Neighbours spoiler pictures show Dee collapse after Andrea's new scam

Neighbours spoiler pictures show Dee collapse after Andrea's new scamDigital SpyJune 22, 2020, 6:00 a.m. UTCTrouble ahead!From Digital SpyMonday, June 29: Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo makes a guest appearanceHe's playing the role of prison guard Owen.Monday, June 29: Owen will be featuring in Andrea's storylineThis can only mean trouble...Monday, June 29: Andrea hatches a planShe finds a way to manipulate Owen to her own advantage.Scroll to continue with contentAdMonday, June 29: Andrea turns on the charm with OwenOwen is putty in Andrea's hands.Monday, June 29: Andrea and Owen's passionate encounter continuesBut what will Andrea's next move be?Tuesday, June 30: Elly has a surprise for David and AaronShe pays a visit with Bea and baby Aster.Tuesday, June 30: Elly asks David and Aaron to be Aster's godfathersShe points out that David and Aaron have always been there for her, so there's no better people for the job.Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron celebrateIt's a touching moment for the couple.Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron spend some quality time with AsterVery cute!Tuesday, June 30: David and Aaron are left thoughtfulThey're still waiting to hear on whether they can raise a foster child.Tuesday, June 30: David, Aster, Aaron, Bea and EllyWhat does the future hold for David and Aaron?Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David have welcomed a new arrivalEmmett, their first foster child, has arrived on Ramsay Street.Thursday, July 2: Emmett's time on Ramsay Street has got off to a tense startHe overheard David and Aaron talking about how they wanted a younger child.Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David are trying to salvage the situationBut is it too late?Thursday, July 2: David is dismayedThings aren't going well.Thursday, July 2: Aaron and David are worriedThe drama escalates when Emmett runs away.Thursday, July 2: David and Aaron with EmmettEmmett is played by show newcomer Ezra Justin.Friday, July 3: Dee's latest visit to the prison goes wrongShe suddenly starts to feel unwell.Friday, July 3: Dee falls to the groundOwen is to blame, as he has done Andrea's bidding by poisoning Dee.Friday, July 3: Dee falls unconsciousThe perfect opportunity for Andrea to step in.Friday, July 3: Andrea watchesBefore long, she has swapped clothes and left the prison, posing as Dee again.Friday, July 3: It's the day of the Erinsborough Writers' FestivalDipi reads from Mackenzie's childhood diaries at the event.Friday, July 3: Grant steps up to support MackenzieHe also reads from Mackenzie's diaries.Friday, July 3: Grant is given fresh insight into Mackenzie's journeyHe's a step closer to understanding her transition.Friday, July 3: Grant is touchedWill this bring him and Mackenzie closer together?Friday, July 3: Olivia launches a new book at the eventIt's the real-life story of Finn Kelly's crimes!Friday, July 3: Olivia's book is sure to be a best-sellerKarl inadvertently gave her all the details she needed when he was confiding in her.Friday, July 3: Olivia is unapologetic for her actionsBut she's about to face a backlash. Friday, July 3: Bea, Susan and Karl all confront OliviaThey're appalled by what she has done.Friday, July 3: Susan has her sayDon't mess with the Kennedys!Friday, July 3: Karl is full of regretHe made a big mistake by confiding in Olivia.Friday, July 3: Olivia "kindly" gives Karl a free copyWe're sure that will make up for it. 😉Friday, July 3: Karl doesn't look too impressedAnd who can blame him?