NFL Power Rankings – Week 3

If we’re being positive about the Bills, and not talking about Vontae Davis retiring at halftime, they outscored the Chargers in the second half and made it a respectable game for a while. That doesn’t mean the Bills are marching into Minnesota this weekend and pulling off an upset. (Vontae Davis)
Buffalo Bills (0-2, Last week: 32)
If we’re being positive about the Bills, and not talking about Vontae Davis retiring at halftime, they outscored the Chargers in the second half and made it a respectable game for a while. That doesn’t mean the Bills are marching into Minnesota this weekend and pulling off an upset. (Vontae Davis)
Arizona Cardinals (0-2, LW: 30)
It’s early — really, really early — but I’m starting to wonder about coach Steve Wilks. It’s way too soon to judge Wilks, but there are already warning signs. (Chandler Jones)
Cleveland Browns (0-1-1, LW: 31)
I’ll give Tyrod Taylor credit for driving his team downfield, twice, late in Sunday’s game. But where was that for the first 55 or so minutes? (Zane Gonzalez)
Detroit Lions (0-2, LW: 28)
The Lions fell behind 30-13, but rallied to cut that deficit to three points and had the ball late in the game with a chance to at least tie. (Golden Tate)
New York Giants (0-2, LW: 24)
The Giants looked like a wreck in Dallas. Eli Manning seems to be constantly concerned about the rush. When he does throw, he still looks like a quarterback in decline, which he was for the two seasons before this one. (Eli Manning)
Oakland Raiders (0-2, LW: 27)
Derek Carr completed 29 of 32 passes, and not all of it came on dump-offs. He’s not the Raiders’ biggest problem. (Jon Gruden)
Seattle Seahawks (0-2, LW: 21)
Maybe the Seahawks will look better once they get home and start to get guys healthy. But what we saw on Monday night was ugly. (Russell Wilson)
New York Jets (1-1, LW: 23)
Sam Darnold’s two interceptions against the Dolphins didn’t help, but that will happen with a rookie quarterback. Overall, he wasn’t that bad. But the run game can’t disappear when you have a rookie QB. (Sam Darnold)
Washington Redskins (1-1, LW: 20)
It’s understandable why the Redskins would shake things up after Week 2 because their offensive performance against the Colts was truly bad. (Adrian Peterson)
Houston Texans (0-2, LW: 15)
The Texans outgained the Titans 437-283. They didn’t play that bad. But 0-2 is all that really matters. (DeAndre Hopkins)
Tennessee Titans (1-1, LW: 26)
Give the Titans credit. They were playing a tough division rival without their starting quarterback, or either starting offensive tackle. They got creative and then grounded out a much-needed win. (Dane Cruikshank)
Indianapolis Colts (1-1, LW: 29)
Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard had 15 solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defensed on Sunday. (T.Y. Hilton)
San Francisco 49ers (1-1, LW: 17)
The Shanahan family has always produced good running games, and Matt Breida might take advantage of his shot. (Kendrick Bourne)
Dallas Cowboys (1-1, LW: 16)
Dak Prescott threw for 96 yards against the Giants, outside of his long touchdown to Tavon Austin. It’s understandable for teams to have trepidation about Josh Gordon, but Dallas should’ve gambled on him. (Dak Prescott)
Chicago Bears (1-1, LW: 18)
We have to remember that Mitchell Trubisky is still incredibly early in his development. That said, Trubisky’s lack of accuracy on some open throws is troubling. (Prince Amukamara)
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1, LW: 8)
Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers is suddenly quite interesting, isn’t it? (Antonio Brown)
New Orleans Saints (1-1, LW: 13)
he Saints have looked terrible twice this season, first on defense and then on offense. They’re lucky to be 1-1 after the easiest two-game stretch of their schedule. (Michael Thomas)
Miami Dolphins (2-0, LW: 25)
Do you believe? The Titans and Jets, the teams the Dolphins beat, are 2-0 in their other games. So it’s not a glaring example of the Dolphins going 2-0 against terrible teams. (Kenyan Drake)
Baltimore Ravens (1-1, LW: 12)
Alex Collins and Javorius Allen each had 42 snaps last week, and Collins had 12 touches to Allen’s 11. Collins is the far superior player, so why are the Ravens complicating this? (Alex Collins)
Carolina Panthers (1-1, LW: 9)
With Greg Olsen out and the Panthers thin in the passing game, expect rookie D.J. Moore to a big factor the rest of this season.(Christian McCaffrey)
Cincinnati Bengals (2-0, LW: 19)
Are the Bengals the favorite in the AFC North now? They looked much better than the Ravens on Thursday night, the Steelers are in a really bad place, and then there are the Browns. (A.J. Green)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0, LW: 22)
Even if you don’t believe that Ryan Fitzpatrick can keep up near this pace, he could still have a good year because of all the talent around him. (DeSean Jackson)
Atlanta Falcons (1-1, LW: 11)
The Falcons needed that win over the Panthers, but at some point they’re going to feel the losses of Devonta Freeman, Keanu Neal and linebacker Deion Jones. (Tevin Coleman)
Denver Broncos (2-0, LW: 14)
Phillip Lindsay is the first undrafted player in NFL history with more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two games. (Phillip Lindsay)
Los Angeles Chargers (1-1, LW: 10)
Rams vs. Chargers on Sunday is an A-plus matchup. Nobody in Los Angeles will care, but it’s a great game that’ll tell us a lot about both teams. (Philip Rivers)
Green Bay Packers (1-0-1, LW: 6)
The Packers needed to win that game. Sure, the Clay Matthews penalty was controversial, but there were other opportunities to make a play that would have finished the victory. (Clay Matthews)
Philadelphia Eagles (1-1, LW: 4)
Now that Carson Wentz is back, we can start to see what the 2018 Eagles really are. (Fletcher Cox)
New England Patriots (1-1, LW: 3)
Will the Josh Gordon trade work out? Probably not. Gordon is unreliable, and he faces a steep challenge mastering a Patriots offense that has chewed up other receivers.
Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, LW: 7)
Everything that has been said about Patrick Mahomes is well deserved, but let’s also give some credit to Andy Reid.
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0, LW: 5)
The thing about a streaky quarterback is you’ll get some good games out of him. If the Jaguars can get the Blake Bortles they got in Week 2 against the Pats in January, I’m not sure anyone in the AFC can beat them. (Blake Bortles)
Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1, LW: 1)
The Rams taking their No. 1 spot is more a reflection of L.A.’s dominance. There’s no shame in getting a tie at Lambeau Field. (Everson Griffen)
Los Angeles Rams (2-0, LW: 2)
The Rams defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown in seven quarters. And it should get even better. (Sam Shields)