all the more engaging to young eyes.

    Dutton Books for Young Readers
  • <p><strong>Cartwheel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545307414?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ultra-adorable illustrations make this book feel like a sweet treat. Each page is another delicious term of endearment, like sweet pea or pumpkin — all with happy, smiling faces.</p>
    19/41

    You Are My Cupcake

    Cartwheel Books

    amazon.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    Ultra-adorable illustrations make this book feel like a sweet treat. Each page is another delicious term of endearment, like sweet pea or pumpkin — all with happy, smiling faces.

    Scholastic
  • <p><strong>Nosy Crow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536207527?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book combines two things kids love: outer space and hide-and-seek. You look for extra-terrestrial elements on the pages, finding them under the flaps of the book. ("Where's the space dog? Here he is!")</p>
    20/41

    Where's the Astronaut?

    Nosy Crow

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    This book combines two things kids love: outer space and hide-and-seek. You look for extra-terrestrial elements on the pages, finding them under the flaps of the book. ("Where's the space dog? Here he is!")

    Nosy Crow
  • <p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.80</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0763676527/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>George the dog tries to be good while his owner is out, but just can't stop himself from chasing the cat and making a mess. If your child is too young to glean the themes of self-control and restraint, they'll still love the doggie mayhem — most of which end with a chorus of, "Oh no, George!"</p>
    21/41

    Oh No, George!

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $7.80

    Shop Now

    George the dog tries to be good while his owner is out, but just can't stop himself from chasing the cat and making a mess. If your child is too young to glean the themes of self-control and restraint, they'll still love the doggie mayhem — most of which end with a chorus of, "Oh no, George!"

    Candlewick
  • <p><strong>Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PS5MKYQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids have been enjoying the interactive nature of this book — patting the bunny, feeling Daddy's scratchy face — since way back in 1940. And no, the novelty has not worn off yet. </p>
    22/41

    Pat the Bunny

    Random House

    amazon.com

    $11.78

    Shop Now

    Kids have been enjoying the interactive nature of this book — patting the bunny, feeling Daddy's scratchy face — since way back in 1940. And no, the novelty has not worn off yet.

    Random House
  • <p><strong>Sourcebooks Explore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/149267043X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never too early to get them started on their college applications. (Kidding!) Still, parents get a kick out of these "Baby University" books, which includes <em>Quantum Physics for Babies, </em><em>Rocket Science for Babies, </em><em>General Relativity for Babies </em>and <em>Newtonian Physics for Babies</em>. (Then maybe they can explain it to us?)</p>
    23/41

    Baby University Board Book Set

    Sourcebooks Explore

    amazon.com

    $22.66

    Shop Now

    It's never too early to get them started on their college applications. (Kidding!) Still, parents get a kick out of these "Baby University" books, which includes Quantum Physics for Babies, Rocket Science for Babies, General Relativity for Babies and Newtonian Physics for Babies. (Then maybe they can explain it to us?)

    Sourcebooks Explore
  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0811826023?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Die-cut windows give kids a hint as to who might be hiding on the next page. It's way more fun than playing peek-a-boo alone, and less tiring for your hands, too. If your baby adores this one, there are others in the series, including <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1452111758?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peek-a-Zoo" class="link ">Peek-a-Zoo</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Peek-Moo-Nina-Laden/dp/1452154740?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peek-a-Moo" class="link ">Peek-a-Moo</a></em>.</p>
    24/41

    Peek-a Who?

    Chronicle Books

    amazon.com

    $6.89

    Shop Now

    Die-cut windows give kids a hint as to who might be hiding on the next page. It's way more fun than playing peek-a-boo alone, and less tiring for your hands, too. If your baby adores this one, there are others in the series, including Peek-a-Zoo and Peek-a-Moo.

    Chronicle Books
  • <p><strong>Usborne Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.70</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/1409525481/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Starting on the cover (with the "tufty" ears), there's something for kids to touch on every page of this book (part of a <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001JSE74M?_encoding=UTF8&node=2656019011&offset=0&pageSize=12&sort=author-pages-popularity-rank&page=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#formatSelectorHeader" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:That's Not My" class="link ">That's Not My </a></em>series, which also includes dinosaur, unicorn and goat). Babies love feeling all different textures as they go through all the dragons, trying to find the "right" one. </p>
    25/41

    That's Not My Dragon ...

