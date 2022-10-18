Netflix and <em>Elle</em> celebrate Latinas In Hollywood

  (L-R) Melissa Fumero, Camila Mendes, Zoe Saldana, Lee Rodriguez, Victoria Justice, Aimee Garcia, Karla Souza, Génesis Rodríguez and Cristela Alonzo attend Netflix and Elle's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen on October 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Latinas in Hollywood

    (L-R) Melissa Fumero, Camila Mendes, Zoe Saldana, Lee Rodriguez, Victoria Justice, Aimee Garcia, Karla Souza, Génesis Rodríguez and Cristela Alonzo attend Netflix and Elle's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen on October 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

    Jordana Brewster

    Mayan Lopez

    Julissa Calderon and Alycia Pascual-Peña

    Auli'i Cravalho

    Isabela Merced

Yolanda Machado

To close out Hispanic Heritage Month, Netflix and ELLE hosted a "Latinas in Hollywood" brunch where some Netflix stars like Zoe Saldaña, Melissa Fumero, Camila Mendes and more came out to support one another, and celebrate Latinas in Hollywood.

