Nichelle Nichols' life in photos

The Telegraph

Ten years ago, Tom Hardy boarded an aeroplane and gurgled his way into blockbuster history. July 2012 introduced cinemagoers to Bane, the Batman villain portrayed by Hardy as a mountain of muscle and incoherence. His big entrance in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was during a mid-air heist, where he declared, “Who we are does not matter. What matters is our plan.” Or, as audiences around the globe heard it, over the whoosh of jet engines and the munch of popcorn: “Wooohwedossswhattmer