Neighbours spoiler pictures show Dee collapse after Andrea's new scam

Monday, June 29: Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo makes a guest appearance

<p>This can only mean trouble...</p>
Monday, June 29: Owen will be featuring in Andrea's storyline

<p>She finds a way to manipulate Owen to her own advantage.</p>
Monday, June 29: Andrea hatches a plan

<p>Owen is putty in Andrea's hands.</p>
Monday, June 29: Andrea turns on the charm with Owen

<p>But what will Andrea's next move be?</p>
Monday, June 29: Andrea and Owen's passionate encounter continues

<p>She pays a visit with Bea and baby Aster.</p>
Tuesday, June 30: Elly has a surprise for David and Aaron

<p>She points out that David and Aaron have always been there for her, so there's no better people for the job.</p>
Tuesday, June 30: Elly asks David and Aaron to be Aster's godfathers

<p>It's a touching moment for the couple.</p>
Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron celebrate

<p>Very cute!</p>
Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron spend some quality time with Aster

<p>They're still waiting to hear on whether they can raise a foster child.</p>
Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron are left thoughtful

<p>What does the future hold for David and Aaron?</p>
Tuesday, June 30: David, Aster, Aaron, Bea and Elly

<p>Emmett, their first foster child, has arrived on Ramsay Street.</p>
Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David have welcomed a new arrival

<p>He overheard David and Aaron talking about how they wanted a younger child.</p>
Thursday, July 2: Emmett's time on Ramsay Street has got off to a tense start

<p>But is it too late?</p>
Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David are trying to salvage the situation

<p>Things aren't going well.</p>
Thursday, July 2: David is dismayed

<p>The drama escalates when Emmett runs away.</p>
Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David are worried

<p>Emmett is played by show newcomer Ezra Justin.</p>
Thursday, July 2: David and Aaron with Emmett

<p>She suddenly starts to feel unwell.</p>
Friday, July 3: Dee's latest visit to the prison goes wrong

<p>Owen is to blame, as he has done Andrea's bidding by poisoning Dee.</p>
Friday, July 3: Dee falls to the ground

<p>The perfect opportunity for Andrea to step in.</p>
Friday, July 3: Dee falls unconscious

<p>Before long, she has swapped clothes and left the prison, posing as Dee again.</p>
Friday, July 3: Andrea watches

<p>Dipi reads from Mackenzie's childhood diaries at the event.</p>
Friday, July 3: It's the day of the Erinsborough Writers' Festival

<p>He also reads from Mackenzie's diaries.</p>
Friday, July 3: Grant steps up to support Mackenzie

<p>He's a step closer to understanding her transition.</p>
Friday, July 3: Grant is given fresh insight into Mackenzie's journey

<p>Will this bring him and Mackenzie closer together?</p>
Friday, July 3: Grant is touched

<p>It's the real-life story of Finn Kelly's crimes!</p>
Friday, July 3: Olivia launches a new book at the event

<p>Karl inadvertently gave her all the details she needed when he was confiding in her.</p>
Friday, July 3: Olivia's book is sure to be a best-seller

<p>But she's about to face a backlash. </p>
Friday, July 3: Olivia is unapologetic for her actions

<p>They're appalled by what she has done.</p>
Friday, July 3: Bea, Susan and Karl all confront Olivia

<p>Don't mess with the Kennedys!</p>
Friday, July 3: Susan has her say

<p>He made a big mistake by confiding in Olivia.</p>
Friday, July 3: Karl is full of regret

<p>We're sure that will make up for it. 😉</p>
Friday, July 3: Olivia "kindly" gives Karl a free copy

<p>And who can blame him?</p>
Friday, July 3: Karl doesn't look too impressed