    Usborne Books

    amazon.com

    $11.70

    Shop Now

    Starting on the cover (with the "tufty" ears), there's something for kids to touch on every page of this book (part of a That's Not My series, which also includes dinosaur, unicorn and goat). Babies love feeling all different textures as they go through all the dragons, trying to find the "right" one.

    Usborne Books
  • <p><strong>HarperCollins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0064430170?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Goodnight Moon</em> has had such a weird history, from being <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2020/01/goodnight-moon-nypl-10-most-checked-out-books.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banned by the New York Public Library" class="link ">banned by the New York Public Library</a> to the strange story about <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB968365456431553434" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what happened to the book's rights" class="link ">what happened to the book's rights</a> after author Margaret Wise Brown's death. So it really speaks to the magic of the book that the simple story of a house winding down for the night is still so loved today. </p>
    26/41

    Goodnight Moon

    HarperCollins

    amazon.com

    $7.83

    Shop Now

    Goodnight Moon has had such a weird history, from being banned by the New York Public Library to the strange story about what happened to the book's rights after author Margaret Wise Brown's death. So it really speaks to the magic of the book that the simple story of a house winding down for the night is still so loved today.

    HarperCollins
  • <p><strong>Philomel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.06</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0399226907?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In 2019, <em>The Very Hungry Caterpillar</em> celebrated its 50th anniversary — and it's easy to see why it's endured, since it combines so many things that babies love: counting, cute animals and food. You can pair this classic with the recent <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Tight-Hungry-Caterpillar-World/dp/0593222571?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar" class="link ">Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar</a> </em>for all-day fun.</p>
    27/41

    The Very Hungry Caterpillar

    Philomel Books

    amazon.com

    $5.06

    Shop Now

    In 2019, The Very Hungry Caterpillar celebrated its 50th anniversary — and it's easy to see why it's endured, since it combines so many things that babies love: counting, cute animals and food. You can pair this classic with the recent Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar for all-day fun.

    Philomel Books
  • <p><strong>Tricycle Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1582462631?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adorable rhyming book shows a toddler spending a fun day with their two moms. There's also <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daddy-Papa-Me-Lesl%C3%A9a-Newman/dp/1582462623?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daddy, Papa, and Me" class="link ">Daddy, Papa, and Me</a></em>, about a family with two dads.</p>
    28/41

    Mommy, Mama, and Me

    Tricycle Press

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    This adorable rhyming book shows a toddler spending a fun day with their two moms. There's also Daddy, Papa, and Me, about a family with two dads.

    Tricycle Press
  • <p><strong>Hyperion Books for Children</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1484767462?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Author <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mo-Willems/e/B004LUYA1U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mo Willems" class="link ">Mo Willems</a> began his career as a writer and animator on <em>Sesame Street,</em> and is most famous for his beloved <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/s?k=knuffle+bunny&i=stripbooks&crid=525RFS4SJKTF&sprefix=knuff%2Cstripbooks%2C149&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knuffle Bunny" class="link ">Knuffle Bunny</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/BE6A6140-1567-4A53-8B54-D0BE71067108?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elephant and Piggie" class="link ">Elephant and Piggie</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/s?k=pigeon+books&crid=1OUGYS9BAH2Y5&sprefix=pigeon+b%2Caps%2C155&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pigeon" class="link ">Pigeon</a></em> series. Until your baby is old enough for those, there's <em>Welcome,</em> which explains to babies some of the many wondrous things to look forward to in life, like music and cats. </p>
    29/41

    Welcome

    Hyperion Books for Children

    amazon.com

    $12.69

    Shop Now

    Author Mo Willems began his career as a writer and animator on Sesame Street, and is most famous for his beloved Knuffle Bunny, Elephant and Piggie and Pigeon series. Until your baby is old enough for those, there's Welcome, which explains to babies some of the many wondrous things to look forward to in life, like music and cats.

    Hyperion Books for Children
  • <p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536212660?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book is about a little bear who finds out he needs hearing aids, and how he has to adjust after receiving them. The book won a prestigious 2021 <a href="https://www.ezra-jack-keats.org/ejk-awards/2021-ejk-award-winners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ezra Jack Keats honor" class="link ">Ezra Jack Keats honor</a> for its writing. </p>
    30/41

    Can Bears Ski?

