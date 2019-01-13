NFL playoffs: Best of the divisional round

NFL playoffs: Best of the divisional roundYahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsJanuary 13, 2019, 11:46 PM GMTCatch the best images from around the NFL.Best of NFL divisional roundKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) battles Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum for yardage in the second quarter during an AFC Divisional game on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs advanced, 31-13. (Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS) Best of NFL divisional roundTom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kyle Haraugh of NFL Films clears snow from a camera location at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL divisional football playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Best of NFL divisional roundNew England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, left, breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Best of NFL divisional roundDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is able to get past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) to score a fourth-quarter touchdown in the NFL Divisional Round at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Rams advanced, 30-22. (Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS) Best of NFL divisional roundMarshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Isaac Seumalo #73 and Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles after making an interception late in the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundNick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) meets with Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints at mid-field after his teams loss in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 20-14. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundAlvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is pushed out of bounds by Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundMichael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints makes the catch under pressure from Josh Hawkins #48 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries to the one yard line as Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Tre Sullivan (37) pursues in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) Best of NFL divisional roundKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gestures as he runs past Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (26) and linebacker Anthony Walker (50) during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Best of NFL divisional roundNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a touchdown reception against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc (34) in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) Best of NFL divisional roundPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) lies on the turf in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after the Saints intercepted a pass in the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. The Saints won 20-14. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Best of NFL divisional roundPhiladelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) reacts on a defensive stop in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Best of NFL divisional roundThe New England Patriots play against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.(Barry Chin/Globe Staff) Best of NFL divisional roundJared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams attempts a pass while being pressured by Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundMatthew Slater #18 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundSony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots leaps over Jahleel Addae #37 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundDevin McCourty breaks uo a pass during the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers during the divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Jim Davis/Globe Staff Best of NFL divisional roundJordan Matthews #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his first quarter touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundCre’von LeBlanc #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes an interception during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundAustin Carr #80 of the New Orleans Saints makes a first quarter touchdown reception past Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundInside linebacker Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundWide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter in front of linebacker Micah Kiser #59 of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives for the endzone for a touchdown as Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts defends during the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundDevin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots breaks up a pass intended for Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundTyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives to try and make a catch in front of Kenny Moore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundRunning back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is stopped for a 3-yard gain in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundTravis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by J.J. Wilcox #37 and teammate Kenny Moore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundTyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs loses a shoe after breaking away from the tackle attempt of Anthony Walker #50 of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Best of NFL divisional roundDante Fowler #56 of the Los Angeles Rams is upended while trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)