NFL Week 1 Action

Check out the best shots from the first week of the 2019 season.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans dives into the endzone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts as he runs onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and linebacker Bryce Hager (54) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the first half an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) Tight end Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins leaps over defenders before rushing a reception for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Eric Wilson #50 of the Minnesota Vikings blocks the punt of Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings recovered the ball on the play. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns gets around the end for a gain in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Green Bay Packers players pose for the camera after their 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears in the first game of the regular season on September 5, 2019. (AP Foto/David Banks) John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch over Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to hand off the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) John Ross #11 (L) celebrates with Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals after scoring a 33 yard touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at CenturyLink Field on September 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Wide receiver Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins celebrates his touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by Morgan Burnett #42 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Everson Griffen reacts during the Vikings and Falcons game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) is sacked on third down during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Packers won, 10-3. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #81 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to the crowd as he enters the field before playing in the game against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Running back Chris Carson #32 (middle) of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass in the end zone over Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 10-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 10-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Dion Lewis #33 of the Tennessee Titans is met at the line of scrimmage by Sheldon Richardson #98 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Running back Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions rushes against linebacker Joe Walker #59 of the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson runs past Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/David Banks) Anthony Harris #41 and Xavier Rhodes #29 of the Minnesota Vikings break up a pass intended for Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Anthony Harris; Xavier Rhodes; Julio Jones Dontrell Hilliard #25 of the Cleveland Browns protects the ball as he is pursued by Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans and Kenny Vaccaro #24 of the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio . (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Wide receiver Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs a pass reception in for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Blake Martinez #50 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Kyzir White #44, Thomas Davis #58, and Justin Jones #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of a game at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) D.J. Chark #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass for a touchdown against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Tight end Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants celebrates with teammates after his first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Willie Snead #83 of the Baltimore Ravens makes a catch for a touchdown against Jomal Wiltz #33 of the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Cornerback Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers defends wide receiver Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Running back David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals carries the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks is tacked by Clayton Fejedelem #42 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at CenturyLink Field on September 8, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images) Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles cannot make a catch against Montae Nicholson #35 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers leaps over Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears during the game at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Josh Bellamy #15 of the New York Jets makes a catch against Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after his team scores a touchdown during their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)