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $14.02

    Shop Now

    This book is about a little bear who finds out he needs hearing aids, and how he has to adjust after receiving them. The book won a prestigious 2021 Ezra Jack Keats honor for its writing.

    Candlewick
  • <p><strong>LB Kids</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.kidochicago.com/products/besos-baby" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$8 at Kido" class="link ">$8 at Kido</a></p><p>In this book, rhyming lines in English are paired with simple Spanish phrases, so your baby can get used to hearing two different languages. "Besos" means kisses, so be prepared to give lots of smooches!</p>
    31/41

    Besos For Baby

    LB Kids

    kidochicago.com

    $7.99

    $8 at Kido

    In this book, rhyming lines in English are paired with simple Spanish phrases, so your baby can get used to hearing two different languages. "Besos" means kisses, so be prepared to give lots of smooches!

    LB Kids
  • <p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536210633?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As the Little Nutbrown Hare and the Big Nutbrown Hare talk about how much they love each other, you get to assure your little one that your love is immeasurable, too.</p>
    32/41

    Guess How Much I Love You

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $4.62

    Shop Now

    As the Little Nutbrown Hare and the Big Nutbrown Hare talk about how much they love each other, you get to assure your little one that your love is immeasurable, too.

    Candlewick
  • <p><strong>Penguin Bedtime Classics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/059311325X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you like the idea of re-telling classic stories through more diverse illustrations, the <a href="https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/series/ZWQ/penguin-bedtime-classics" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penguin Bedtime Classic" class="link ">Penguin Bedtime Classic</a> series is on the same wavelength. Other titles in this series include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nutcracker-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593113241?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Nutcracker" class="link "><em>The Nutcracker</em></a>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wizard-Oz-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593114752?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Wizard of Oz" class="link ">The Wizard of Oz</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Beanstalk-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593115430?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack and the Beanstalk" class="link ">Jack and the Beanstalk</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Three-Little-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593115457?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Three Little Pigs" class="link ">The Three Little Pigs</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Pea-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/059311552X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Princess and the Pea" class="link ">The Princess and the Pea</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Princess-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593114787?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Little Princess" class="link ">A Little Princess</a></em>.</p>
    33/41

    Penguin Bedtime Classics

    Penguin Bedtime Classics

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    If you like the idea of re-telling classic stories through more diverse illustrations, the Penguin Bedtime Classic series is on the same wavelength. Other titles in this series include The Nutcracker, The Wizard of Oz, Jack and the Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Princess and the Pea and A Little Princess.

    Penguin Bedtime Classics
  • <p><strong>Charlesbridge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1580896650?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Leo goes to the library for "baby time," he gets to do exciting activities, like singing a happy song or playing peek-a-boo with scarves — things you can play at home, too!</p>
    34/41

    Leo Loves Baby Time

    Charlesbridge

    amazon.com

    $9.95

    Shop Now

    When Leo goes to the library for "baby time," he gets to do exciting activities, like singing a happy song or playing peek-a-boo with scarves — things you can play at home, too!

    Charlesbridge
  • <p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0763632449/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are, "no" and "yes" are going to be the words that your baby hears most. So it makes sense that "no" and "yes" are the only words in this book, too. The baby gets a "no" for bad behavior and a "yes" being good. (See also: <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yummy-Yucky-Leslie-Patricelli-board/dp/0763619507/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yummy Yucky" class="link ">Yummy Yucky</a></em>.)</p>
    35/41

    No No Yes Yes

    Candlewick

    amazon.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    Chances are, "no" and "yes" are going to be the words that your baby hears most. So it makes sense that "no" and "yes" are the only words in this book, too. The baby gets a "no" for bad behavior and a "yes" being good. (See also: Yummy Yucky.)

    Candlewick
  • <p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1495126560?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are endless numbers of counting books out there, but only one where the great Frida Kahlo acts as the guide to numbers. This book counts in English and Spanish, using element of her life as inspiration. ("One blue house/una casa azul.")</p>
    36/41

    Counting With - Contando Con Frida

    Lil' Libros

    amazon.com

    $7.29

    Shop Now

    There are endless numbers of counting books out there, but only one where the great Frida Kahlo acts as the guide to numbers. This book counts in English and Spanish, using element of her life as inspiration. ("One blue house/una casa azul.")

