Neighbours spoiler pictures show Britney's death aftermath continue
- 1/17
Monday, January 31: Freya and Levi continue to spend time together
- 2/17
Monday, January 31: Freya is still hiding secrets
- 3/17
Monday, January 31: Levi won't be put off by Freya's secrecy
- 4/17
Friday, February 4: Leo remains a cause for concern following Britney's death
- 5/17
Friday, February 4: Leo fears hurting Abigail
- 6/17
Friday, February 4: Leo tries to move forward
- 7/17
Friday, February 4: Leo insists on being the one to change Abigail
- 8/17
Friday, February 4: Things go wrong for Leo
- 9/17
Friday, February 4: Leo gets cold feet
- 10/17
Friday, February 4: Aaron steps in
- 11/17
Friday, February 4: Leo reflects on his bad day
- 12/17
Friday, February 4: Everyone tries to enjoy the picnic
- 13/17
Friday, February 4: Leo confides in Chloe
- 14/17
Friday, February 4: Leo has an announcement to make
- 15/17
Friday, February 4: Aaron tries to reassure Leo
- 16/17
Friday, February 4: Leo drops a bombshell
- 17/17
Friday, February 4: David and Aaron are shocked