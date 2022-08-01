Nichelle Nichols' life in photos

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols as Uhura and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk in the <em>Star Trek</em> episode, "Plato's Stepchildren." This episode is often cited as the first interracial kiss on television, though there were actually several instances that predate this kiss, even one on <em>Star Trek.</em> </p>
    1968

  • <p><a href="http://ew.com/person/Nichelle-Nichols/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nichelle Nichols" class="link ">Nichelle Nichols</a>, who broke a major race barrier as the star of the 1960s sci-fi series <i>Star Trek</i>, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/nichelle-nichols-star-trek-uhura-dead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:died July 30" class="link ">died July 30</a> at age 89.</p> <p>Nichols' breakout role came when Roddenberry cast the actress as Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original <i>Star Trek</i> series. When the show first aired in 1966, Nichols was one of the first African-American women<a href="http://people.com/celebrity/nichelle-nichols-from-star-trek-suffers-minor-stroke/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to play a major role on primetime television" class="link "> to play a major role on primetime television</a>. She is popularly cited as having the first interracial kiss on American television, when her character famously locked lips with white leading man <a href="http://ew.com/person/william-shatner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:William Shatner" class="link ">William Shatner</a>'s Captain James T. Kirk.</p> <p>Martin Luther King Jr. once called Nichols' role "the first non-stereotypical role portrayed by a black woman in television history."</p> <p>Nichols enjoyed decades in the spotlight thanks to her screen work, her music career, and her activism to help more women succeed in the field of astronomy. Following the end of the science-fiction series, Nichols<a href="http://people.com/celebrity/star-treks-nichelle-nichols-to-fly-on-nasa-mission/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:helped NASA recruit astronauts" class="link "> helped NASA recruit astronauts</a> who were women or minorities. Among those who were recruited as a result of the program was Sally Ride, the first female American astronaut.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/leonard-nimoy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leonard Nimoy" class="link ">Leonard Nimoy</a> as Mr. Spock and Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura in the <em>Star Trek'</em>s second episode of season 1, "Charlie X." </p>
    1966

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, <a href="https://ew.com/person/william-shatner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:William Shatner" class="link ">William Shatner</a>, Leonard Nimoy in the classic <em>Star Trek</em> season 2 episode "The Trouble with Tribbles."</p>
    1967

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/isaac-hayes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isaac Hayes" class="link ">Isaac Hayes</a> and Nichelle Nichols in the blaxploitation film <em>Truck Turner</em>.</p>
    1974

  • <p>The space shuttle orbiter OV-101, aka 'Enterprise', is unveiled at the NASA/Rockwell International Space Division assembly plant at Palmdale, California, in the presence of the cast of <em>Star Trek. </em>From left to right, NASA administrator Dr. James C. Fletcher, actors DeForest Kelley, <a href="https://ew.com/person/george-takei/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Takei" class="link ">George Takei</a>, Nichelle Nichols, Leonard Nimoy, series creator Gene Roddenberry, and actor Walter Koenig.</p>
    1976

  • <p>Monitored by a NASA doctor, Nichelle Nichols uses a treadmill as part of a NASA program aimed at recruiting minority applicants to the space program. Nichols had been hired by NASA after <em>Star Trek</em> was canceled. </p>
    1977

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/samuel-l-jackson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samuel L. Jackson" class="link ">Samuel L. Jackson</a>, poses with (left to right): daughter Zoe, wife LaTanya, his mother, and Nichelle Nichols at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
    2000

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols during <em>Comedy Central's <a href="https://ew.com/article/2007/04/06/comedy-central-roast-william-shatner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roast of William Shatner" class="link ">Roast of William Shatner</a></em>.</p>
    2006

  • <p>William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols during <em>Comedy Central's Roast of William Shatner</em>.</p>
    2006

  • <p>Dick Van Dyke and Nichelle Nichols attend the 2008 Backlot Film Festival Tribute to Carl Reiner.</p>
    2008

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols in the movie <em>Tru Loved</em>.</p>
    2008

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols with <a href="https://ew.com/person/george-takei/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Takei" class="link ">George Takei</a> and his husband Brad at the Official <em>Star Trek</em> Convention at the Rio Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.</p>
    2011

  • <p>Leonard Nimoy, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, and George Takei attend Koenig's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
    2012

  • <p>President <a href="https://ew.com/person/barack-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barack Obama" class="link ">Barack Obama</a> poses with Nichelle Nichols giving the Vulcan salute in the Oval Office.</p>
    2012

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols photographed outdoors in Calabasas. </p>
  • <p>Nichelle Nichols accepts the Mary Pickford Award at the 2016 Heroes Of Hollywood Awards Luncheon held at Taglyan Cultural Complex.</p>
    2016

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols and <a href="https://ew.com/person/whoopi-goldberg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whoopi Goldberg" class="link ">Whoopi Goldberg</a> on day 2 of Creation Entertainment's Official<em> Star Trek</em> 50th Anniversary Convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino.</p>
    2016

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/person/stan-lee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stan Lee" class="link ">Stan Lee</a> and Nichelle Nichols attend the Stan Lee Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL (formerly Grauman's) Chinese Theatre.</p>
    2017

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols and <a href="https://ew.com/person/sonequa-martin-green/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sonequa Martin-Green" class="link ">Sonequa Martin-Green</a> pose at the premiere of CBS's <em>Star Trek: Discovery</em>.</p>
    2017

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols accepts an Inkpot Award onstage at the "From The Bridge" panel during Comic-Con International.</p>
    2018

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols films her final performance for <em>Renegades: Ominara</em>.</p>
    2021

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols and son Kyle Johnson attend day 3 of the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con held at Los Angeles Convention Center.</p>
    2021

  • <p>Nichelle Nichols at the Los Angeles Comic Con held at Los Angeles Convention Center.</p>
    2021

Lester Fabian Brathwaite

Latest Stories