    Lil' Libros
  • <p><strong>Harry N. Abrams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1419735888?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your baby is cuter than Baby Groot, sure, so make this Marvel book their first introduction to the ABCs. The book's pages are so thick the whole thing feels like a block instead of a book — good for withstanding your baby's abuse. If Marvel isn't your family's fandom, you can also do <a href="https://wildmansbooks.com/product/star-wars-block-over-100-words-every-fan-should-know" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Star Wars" class="link ">Star Wars</a> (or just <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alphablock-Abrams-Block-Christopher-Franceschelli/dp/1419709364?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regular words" class="link ">regular words</a> if you don't want them hooked on movies so young). </p>
    37/41

    Marvel Alphablock

    Harry N. Abrams

    amazon.com

    $12.41

    Shop Now

    Your baby is cuter than Baby Groot, sure, so make this Marvel book their first introduction to the ABCs. The book's pages are so thick the whole thing feels like a block instead of a book — good for withstanding your baby's abuse. If Marvel isn't your family's fandom, you can also do Star Wars (or just regular words if you don't want them hooked on movies so young).

    Abrams Appleseed;
  • <p><strong>minedition</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/9888240641/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yusuke Yonezu's clever lift-the-flap illustrations offer surprises on every page — what looks like a lollipop turns into a chameleon, or a hard-candy wrapper transforms into the tail of a fish.</p>
    38/41

    Guess What? Sweets and Treats

    minedition

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Yusuke Yonezu's clever lift-the-flap illustrations offer surprises on every page — what looks like a lollipop turns into a chameleon, or a hard-candy wrapper transforms into the tail of a fish.

    minedition
  • <p><strong>Gibbs Smith</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1423640233?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Practice naming feelings with the characters in Jane Austen's <em>Emma</em>. ("Emma is excited! Mr. Weston is Surprised!") It's part of the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jennifer-Adams/e/B001JP33T0/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1539025316&sr=1-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BabyLit" class="link ">BabyLit</a> line of books, which adapts classics into board books for kids. If you know a new parent who's a fan of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Romeo-Juliet-BabyLit%C2%AE-Counting-Primer/dp/1423622057/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shakespeare" class="link ">Shakespeare</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Odyssey-BabyLit%C2%AE-Monsters-Primer/dp/1423641787?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ancient Homer" class="link ">ancient Homer</a>, or if you want a scaled-down version of your own favorite <a href="https://www.babylit.com/classic-lit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:literary classic" class="link ">literary classic</a>, there's a BabyLit book to go with it. </p>
    39/41

    Emma: A BabyLit Emotions Primer

    Gibbs Smith

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Practice naming feelings with the characters in Jane Austen's Emma. ("Emma is excited! Mr. Weston is Surprised!") It's part of the BabyLit line of books, which adapts classics into board books for kids. If you know a new parent who's a fan of Shakespeare or ancient Homer, or if you want a scaled-down version of your own favorite literary classic, there's a BabyLit book to go with it.

    Gibbs Smith
  • <p><strong>Random House Books for Young Readers;</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0553536303/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Almost every <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dr.-Seuss/e/B000AP8MY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Seuss" class="link ">Dr. Seuss</a> book is a classic, but this one is a good starting point, since it gives you an excuse to play the little piggies game as you examine your own feet.</p>
    40/41

    The Foot Book

    Random House Books for Young Readers;

    amazon.com

    $5.59

    Shop Now

    Almost every Dr. Seuss book is a classic, but this one is a good starting point, since it gives you an excuse to play the little piggies game as you examine your own feet.

    Random House Books for Young Readers;
  • <p><strong>Brave + Kind Bookshop</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/baby-gift-book-bundles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$50 – $150 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$50 – $150 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>Or if you simply cannot choose, you can have the experts at the Brave + Kind Bookshop put together an assortment of books for you. Each bundle comes with both chunky and soft board books, plus a crocheted rattle. It comes in three different sizes, with either four, six or eight books.</p>
    41/41

    Book Bundle

    Brave + Kind Bookshop

    braveandkindbooks.com

    $50 – $150 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP

    Or if you simply cannot choose, you can have the experts at the Brave + Kind Bookshop put together an assortment of books for you. Each bundle comes with both chunky and soft board books, plus a crocheted rattle. It comes in three different sizes, with either four, six or eight books.

