Netflix and <em>Elle</em> celebrate Latinas In Hollywood

A strongman who is stronger than ever or is this the point where Xi Jinping goes too far? A third term for China's president sure to be a rubber stamped at a 20th Communist Party Congress that is to further cement his stature as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zetoung. We ask how Xi got here and whether he is overextending. China is still on course to someday overtake the United States as the world’s most powerful nation but an inevitable slowdown of its economy is upon us, compounded by nearly three years and counting of a zero-Covid policy that we thought would be eased soon. Will it?What are the consequences of a China that is more insular at home and more assertive on the world stage? Beyond the standoffs over Taiwan and Hong Kong, there is the growing unease of doing business with a country that uses forced labour in its Xinjiang factories. A China to which the West finds itself beholden in strategic sectors. How will relations with its trading partners in Europe, Asia, Africa evolve? And then there is Xi himself who has proved popular at home throughout his first ten years in power. But despite strict control on information, can one single man and his seven-member Politburo rule solo in a nation of 1.4 billion? If so, how?Produced by Chalres Wente, Juilette Laurain and Louise Guibert.Read more on FRANCE24