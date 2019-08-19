Nike set to relaunch classic Premier League ball

Nike have launched an official limited edition run of the original Nike Geo Merlin match ball to celebrate the brand’s 20-year partnership with the Premier League.

The Geo Merlin was the very first ball that Nike provided for the Premier League in 2000/01 and was used for two full seasons.

Dubbed the roundest, fastest and most accurate ball ever ball every made when it was first released, 992 goals were scored in the first campaign with a further 1,001 netted the following year.

Now 600 of the limited edition ‘like-for-like re-make’ of the Geo Merlin will be released globally.

After the original Geo Merlin there were an array of new balls from Nike each season, with the majority coming under the ‘Total 90’ family.

Since then, Nike have gone back to where it all started with the Merlin. Here we take a look at the Premier League balls over the last 20 years.

The first ball ever provided by Nike for the Premier League. Manchester United were the champions for the 7th time using this ball, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was the top scorer with 23 goals. (Photo by David Rogers/ALLSPORT)
The first ball ever provided by Nike for the Premier League. Manchester United were the champions for the 7th time using this ball, while Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was the top scorer with 23 goals. (Photo by David Rogers/ALLSPORT)
The Geo Merlin was also used for the 2001/02 campaign which saw Arsenal crowned as the Premier League champions. (Photo by Gary M Prior /Allsport)
The Geo Merlin was also used for the 2001/02 campaign which saw Arsenal crowned as the Premier League champions. (Photo by Gary M Prior /Allsport)
Ruud Van Nistelrooy netted 25 goals for Manchester United on their way to another league title, with Nike slightly tweaking the Geo Merlin. 1,000 goals were scored in the Vapor's first season. (Photo by Phil Noble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Ruud Van Nistelrooy netted 25 goals for Manchester United on their way to another league title, with Nike slightly tweaking the Geo Merlin. 1,000 goals were scored in the Vapor's first season. (Photo by Phil Noble - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Thierry Henry guided Arsenal's invincibles to the title. The Geo Merlin Vapor also used for two full seasons, this time the league witnessed 1,012 goals. (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP/Getty Images)
Thierry Henry guided Arsenal's invincibles to the title. The Geo Merlin Vapor also used for two full seasons, this time the league witnessed 1,012 goals. (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP/Getty Images)
The first of Nike's Total 90 balls was the Aerow I. It saw a drop on goals as Chelsea won the title but Henry continued to dominate defenders throughout the league. (Photo by Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis via Getty Images)
The first of Nike's Total 90 balls was the Aerow I. It saw a drop on goals as Chelsea won the title but Henry continued to dominate defenders throughout the league. (Photo by Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis via Getty Images)
The Aerow saw a slight colour change but apart from that it enjoyed another successful season in the Premier League with 944 goals scored. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)
The Aerow saw a slight colour change but apart from that it enjoyed another successful season in the Premier League with 944 goals scored. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)
Manchester United were back at the top with the launch of the Aerow II, but it was Chelsea's Didier Drogba who top scored with 20. (Photo credit should read JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images)
Manchester United were back at the top with the launch of the Aerow II, but it was Chelsea's Didier Drogba who top scored with 20. (Photo credit should read JOHN D MCHUGH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Aerow II brought more success to Manchester United with back-to-back titles. We also saw the real potential of one Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
The Aerow II brought more success to Manchester United with back-to-back titles. We also saw the real potential of one Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
The Omni was the start of a new ball every season for Nike and the Premier League. United made it three league titles in a row with the help of Edwin van der Sar's safe hands. (Photo by Daniel Hambury - PA Images via Getty Images)
The Omni was the start of a new ball every season for Nike and the Premier League. United made it three league titles in a row with the help of Edwin van der Sar's safe hands. (Photo by Daniel Hambury - PA Images via Getty Images)
The Ascente saw Drogba score 29 goals as Chelsea pipped United to the title. Nike's latest release adding more than 100 goals from the season before as 1,053 were recorded. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Ascente saw Drogba score 29 goals as Chelsea pipped United to the title. Nike's latest release adding more than 100 goals from the season before as 1,053 were recorded. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
Even more goals would fly in with the Tracer and it was responsible for one of the most memorable goals in Premier League history. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Even more goals would fly in with the Tracer and it was responsible for one of the most memorable goals in Premier League history. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Seitiro saw a change in momentum in the Premier League. Manchester City were crowned champions for the first time and they did so in the most dramatic fashion. Sergio Aguero sealing it with the final kick of the game, in the final game of the season. (Photo by Ed Garvey/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
The Seitiro saw a change in momentum in the Premier League. Manchester City were crowned champions for the first time and they did so in the most dramatic fashion. Sergio Aguero sealing it with the final kick of the game, in the final game of the season. (Photo by Ed Garvey/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
Another quite stunning goal as Robin van Persie won the Premier League title for Manchester United, but things were changing. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Another quite stunning goal as Robin van Persie won the Premier League title for Manchester United, but things were changing. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Manchester City won the Premier League for the second time as the Incyte saw a shift in momentum within the league. Luis Suarez bagged 31 goals for Liverpool as United finished in 7th place. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Manchester City won the Premier League for the second time as the Incyte saw a shift in momentum within the league. Luis Suarez bagged 31 goals for Liverpool as United finished in 7th place. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
In the first of the Ordem series Sergio Aguero snatched the top goalscorer as Chelsea were back to winning was in the league. (Photo by Sharon Latham/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
In the first of the Ordem series Sergio Aguero snatched the top goalscorer as Chelsea were back to winning was in the league. (Photo by Sharon Latham/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
The Ordem 3 most certainly delivered! One of the biggest shocks in sporting history as Leicester City won the title. Jamie Vardy scored 24 on their way. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)
The Ordem 3 most certainly delivered! One of the biggest shocks in sporting history as Leicester City won the title. Jamie Vardy scored 24 on their way. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)
The Ordem 4 saw Chelsea back at the top of the Premier League table and Harry Kane win back-to-back golden boots. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
The Ordem 4 saw Chelsea back at the top of the Premier League table and Harry Kane win back-to-back golden boots. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
The Ordem V was a record breaker. It certainly was for Manchester City anyway as they lifted the Premier League trophy for a third time, breaking the 100 points mark on the way. (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
The Ordem V was a record breaker. It certainly was for Manchester City anyway as they lifted the Premier League trophy for a third time, breaking the 100 points mark on the way. (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Nike returns to the Merlin and with it the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the Premier League was broken. 1,072 goals at an average of 2.82 per game. (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Nike returns to the Merlin and with it the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the Premier League was broken. 1,072 goals at an average of 2.82 per game. (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
The Premier League have promised even more goals this season as Nike have made a slight tweak in the Merlin for the 2019/20 season. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
The Premier League have promised even more goals this season as Nike have made a slight tweak in the Merlin for the 2019/20 season. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