    Brave + Kind Bookshop
<p>Studies show it's never too early to start reading the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g3273/best-childrens-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best children's books" class="link ">best children's books</a> to infants. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics notes that <a href="https://www.aappublications.org/news/2017/05/04/PASLiteracy050417" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reading baby books out loud to your kids starting from birth" class="link ">reading baby books out loud to your kids starting from birth</a> strengthens your parent-child bond and gets your baby started on important language and literacy skills. And in truth, it doesn’t matter what you read to your babies: Just hearing any words will get them the foundations for a later vocabulary, and it’s the lap-sitting, not the book choice, that makes for good bonding time. You could read your to-do list for the week, and it wouldn’t matter to a baby.<br> <br>But it does matter to you, because reading a to-do list isn't that much fun. And instead there's a world of <strong>fantastic baby books</strong> with wonderful illustrations, innovative interactive features, ingenious wordplay and great read-aloud rhythms, all available at your fingertips. You might even get to learn a thing or two about quantum physics while you're it. Add the best baby books to your child's home library, and get ready for snuggly story time. (Bonus: They also make for great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g23610311/baby-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:baby gifts" class="link ">baby gifts</a>.)<br> </p>
<p><strong>Cottage Door Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1680527894?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At first, your child will just get a kick out of seeing their own face in the mirror. As they get older, the book gives prompts like, "Little lion looks so happy! Can you look happy, too?" which gets them to explore their emotions.</p>
<p><strong>Cartwheel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1338672398?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book offers sweet, rhyming instructions, like, "Count to LOVE on your fingers and toes. 1-2-3-4 touch your nose." Your baby will love watching you play along!</p>
<p><strong>Sourcebooks Explore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.19</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/149267124X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, babies may not remember this book's rhyming facts about our solar system, but, staring at the smiling faces of all the celestial bodies, they'll still have a good time. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g22749180/best-books-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18" class="link ">20 Books All Students Should Read Before They Turn 18</a></p>
<p><strong>Nosy Crow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536223921?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For kids who love to get their hands into things, this book features a sliding mechanism on every page that reveals a surprise. Plus, the reveals are usually adorable, courtesy of illustrator Ingela P. Arrhenius.</p>
<p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1481431218?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book combines simple, rhyming text with Caldecott Honor-winning pictures. It's a snapshot of a day told with so much depth you won't tire of it. </p>
<p><strong>Roaring Brook Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1250753228?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>At <em>Good Housekeeping</em>, we love <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:our appliances" class="link ">our appliances</a>, but Steven Weinberg just might love them more. His books —<em> Dishwasher's Big Job</em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fridge-Ovens-Big-Jobs-Books/dp/1250753252?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fridge and Oven's Big Job" class="link ">Fridge and Oven's Big Job</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Washer-Dryers-Big-Jobs-Books/dp/1250753260?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Washer and Dryer's Big Job" class="link ">Washer and Dryer's Big Job</a></em> — are all love letters to the machines that make our homes run. And babies also love the googly eyes! </p>
<p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1534412905?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're sick of seeing the same style of illustrations for the same fairy tales over and over, the Once Upon a World series is the antidote. It sets common fairy tales in specific locations: Rapunzel escapes from a tower in India, Snow White hikes through the woods of Japan, Cinderella attends a ball in Mexico, The Princess from<em> The Princess and the Pea</em> takes a snooze in Russia and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Mermaid-Once-Upon-World/dp/1534435751?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Little Mermaid" class="link ">The Little Mermaid</a> swims in the waters of the Caribbean. </p>
<p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/076369486X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Little Fish is hiding, and babies get to check under flaps to find him and his fishy friends. The brightly colored coral, shells and seaweed they conceal themselves in makes for a happy hide-and-seek book. It's by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lucy-Cousins/e/B000AP5EJM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucy Cousins" class="link ">Lucy Cousins</a>, who delights preschoolers with her Maisy books. </p>
<p><strong>Little Bee Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/bath-bath-bath-douglas-florian" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$7 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$7 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>Bath time, like story time, could be a cherished part of the nighttime routine. This book uses rhyming lines with lots of repetition to celebrate the joys of the tub.</p>
