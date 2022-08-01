Nichelle Nichols' life in photos

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The actress' performance as the Enterprise communications officer was a groundbreaking role for Black women on television
Former Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols died of natural causes in Silver City, New Mexico, on Sunday
Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is still subject to discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy due to his connection to a drive-by shooting.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, leading to two new 'Avengers' films in 2025. Here are five new faces to know now for the future.
Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful […]
The Netflix reality show 'Selling Sunset' is returning for season 6. Read about the 'Selling Sunset' season 6 release date, cast, spoilers, news and more.
The lawsuit, which names several school districts, argues that Florida's recently-enacted "Don't Say Gay" bill "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families"
An investigation is underway in Lorain after a Lorain police officer shot and killed a 48-year-old male on Saturday night, according to a statement from Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.
"You flirtin' with me??" Hilarie Burton commented on a throwback photo posted by her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan from her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush's wedding last month
Ten years ago, Tom Hardy boarded an aeroplane and gurgled his way into blockbuster history. July 2012 introduced cinemagoers to Bane, the Batman villain portrayed by Hardy as a mountain of muscle and incoherence. His big entrance in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises was during a mid-air heist, where he declared, “Who we are does not matter. What matters is our plan.” Or, as audiences around the globe heard it, over the whoosh of jet engines and the munch of popcorn: “Wooohwedossswhattmer
The BBC plans to bring back one of Britain’s biggest shows of the 1990s, with the broadcaster reported to be in talks with rights holders MGM Studios to relaunch the very physical game-show Gladiators. Broadcast Magazine had the scoop that, three decades after professionals with unlikely but catchy names like Blaze, Falcon and Wolf took […]
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th with Taylor Swift and she shared some photos of herself with Swift on Instagram enjoying a summer evening outdoors.
Money trees are perfect for indoors. From sunlight and temperature to watering and soil, here are tips to keep your money tree healthy.
CHARLOTTETOWN — A brewpub on Prince Edward Island says a barrage of harassment that followed a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has culminated in violence, after someone smashed the windshield in the company van. Lone Oak Brewing Company said in a Facebook post and picture Saturday that its delivery driver found the van that morning with spiderwebs of cracked glass spreading out from what appears to be two points of impact. The post says management is taking "the necessary steps to keep
Peaty finished fourth as fellow English swimmer James Wilby took a stunning gold in Birmingham
The Swede was stripped of his role as Europe captain after joining the Saudi-backed breakaway tour.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed just how to do statement pink attire at the premiere of their film Good Mourning last night.
Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital on Sunday for a neurological disorder. Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said on Telegram that she had spoken with his wife, Avdotya, and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome.
Ukraine currently has 12 HIMARS from the US that allow it to accurately shoot Russian targets from afar, changing the course of the war.
TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen