NBA Prospects Of March Madness 2019

NBA Prospects Of March Madness 2019Yahoo Sports StaffYahoo SportsMarch 1, 2019, 10:02 PM GMTWho will come out of March Madness with a one-way ticket to the NBA Draft? Take a peak at the potential picks.Zion Williamson (Duke)Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after he scored against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Chris Seward/AP Photo) RJ Barrett (Duke)RJ Barrett #5 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center on January 12, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Ja Morant (Murray State)Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers handles the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena on March 16, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Scroll to continue with contentAdJaxson Hayes (Texas)Texas’ Jaxson Hayes (10) celebrates after a play against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo) De’Andre Hunter (Virginia)De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts after hitting a three pointer in the second half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at The Watsco Center on February 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images) Nassir Little (North Carolina)North Carolina’s Nassir Little drives to the basket while Mount Olive’s Jamaal Matin (0) defends during the first half of a college basketball exhibition game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. (Gerry Broome/AP Photo) Cameron Reddish (Duke)Cam Reddish #2 of the Duke Blue Devils goes to the basket against Wyatt Walker #33 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 94-78. (Lance King/Getty Images) Romeo Langford (Indiana)Romeo Langford #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers dribbles the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Assembly Hall on January 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Tre Jones (Duke)Duke guard Tre Jones gestures to teammates during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in New York. Duke has regained the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 following a win over No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo) Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State)Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) drives past Texas Southern guard Derrick Bruce during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo) Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) reacts against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in New York. Illinois defeated Maryland 78-67. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo) Bol Bol (Oregon)Bol Bol #1 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the Syracuse Orange during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2018 in New York City.The Oregon Ducks defeated the Syracuse Orange 80-65. (Elsa/Getty Images)