<p><strong>duopress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.54</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1947458795?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Tummy time is hard for babies. This book folds out like an accordion, so you can stand it up in front of your baby for some extra motivation to pick that head up. The illustrations are a mix of high-contrast black-and-white patterns, images of smiling babes, and mirrored pages so your baby can gaze at her own reflection.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g3273/best-childrens-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 40 Children's Books That Belong in Every Family Library" class="link ">The 40 Children's Books That Belong in Every Family Library</a></p>
<p><strong>duopress</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1950500012?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a delicious twist on a counting book, this board book lets kids count the offerings at a dim sum outing, starting with one menu. (Five egg rolls, please!) The words are written in both Mandarin and English.</p>
<p><strong>Kokila</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.kidochicago.com/collections/board-books/products/antiracist-baby" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Research shows that babies as young as 3 months already recognize race, so it really is never too early to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a32791357/kids-race-racism/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:start conversations about anti-racism" class="link ">start conversations about anti-racism</a>. This board book, written by Ibram X. Kendi, the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, offers nine steps to becoming an antiracist baby. </p>
<p><strong>Little Simon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$3.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0671449028/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You really can't go wrong with any board book by the great <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sandra-Boynton/e/B000AP9SWQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Boynton" class="link ">Sandra Boynton</a>. (And there are so, so many of them.) But this book follows animals as they get ready for bed, so it might inspire your little one to get some shut-eye, too. </p>
<p><strong>Clarion Books</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/i-love-us-a-book-about-family-luisa-uribe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>This books shows how there's many ways to be a family, and how families have different routines for everything from getting breakfast in the morning to celebrating special occasions. It also comes with a mirror surprise and a fill-in family tree.</p>
<p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1947971344?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start building that baby vocabulary! This board book's sweet illustrations are labeled with both English and Spanish words, so your baby can get double the vocab out of the same number of pages.</p>
<p><strong>LB Kids</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/think-big-little-one-vashti-harrison" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$9 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>If you want to feel inspired about your baby's future, pick up this book, which introduces kids to 18 different inspiring women, like Disney artist Mary Blair, musician Sister Rosetta Tharpe or scientist Wang Zhenyi. There's also <em><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/follow-your-dreams-little-one-vashti-harrison" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Follow Your Dreams, Little One" class="link ">Follow Your Dreams, Little One</a></em>, which features figures like tennis star Arthur Ashe, civil rights leader John Lewis and dancer Alvin Ailey.</p>
<p><strong>Dutton Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.19</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0525420282/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Newborns only see black, white and gray at first, which makes these high-contrast, black-and-white pictures all the more engaging to young eyes.</p>
<p><strong>Cartwheel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0545307414?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ultra-adorable illustrations make this book feel like a sweet treat. Each page is another delicious term of endearment, like sweet pea or pumpkin — all with happy, smiling faces.</p>
<p><strong>Nosy Crow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536207527?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book combines two things kids love: outer space and hide-and-seek. You look for extra-terrestrial elements on the pages, finding them under the flaps of the book. ("Where's the space dog? Here he is!")</p>
<p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.80</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0763676527/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>George the dog tries to be good while his owner is out, but just can't stop himself from chasing the cat and making a mess. If your child is too young to glean the themes of self-control and restraint, they'll still love the doggie mayhem — most of which end with a chorus of, "Oh no, George!"</p>
<p><strong>Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.78</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PS5MKYQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kids have been enjoying the interactive nature of this book — patting the bunny, feeling Daddy's scratchy face — since way back in 1940. And no, the novelty has not worn off yet. </p>
<p><strong>Sourcebooks Explore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.66</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/149267043X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never too early to get them started on their college applications. (Kidding!) Still, parents get a kick out of these "Baby University" books, which includes <em>Quantum Physics for Babies, </em><em>Rocket Science for Babies, </em><em>General Relativity for Babies </em>and <em>Newtonian Physics for Babies</em>. (Then maybe they can explain it to us?)</p>
<p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0811826023?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Die-cut windows give kids a hint as to who might be hiding on the next page. It's way more fun than playing peek-a-boo alone, and less tiring for your hands, too. If your baby adores this one, there are others in the series, including <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1452111758?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peek-a-Zoo" class="link ">Peek-a-Zoo</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Peek-Moo-Nina-Laden/dp/1452154740?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peek-a-Moo" class="link ">Peek-a-Moo</a></em>.</p>
<p><strong>Usborne Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.70</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/1409525481/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Starting on the cover (with the "tufty" ears), there's something for kids to touch on every page of this book (part of a <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001JSE74M?_encoding=UTF8&node=2656019011&offset=0&pageSize=12&sort=author-pages-popularity-rank&page=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#formatSelectorHeader" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:That's Not My" class="link ">That's Not My </a></em>series, which also includes dinosaur, unicorn and goat). Babies love feeling all different textures as they go through all the dragons, trying to find the "right" one. </p>
<p><strong>HarperCollins</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.83</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0064430170?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Goodnight Moon</em> has had such a weird history, from being <a href="https://slate.com/culture/2020/01/goodnight-moon-nypl-10-most-checked-out-books.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banned by the New York Public Library" class="link ">banned by the New York Public Library</a> to the strange story about <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB968365456431553434" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what happened to the book's rights" class="link ">what happened to the book's rights</a> after author Margaret Wise Brown's death. So it really speaks to the magic of the book that the simple story of a house winding down for the night is still so loved today. </p>
<p><strong>Philomel Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.06</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0399226907?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In 2019, <em>The Very Hungry Caterpillar</em> celebrated its 50th anniversary — and it's easy to see why it's endured, since it combines so many things that babies love: counting, cute animals and food. You can pair this classic with the recent <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Tight-Hungry-Caterpillar-World/dp/0593222571?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar" class="link ">Sleep Tight with the Very Hungry Caterpillar</a> </em>for all-day fun.</p>
<p><strong>Tricycle Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1582462631?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This adorable rhyming book shows a toddler spending a fun day with their two moms. There's also <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daddy-Papa-Me-Lesl%C3%A9a-Newman/dp/1582462623?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daddy, Papa, and Me" class="link ">Daddy, Papa, and Me</a></em>, about a family with two dads.</p>
<p><strong>Hyperion Books for Children</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1484767462?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Author <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mo-Willems/e/B004LUYA1U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mo Willems" class="link ">Mo Willems</a> began his career as a writer and animator on <em>Sesame Street,</em> and is most famous for his beloved <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/s?k=knuffle+bunny&i=stripbooks&crid=525RFS4SJKTF&sprefix=knuff%2Cstripbooks%2C149&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_5&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knuffle Bunny" class="link ">Knuffle Bunny</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/BE6A6140-1567-4A53-8B54-D0BE71067108?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elephant and Piggie" class="link ">Elephant and Piggie</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/s?k=pigeon+books&crid=1OUGYS9BAH2Y5&sprefix=pigeon+b%2Caps%2C155&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_8&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pigeon" class="link ">Pigeon</a></em> series. Until your baby is old enough for those, there's <em>Welcome,</em> which explains to babies some of the many wondrous things to look forward to in life, like music and cats. </p>
<p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.02</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536212660?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This book is about a little bear who finds out he needs hearing aids, and how he has to adjust after receiving them. The book won a prestigious 2021 <a href="https://www.ezra-jack-keats.org/ejk-awards/2021-ejk-award-winners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ezra Jack Keats honor" class="link ">Ezra Jack Keats honor</a> for its writing. </p>
<p><strong>LB Kids</strong></p><p>kidochicago.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://store.kidochicago.com/products/besos-baby" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$8 at Kido" class="link ">$8 at Kido</a></p><p>In this book, rhyming lines in English are paired with simple Spanish phrases, so your baby can get used to hearing two different languages. "Besos" means kisses, so be prepared to give lots of smooches!</p>
<p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.62</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1536210633?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As the Little Nutbrown Hare and the Big Nutbrown Hare talk about how much they love each other, you get to assure your little one that your love is immeasurable, too.</p>
<p><strong>Penguin Bedtime Classics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/059311325X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you like the idea of re-telling classic stories through more diverse illustrations, the <a href="https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/series/ZWQ/penguin-bedtime-classics" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Penguin Bedtime Classic" class="link ">Penguin Bedtime Classic</a> series is on the same wavelength. Other titles in this series include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nutcracker-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593113241?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Nutcracker" class="link "><em>The Nutcracker</em></a>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wizard-Oz-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593114752?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Wizard of Oz" class="link ">The Wizard of Oz</a></em>, <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Beanstalk-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593115430?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack and the Beanstalk" class="link ">Jack and the Beanstalk</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Three-Little-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593115457?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Three Little Pigs" class="link ">The Three Little Pigs</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Princess-Pea-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/059311552X/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Princess and the Pea" class="link ">The Princess and the Pea</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Little-Princess-Penguin-Bedtime-Classics/dp/0593114787?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A Little Princess" class="link ">A Little Princess</a></em>.</p>
<p><strong>Charlesbridge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1580896650?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When Leo goes to the library for "baby time," he gets to do exciting activities, like singing a happy song or playing peek-a-boo with scarves — things you can play at home, too!</p>
<p><strong>Candlewick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0763632449/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are, "no" and "yes" are going to be the words that your baby hears most. So it makes sense that "no" and "yes" are the only words in this book, too. The baby gets a "no" for bad behavior and a "yes" being good. (See also: <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yummy-Yucky-Leslie-Patricelli-board/dp/0763619507/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yummy Yucky" class="link ">Yummy Yucky</a></em>.)</p>
<p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1495126560?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are endless numbers of counting books out there, but only one where the great Frida Kahlo acts as the guide to numbers. This book counts in English and Spanish, using element of her life as inspiration. ("One blue house/una casa azul.")</p>
<p><strong>Harry N. Abrams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.41</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1419735888?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your baby is cuter than Baby Groot, sure, so make this Marvel book their first introduction to the ABCs. The book's pages are so thick the whole thing feels like a block instead of a book — good for withstanding your baby's abuse. If Marvel isn't your family's fandom, you can also do <a href="https://wildmansbooks.com/product/star-wars-block-over-100-words-every-fan-should-know" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Star Wars" class="link ">Star Wars</a> (or just <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alphablock-Abrams-Block-Christopher-Franceschelli/dp/1419709364?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:regular words" class="link ">regular words</a> if you don't want them hooked on movies so young). </p>
<p><strong>minedition</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/9888240641/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yusuke Yonezu's clever lift-the-flap illustrations offer surprises on every page — what looks like a lollipop turns into a chameleon, or a hard-candy wrapper transforms into the tail of a fish.</p>
<p><strong>Gibbs Smith</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1423640233?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Practice naming feelings with the characters in Jane Austen's <em>Emma</em>. ("Emma is excited! Mr. Weston is Surprised!") It's part of the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jennifer-Adams/e/B001JP33T0/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1539025316&sr=1-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BabyLit" class="link ">BabyLit</a> line of books, which adapts classics into board books for kids. If you know a new parent who's a fan of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Romeo-Juliet-BabyLit%C2%AE-Counting-Primer/dp/1423622057/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shakespeare" class="link ">Shakespeare</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Odyssey-BabyLit%C2%AE-Monsters-Primer/dp/1423641787?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ancient Homer" class="link ">ancient Homer</a>, or if you want a scaled-down version of your own favorite <a href="https://www.babylit.com/classic-lit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:literary classic" class="link ">literary classic</a>, there's a BabyLit book to go with it. </p>
<p><strong>Random House Books for Young Readers;</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.59</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/0553536303/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Almost every <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dr.-Seuss/e/B000AP8MY6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.23644385%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dr. Seuss" class="link ">Dr. Seuss</a> book is a classic, but this one is a good starting point, since it gives you an excuse to play the little piggies game as you examine your own feet.</p>
<p><strong>Brave + Kind Bookshop</strong></p><p>braveandkindbooks.com</p><p><a href="https://www.braveandkindbooks.com/collections/board-books/products/baby-gift-book-bundles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$50 – $150 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP" class="link ">$50 – $150 AT BRAVE + KIND BOOKSHOP</a></p><p>Or if you simply cannot choose, you can have the experts at the Brave + Kind Bookshop put together an assortment of books for you. Each bundle comes with both chunky and soft board books, plus a crocheted rattle. It comes in three different sizes, with either four, six or eight books.</p>

Studies show it's never too early to start reading to infants. Add the best baby books to your child's home library, and get ready for snuggly story time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;